185 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Samlarc
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
SAMLARC
10 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,962
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Robinson Ranch
19 Units Available
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
SAMLARC
14 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
7 Briercliff
7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3189 sqft
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs *Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
14 Daylily
14 Daylily, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
Available Now is this beautiful two-story end unit home in the Mission Greens community! Walk into this 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
14 Sawmill
14 Sawmill, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3901 sqft
Perched above the green of the 14th hole, this premier lot boasts exceptional panoramic views.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
17 Lawnridge
17 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2539 sqft
A must see home situated within Dove Canyon's master planned community with guarded security gate, pool, spa, tennis, and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Three bedrooms and a large bright bonus room that can be converted to a fourth bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
23 Calle De Las Sonatas
23 Calle De Las Sonatas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 23 Calle de las sonatas - Property Id: 291601 Showing tomorrow 5/29/20 between 400-500 pm This townhome is walking distance from all shopping centers in rancho Santa margarita in the best school district .

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
10 Gavilan
10 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
882 sqft
SUNNY UPPER LEVEL RSM CONDO - Lovely 2 bd/1 bath upper level condo in Las Flores II community. Great location near lake, restaurants, shopping . Living room with adjacent dining area. Kitchen with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
55 Tierra Seguro
55 Tierra Seguro, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1241 sqft
A must see! - This is a stunning condominium, int the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita (in the community of Tierra Seguro) It has vaulted ceilings with a wonderful skylight that gives the home a bright and spacious fell.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Santa Loretta
31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
114 Encantado
114 Encantado Canyon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1511 sqft
Light bright and open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. Home will have wood floors downstairs carpet upstairs. New stainless steel appliances. Property has rear patio yard with no one adjoining in rear looking into your patio or windows.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
3 Blue Oak
3 Blue Oak, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
847 sqft
Truly a great find! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower level property is located in the prestigious Mission Courts Community.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
28 South Sepulveda
28 Sepulveda, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3046 sqft
** Virtual Tours Available! ** Stunning, large single family home offering 3046 sqft of spacious living! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
13 Via Ermitas
13 Via Ermitas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Gorgeous ground floor, single story condo looks like a model home. Quiet location backs to tree-lined green belt leading to Tijeras Creek Golf Course. Patio with natural gas BBQ and outdoor storage closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Vía Lavendera - 1
31 Via Lavendera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1066 sqft
VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.ALSO THIS UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG. VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
183 Montana Del Lago Drive
183 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1440 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Welcome To Montana Del Lago - Lake Front Community, Lake View, Mountain View, Pool View, Former Model Home, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
49 Via Prado
49 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
882 sqft
Excellent location in the tract. END UNIT. Very convenient lower level. A few steps to the covered carport. Beautiful Fireplace in the Living Room. Nice Sized Dining Area. Good Sized Bedrooms. Lots of cupboards & storage in Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
121 Via Contento
121 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Welcome home to 121 Via Contento. This incredible end unit 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is located in the beautiful Tijeras Creek Villas complex. The carriage unit condo is about 908 Sq ft and features a 1 car detached garage under the unit.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
30 Gavilan
30 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
763 sqft
This beautiful upper end unit home is perfect for your small family. Its cozy with a very practical floor plan. It has high ceilings and is located in a quiet location. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and fully upgraded kitchen.

Median Rent in Rancho Santa Margarita

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rancho Santa Margarita is $2,041, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,623.
Studio
$1,715
1 Bed
$2,041
2 Beds
$2,623
3+ Beds
$3,565
City GuideRancho Santa Margarita
Want to live in a record holding city? Rancho Santa Margarita holds the record for the longest city name in California. The previous title-holder, La Canada Flintridge, slipped into second place when Rancho Santa Margarita was incorporated in 2000.

Rancho Santa Margarita is a new town in the rapidly growing region of Orange County, California. It's a planned community, which means there are plenty of shiny new apartment complexes, as well as all the amenities you would expect in a small city. You might think that such a new town would be lacking in character, but don't be so quick to judge. There's a strong community finding its feet here, and you won't have trouble finding community events to get involved in. In the summer, rock, soul and country music concerts are regularly held in Central Park, so you can live it up while watching the sun go down. Rancho Santa Margarita has a lot to offer, and you haven't even heard about the biggest attractions yet! The sunny climate and the incredibly beautiful surroundings are what draw many people to this Orange County city. So, if you do decide to move here, remember to get out of your smart new apartment every once in a while and enjoy the landscape. Go explore the Cleveland National Forest -- after all, it will be right on your doorstep.

Moving to Rancho Santa Margarita

So, you like the idea of living the California lifestyle in Rancho Santa Margarita? Yes? Great! So, what do you need to bag yourself an apartment for rent in this thriving young city? Money is the first thing. You'll need enough ready cash to put down a deposit on a home for rent, and you'll also need documents to prove that you have the income necessary to keep on paying the rent on time. References from former landlords wouldn't go amiss either - with a vacancy rate of less than 5%, landlords here can afford to be a bit choosy about which tenants they take.

