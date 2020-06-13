185 Apartments for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

Neighborhoods in Rancho Santa Margarita

Rancho Santa Margarita is made up of several planned neighborhoods. Some are vast gated communities, which offer security and peace of mind, particularly for parents with young children. Take a glance at these neighborhood descriptions to figure out which part of Rancho Santa Margarita you want to be your new locale.

Dove Canyon:Welcome to Rancho Santa Margarita's most exclusive neighborhood! Rents are sky-high and you could grow old while waiting for a rental home to become available in this luxurious gated community. If you do by some miracle manage to find a place here, you can be sure that it'll be beautifully presented, spacious, and surrounded by neighbors who enjoy the finer things in life. $$$$$

City Center:This centrally located neighborhood contains Central Park and the excellent Rancho Santa Margarita Intermediate School, so it might be a place to consider if you have kids in tow. However, the rental properties on offer here are mostly hi-rise apartments, so you'll have to go further out if you want a yard for the kids to run around in.$$$

Ave De Las Flores/Santa Margarita Pky:The cheapest homes for rent in Rancho Santa Margarita are found in the unnamed neighborhood just north of Santa Margarita Parkway. The hi-rise apartments here are almost affordable, although you will probably only get one or two bedrooms for your money. $$

Las Flores:Tucked away in the southern corner of the city, just below the Tijeras Creek Golf club, Las Flores is a quiet, suburban neighborhood offering rental properties in a range of sizes, from hi-rise apartments to five bedroom houses. No, it's not a lot cheaper than other neighborhoods, but vacancies do tend to come around a tiny bit more often. $$$$

Robinson Ranch:This is probably the ideal place to be if you've got kids. There are several great schools nearby and plenty of single-family homes. Unfortunately, competition is fierce. If you have your heart set on this neighborhood, start your search a long, long time in advance. $$$$

Rancho Trabuco:Please don't move here if you like to hide inside your home; it would be a terrible waste. This northern neighborhood is flanked by two beautiful parks -- O'Neill and Altisima -- and you also get impressive views over the Upper Oso reservoir. If green spaces and vast expanses of placid water help you relax, you'll be pretty chilled out here. That is, once you've gotten over the stress of paying the monthly rent. $$$$