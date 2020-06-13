Apartment List
/
CA
/
west covina
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

127 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA

📍
Freeway Corridor
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
Freeway Corridor
11 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$2,036
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Galaxie
12 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
3610 S Nogales St, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
864 sqft
Within easy reach of Highway 60. Tranquil apartment community situated on beautiful grounds. Leisure amenities include a fitness center, tennis court and two swimming pools. Young residents enjoy a complimentary educational summer school program.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
Rowland
17 Units Available
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,491
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1012 sqft
Centrally situated in the San Gabriel Valley. Landscaped apartment community with a laundry, two swimming pools and a spa. On-site courtesy patrol and emergency maintenance. Residents enjoy a program of community events.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Covina Central Business District
22 Units Available
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Puente
12 Units Available
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,802
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1125 sqft
Nola624 is a privately gated community nestled in the heart of West Covina. Our West Covina apartments are close to the 10, 57, and 605 freeways to make your commute easier.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Valinda
6 Units Available
Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twelve31 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA is known for its large floor plans that feature privacy, beautiful gardens, and convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eastland
7 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1023 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Freeway Corridor
6 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1047 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
Amar-Lark Ellen
9 Units Available
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,746
1208 sqft
Lovely, quiet community with beautiful landscaping, fitness center, basketball and tennis courts. Located close to Woodgrove Park, shopping center and the 10 and 60 freeways. Apartments are sun-drenched and spacious.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Freeway Corridor
3 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
457 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
620 North Chapman Street
620 North Chapman Street, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1752 sqft
Wonderful West Covina House - Lovely and modern three bedroom and two bathroom house with hardwood flooring throughout the house with granite counter tops in the kitchen which includes dishwasher gas stove, and W/D hookups inside the home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azusa-Cameron
1 Unit Available
712 S. Fernwood Street
712 South Fernwood Street, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
950 sqft
Fernwood Apartments - Property Id: 162348 SPECIAL!! Two bedroom, two story roomy apartment with private fenced patio and one full bath and 2 half baths. Recently remodeled with paint and new bath fixtures and stainless steel sink.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Galaxie
1 Unit Available
2601 East Valley Boulevard
2601 Valley Boulevard, West Covina, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, granite counters, ceiling fan, air conditioning, mirrored closets, stove, microwave, dishwasher, covered parking, on-site laundry, swimming pool More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2020 Sarah Court
2020 Sarah Court, West Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1230 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! LOCATED IN A CUL-DE-SAC HOME FEATURES WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATH. PERFECT FIT FOR FIRST HOME BUYER! SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN; INVITING ENTRY TO THE LIVING AREA WITH FRESHLY PAINT INTERIOR & NEW LAMINATED FLOORS.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Hills
1 Unit Available
726 S Prospero Drive
726 South Prospero Drive, West Covina, CA
8 Bedrooms
$6,800
2988 sqft
This home has many nice thing to offer. it has 2 bedroom suite, and 3 bedroom suite,

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Azusa-Cameron
1 Unit Available
1831 Palomino Drive
1831 Palomino, West Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2046 sqft
Excellent location located in the South Hills community of West Covina with beautiful views. Walking distance to parks, shops, restaurants and grocery stores. Enjoy the community gym and pool. This home is 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Hills
1 Unit Available
130 S Barranca #107
130 South Barranca Street, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1025 sqft
This sharp single level condo in the 62+ senior community in the Courtyard of South Hills is rare find and perfect for independent senior living. The resident must be 62 years old, second resident must 49+.

1 of 6

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
Valinda
1 Unit Available
1308 S Sandy Hook Street
1308 S Sandy Hook St, West Covina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1708 sqft
TURN KEY HOME IN THE CENTER OF WEST COVINA. THIS BEAUTIFUL, WELL KEPT HOME OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS, TWO BATHROOMS. KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS.
Results within 1 mile of West Covina
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Baldwin Park
6 Units Available
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Covina
1 Unit Available
669 Calvados Avenue
669 South Calvados Avenue, Covina, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1284 sqft
SINGLE LEVEL CONDOMINIUM HOME IN COVINA - 1982 BUILT HOME IN COVINA NEAR CITRUS AND WORKMAN. IT OFFERS 3-BEDROOMS, 1 & 3/4 BATHS, LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. STOVE & REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER, 2-CAR GARAGE, CENTRAL HEATING AND COOLING.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
15114 Swanee Lane
15114 Swanee Lane, Baldwin Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Baldwin Park Home - 3 bedroom / 1.5 bath home with large living room, large kitchen and extra large family room. Newly painted. Remodeled main bath. New Carpet. New Windows.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Covina
1 Unit Available
322 E Badillo Street
322 E Badillo St, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
789 sqft
*LEASE* You’ll love this Immaculately maintained 2nd floor, single-story unit in the city of Covina. Conveniently located near the heart of Downtown Covina, restaurants and shops.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rowland Heights
1 Unit Available
1383 Bellavista Drive
1383 Bellavista Drive, Rowland Heights, CA
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
3545 sqft
Newer house in City of Walnut, built in 2002, in a gated community. Convenient location, close to 60 and 57 freeway, shopping, 168 Supermarket, schools and adjacent to Royal Vista Golf Course.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Walnut
1 Unit Available
19579 Mira Loma Way
19579 East Mira Loma Way, Walnut, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2498 sqft
Beautiful single family home located in a very quiet area. Close to park,school. easy access to major freeway.

