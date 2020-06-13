Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:31 PM

3424 Apartments for rent in New York, NY

📍
Upper West Side
Upper East Side
Hell's Kitchen
Chelsea
Midtown East
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Kips Bay
9 Units Available
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,000
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,050
1155 sqft
Modern apartments featuring granite walnut cabinets, mosaic tiles and quartz counters. One block from the East River and within a short walk to St. Vartan park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Financial District
6 Units Available
63 Wall Street
67 Wall Street Ct, New York, NY
Studio
$2,402
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,839
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,205
923 sqft
Distinct New York apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, and private patios/balconies. Enjoy use of the game room, gym, and media room. Near 55 Wall Street. Right in the heart of Lower Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Financial District
5 Units Available
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,598
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,321
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,911
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,269
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Upper East Side
24 Units Available
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,371
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,320
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,263
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,113
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Chelsea
41 Units Available
Beatrice
105 W 29th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,665
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,846
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,711
1008 sqft
Luxury apartments with great city views. Community features include the exclusive Cloud Lounge, a yoga studio, and gym. Enjoy an on-site farm-to-table restaurant. Near the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Upper West Side
13 Units Available
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,947
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,228
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,938
1109 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Hell's Kitchen
16 Units Available
West 54th
505 W 54th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,692
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,350
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,961
983 sqft
Spacious homes in the Clinton neighborhood of Midtown. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Enjoy an on-site community garden. Close to DeWitt Clinton Park and the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Midtown East
25 Units Available
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,036
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,559
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,471
1118 sqft
Located just blocks from the waterfront and I-495, this green community is in a great location with views of the NYC skyline. This Midtown Manhattan property has a sauna and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
NoMad
35 Units Available
Prism
50 E 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,265
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,110
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,185
1218 sqft
Just off 28th and Park, above Madison Square Park and Flatiron in Rose Hill neighborhood. Less than a block from 28th Street Subway. Pet-friendly with gym, pool, sauna, yoga, and courtyard. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,393
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,973
1073 sqft
Situated in Manhattan and only blocks away from express trains, Riverside Park and Central Park. Property has garage parking, on-site gym and playground. Units are recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
West Village
20 Units Available
600 Washington
600 Washington St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,975
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,983
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,579
986 sqft
In Greenwich Village, near Pier 40. Pet-friendly with parking, 24-hour concierge, community garden, on-site laundry and bike storage. Units feature walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Murray Hill
22 Units Available
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,997
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,987
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,361
1034 sqft
Murray Hill apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows, skyline views, and expansive closets. Use the business center with WiFi for work. Relax on the rooftop lounge. Minutes from numerous public transportation lines. Near St. Vartan Park.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Upper West Side
25 Units Available
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$3,161
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,828
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,775
1077 sqft
Chic Upper West Side location near Lincoln Center and Central Park. 1-2 bedroom units with granite counters and extra storage. Pet-friendly. Community features playground, pool and yoga, plus 24-hour concierge and doorman.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Hell's Kitchen
8 Units Available
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,627
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,086
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,330
1340 sqft
This new property contains 1 to 3-bedroom apartments with modern and eco-friendly features like solar window shades, rain showers, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The rooftop terrace offers amazing views of Midtown Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Kips Bay
54 Units Available
Parc East
240 E 27th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,138
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,615
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,137
1341 sqft
Cosmopolitan living in a recently remodeled apartment complex near the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden. Kitchens feature granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Upper West Side
17 Units Available
Parc 77
50 W 77th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,198
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,826
602 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Roosevelt Park. Pet-friendly living with elevator, doorman and 24-hour services. Recently renovated units with granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Green community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Central Park
12 Units Available
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,155
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,081
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated building with doorman on 86th between Central Park West and Columbus. Just a few minutes' walk from 86th Street Subway and crosstown bus stop. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Chelsea
12 Units Available
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,201
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,446
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,119
1085 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Chelsea
29 Units Available
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,981
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,776
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,672
1130 sqft
Prime location in Chelsea with NYC's best clubs, restaurants and shops steps away. Luxurious finishes like granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. 24-hour gym and concierge. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Hell's Kitchen
20 Units Available
Longacre House
305 W 50th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,621
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,266
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,976
1113 sqft
Surrounded by theaters, bars and restaurants, these apartments offer easy access to the area's hottest attractions. Enjoy use of maple cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Upper West Side
24 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,931
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,154
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,948
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.

