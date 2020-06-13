Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

1758 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY

Williamsburg
Downtown Brooklyn
Sheepshead Bay
Greenpoint
Clinton Hill
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Downtown Brooklyn
37 Units Available
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,315
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,873
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,441
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Brooklyn Heights
19 Units Available
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,728
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,114
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,194
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Greenpoint
14 Units Available
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,696
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,838
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the thriving Williamsburg neighborhood. Spacious apartments with oversized windows and lofty ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center with workout patio, game room with billiards, and rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Williamsburg
11 Units Available
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,045
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,541
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,610
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,914
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,465
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,930
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Brooklyn
43 Units Available
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,630
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,156
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Sheepshead Bay
14 Units Available
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,235
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,578
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Boerum Hill
27 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,368
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,319
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Prospect Heights
7 Units Available
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,651
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,651
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Greenpoint
23 Units Available
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,860
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,830
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,985
1071 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Downtown Brooklyn
60 Units Available
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Downtown Brooklyn
24 Units Available
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,645
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,010
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,860
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:51am
Downtown Brooklyn
16 Units Available
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,897
1 Bedroom
$3,730
2 Bedrooms
$4,897
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:35am
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,675
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 10 at 06:01am
Downtown Brooklyn
12 Units Available
10 City Point
10 City Pt, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,580
1 Bedroom
$3,175
2 Bedrooms
$4,345
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 City Point in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Williamsburg
17 Units Available
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,774
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,442
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,407
835 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Williamsburg
13 Units Available
34 Berry
34 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,535
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully equipped apartment kitchens have gas ranges, microwaves and garbage disposal. Abundant closets offer extensive storage space. Enjoy access to a coffee lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located near McCarren Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Williamsburg
25 Units Available
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,944
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,643
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
910 sqft
Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 8 at 12:53pm
Gowanus
4 Units Available
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,298
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
855 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 8 at 12:44pm
Gowanus
6 Units Available
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,816
1 Bedroom
$3,514
2 Bedrooms
$5,314
Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
Fort Greene
11 Units Available
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,552
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,590
899 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 8 at 12:57pm
$
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kin on UnionBk in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 1 at 11:40am
Clinton Hill
4 Units Available
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Your laundry, utilities, household essentials, professional cleanings, and WiFi are covered under one all-inclusive rate.
City GuideBrooklyn
Fuhgeddaboutit! That's the message you'll see on the "Welcome to Brooklyn" sign as you head into the borough from Manhattan on the Brooklyn Bridge. But it's doubtful that you'll forget about this magical place anytime soon.

Brooklyn is known for being Manhattan's little lesser-known brother, but in recent years, it has actually developed a reputation completely its own - and a well-deserved one at that! Brooklyn is home to some of the best music, art and culture that you can find anywhere in the country, and with a population of 2.6 million people, it has very much become its own city. The area has unique neighborhoods that have become enclaves of culture and residents display enormous pride for their beloved borough.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Brooklyn

The search for city apartments in Brooklyn can be grueling and super-competitive. The good news, however, is that once you find a place, you will be settled in one of the most desirable, elite areas in the world! If you're lucky enough to find a one- or two-bedroom apartment here, you might want to hang onto it because rents have skyrocketed in the past few years. But, with so many transients coming in and out of the city, you're bound to find an apartment you love if you just devote a little time and energy to your hunt. Here are a few things to consider when you're planning your hunt for a house rental.

Brownstone or High Rise?

When you're looking for Brooklyn apartments, you should consider what type of housing you're interested in. You're not going to find any country homes here, so you should give up your dreams of that giant estate you keep envisioning. However, you can find spacious apartments and beautiful brownstones that can make wonderful homes. The more you can afford and the further away from Manhattan you get, the more space you will have! Consider what type of place you want - is it important to you to live in your own stand-alone brownstone or townhouse? Or do you really love the sleek modernity of high-rises and large apartment complexes? Thinking about these things before you start your hunt will help you stay ahead of the game on finding awesome property rentals.

What You'll Need

When you begin your hunt, you should make sure to plan a number of different appointments to get a feel for what is available in Brooklyn. This will give you the upper hand in deciding on a place. Regardless of where or what you're looking at, make sure to bring a folder with all the documents you'll need to rent. This includes an ID, credit report, bank statements, letter of employment, pay stubs, bank statements and any other documents you think your landlord might be interested in. Remember that renting in Brooklyn is basically like winning a lottery - you have to be in the right place at the right time and have a whole lot of luck. Don't be discouraged if you miss out on a place because someone else decided to sign on it first. The old adage in Brooklyn is that you have to lose your dream home to find your dream home, so be persistent and your efforts will pay off!

Neighborhoods in Brooklyn

If you were going by population, Brooklyn would actually be the fourth largest city in the United States! It's filled with its fair share of unique, eclectic neighborhoods that each bring something different to the borough. Here are a few of the more well-known neighborhoods.

Brooklyn Heights: One of the oldest settled areas in Brooklyn, this is where the millionaires like the Rockefeller and Pierrepont families used to live. Its ideal location right on the Hudson River looks out onto the skyline of lower Manhattan. Suffice it to say this is PRIME real estate. Which isn't to say that you can't still find bargains in the area. Some of the older buildings have been divided into small studio apartments that rent for pretty cheap - in some cases, even less than other less "trendy" areas of Brooklyn. The flip side is that many are in old walk-up buildings that haven't been super well maintained.

