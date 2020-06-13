185 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA📍
Rancho Santa Margarita is a new town in the rapidly growing region of Orange County, California. It's a planned community, which means there are plenty of shiny new apartment complexes, as well as all the amenities you would expect in a small city. You might think that such a new town would be lacking in character, but don't be so quick to judge. There's a strong community finding its feet here, and you won't have trouble finding community events to get involved in. In the summer, rock, soul and country music concerts are regularly held in Central Park, so you can live it up while watching the sun go down. Rancho Santa Margarita has a lot to offer, and you haven't even heard about the biggest attractions yet! The sunny climate and the incredibly beautiful surroundings are what draw many people to this Orange County city. So, if you do decide to move here, remember to get out of your smart new apartment every once in a while and enjoy the landscape. Go explore the Cleveland National Forest -- after all, it will be right on your doorstep.
So, you like the idea of living the California lifestyle in Rancho Santa Margarita? Yes? Great! So, what do you need to bag yourself an apartment for rent in this thriving young city? Money is the first thing. You'll need enough ready cash to put down a deposit on a home for rent, and you'll also need documents to prove that you have the income necessary to keep on paying the rent on time. References from former landlords wouldn't go amiss either - with a vacancy rate of less than 5%, landlords here can afford to be a bit choosy about which tenants they take.
Make no mistake, this is an affluent community and as such can be rather exclusive. The prices of houses for rent range from the eye-wateringly expensive to the merely frown-inducing high values that everyone has come to expect in California. Let's hope you have a similarly large paycheck coming in.
Rancho Santa Margarita is made up of several planned neighborhoods. Some are vast gated communities, which offer security and peace of mind, particularly for parents with young children. Take a glance at these neighborhood descriptions to figure out which part of Rancho Santa Margarita you want to be your new locale.
Dove Canyon:Welcome to Rancho Santa Margarita's most exclusive neighborhood! Rents are sky-high and you could grow old while waiting for a rental home to become available in this luxurious gated community. If you do by some miracle manage to find a place here, you can be sure that it'll be beautifully presented, spacious, and surrounded by neighbors who enjoy the finer things in life. $$$$$
City Center:This centrally located neighborhood contains Central Park and the excellent Rancho Santa Margarita Intermediate School, so it might be a place to consider if you have kids in tow. However, the rental properties on offer here are mostly hi-rise apartments, so you'll have to go further out if you want a yard for the kids to run around in.$$$
Ave De Las Flores/Santa Margarita Pky:The cheapest homes for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita are found in the unnamed neighborhood just north of Santa Margarita Parkway. The hi-rise apartments here are almost affordable, although you will probably only get one or two bedrooms for your money. $$
Las Flores:Tucked away in the southern corner of the city, just below the Tijeras Creek Golf club, Las Flores is a quiet, suburban neighborhood offering rental properties in a range of sizes, from hi-rise apartments to five bedroom houses. No, it's not a lot cheaper than other neighborhoods, but vacancies do tend to come around a tiny bit more often. $$$$
Robinson Ranch:This is probably the ideal place to be if you've got kids. There are several great schools nearby and plenty of single-family homes. Unfortunately, competition is fierce. If you have your heart set on this neighborhood, start your search a long, long time in advance. $$$$
Rancho Trabuco:Please don't move here if you like to hide inside your home; it would be a terrible waste. This northern neighborhood is flanked by two beautiful parks -- O'Neill and Altisima -- and you also get impressive views over the Upper Oso reservoir. If green spaces and vast expanses of placid water help you relax, you'll be pretty chilled out here. That is, once you've gotten over the stress of paying the monthly rent. $$$$
So, it's decision time: should you move to Rancho Santa Margarita? Well, if you've got the money, then you'll certainly get a wonderful quality of life here. The properties are for the most part modern and well-maintained, crime rates are a tiny fraction of the state average, and the schools are excellent. Unfortunately, affordability is the major sticking point for most people.
The best way to afford the home of your dreams in Rancho Santa Margarita is to find a well-paying job in the area. The city's top employer is Applied Medical, which produces medical equipment, so if you've got the right skills you might look for a position there. Cox Communications also has its headquarters here, so skilled jobs in telecommunications and broadcasting are also on offer. Otherwise, you might have to join the majority of residents in their daily commute to Irvine, Orange or Santa Ana, where medical and tech jobs abound. Whether or not you manage to find a job in Rancho Santa Margarita, you will almost certainly want to keep a car so you can get out and explore the nearby towns and cities.
During their downtime, residents of Rancho Santa Margarita like to spend time on the golf course, and there are several facilities available nearby. They also enjoy swimming and boating at theLago Santa Margarita Beach Club, which has space available for barbecues and picnics overlooking the man-made lake. Take some time exploring the trails around the lake and through the local parks, or plan a longer hike into the Cleveland National Forest.
If you can afford to move to Rancho Santa Margarita, you probably won't regret choosing this city. It's a safe, family-friendly place to live in a beautiful part of California. People have left glowing reviews of Skyview Apartments Rancho Santa Margarita. Specifically, they love about the green areas onsite, the expansive pool with outdoor grills, and the pet-friendly policy.
June 2020 Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Rancho Santa Margarita Rent Report. Rancho Santa Margarita rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rancho Santa Margarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Rancho Santa Margarita rents held steady over the past month
Rancho Santa Margarita rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Rancho Santa Margarita stand at $2,041 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,623 for a two-bedroom. Rancho Santa Margarita's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Rancho Santa Margarita, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rancho Santa Margarita
As rents have increased slightly in Rancho Santa Margarita, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rancho Santa Margarita is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Rancho Santa Margarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,623 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% rise in Rancho Santa Margarita.
- While Rancho Santa Margarita's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rancho Santa Margarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Rancho Santa Margarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.