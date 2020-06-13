226 Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA

Neighborhoods

Valencia, but not like the oranges

Rent doesn’t get much cheaper than $1200 for a one bedroom condo or $1400 for a two-bedroom. Valencia is a tract-planned region. A four-bedroom mini-mansion will only run you between $3,000 and $4,000 a month.

Newhall

Despite the hordes of new construction projects and chain eateries, Newhall is actually the oldest of Santa Clarita’s incorporated areas. It’s name is borrowed from Henry Newhall, who made his fortune in the California Gold Rush, and the area owes much of its planning to his vision. Today, Newhall is home to the same gorgeous California Spanish architecture that is found in Valencia, but with slightly older and cheaper options. One-bedroom apartments here can be had for as little as $950 with two-bed options for $1200. 3-4 bed homes start as low as $2,000.

Mountains are sexy here

The Saugus and Canyon Country areas make up the rest of Santa Clarita and offer a bit more space to spread out. What’s living in the valley for, anyway, if you can’t admire the mountain views and some good old fashioned legroom? A three-bedroom home here will start at around $1700 but the ubiquitous apartment complexes with red-tile roofs, tennis courts, pools and community rooms offer up standard fare for a bit cheaper than in Valencia- usually around $1000 for a one bedroom or $1400 for two.

The traffic could be worse. You could be in L.A.

Santa Clarita enjoys easy access to Los Angeles and it’s environs, as it’s bordered by Interstate 5 and California highways 14 and 126. As in most of California, having a car is a near necessity, but if you find yourself on foot, Santa Clarita does operate a bus system that offers commuter service to Burbank, L.A., North Hollywood and a few other prime locations. For the wise and wizened, the city offers a Dial-a-Ride service after 6pm. Metrolink also operates some park-and-ride commuter train options. An intricate series of biking trails have been implemented, so you can dust off your old 10 speed and save some gas.

Santa Clarita goes to great lengths to provide recreational facilities and activities. The city keeps citizens engaged with free summer concerts, parks and various neighborhood associations. So let’s cue up your reel, warm up the spirit fingers, and find your Santa Clarita dream pad!