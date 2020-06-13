139 Apartments for rent in Murrieta, CA

Apartment List
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
34 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Los Alamos Hills
8 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
23776 Corte Carrio
23776 Corte Carrio, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1921 sqft
Beautiful 1,921 sq.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28410 Socorro St
28410 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This condo is located in one of the most desirable communities in Murrieta. Walking distance to major shopping and minutes to the freeway.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
39680 Via Las Palmas
39680 Via Las Palmas, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2450 sqft
July 1 Move in ** 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, No Bedroom Downstairs.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37876 Via Carmelia
37876 Via Carmelia, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2600 sqft
** 4 Bedroom 3 bath, 1 bedroom downstairs, Cathedral ceilings, Tile flooring downstairs, Carpet in bedrooms & Loft, Floor plan offers a formal living & dining area with custom sheer drapery, Downstairs Bedroom and full bathroom, Familyroom with

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
29689 Masters Dr
29689 Masters Drive, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3233 sqft
Well maintained family home ready to move in. Drive up to the car and you will find a very nicely maintained front yard, with lush grass and multiple trees and shrubs. Walk into the home and you will notice this home has a large, open floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37253 Tucana Pl
37253 Tucana Place, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1795 sqft
3BD/2.5 Bath, two story, two car garage home located in North Star Ranch Community, Murrieta. Walk in to a living room/dining combo with laminate wood like floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
39820 Monarch Dr
39820 Monarch Drive, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2601 sqft
Looking for space? Look no further, this stunning 3 story home has the space you need! Living room is large with fireplace and a small offset area for a den. Kitchen is beautiful, and big with a huge pantry-closet. Second floor contains 3 bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33620 Willow Haven Ln Unit 106
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1976 sqft
Come see this fully upgraded family home! When you walk right on in you are greeted with a large and open entry way that is tiled.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
41410 Juniper Street
41410 Juniper Street, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1235 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level condo with newer carpet and newer paint. Super clean and in excellent condition. Includes laundry room, fireplace and large walk in closets. 1 car detached garage and 1 assigned carport.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33543 Bellflower Pl
33543 Bellflower Place, Murrieta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3300 sqft
This beautiful home has a perfectly manicured lawn and friendly neighbors which add to its captivating curb appeal. The open living plan allows loved ones to be together while you create memories that will last a lifetime.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29273 Via Espada
29273 Via Espada, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3168 sqft
29273 Via Espada Available 08/14/20 Murrieta - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Main floor bedroom & bath and office - Beautiful former model home in Murrieta. This home offers 4 bedroom, bonus room and office.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
39733 Castile Ave.
39733 Castile Avenue, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
1923 sqft
39733 Castile Ave. Available 07/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
23808 Barberry Pl
23808 Barberry Place, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2138 sqft
23808 Barberry Pl Available 07/01/20 Murrieta Pool Home - Single Story 4 bed 2.5 Bath Enclosed Patio - Great single story pool home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal living and dining room, kitchen opens into the family room with fire place.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26472 Arboretum Way 2204
26472 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Condo, near freeway, schools and shops. - Property Id: 244954 Very nice property, includes washer dryer, refrigerator and stove. Great open floor plan. Secure gated community. Easy access to freeway, shopping and schools.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40194 North End Road
40194 North End Road, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3023 sqft
Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car Garage 3000 sq ft close to school freeway shopping park fully upgraded see pictures More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28850 Via Norte Vista
28850 Via Norte Vista, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Senior Community Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light Covered carport and a shed for additional storage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Murrieta Oaks
1 Unit Available
40034 palma vista
40034 Palma Vista Street, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1816 sqft
40034 palma vista Available 07/01/20 beautiful home in murrieta with huge rv parking on the side - great home. great neighborhood close to both 215 and 15 freeways. huge back yard and room for 60 ft rv or other . . (RLNE4910769)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
unit 03 38607 Calle De La Siesta
38607 Calle De La Siesta, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
55+ Community - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Manufactured Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light. new flooring throughout entire home.

Median Rent in Murrieta

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Murrieta is $1,435, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,795.
Studio
$1,200
1 Bed
$1,435
2 Beds
$1,795
3+ Beds
$2,523

June 2020 Murrieta Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Murrieta Rent Report. Murrieta rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Murrieta rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Murrieta rents held steady over the past month

Murrieta rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Murrieta stand at $1,436 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,796 for a two-bedroom. Murrieta's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Murrieta, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Murrieta

    As rents have increased slightly in Murrieta, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Murrieta is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Murrieta's median two-bedroom rent of $1,796 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Murrieta.
    • While Murrieta's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Murrieta than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Murrieta is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Murrieta?
    In Murrieta, the median rent is $1,200 for a studio, $1,435 for a 1-bedroom, $1,795 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,523 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Murrieta, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Murrieta?
    Some of the colleges located in the Murrieta area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, University of California-San Diego, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Murrieta?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Murrieta from include San Diego, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

