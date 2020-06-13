161 Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Chatsworth
6 Units Available
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1078 sqft
Situated within the desirable Chatsworth school district. Apartments feature bay windows, vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, and oversized balconies with picturesque views. On-site sand volleyball court, tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
East Simi Valley
13 Units Available
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1064 sqft
Situated close to Highway 118 and Simi Valley High School. Smoke-free community includes a pool, playground, hot tub and courtyard. Homes have a modern kitchen, a patio/balcony and private laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
West Simi Valley
7 Units Available
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
950 sqft
Lovely community in Wood Ranch neighborhood featuring Spanish architecture, shady courtyards, pristine pool, and 24-hour gym. Quick access to 23, 118, and 101 freeways. Newly renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Simi Valley Town Center
35 Units Available
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,814
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,712
1231 sqft
Convenient to Simi Valley Town Center and Ronald Reagan Freeway. Apartments featuring pantries and private patios or balconies in a landscaped community with a well-equipped fitness center, game room, and multiple swimming pools and spas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
East Simi Valley
2 Units Available
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1050 sqft
Close to Arroyostow Park and Verde Park. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, clubhouse, and hot tub. Pet-friendly community. In-unit laundry. Updated appliances. Countryside location near the city.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1265 sqft
Parkside Villas is nestled amongst the Santa Susana Mountains and the Simi Hills.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2283 N Marlies Avenue
2283 North Marlies Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1826 sqft
Enjoy everything you want for an indoor/outdoor California lifestyle in this beautifully remodeled 4 BD, 2 BA ranch style home on a corner lot. An elegant open floor plan greets you.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1216 Patricia #213
1216 Patricia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
938 sqft
Centrally located 2 bed, 2 bath gated apartment - Remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath apartment with vaulted ceilings. Upgrades include kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances (including Fridge!). This remodeled unit is in a gated community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
3420 Trego Court
3420 Trego Court, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3460 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/16/20 Beautiful HOME FOR RENT in Big Sky! - Property Id: 36214 Executive, Stunning 2-story home in the Highlands of desirable Big Sky development boasting circular outdoor Atrium on the main floor and Professional Ultra Soundproof

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2979 Amarillo Avenue
2979 Amarillo Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1800 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story home - First Time Rental! This 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Open floorplan with large kitchen and living room area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
610 Kingswood Ln. Unit A
610 Kingswood Lane, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1145 sqft
610 Kingswood Ln.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
1138 Sycamore Drive
1138 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1580 sqft
Fantastic 4+2 Ready now in Simi Valley - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath home, located in nice area of Simi Valley. Eat in kitchen overlooks spacious backyard with lovely lawn and patio. Freshly Painted, and ready for move in.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3508 Hearst Drive
3508 Hearst Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1233 sqft
*** Move In Special $500 off *** Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features indoor and outdoor living with mature fruit trees and lush back yard. Enjoy cooking in the newly remodeled large open kitchen with ample storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1085 Sycamore Drive
1085 Sycamore Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
1580 sqft
Lovely home featuring a sparkling pool with bedroom/bathroom downstairs making it great for entertaining out of town guests.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
3605 Highbury Court
3605 Highbury Court, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
2872 sqft
Just in time for the hot summer days ahead. Come home and enjoy the sparkling pool and splendid backyard. A perfect place to call home. Amazing curb appeal, this remodeled home has been loved and well taken care of by the owner.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
2306 Alscot Avenue
2306 Alscot Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1128 sqft
Important - Please read the details!This is a 1 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home for rent. Landlord is offering their fully furnished home for rent while they travel abroad for approximately 1 year.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
32 Golden Glen Drive
32 Golden Glen Drive, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,700
4109 sqft
Beautiful Gated Legacy Collection Executive Pool Home in prestigious Wood Ranch. 5 bedrooms plus office includes 1 bedroom on main level. Very quiet, peaceful and private neighborhood. This home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
1668 Heywood Street
1668 Heywood Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1328 sqft
Nice and clean townhouse ,ready to move in. Built in 2010. Light and bright, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located in the best location of the complex. Fresh paint and plenty of sunshine makes it so pleasant and inviting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
408 Country Club Drive
408 Country Club Drive, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1605 sqft
Amazing location, and desirable layout with downstairs master bedroom. Open concept with large living room and kitchen. Also amazing pool and spa and club house with attached two car garage and laundry room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2396 Fitzgerald Road
2396 Fitzgerald Road, Simi Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1767 sqft
Wonderful single-story Simi Valley home with 2-car automatic garage is ready for its new family. Situated on a huge corner lot in a neighborhood that boasts pride of ownership, this home features 1,767 sq. ft.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Simi Valley Town Center
1 Unit Available
2190 Hawk Street
2190 Hawk Street, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1205 sqft
Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home on corner lot! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan near schools and shopping. This home has many upgrades including wood-like flooring, dual pane windows and sliders, just to name a few.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Central Simi Valley
1 Unit Available
1895 Sequoia Ave
1895 Sequoia Avenue, Simi Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
855 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath single story duplex - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath single story duplex. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Breakfast nook off kitchen. Washer & dryer hookups. Attached 1 car garage with storage. Good size backyard with patio.

