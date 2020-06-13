/
joshua tree
Last updated June 13 2020
12 Apartments for rent in Joshua Tree, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
0 UPHILL RD
0 Desert Shadows Road, Joshua Tree, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
4950 sqft
Invisible House is a sanctuary unlike any other, where ambitious cutting edge architecture and the natural environment are in complete harmony.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
61559 Desert Air #A
61559 Desert Air Road, Joshua Tree, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
940 sqft
Walking Distance To Downtown Joshua Tree - 2bd/2ba 940 Sq. Ft. Apartment, Carpet & Tile Flooring, Central Heating & A/C, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer & Dryer, 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Pets OK Upon Owner Approval. Available Now.
Results within 1 mile of Joshua Tree
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
6404 Hermosa Ave.
6404 Hermosa Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT: NEWER MANUFACTURED HOME. Looks just like a regular stucco house. House has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths house. The Master bedroom has a jacuzzi tub and a separate shower with a walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Joshua Tree
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7081 Barberry Avenue
7081 Barberry Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Walking Distance To Community Center - 3bd/2ba 1400 Sq. Ft. Single Family Home, New Carpet & Hardwood Floors, Stove, Central Heating & A/C, Swamp Cooler, Fenced BackYard, W/D Hookups, 2-Car Garage, Pets Upon Owner Approval.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
65675 Sullivan Rd
65675 Sullivan Road, San Bernardino County, CA
Studio
$4,000
4701 sqft
This property is Ideal for a sober living facility or an assisted living facility. It is zoned correctly, and has had many recent upgrades. There are many rooms, bathrooms, offices etc. many room have a private bath attached.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
7171 Balsa Ave.
7171 Balsa Avenue, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1621 sqft
Newer 3 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Comes with a 2-car attached garage and has a rear fenced back yard and great views of the mountains. Centrally located.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3906 Balsa Avenue
3906 Balsa Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1227 sqft
Gorgeous 2 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Comes with a 2-car attached garage and a 20 feet container for your EXTRA TOYS. Has a fenced back yard and great views of the desert.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
57312 Buena Suerte Road
57312 Buena Suerte Road, Yucca Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2175 sqft
Welcome! Perched on a hill, wake up to endless and enchanting views. Every artsy corner of this fully furnished 4 bedroom/ 2.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
56565 Sunnyslope Dr.
56565 Sunnyslope Drive, Yucca Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 baths house for rent in Yucca Valley. Has a fenced back yard and great views of the town. Located behind the Boys and girls club and park. No garage, but it does have a large fenced lot.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
56547 Navajo Trail
56547 Navajo Trail, Yucca Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1451 sqft
56547 Navajo Trail Available 04/20/20 Spacious 2-Bedroom on Corner Lot - Super sweet two bedroom one bath with all new paint and flooring! With the pine trees, brick and dark green trim, it almost feels like you're in Big Bear! Home is located on a
Results within 10 miles of Joshua Tree
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5031 Tom Mix Road
5031 Tom Mix Road, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Pioneertown Cabin - Property Id: 254864 Updated fully furnished, 2BD/2BA cabin with hot tub, sitting on corner lot with spectacular views of Pioneertown Mountain Preserve.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
363 Delgada
363 Delgada Avenue, Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
363 Delgada, Landers CA - Spacious 4bd/2ba home on 3.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
73731 Siesta Dr-5
73731 Siesta Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
513 sqft
Stand-alone one bedroom, one bath casitas. Tank less water heater, Mini-split for heating and air, Fully furnished, all utilities included plus internet/wifi, great view, parking in front, back and covered, coined operated laundry room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Joshua Tree rentals listed on Apartment List is $18,030.
Some of the colleges located in the Joshua Tree area include College of the Desert, University of Redlands, and Moreno Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Joshua Tree from include Moreno Valley, Redlands, Palm Springs, Highland, and Palm Desert.