Median Rent in New York

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in New York is $2,134, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,543.
Studio
$1,922
1 Bed
$2,134
2 Beds
$2,543
3+ Beds
$3,279
City GuideNew York
“Concrete jungle where dreams are made of. There's nothing you can't do. Now you're in New York. These streets will make you feel brand new. Big lights will inspire you. Let's hear it for New York.” (Jay-Z, 'Empire State of Mind')

When you think of New York City, a lot of things come to mind: Concrete Jungle, Skyscraper National Park, The Big Apple. When you think of apartment hunting in New York City, one thing comes to mind: Pounding Headache! Have no fear; we've outlined all the information you’ll need to make the search as quick and painless as possible! So get into your Empire State of Mind, grab your MetroCard, and let’s go!

Having trouble with Craigslist New York? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

The Bare Essentials to Call NYC Home What's it Gonna Cost? No matter where your apartment hunt takes you, there are a few things we recommend you have handy. Of them, the most important has to be some cold, hard, cash. New Yorkers should expect to spend ¼ of their annual income on rent. Landlords like to see that your annual salary is at least 40 to 50 times the cost of your monthly rent.

Be Prepared: To get into just about any place, you’ll need at least first month’s rent and security deposit in the form of a cashier’s or bank check. (New Yorker's aren't very trusting when it comes to personal checks!) A letter from your current employer stating your salary and time of employment as well as a reference from your previous landlord don’t hurt, either. If you don’t make a certain amount of money, you may need to call in a guarantor. However, this varies building to building. A credit check will also be required, but those obtained on your own will not be accepted. Be prepared to spend between $25 and $100 getting one.

Getting Your Priorities Straight: Chances are that you, like most New Yorkers, probably won’t have everything you desire in your immediate vicinity. Are you most concerned with the size of your new space? Commute? Prioritize the things that are most important to you before you set about your hunt.

Do I Need a Broker? Using a broker or an apartment locator is often recommended when renting in New York City (especially in summer and early fall – NYC’s most difficult times to rent) and while brokers can charge a fee ranging from one month’s rent to 15% of one’s annual rent, in certain circumstances it may save you both time and money in the long run. Many brokers have access to rentals that aren't listed elsewhere, so if you've hit a dead end in your apartment search, it’s probably worth a phone call. Just keep in mind that the shorter the lease, the more expensive they come. Most brokers deal in long leases, so make sure you really want to live in your selected spot before committing.

Leaving Expectations at the Door: Usually, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Be conscious of bait and switch scams found on Craigslist and elsewhere. Trust your gut. This same rule applies to the cost/size ratio.

One of the city's iconic architectural feats, the Empire State Building is a favorite spot for locals, tourists, and "Sleepless in Seattle" diehard fans.

Radio City Music Hall, designed in the 1930s in Rockefeller Center, once showed only G-rated films to the public. It's image changed drastically when it was selected as the location for the premier of the Harry Potter series.

Originally gifted to the USA by our French neighbors, the Statue of Liberty welcomes newcomers to NYC as fervently as it once did our ancestors arriving in the States. While Lady Liberty is arguably the most famous national statue, surprisingly few New York locals have actually visited her in person.

Manhattan

Many people move to the Big Apple with images of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha’s “Sex and the City” pads floating in their heads. Manhattan is completely doable if you look in the northern regions of Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood. These neighborhoods more budget-friendly. The only drawback to living ‘round these parts could be your commute downtown (assuming that’s where you’ll be winning your bread). Thirty-minute commutes to the subway train are standard fare, so you better bring some comfy walking shoes. Whoever said a little exercise was a bad thing anyway?

Another neighborhood to check out is the “new” Upper East Side, in the 80’s close to York Avenue. Has a plethora of dive bars.

Your New York options are truly endless! We suggest pointing yourself towards the East Village for an amazing nightlife, the West Village for cobblestone-street cuteness and adorable sidewalk eateries, Midtown for easy access to the best theater in the world, the Upper East Side for endless museums, or the Upper West Side for strolls through Central Park with your pooch.

Queens

If you’re a foodie at heart, Queens may just be the borough for you. It has often been said, “I ate my way around the world and never left Queens!” The main thing to keep in mind if you decide to go to one of the outer boroughs is commuting time. Obviously, the closer you are to Manhattan, the shorter your commute will be. And if you end up in the outer-reaches of a far-out borough, make sure you are close to public transportation.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn has their spacey apartments. The farther east or south you go, the further your dollar stretches. Just keep that commute we warned you about locked in your mind.

