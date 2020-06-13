127 Apartments for rent in West Covina, CA

Living in West Covina

West Covina has a lot to recommend it: affordable housing, and good travel links to other towns and cities in the San Gabriel Valley. This is a thriving city in the fantastic SoCal location of Los Angeles County. Even if you're a master complainer, you'll have trouble finding cause to gripe here.

While it's always nice to have a gas gobbler of your own, if you decide to live in West Covina, you could consider using public transportation for your daily commute and other around-town journeys. GO WEST operates three shuttle routes within the city, connecting up most popular destinations. If you don't want to deal with the frustration of being behind the wheel, you can sit back and let the driver take you where you need to go. Who needs road rage?

What should you do for fun in West Covina? Well, you could get active using one of the many sports fields, tennis courts, or skate parks that are dotted around West Covina. Once you've worked up an appetite, head to the West Covina Farmers' Market to find some tasty ingredients for a healthy meal. There's a water playground in Del Norte Park to cool off during the long, hot summer, or get up close and personal with local birds and bugs at the Galster Park Nature Center.

No matter how nice a town is, you will occasionally want to get far, far away from it. West Covina has two international airports within 40 miles: the Ontario International Airport to the east and Los Angeles International Airport to the west. Flying to any part of the country--or even the world--should be no trouble at all.