Williamsburg: Widely known as the hipster capital of America, Williamsburg was formerly home to many bohemians and artists in the New York area. It has recently seen many changes, however, and now houses many of the city's bankers and financial wizards. It's known for having a gritty feel with lots of huge, industrial warehouse-like apartments and many older studios and one bedrooms in graffiti-covered brick buildings.

Bay Ridge: Located further south in Brooklyn, Bay Ridge is rapidly becoming a popular place to rent apartments. Rents are cheaper, and it still provides easy access into downtown Brooklyn and Manhattan on NYC mass transit. This is the place to look for larger homes and even single-family houses with yards -- a rarity in New York City.

Park Slope: Park Slope is a charming neighborhood whose biggest asset is the beautiful Prospect Park, located on the southern edge of the area. It was designed by the same people responsible for Central Park and is a massive enclave of peaceful pastures, ponds and bike paths that provide a very welcome escape from the big-city chaos. You can find all kinds of people sunning, relaxing and exercising in the park and many dogs running wild during off-leash hours. The neighborhood is otherwise known for its small-town feel and having lots of cafes, restaurants, shops and bars lining its tiny side streets and avenues.

Greenpoint: Greenpoint is a diverse neighborhood that was fairly quiet and unnoticed until the hipster spillover from Williamsburg turned it into a trendy hotspot for young and old alike. It's the place to go if you love pirogues, cheap beer and great concerts, but beware -- property values here are rapidly rising and it's getting increasingly difficult to find rental units here!

Living in Brooklyn

Life in Brooklyn is never dull, that's for sure. Whether you choose to live on the outskirts in Coney Island or right in the thick of things in Williamsburg or downtown Brooklyn, you'll have no shortage of excitement. Even the neighborhood convenience store, known here as a "Bodega," is usually a hub of interaction and excitement, unlike what you find in smaller cities. It has as much to offer in the way of culture and entertainment as Manhattan does, if not more. The new giant concert and sports complex, Barclay's Center, brings in some of the biggest names in entertainment as you'll find anywhere else in the world. PS1 and the Brooklyn Museum bring in amazing art exhibits and parties, and the restaurants and bars you can find from Greenpoint to Gowanus are arguably the best in the city. In short, you get to enjoy the high life that Manhattan offers with a little more space to keep to yourself. Renting here is difficult to say the least, but if you give yourself some time and bring an optimistic attitude and plenty of patience to the endeavor, then you'll be in good shape to find your dream apartment in the city's friendliest borough!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Brooklyn's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

"Brooklyn renters report overall satisfaction but are concerned both with the direction of th...

View full Brooklyn Renter Survey

Here’s how Brooklyn ranks on:

B+
Overall satisfaction
C-
Safety and crime rate
C
Confidence in the local economy
B
Plans for homeownership
A-
Recreational activities
C-
Quality of schools
B
Commute time
C
State and local taxes
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Brooklyn's results from the first annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 18,000 renters, provides new insights into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

"Brooklyn renters report overall satisfaction but are concerned both with the direction of the economy and with safety," says Andrew Tam, Vice President of Data Science at Apartment List. "The US renter population is at its highest level in 20 years, and while Brooklyn is a very desirable location for renters in many ways, there are still opportunities for Brooklyn to make itself more appealing to this large demographic."

Key findings in Brooklyn include the following:

  • Brooklyn renters give their city a B+ overall.
  • Just 21% of renters say that the local economy is on the right track, earning Brooklyn a C in this category.
  • 60% of Brooklyn renters expect to purchase a home in the future. That matches the national average exactly and earned it a B on plans for homeownership.
  • The city gets its best grade of an A- for access to recreational activities, with 73% of renters expressing satisfaction with access to parks, community activities, and nightlife.
  • Brooklyn receives its worst grade of a C- for safety, with just 46% of renters saying they are "satisfied" or "very satisfied".
  • The survey covered 7 New York cities, which earned city satisfaction grades ranging from an A to an F. New York City topped the list with an A and was followed by Brooklyn (B+), Albany (B+), Buffalo (C+), Rochester (C-), Yonkers (D), and the Bronx (F).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for city satisfaction were Plano, TX; Boston, MA; Arlington, VA; Austin, TX; and Torrance, CA. The lowest rated cities were Newark, NJ; New Haven, CT; Bridgeport, CT; Hartford, CT; and Columbia, SC.

A detailed report explaining the survey's methodology, analysis, and findings is available upon request. To obtain a copy, please email Andrew Tam, Apartment List's Vice President of Data Science, at andrew@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Brooklyn?
The average rent price for Brooklyn rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,690.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Brooklyn?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Brooklyn include Williamsburg, Downtown Brooklyn, Sheepshead Bay, Greenpoint, and Clinton Hill.
How good are the schools in Brooklyn?
Brooklyn renters gave their city a letter grade of C- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Brooklyn did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Brooklyn?
Some of the colleges located in the Brooklyn area include LIU Brooklyn, Brooklyn Law School, CUNY Kingsborough Community College, CUNY Medgar Evers College, and CUNY New York City College of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Brooklyn?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brooklyn from include New York, Queens, Bronx, Jersey City, and Newark.

