Apartment List
/
CA
/
santa clarita
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

226 Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
15 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
10 Units Available
The Oaks Apartments
27105 Silver Oak Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near the Santa Clara River and shopping, with easy access to freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and in-suite laundry facilities. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, and sauna.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Canyon Ridge
23645 Meadowridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1000 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Townhomes at Lost Canyon
18179 W Terra Verde Pl, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1472 sqft
Spacious apartments have walnut plank flooring and gallery-style track lighting. Kitchens feature quartz counters and backsplashes. Heated swimming pool and a covered lounging cabana. Located near Whitney Canyon Park.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Monterra Ridge
28085 Whites Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
793 sqft
Elegant floor plan complimented by carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. On-site laundry facilities, swimming pool, hot tub and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Verified

1 of 106

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Park Sierra
18414 Jakes Way, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,743
909 sqft
Each of our Santa Clarita apartments offers a variety of carefully designed details to provide for your every comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
River Ranch Townhomes
18005 Annes Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1238 sqft
Looking for a great apartments to rent in Santa Clarita, California? River Ranch Townhomes, located off Antelope Valley Freeway and Sierra Highway, provides easy access to noteworthy shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Riverpark apartment homes
27303 Sara St, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1049 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, you will find a beautifully landscaped apartments for rent at Riverpark Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1197 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Sand Canyon Villas & Townhomes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 87

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
Colony Townhomes
17621 Pauline Ct, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1344 sqft
At Colony Townhomes in Santa Clarita, our apartments are a place you will love coming home to.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Diamond Park
27940 Solamint Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
985 sqft
Located in the heart of Canyon Country near Santa Clarita, Diamond Park Apartments brings you incredible amenities and comfort in a beautiful and convenient Southern California location.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments
28856 N Silver Saddle Cir, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,002
1062 sqft
Sand Canyon Ranch Apartments, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,653
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.

Median Rent in Santa Clarita

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Santa Clarita is $2,062, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,649.
Studio
$1,732
1 Bed
$2,062
2 Beds
$2,649
3+ Beds
$3,601
City GuideSanta Clarita
If you secretly harbor silver screen aspirations but can’t bear the thought of L.A.'s ungodly traffic, or perhaps you’ve simply had enough of it, Santa Clarita, California is the place for you. Located a blissful 45 minutes from Los Angeles, this recently incorporated suburb of 145,000 boasts a thriving movie and commercial industry. And hey, if the movie star thing doesn’t pan out, you can always find work at Six Flags Magic Mountain – the city’s largest employer. We know you’re ready for yo...

Having trouble with Craigslist Santa Clarita? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Neighborhoods

Valencia, but not like the oranges

Rent doesn’t get much cheaper than $1200 for a one bedroom condo or $1400 for a two-bedroom. Valencia is a tract-planned region. A four-bedroom mini-mansion will only run you between $3,000 and $4,000 a month.

Newhall

Despite the hordes of new construction projects and chain eateries, Newhall is actually the oldest of Santa Clarita’s incorporated areas. It’s name is borrowed from Henry Newhall, who made his fortune in the California Gold Rush, and the area owes much of its planning to his vision. Today, Newhall is home to the same gorgeous California Spanish architecture that is found in Valencia, but with slightly older and cheaper options. One-bedroom apartments here can be had for as little as $950 with two-bed options for $1200. 3-4 bed homes start as low as $2,000.

Mountains are sexy here

The Saugus and Canyon Country areas make up the rest of Santa Clarita and offer a bit more space to spread out. What’s living in the valley for, anyway, if you can’t admire the mountain views and some good old fashioned legroom? A three-bedroom home here will start at around $1700 but the ubiquitous apartment complexes with red-tile roofs, tennis courts, pools and community rooms offer up standard fare for a bit cheaper than in Valencia- usually around $1000 for a one bedroom or $1400 for two.

The traffic could be worse. You could be in L.A.

Santa Clarita enjoys easy access to Los Angeles and it’s environs, as it’s bordered by Interstate 5 and California highways 14 and 126. As in most of California, having a car is a near necessity, but if you find yourself on foot, Santa Clarita does operate a bus system that offers commuter service to Burbank, L.A., North Hollywood and a few other prime locations. For the wise and wizened, the city offers a Dial-a-Ride service after 6pm. Metrolink also operates some park-and-ride commuter train options. An intricate series of biking trails have been implemented, so you can dust off your old 10 speed and save some gas.

Santa Clarita goes to great lengths to provide recreational facilities and activities. The city keeps citizens engaged with free summer concerts, parks and various neighborhood associations. So let’s cue up your reel, warm up the spirit fingers, and find your Santa Clarita dream pad!

June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Santa Clarita rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clarita rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clarita stand at $2,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,650 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clarita's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clarita over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clarita

    As rents have fallen moderately in Santa Clarita, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clarita is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Santa Clarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,650 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Santa Clarita.
    • While rents in Santa Clarita fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Santa Clarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Santa Clarita?
    In Santa Clarita, the median rent is $1,732 for a studio, $2,062 for a 1-bedroom, $2,649 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,601 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Santa Clarita, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Santa Clarita?
    Some of the colleges located in the Santa Clarita area include California Institute of the Arts, College of the Canyons, The Master's University and Seminary, California Institute of Technology, and Pacific Oaks College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Santa Clarita?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Santa Clarita from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena, and Glendale.

    Similar Pages

    Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms
    Santa Clarita Apartments with PoolSanta Clarita Dog Friendly Apartments
    Santa Clarita Studio Apartments