The Bronx

Ahh, the Boogie-Down Bronx! The South Bronx is home to Yankee Stadium, so the area is undergoing a lot of positive development. Amazing deals and lifestyles can also be found in the Northeast Bronx in the neighborhoods of Pelham Parkway and Co-cop City. The apartments will be spacier, and you’ll ultimately get more bang for your buck...not only in rent, but also bodegas, grocery stores and restaurants. When it comes to having and housing a car, The Bronx is the most user-friendly neighborhood around. It's not uncommon to find street parking, and the parking garages are a fraction of what you will pay in other boroughs.

Staten Island

If you are looking to stay with the suburb experience while still calling yourself a “New Yorker”, we would recommend living in Staten Island. It can only be reached by a bridge from Brooklyn (i.e. a car is a must), or a 20-minute ferry ride that will take you to the bottom of Manhattan. The North Shore is home to the hoods St. George, Tompkinsville, Clifton and Stapleton, and is the most urban of the island.

Big City Living

Once you get to NYC, there are a few things you should know to help you make you look like less of a transplant.

Getting Around Town:

  • Ditch the car. In NYC you can get just about anywhere using public transportation and your own two feet. Owning a car in NYC is more of a liability than a convenience: with limited parking (running as high as $400 a month), perpetual bumper to bumper traffic, insurance, gas, and all of the potential tickets from NYC’s extreme parking laws, you’re better off selling your car to help pay the rent.
  • Learn the subway system. Know your line. Know your train car. Know your schedule. The subway runs 24/7.
  • The left side of the subway escalator is for those rushing, stay on the right side if you’re feeling like a casual stroll.
  • Invest in a good pair of shoes for walking. You’ll be doing a lot of it.
  • Carry with you a quality collapsible umbrella. It rains a lot in NYC and, not to beat it into the ground, but you’ll be doing a lot of walking.

Now that your unlimited MetroCard has been put to good use, let’s reconvene! New York’s 5 boroughs are home to over 8 million people speaking over 800 languages. And no matter the borough you choose to call home, we’re sure you’ll bring something unique and amazing to the table. Get your apartment fondue skewers.

June 2020 New York Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 New York Rent Report. New York rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the New York rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

New York rents decline sharply over the past month

New York rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in New York stand at $2,135 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,543 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. New York's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of New York throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Similar cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to New York

    Rent growth in New York has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most other large cities across the country, New York is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with New York as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.4% in Rochester and 0.6% in Buffalo.
    • New York's median two-bedroom rent of $2,543 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in New York.
    • While rents in New York remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in New York than most similar cities. For example, Buffalo has a median 2BR rent of $880, where New York is nearly three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released New York’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "New York renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Li...

    View full New York Renter Survey

    Here’s how New York ranks on:

    C+
    Overall satisfaction
    B
    Safety and crime rate
    C
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B
    Recreational activities
    D
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    D
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    A+
    Public transit
    C
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Key Findings in New York include the following:

    • New York renters gave their city a C+ overall.
    • The highest-rated category for New York was public transit, which received an A+ score.
    • The areas of concern to New York renters are state and local taxes (F), affordability (D) and quality of local schools (D).
    • Millennial renters are moderately satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of C+, while renters who are parents were less satisfied, giving it a C grade.
    • New York did relatively well compared to other cities in the state, including Buffalo, Syracuse and Albany, which all received scores of F.
    • New York earned similar scores to other similar cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Los Angeles (C+) and Miami (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "New York has tons of interesting neighborhoods, restaurants, and public transportation to get around. Unfortunately, weekend transit is pretty unreliable." -Justin L.
    • "The best things about the city are the amazing food options, cultural diversity, and nightlife. But the downsides are crowds, transportation delays, and dirty streets." -Molly G.
    • "I love having access to transportation, but I hate the cost of living and high rent prices." -Erica D.
    • "Great access to food and entertainment, but commute times are long." -Elias

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in New York?
    In New York, the median rent is $1,922 for a studio, $2,134 for a 1-bedroom, $2,543 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,279 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New York, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in New York?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in New York include Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Hell's Kitchen, Chelsea, and Midtown East.
    How pet-friendly is New York?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, New York received a letter grade of C for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in New York?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, New York received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in New York?
    New York renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how New York did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in New York?
    New York renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how New York did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around New York?
    Some of the colleges located in the New York area include CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and Barnard College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to New York?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New York from include Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Jersey City, and Newark.

