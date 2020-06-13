/
/
auburn
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:52 PM
21 Apartments for rent in Auburn, CA📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
712 Dorothy Way,
712 Dorothy Way, Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1010 sqft
712 Dorothy Way, Available 07/01/20 Auburn Condo - Ground level condo in the Oak Pointe community. Light and bright, two bedroom, two bath end unit. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
139 Walker Drive
139 Walker Drive, Auburn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2014 sqft
139 Walker Drive Available 06/16/20 Nice 4 Bedroom in Town - Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2 story house with off street parking.Beautiful back patio to BBQ or just relax. No garage. No A/C. Close to schools, parks and shopping.
1 of 60
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1366 Vintage Way
1366 Vintage Way, Auburn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3344 sqft
Incredible Custom Home in Vintage Oaks - Exquisite four bedroom, four bath custom home.
1 of 45
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Woodland Estates
1 Unit Available
11091 Montana Drive
11091 Montana Drive, Auburn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2775 sqft
Beautiful Upscale Home - Beautiful home located in an upscale neighborhood that shows pride of ownership. Neighboring schools include Skyridge Elementary and Placer High. There is easy access to I-80 and Hwy 49.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11522 Quartz Dr #4
11522 Quartz Drive, North Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Condo in the Auburn Greens! - Freshly painted 2 bedroom, 1 bath. upstairs unit. New counter tops, new vanity in the bathroom along with new tile in the bathroom. (RLNE5633631)
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3684 Sapphire Dr #2
3684 Sapphire Drive, North Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644588)
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
240 Silver Bend Way - -
240 Silver Bend Way, North Auburn, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1380 sqft
Brand New Duplexes with stunning upgrades and Solar located in Auburn! Ready to call home in Early June! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Duplex home is nestled at the end of a quiet street and features almost 1,400sf of open living space with serene
Results within 5 miles of Auburn
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11355 Spur Lane
11355 Spur Lane, North Auburn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,475
2300 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5556133)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
440 Buena Vista Ave
440 Buena Vista Avenue, Newcastle, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1433 sqft
440 Buena Vista Ave.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
11141 AVE E GREENLAWN
11141 West E Avenue, North Auburn, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11141 AVE E GREENLAWN in North Auburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10801 Joeger Rd.
10801 Joeger Road, Placer County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1025 sqft
North Auburn - Nice remodeled North Auburn property. 2 bedroom 1 bath. New stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room. Large yard with private deck. Large detached shed for storage. Close to Park, shopping and schools. No pets accepted.
Results within 10 miles of Auburn
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Garnet Creek
5002 Jewel St, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this complex sits just feet from a green walking trail and offers beautiful amenities. Take advantage of apartment amenities like stainless steel appliances, high-end wood flooring and closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Rocklin Manor
5240 Rocklin Rd, Rocklin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,548
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
810 sqft
Rocklin Manor wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5746 Butler Road
5746 Butler Road, Placer County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1925 sqft
- This property is located in the hills of Penryn, on about 4 acres of land. Complete with new carpet, fresh interior paint, and high vaulted ceilings and many windows. The home has a wraparound deck with a view, and gated access to the property.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4479 Garden Bar Road
4479 Garden Bar Road, Placer County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
!0 acre Secondary home in the Lincoln Foothills! - Lincoln Foothills private 10 acre ranch has an remodeled secondary home. 2 bed 2 bath approx. 1200 sq ft manufactured home available for rent. Property is gated, approx.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6935 Folsom Oaks Court
6935 Folsom Oaks Court, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
A Rare Gem in Granite Bay - This charming Granite Bay duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Perks include fireplace, multiple ceiling fans, laundry hook ups in garage, dishwasher.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4950 Scarlet Oak Dr.
4950 Scarlet Oak Drive, El Dorado County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2471 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Greenwood! - Come see this beautiful single story home with plenty of flat acreage for your needs! This house features a wide open layout with 3 spacious bedrooms and open kitchen area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
3702 Independence Place
3702 Independence Place, Rocklin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
2833 sqft
- Property is available for move in two weeks after application approval. (RLNE5785938)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7342 Dambacher Drive
7342 Dambacher Drive, Granite Bay, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1000 sqft
View the video at youtu.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Whitney Oaks
1 Unit Available
4048 Coldwater Drive
4048 Coldwater Drive, Rocklin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1411 sqft
4048 Coldwater Drive Available 07/17/20 Springfield at Whitney Oaks 55+ Spectacular View Home - Thank you for your interest in 4048 Coldwater Drive- a beautiful home on the Whitney Oaks ridge! Furnished or unfurnished.
1 of 25
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4233 Silver Lupine Lane
4233 Silver Lupine Lane, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2300 sqft
Beautiful New One Story 3 Bedroom in Del Oro School Zone - Gorgeous new home in Rocklin near shopping, freeway access and great school district. This is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage single story home in desirable Rocklin.
1 of 14
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7217 Orchard Cir
7217 Orchard Circle, Penryn, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2011 sqft
Beautiful Penryn Townhome in a gated community within the Loomis Del Oro School Districts. Open floor plan, 10ft. ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, upgraded granite kitchen with island/dining bar. 4 bedroom* 3 bath.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
4335 Lakebreeze Drive
4335 Lakebreeze Drive, Rocklin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2330 sqft
Wonderful Rocklin 3bd/3ba Home with 3 Car Garage - This Wonderful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is located in Rocklin near Pacific Street & Americana Way. Close to schools, parks, shopping, freeway access, minutes from the Roseville Galleria.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Auburn, the median rent is $699 for a studio, $788 for a 1-bedroom, $999 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,451 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Auburn, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Auburn area include California State University-Sacramento, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Auburn from include Sacramento, Roseville, Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, and Arden-Arcade.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOroville East, CA