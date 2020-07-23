216 Apartments for rent in Yolo County, CA

/
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Central Davis
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
East Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,677
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,876
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
871 sqft
Currently offering $750 off your move-in costs, up to 2 free application fees per reservation AND same day applications get a chance at an additional $500 off!** Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
East Davis
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
800 sqft
We Are Open For Tours and to welcome you back we are offering $500 at Target & 2 months of water/sewer/garbage for FREE!** Welcome to Pinecrest Apartments located in the heart of Davis, California.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
South Davis
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,528
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
837 sqft
We Are Open For Tours! And to welcome you back we are offering a $750 IKEA or TARGET GIFT CARD! * Virtual tours are welcome and recommended, however, in the event you would like a personal tour, an appointment must be made in advance.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Triangle
The Foundry
998 Riverfront St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,599
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Foundry is located at 998 Riverfront Street West Sacramento, CA and is managed by Fulcrum Property, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$575
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
5 Units Available
West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
South Davis
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1251 sqft
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Triangle
980 Central
980 Central Street, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,695
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1465 sqft
Incredible views. Sophisticated design. Minutes to Downtown.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 7 at 12:44 PM
1 Unit Available
Triangle
Habitat
500 Garden St, West Sacramento, CA
Studio
$1,549
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly positioned in an urban, walkable community with stunning views. Located on the riverfront. Lots of light, energy-efficient appliances and stackable washers and dryers. Controlled access. Pet-friendly home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1826 Lowe Drive
1826 Lowe Drive, Woodland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2310 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Woodland. Located in a beautiful neighborhood close to freeway access. Close to parks, shopping, Costco, Starbucks, Woodland Gateway Shopping Center. Nice open floor plan.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
2029 5th Street
2029 Fifth Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1267 sqft
Three bedroom and two bath two story home with a detached one car garage. Close to 5th St and Poleline near shopping and transportation. Recently upgraded with new laminate flooring. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Davis
321 I Street
321 I St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
524 sqft
Newly built detached one bedroom one bath home in downtown Davis. Walking distance to UC Davis. In-unit W/D. One reserved parking spot. Please email bmaranville@golyon.com if you're interested in seeing the unit. Sorry, no pets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
West Davis
2712 Ottowa Avenue
2712 Ottowa Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1062 sqft
West Davis Charmer. 3 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths, located on a corner lot with wrap around yards and private courtyard. Very well maintained with newly painted fence and interior. Spacious living room with fireplace and a larger kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
1255 Farragut Circle
1255 Farragut Circle, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1837 sqft
*** NO FALL INQUIRIES PLEASE *** THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR June 2020 AND CANNOT BE HELD THROUGH SEPTEMBER*** Spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bathroom home in Davis. Brand new flooring throughout, carpets and LVP. New Microwave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
1311 Drake Drive
1311 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
This three bedroom and two bathroom condo is biking distance to UC Davis and walking distance to various shopping. Available end of September. Shared washer & dryer. One reserved parking spot.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
North Davis
439 Encina Avenue, Unit A
439 Encina Avenue, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,395
439 Encina Avenue, Unit A Available 08/15/20 North Davis Studio - Furnished - This North Davis studio has an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a renovated bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
825 Eureka Avenue
825 Eureka Avenue, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
825 Eureka Avenue Available 08/01/20 Central Davis home - Three bedroom and one bathroom home in central Davis close to UC Davis Campus. Large yard with a relaxing back patio. Lots of natural light! Landscaping included in rent.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
920 Gregory Place
920 Gregory Place, Davis, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1860 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Great home on quiet culdesac! Fenced backyard, patio, two car garage and a newly remodeled kitchen with granite tile counters, tiled floors, stainless steel sink, refrigerator with water and ice dispenser, gas range, dishwasher,
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
3316 Laguna Avenue
3316 Laguna Avenue, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1968 sqft
South Davis Home with a pool - This single story 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a POOL in South Davis is ready for immediate occupancy. The home has a two garage and an indoor laundry room. PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
4851 Cowell Blvd D
4851 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
915 sqft
Unit D Available 08/01/20 Excellent Upstairs 2bd/1ba Davis Apt - Property Id: 311042 AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 This apartment comes with laminate wood flooring, granite counter tops, updated kitchen cabinets, faucets, SS Refrigerator, Stove and
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Davis
5010 Glide Drive 8
5010 Glide Drive, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1136 sqft
Unit 8 Available 08/15/20 Remodeled Condo in Safe Neighborhood! - Property Id: 63125 Recently remodeled, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit. Large 2 car garage. Access to clubhouse and pool included. 3 bus stops at curbside.
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Davis
1671 Heirloom St
1671 Heirloom St, Davis, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2016 sqft
Luxurious town house in Davis - Luxurious town house in Davis. Contemporary, sleek and immaculate 3 story home located on a private corner lot at the Cannery.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
1008 D Street
1008 D Street, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1134 sqft
Superb 2 bedroom 1 bath Home Near Downtown Davis - Superb and charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath home near downtown Davis. Freshly painted one story property with hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.
Some of the colleges located in the Yolo County area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-Sacramento, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Francisco, Sacramento, Santa Rosa, Concord, and Roseville have apartments for rent.
