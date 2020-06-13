161 Apartments for rent in Simi Valley, CA

Apartment Hunting in Simi Valley

Most complexes do not offer paid utilities. Does the apartment complex you’ve completely fallen in love with offer a gym, swimming pool, sauna or tanning salon? If so, ask about fees for these services a month. While some complexes offer complimentary services, others are quick to charge a hefty fee every month.

Again, Californians don't walk if they don't have to, so not bringing a car with you isn't really an option. This is the suburbs so public transportation will be scarce to certain parts of the city. Not to mention, the bus does not run at 3 a.m. for emergency cough syrup or ice cream runs. Before you get excited about an apartment check all of the fees associated with getting the apartment of your dreams. While most require an application fee, some will also ask for a separate background check fee. Adding these costs to the cost of the deposit, first month’s rent, moving companies, utility hook up fees and/or moving truck will save you any surprises.