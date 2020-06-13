/
117 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, CA📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Eclipse 96 Apartments
12202 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
845 sqft
An incredible home awaits you at Eclipse 96 Apartments, an impressive apartment community in one of the Sacramento area’s most desirable locations.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
3 Units Available
Sungarden Apartments
8176 Greenback Ln, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sungarden Apartments in Fair Oaks. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
The Fountains of Fair Oaks
4800 Sunset Terrace, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,364
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This community provides residents with a fitness center, controlled access, pool and pet salon. Apartments feature granite counter tops, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Fair Oaks Park and Northridge Plaza are both conveniently nearby.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7619 Kreth Rd
7619 Kreth Road, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2384 sqft
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft * One of the master suite is Downstairs * 2 Car Garage attach * Bamboo floor * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7532 Fairway Two Ave.
7532 Fairway Two Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1498 sqft
Super Cute !!! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath House in Fair Oaks - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo in the heart of Fair Oaks, Gated Community, Pool, 2 space covered carport. Close to schools, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4819 Suncrest Way
4819 Suncrest Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Fair Oaks 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near Sunrise & Sunset Ave - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks near Sunrise Blvd & Sunset Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Fair Oaks Village, Sunrise Mall
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5840 Shelldrake Court
5840 Shelldrake Ct, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1049 sqft
Spacious 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with Garage - This Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks off Fair Oaks Blvd between Greenback Lane and Madison Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Sunrise Mall
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Quail Hollow Court
4640 Quail Hollow Court, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Charming single story home in Fair Oaks with all appliances included. This home sits on a corner lot, with a landscaped front and back yard. There is wood style flooring throughout the home and carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7626 Southcliff Drive
7626 Southcliff Dr, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
7626 Southcliff Drive Available 06/01/20 7626 Southcliff Drive - All of the appliances in the home are almost brand new, as well as flooring, countertops, light fixtures, and more! There is an almost new hot tub that is shared with the neighbor, and
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
7450 Tierra Way
7450 Tierra Way, Fair Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2bd/2ba Fair Oaks Duplex with 1 Car Garage - Call Today! - This beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in Fair Oaks near San Juan Avenue & Winding Way.
1 of 11
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
5533 East Knoll Dr
5533 East Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
The Hills
9201 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Near Folsom Premium Outlets and the American River. Modern apartments with walk-in closets and air conditioning. Private fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
Sunrise Oaks
45 Units Available
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
877 sqft
Resort-style living in Citrus Heights. Athletes will enjoy the state-of-the-art fitness center with a climbing wall. Newly renovated units include bamboo flooring and keyless entry.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Birdcage Heights
8 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 04:40am
14 Units Available
Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
678 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to American River and Route 50. Air-conditioned apartments with modern kitchen appliances, walk-in closets, carpet and a bathtub. Community has a sauna, racquetball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Birdcage Heights
10 Units Available
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
Studio
$1,049
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,324
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
860 sqft
Within proximity to I-80 near Sunrise Boulevard, Fair Oaks Park and the Sunrise Mall. Pet-friendly community features cable-ready units with a patio or balcony and microwave. On-site amenities include a courtyard and pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 10 at 09:15am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
Legacy Park
8079 Sunrise East Way, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
861 sqft
Legacy Park Apartments is beautiful, newly remodeled apartment community in an excellent location in Citrus Heights. The community is just a short drive from I-80 and HWY 50.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Sunrise Oaks
1 Unit Available
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come visit Greenback Ridge Apartments located in the beautiful Citrus Heights, California just off of Greenback Lane.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
226 Pacific Oak Court
226 Pacific Oak Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1159 sqft
226 Pacific Oak Court Available 06/20/20 Fabulous Folsom home with view of Pond! - 226 Pacific Oak Ct. "Oak Villas in Natoma Station". A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with approx 1159 sf.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
6035 Cheshire Wy
6035 Cheshire Way, Citrus Heights, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1736 sqft
Spacious 4 bd/3 ba House in Citrus Heights with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom House is located in Citrus Heights near Madison Avenue & Sunrise Blvd.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Fair Oaks, the median rent is $815 for a studio, $918 for a 1-bedroom, $1,164 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,691 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fair Oaks, check out our monthly Fair Oaks Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Fair Oaks area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fair Oaks from include Sacramento, Roseville, Fairfield, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights.