1 of 22

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Woodranch
1 Unit Available
857 Congressional Road
857 Congressional Road, Simi Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1457 sqft
Absolutely stunning 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single family home located in a quiet, gated Wood Ranch neighborhood. This home is truly one of a kind: completely remodeled from top to bottom.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lang Ranch
1 Unit Available
3146 Foxtail Court
3146 Foxtail Court, Thousand Oaks, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1929 sqft
This lovely home is located behind the Eagle Ridge gates on a charming cul du sac. This incredible four bedroom home with almost 2000 sq.ft. features upgrades including tile & wood-like flooring across the downstairs.

Median Rent in Simi Valley

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Simi Valley is $2,000, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,642.
Studio
$1,685
1 Bed
$2,000
2 Beds
$2,642
3+ Beds
$3,733
City GuideSimi Valley
Want some Hollywood living without some LA prices? Simi Valley has been the host of many famous T.V. shows (M.A.S.H., Gunsmoke, etc.).

Simi Valley is the all-American city you’ve seen in countless TV shows and movies. Simi Valley is the ideal city in the Los Angeles metro area. Home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, the area attracts both tourists and locals seeking knowledge in the mountains of books and literature. The weather is sunny and pleasant (around 75 degrees) most days of the year. In the spring and fall, the Santa Ana winds pick up. Drive 30 minutes into LA, or grab a seat at the bar of at one the national restaurant chains that populate the area. This city is filled with beautiful apartments for rent.

Having trouble with Craigslist Simi Valley? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Apartment Hunting in Simi Valley

Most complexes do not offer paid utilities. Does the apartment complex you’ve completely fallen in love with offer a gym, swimming pool, sauna or tanning salon? If so, ask about fees for these services a month. While some complexes offer complimentary services, others are quick to charge a hefty fee every month.

Again, Californians don't walk if they don't have to, so not bringing a car with you isn't really an option. This is the suburbs so public transportation will be scarce to certain parts of the city. Not to mention, the bus does not run at 3 a.m. for emergency cough syrup or ice cream runs. Before you get excited about an apartment check all of the fees associated with getting the apartment of your dreams. While most require an application fee, some will also ask for a separate background check fee. Adding these costs to the cost of the deposit, first month’s rent, moving companies, utility hook up fees and/or moving truck will save you any surprises.

Neighborhoods in Simi Valley

Here, we’ll break down the most popular neighborhoods.

Woodranch: Woodranch is a neighborhood in the southwest corner of Simi Valley. Mostly single-family homes are here, with a few luxury apartment buildings thrown into the mix. Nearby shopping and dining will save you a little gas.

Tapo Canyon: Located in the northern part of Simi Valley, Tapo Canyon is home to a few small apartment buildings. Explore Tapo Canyon park, followed by a coffee from one of the many local coffee shops.

Santa Susana Knolls: Simi Valley was almost known as Santa Susana, but now that name is just reserved for one of the city's largest neighborhoods. Rural, it's surrounded by mountains and yes, this is where many westerns were filmed. Santa Susana Knolls offers high rise apartments and a few apartment complexes.

Alamo: Prefer a rental home to an apartment? Then start here first. Alamo is a suburban neighborhood with a range of rental options that range depending on size, number of amenities, and style.

Tiera Rijadda: Professionally-managed apartment complexes dominate the scene in Tiera Rijadda.

Once you start your search for your new apartment in Simi Valley, California, get into the west coast state of mind, dude. Chill out and relax, with all this information here and the amenities beautiful Simi Valley has to offer, you’re bound to find something. Now go forth you California dreamer and start your California apartment hunt.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Simi Valley?
In Simi Valley, the median rent is $1,685 for a studio, $2,000 for a 1-bedroom, $2,642 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,733 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Simi Valley, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Simi Valley?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Simi Valley include East Simi Valley, Central Simi Valley, and Simi Valley Town Center.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Simi Valley?
Some of the colleges located in the Simi Valley area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Simi Valley?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Simi Valley from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Pasadena.

