santa cruz county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:39 AM
358 Apartments for rent in Santa Cruz County, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
15 Units Available
Westside
Cypress Point
101 Felix St, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$1,905
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
771 sqft
Luxury living within walking distance of Neary Lagoon Park and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Covered parking, outdoor BBQ and courtyard facilities, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
59 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,662
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,666
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,243
1051 sqft
Come home to Nanda on Pacific. Enjoy relaxing community amenities just minutes from downtown Santa Cruz, the beach and UC Santa Cruz. We’re in the middle of everywhere you want to be.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
18 Units Available
Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA
Studio
$2,165
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,630
609 sqft
Located near Crabtree Mall, NC State University and Cary Towne Center. Units with fireplaces, carpeting, private patios/balconies, and kitchen appliances. Tennis court and outdoor pool for residents.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed homes with gourmet kitchens and high-speed internet access. Lots of community offerings, including assigned parking and on-site laundry. Near Capitola Mall, Capitola Beach and Jade Street Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,673
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1010 Pacific Apartments offers sleek urban living in the heart of Santa Cruz, just moments from the boardwalk near Highway 1 and 17. Responding specifically to your needs, sophisticated designs feature one, two and three bedroom arrangements.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
28 Units Available
Westside
Pacific Shores
1240 Shaffer Rd, Santa Cruz, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,706
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1035 sqft
Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
114 New Brighton RD
114 New Brighton Road, Seacliff, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2200 sqft
**To see a 3D virtual tour visit EnjoySantaCruz.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Beach HIll
75 Front ST 1
75 Front St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1116 sqft
Location, Location, Location - This amazing Beach Hill large, fully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 full bath view townhouse is one block to the ocean, beach, and wharf. Amazing views of the ocean (from patio), mountains and city.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Santa Cruz
606 Washington ST
606 Washington Street, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
850 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom/1 bath available for rent starting on August 1, 2020. This is a downstairs unit in a duplex ideally located on a quiet street in downtown Santa Cruz.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Westside
941 High ST
941 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1683 sqft
From the moment you walk into this single-level, California ranch style house you will never want to leave. This 3 BR, 2 BA home has all the bells & whistles with almost 1700 sq. ft. of living space on an over 10,000 sq. ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
223 Caledonia ST
223 Caledonia Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1384 sqft
Spacious 1,384 sq.ft. house with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath plus 1 car detached garage in a great neighborhood in Seabright.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
177 Palo Verde Terrace
177 Palo Verde Terrace, Santa Cruz, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1046 sqft
Spacious Upper Westside Townhouse! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E & Water; Landlord pays garbage. Landscaping: Included Parking: One Assigned Space and Street Parking, as permitted.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Christel Oaks Dr A
104 Christel Oaks Drive, Scotts Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Wow! Sunny Scotts Valley, Private Backyard - Property Id: 318748 Just listed! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Sunny Scotts Valley. Private, outdoor space/backyard for BBQ, gardening. Natural light from each room.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
463 Sea Horse Dr.
463 Sea Horse Drive, La Selva Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
La Selva Beach House - Property Id: 323676 Addr: Sea Horse Dr/Sand Dollar Dr, La Selva Beach, CA 95076 -This is non-furnished house. --Rent: $4995/Mo., Discount: $500/mo for 1-Year. Avail SOON. Reduced Rent: $4495/Mo. -Security Deposit: $7000.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
115 Western Court
115 Western Court, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1401 sqft
115 Western Court Available 08/07/20 Great 3BR/2BA Single level home - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, garbage & PG&E Landscaping: Included Parking: Garage, Driveway and Street Parking, as
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
143 Campbell Street
143 Campbell Street, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
Santa Cruz - close to downtown - (RLNE5971624)
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
360 Meder Street
360 Meder Street, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2317 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Looking for Santa Cruz's sweet-spot? Look no further: The Upper Westside is the gem of Santa Cruz County with the best schools and quick access to both the redwoods and the beaches.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
225 7th Ave I
225 7th Avenue, Twin Lakes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
400 sqft
One bedroom - Property Id: 95109 One bedroom, near Twin Lake and Harbor. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/225-7th-ave-santa-cruz-ca-unit-i/95109 Property Id 95109 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5952058)
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
435 Hubbard Gulch Rd
435 Hubbard Gulch Road, Ben Lomond, CA
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Private cottage with stunning forest views - Property Id: 216277 Stunning views of the redwood forest from big windows in this peaceful private cottage in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Lots of natural light and high ceilings.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
1616 Escalona Drive
1616 Escalona Drive, Santa Cruz, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Perfect Westside Location! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1,212 Sq. Ft.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
528 Cedar Drive
528 Cedar Drive, Watsonville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
877 sqft
Updated Charming Home in Adult Village - Must be 55+ to live in the adult village, 2nd tenant can be 45+.This clean updated home is light and bright with new carpet, paint, vinyl, stove, microwave.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
181 Via Lantana
181 Via Lantana, Rio del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1800 sqft
181 Via Lantana Available 08/01/20 Updated Seascape Home on The Greenbelt - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath two story home in Seascape on the Greenbelt.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
119 Donna Ct
119 Donna Court, Santa Cruz, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5 Bedroom 3 Bath Close to UC - Large home with garage & driveway parking, laundry (non-coin-op), nice back yard and side yard (great views of the canyon, no neighbors directly behind the home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
227 Blackburn Street B
227 Blackburn St, Santa Cruz, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
227 Blackburn Street - Unit B Available 08/01/20 Downtown Santa Cruz - Great 4 BR / 2 BA Duplex - Minutes to UCSC - Nice, well maintained, 4 Bedroom, 2 full Bathroom Duplex, downtown Santa Cruz, beach, shopping, dining and entertainment.
