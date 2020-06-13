127 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA📍
West Covina is less than 100 years old, which might sound old to a human, but in city years, it's still just a kid! However, it is certainly growing up fast. West Covina is already twice as big as its parent city, Covina. The locals have been going mad with development since the end of the Second World War, adding vast shopping centers, housing developments, and public buildings. The pace of growth has finally started to ease a little, which means demand for housing is quickly rising to meet the slow-down in supply. If you want to move to West Covina, now is the time to get in and grab that perfect apartment (before someone else does).
There are many reasons you might want to live in West Covina. It's located in a thriving part of California: the San Gabriel Valley in Los Angeles County. The climate is sunny, dry, and comfortably warm, even in the depths of winter. And the good news for would-be renters is that West Covina has plenty of housing options, ranging from modern 1 bedroom apartments to spacious 4 bedroom houses.
Starting your search for a home in West Covina is exciting, but it can quickly become frustrating when the homes you like are snapped up by other tenants who have been more organized than you. Before you even begin looking at rentals, gather the documents and other things you will need to rent an apartment in West Covina. To spell it out, you are likely to need proof that you are employed, a reference from your previous landlord to show that you are a responsible tenant, and the first month's rent to put down as a deposit when you find the perfect place. If you have these things to hand, your chances of grabbing the apartment you want will be dramatically improved. If you show up without them, get used to disappointment.
City Center: The city center of West Covina is a compact neighborhood with a good mix of single-family homes and studio to 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
West Puente Valley: This southwestern part of the city has a range of affordable small- to medium-sized houses and apartments.
Walnut Valley: Just to the east of the city center, this residential area is home to a desirable selection of large townhomes.
East Suburbs: West Covina neighborhoods extend a long way to the east of the city center. The eastern suburbs boast larger rental homes.
E Amar Rd/S Azusa Ave: There's is a strip of businesses, including shops and coffee places, along South Azusa Avenue, which is one of the main roads running south out of West Covina.
West Covina has a lot to recommend it: affordable housing, and good travel links to other towns and cities in the San Gabriel Valley. This is a thriving city in the fantastic SoCal location of Los Angeles County. Even if you're a master complainer, you'll have trouble finding cause to gripe here.
While it's always nice to have a gas gobbler of your own, if you decide to live in West Covina, you could consider using public transportation for your daily commute and other around-town journeys. GO WEST operates three shuttle routes within the city, connecting up most popular destinations. If you don't want to deal with the frustration of being behind the wheel, you can sit back and let the driver take you where you need to go. Who needs road rage?
What should you do for fun in West Covina? Well, you could get active using one of the many sports fields, tennis courts, or skate parks that are dotted around West Covina. Once you've worked up an appetite, head to the West Covina Farmers' Market to find some tasty ingredients for a healthy meal. There's a water playground in Del Norte Park to cool off during the long, hot summer, or get up close and personal with local birds and bugs at the Galster Park Nature Center.
No matter how nice a town is, you will occasionally want to get far, far away from it. West Covina has two international airports within 40 miles: the Ontario International Airport to the east and Los Angeles International Airport to the west. Flying to any part of the country--or even the world--should be no trouble at all.
June 2020 West Covina Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 West Covina Rent Report. West Covina rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Covina rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
West Covina rents declined significantly over the past month
West Covina rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in West Covina stand at $1,799 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,312 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. West Covina's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
While rent prices have decreased in West Covina over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Covina
As rents have fallen slightly in West Covina, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Covina is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- West Covina's median two-bedroom rent of $2,312 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.2% decline in West Covina.
- While rents in West Covina fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Covina than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where West Covina is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.