1758 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY

Moving to Brooklyn

The search for city apartments in Brooklyn can be grueling and super-competitive. The good news, however, is that once you find a place, you will be settled in one of the most desirable, elite areas in the world! If you're lucky enough to find a one- or two-bedroom apartment here, you might want to hang onto it because rents have skyrocketed in the past few years. But, with so many transients coming in and out of the city, you're bound to find an apartment you love if you just devote a little time and energy to your hunt. Here are a few things to consider when you're planning your hunt for a house rental.

Brownstone or High Rise?

When you're looking for Brooklyn apartments, you should consider what type of housing you're interested in. You're not going to find any country homes here, so you should give up your dreams of that giant estate you keep envisioning. However, you can find spacious apartments and beautiful brownstones that can make wonderful homes. The more you can afford and the further away from Manhattan you get, the more space you will have! Consider what type of place you want - is it important to you to live in your own stand-alone brownstone or townhouse? Or do you really love the sleek modernity of high-rises and large apartment complexes? Thinking about these things before you start your hunt will help you stay ahead of the game on finding awesome property rentals.

What You'll Need

When you begin your hunt, you should make sure to plan a number of different appointments to get a feel for what is available in Brooklyn. This will give you the upper hand in deciding on a place. Regardless of where or what you're looking at, make sure to bring a folder with all the documents you'll need to rent. This includes an ID, credit report, bank statements, letter of employment, pay stubs, bank statements and any other documents you think your landlord might be interested in. Remember that renting in Brooklyn is basically like winning a lottery - you have to be in the right place at the right time and have a whole lot of luck. Don't be discouraged if you miss out on a place because someone else decided to sign on it first. The old adage in Brooklyn is that you have to lose your dream home to find your dream home, so be persistent and your efforts will pay off!