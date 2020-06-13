161 Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA📍
Simi Valley is the all-American city you’ve seen in countless TV shows and movies. Simi Valley is the ideal city in the Los Angeles metro area. Home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the area attracts both tourists and locals seeking knowledge in the mountains of books and literature. The weather is sunny and pleasant (around 75 degrees) most days of the year. In the spring and fall, the Santa Ana winds pick up. Drive 30 minutes into LA, or grab a seat at the bar of at one the national restaurant chains that populate the area. This city is filled with beautiful apartments for rent.
Having trouble with Craigslist Simi Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Most complexes do not offer paid utilities. Does the apartment complex you’ve completely fallen in love with offer a gym, swimming pool, sauna or tanning salon? If so, ask about fees for these services a month. While some complexes offer complimentary services, others are quick to charge a hefty fee every month.
Again, Californians don't walk if they don't have to, so not bringing a car with you isn't really an option. This is the suburbs so public transportation will be scarce to certain parts of the city. Not to mention, the bus does not run at 3 a.m. for emergency cough syrup or ice cream runs. Before you get excited about an apartment check all of the fees associated with getting the apartment of your dreams. While most require an application fee, some will also ask for a separate background check fee. Adding these costs to the cost of the deposit, first month’s rent, moving companies, utility hook up fees and/or moving truck will save you any surprises.
Here, we’ll break down the most popular neighborhoods.
Woodranch: Woodranch is a neighborhood in the southwest corner of Simi Valley. Mostly single-family homes are here, with a few luxury apartment buildings thrown into the mix. Nearby shopping and dining will save you a little gas.
Tapo Canyon: Located in the northern part of Simi Valley, Tapo Canyon is home to a few small apartment buildings. Explore Tapo Canyon park, followed by a coffee from one of the many local coffee shops.
Santa Susana Knolls: Simi Valley was almost known as Santa Susana, but now that name is just reserved for one of the city's largest neighborhoods. Rural, it's surrounded by mountains and yes, this is where many westerns were filmed. Santa Susana Knolls offers high rise apartments and a few apartment complexes.
Alamo: Prefer a rental home to an apartment? Then start here first. Alamo is a suburban neighborhood with a range of rental options that range depending on size, number of amenities, and style.
Tiera Rijadda: Professionally-managed apartment complexes dominate the scene in Tiera Rijadda.
Once you start your search for your new apartment in Simi Valley, California, get into the west coast state of mind, dude. Chill out and relax, with all this information here and the amenities beautiful Simi Valley has to offer, you’re bound to find something. Now go forth you California dreamer and start your California apartment hunt.