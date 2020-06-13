/
corte madera
Last updated June 13 2020
334 Apartments for rent in Corte Madera, CA📍
Last updated June 13
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,326
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated June 12
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
350 Robin Dr
350 Robin Drive, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,985
1853 sqft
Expansive Bay Views from Central Marin Luxury Community - Looking for luxury! Stunning new apts now ready in sunny central Marin w/ access to the TIBURON school district.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
Last updated June 13
$
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated April 20
$
East Larkspur
Contact for Availability
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
Last updated June 13
North Larkspur
1 Unit Available
749 Via Casitas
749 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
954 sqft
Don't miss this lovely condo, located in the desirable Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath has amazing views overlooking the Corte Madera Creek, SF Bay, and Ring mountain.
Last updated June 12
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.
Last updated June 12
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
16 S Knoll Rd 101
16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184 Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12
Scott Valley - Alto
1 Unit Available
859 E. Blithedale
859 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1216 sqft
Charming Mill Valley 3bd/2ba Rancher - Great Backyard! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
253 Trinidad Drive
253 Trinidad Drive, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 253 Trinidad Drive in Marin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
51 Reed Boulevard
51 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
37 Reed Boulevard
37 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9 Andrew Drive
9 Andrew Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Wonderful light, bright, and spacious updated one bedroom top floor unit. Great long outdoor deck for relaxing and tasty bar b q. Lotsof light and good closet space. Bosch washer/dryer.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown San Rafael
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,996
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,604
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,958
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 13
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Last updated June 13
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,625
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,590
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Last updated June 13
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
Last updated June 13
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
6 Units Available
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Last updated June 13
The Hill
2 Units Available
Pier at Sausalito
120 Bulkley Avenue, Sausalito, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to The Pier.
Last updated June 13
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,354
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
Last updated June 13
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
324 San Francisco Blvd
324 San Francisco Boulevard, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1632 sqft
This delightful three bedroom, two bathroom, contemporary home, offers natural light throughout and an additional room, great for an office or exercise space. Outside, enjoy a fully fenced, spacious, front and back yard, with orange and lemon trees.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Corte Madera, the median rent is $2,207 for a studio, $2,713 for a 1-bedroom, $3,408 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,586 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Corte Madera, check out our monthly Corte Madera Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Corte Madera area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Corte Madera from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