Make no mistake, this is an affluent community and as such can be rather exclusive. The prices of houses for rent range from the eye-wateringly expensive to the merely frown-inducing high values that everyone has come to expect in California. Let's hope you have a similarly large paycheck coming in.

Neighborhoods in Rancho Santa Margarita

Rancho Santa Margarita is made up of several planned neighborhoods. Some are vast gated communities, which offer security and peace of mind, particularly for parents with young children. Take a glance at these neighborhood descriptions to figure out which part of Rancho Santa Margarita you want to be your new locale.

Dove Canyon:Welcome to Rancho Santa Margarita's most exclusive neighborhood! Rents are sky-high and you could grow old while waiting for a rental home to become available in this luxurious gated community. If you do by some miracle manage to find a place here, you can be sure that it'll be beautifully presented, spacious, and surrounded by neighbors who enjoy the finer things in life. $$$$$

City Center:This centrally located neighborhood contains Central Park and the excellent Rancho Santa Margarita Intermediate School, so it might be a place to consider if you have kids in tow. However, the rental properties on offer here are mostly hi-rise apartments, so you'll have to go further out if you want a yard for the kids to run around in.$$$

Ave De Las Flores/Santa Margarita Pky:The cheapest homes for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita are found in the unnamed neighborhood just north of Santa Margarita Parkway. The hi-rise apartments here are almost affordable, although you will probably only get one or two bedrooms for your money. $$

Las Flores:Tucked away in the southern corner of the city, just below the Tijeras Creek Golf club, Las Flores is a quiet, suburban neighborhood offering rental properties in a range of sizes, from hi-rise apartments to five bedroom houses. No, it's not a lot cheaper than other neighborhoods, but vacancies do tend to come around a tiny bit more often. $$$$

Robinson Ranch:This is probably the ideal place to be if you've got kids. There are several great schools nearby and plenty of single-family homes. Unfortunately, competition is fierce. If you have your heart set on this neighborhood, start your search a long, long time in advance. $$$$

Rancho Trabuco:Please don't move here if you like to hide inside your home; it would be a terrible waste. This northern neighborhood is flanked by two beautiful parks -- O'Neill and Altisima -- and you also get impressive views over the Upper Oso reservoir. If green spaces and vast expanses of placid water help you relax, you'll be pretty chilled out here. That is, once you've gotten over the stress of paying the monthly rent. $$$$

Living in Rancho Santa Margarita

So, it's decision time: should you move to Rancho Santa Margarita? Well, if you've got the money, then you'll certainly get a wonderful quality of life here. The properties are for the most part modern and well-maintained, crime rates are a tiny fraction of the state average, and the schools are excellent. Unfortunately, affordability is the major sticking point for most people.

The best way to afford the home of your dreams in Rancho Santa Margarita is to find a well-paying job in the area. The city's top employer is Applied Medical, which produces medical equipment, so if you've got the right skills you might look for a position there. Cox Communications also has its headquarters here, so skilled jobs in telecommunications and broadcasting are also on offer. Otherwise, you might have to join the majority of residents in their daily commute to Irvine, Orange or Santa Ana, where medical and tech jobs abound. Whether or not you manage to find a job in Rancho Santa Margarita, you will almost certainly want to keep a car so you can get out and explore the nearby towns and cities.

During their downtime, residents of Rancho Santa Margarita like to spend time on the golf course, and there are several facilities available nearby. They also enjoy swimming and boating at theLago Santa Margarita Beach Club, which has space available for barbecues and picnics overlooking the man-made lake. Take some time exploring the trails around the lake and through the local parks, or plan a longer hike into the Cleveland National Forest.

If you can afford to move to Rancho Santa Margarita, you probably won't regret choosing this city. It's a safe, family-friendly place to live in a beautiful part of California. People have left glowing reviews of Skyview Apartments Rancho Santa Margarita. Specifically, they love about the green areas onsite, the expansive pool with outdoor grills, and the pet-friendly policy.

June 2020 Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report. Rancho Santa Margarita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Santa Margarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rancho Santa Margarita rents held steady over the past month

Rancho Santa Margarita rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Santa Margarita stand at $2,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,623 for a two-bedroom. Rancho Santa Margarita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rancho Santa Margarita, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Santa Margarita

    As rents have increased slightly in Rancho Santa Margarita, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Santa Margarita is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Rancho Santa Margarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,623 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rancho Santa Margarita.
    • While Rancho Santa Margarita's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Santa Margarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Rancho Santa Margarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rancho Santa Margarita?
    In Rancho Santa Margarita, the median rent is $1,715 for a studio, $2,041 for a 1-bedroom, $2,623 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,565 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rancho Santa Margarita, check out our monthly Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Rancho Santa Margarita?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Rancho Santa Margarita include Samlarc.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rancho Santa Margarita?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rancho Santa Margarita area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and University of California-San Diego. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rancho Santa Margarita?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rancho Santa Margarita from include Los Angeles, San Diego, Long Beach, Anaheim, and Riverside.