Median Rent in West Covina

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Covina is $1,798, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,311.
Studio
$1,511
1 Bed
$1,798
2 Beds
$2,311
3+ Beds
$3,141
City GuideWest Covina
West Covina's motto should be "Citizens for West Covina": the city became incorporated to stop the construction of a sewage farm within its boundaries. Citizens banded together over this controversial issue and demanded the right to declare their independence from Covina in 1923.

West Covina is less than 100 years old, which might sound old to a human, but in city years, it's still just a kid! However, it is certainly growing up fast. West Covina is already twice as big as its parent city, Covina. The locals have been going mad with development since the end of the Second World War, adding vast shopping centers, housing developments, and public buildings. The pace of growth has finally started to ease a little, which means demand for housing is quickly rising to meet the slow-down in supply. If you want to move to West Covina, now is the time to get in and grab that perfect apartment (before someone else does).

Moving to West Covina

There are many reasons you might want to live in West Covina. It's located in a thriving part of California: the San Gabriel Valley in Los Angeles County. The climate is sunny, dry, and comfortably warm, even in the depths of winter. And the good news for would-be renters is that West Covina has plenty of housing options, ranging from modern 1 bedroom apartments to spacious 4 bedroom houses.

Starting your search for a home in West Covina is exciting, but it can quickly become frustrating when the homes you like are snapped up by other tenants who have been more organized than you. Before you even begin looking at rentals, gather the documents and other things you will need to rent an apartment in West Covina. To spell it out, you are likely to need proof that you are employed, a reference from your previous landlord to show that you are a responsible tenant, and the first month's rent to put down as a deposit when you find the perfect place. If you have these things to hand, your chances of grabbing the apartment you want will be dramatically improved. If you show up without them, get used to disappointment.

Neighborhoods in West Covina

City Center: The city center of West Covina is a compact neighborhood with a good mix of single-family homes and studio to 2 bedroom apartments for rent.

West Puente Valley: This southwestern part of the city has a range of affordable small- to medium-sized houses and apartments.

Walnut Valley: Just to the east of the city center, this residential area is home to a desirable selection of large townhomes.

East Suburbs: West Covina neighborhoods extend a long way to the east of the city center. The eastern suburbs boast larger rental homes.

E Amar Rd/S Azusa Ave: There's is a strip of businesses, including shops and coffee places, along South Azusa Avenue, which is one of the main roads running south out of West Covina.

Living in West Covina

West Covina has a lot to recommend it: affordable housing, and good travel links to other towns and cities in the San Gabriel Valley. This is a thriving city in the fantastic SoCal location of Los Angeles County. Even if you're a master complainer, you'll have trouble finding cause to gripe here.

While it's always nice to have a gas gobbler of your own, if you decide to live in West Covina, you could consider using public transportation for your daily commute and other around-town journeys. GO WEST operates three shuttle routes within the city, connecting up most popular destinations. If you don't want to deal with the frustration of being behind the wheel, you can sit back and let the driver take you where you need to go. Who needs road rage?

What should you do for fun in West Covina? Well, you could get active using one of the many sports fields, tennis courts, or skate parks that are dotted around West Covina. Once you've worked up an appetite, head to the West Covina Farmers' Market to find some tasty ingredients for a healthy meal. There's a water playground in Del Norte Park to cool off during the long, hot summer, or get up close and personal with local birds and bugs at the Galster Park Nature Center.

No matter how nice a town is, you will occasionally want to get far, far away from it. West Covina has two international airports within 40 miles: the Ontario International Airport to the east and Los Angeles International Airport to the west. Flying to any part of the country--or even the world--should be no trouble at all.

June 2020 West Covina Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Covina Rent Report. West Covina rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Covina rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 West Covina Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Covina Rent Report. West Covina rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Covina rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Covina rents declined significantly over the past month

West Covina rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Covina stand at $1,799 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,312 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. West Covina's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in West Covina over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Covina

    As rents have fallen slightly in West Covina, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Covina is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • West Covina's median two-bedroom rent of $2,312 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in West Covina.
    • While rents in West Covina fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Covina than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where West Covina is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in West Covina?
    In West Covina, the median rent is $1,511 for a studio, $1,798 for a 1-bedroom, $2,311 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,141 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Covina, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in West Covina?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in West Covina include Freeway Corridor.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around West Covina?
    Some of the colleges located in the West Covina area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, and University of California-Riverside. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to West Covina?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Covina from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

    Similar Pages

    West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
    West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
    West Covina Studio Apartments

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Freeway Corridor