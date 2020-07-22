38 Apartments for rent in Atwater, CA

/
1908 Olive Ave.
1908 Olive Avenue, Atwater, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
865 sqft
1908 Olive Ave. Available 07/27/20 Corner lot - New paint/flooring/re-conditioned gas stove is getting this property ready to occupy. Work in progress and should be ready to show/occupy the week of July 27th. One car garage.
2610 Stonecreek Drive
2610 Stone Creek Dr, Atwater, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1968 sqft
2610 Stonecreek Drive Available 08/11/20 New Atwater Three Bedroom Two Bath - This new home is a show stopper! Spacious, open and flowing floor plan. Neutral carpeting throughout. Granite counters with a big kitchen island.
542 E. Clinton
542 East Clinton Avenue, Atwater, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1643 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot - Kitchen has electric stove, microwave, brand new dishwasher, and refrigerator (with no warranty), plenty of cabinets with a dining area and ceiling fan.
Results within 5 miles of Atwater
1359 Rincon Dr.
1359 Rincon Dr, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1683 sqft
Merced: Large 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath House - Enjoy a large 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath house will soon be available for rent. It is located just a short drive from Merced College / U C Merced.
3577 Santiago Avenue
3577 Santiago Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1457 sqft
3577 Santiago Avenue Available 08/05/20 Coming Soon! - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage located in the very nice area of Fahren's Park. Currently accepting rental applications. Please do not disturb current tenants.
4002 Cinnabar Ave.
4002 Cinnabar Avenue, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2247 sqft
4002 Cinnabar Ave. Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bed 3.5 bath corner lot home! - Single-story, corner lot, in-law suite with private entrance, main house has open floor with loads of upgrades throughout the house, central AC/heat, 2-car garage.
1440 Woodbury Ct
1440 Woodbury Court, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1435 sqft
For Rent in Merced || 1440 Woodbury Ct - **THIS PROPERTY IS NOT BEING FEATURED ON CRAIGSLIST** Beautiful new 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage home in North Merced.
2370 Beachwood Dr
2370 Beachwood Drive, Merced County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
816 sqft
2370 Beachwood Dr Available 04/10/20 Coming Soon!! Another River Drive Property! - This house has been updated throughout. It features three bedrooms and one bathroom. You wont want to wait on this one. It definitely wont last long at this price.
Results within 10 miles of Atwater
519 Tolman Way
519 Tolman Way, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1565 sqft
519 Tolman Way Available 08/03/20 New to the Market Four Bedroom Home in North Merced - River Drive Properties has another great home for you! This newer 4 bedroom home has everything you need.
683 Phelps Drive
683 Phelps Drive, Merced, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,625
2491 sqft
Beautiful home- move in ready! - This beautiful North Merced home built in 2019 is perfect for roommates or large families. The open concept living/dining and kitchen is both inviting and convenient.
3511 Windsong Ct
3511 Windsong Court, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3234 sqft
N.E Merced: $2150 5 bedroom 4 Bath Home with a game room and 3 car garage! - This beautiful home is minutes away from UC Merced and Merced College and also near schools and shopping centers.
654 Phelps Drive
654 Phelps Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1797 sqft
654 Phelps Drive Available 08/01/20 Available Now! - This beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home was built in 2019.
2370 Mariner Way
2370 Mariner Way, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
N.E Merced: Large 4 Bedroom, 3 bath plus a bonus room! - This large corner-lot home is located in quiet neighborhood near UC Merced. This 2-story home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus a bonus room and a 2 car garage.
3545 Joerg Ave.
3545 Joerg Avenue, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1982 sqft
3545 Joerg Ave. Available 08/14/20 N. Merced: 4 bed 3 bath with 3 car garage - Great N. Merced 4 bedroom 3 bath home approx 1982 sq. ft in highly desirable neighborhood.
2714 Lexington Ave
2714 Lexington Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2039 sqft
E. Merced: $1650 Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single story home! - Spacious home in established neighborhood! Single story home, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, approx 2039 sq. ft located off of East 27th. Home offers a 2 car garage, and spa tub.
180 Arrow Wood Dr.
180 Arrow Wood Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1787 sqft
Brand new home. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Brand new beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath. Solar system, ADT Security alarm monitoring and cameras included. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer.
4057 Crescendo Dr
4057 Crescendo Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1611 sqft
4057 Crescendo Dr Available 08/14/20 N.E Merced: 3 Bedroom 4 bath - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable area on corner lot. Home is close to schools, shopping, and hospital. Separate living areas and covered patio in backyard.
3047 Bedford Dr.
3047 Bedford Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1981 sqft
3047 Bedford Dr. Available 08/14/20 North Merced: Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - This spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath house will be available in mid-August to rent. It features a large living room, family room, dining room and a large kitchen.
3923 Nicklaus Ct
3923 Nicklaus Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2409 sqft
North Merced: Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Custom Home!! - One of a kind, lovely custom home in a fabulous neighborhood near Davenport Park. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wine refrigerator, and adjacent laundry room with lots of storage.
1188 Solstice Ave
1188 Solstice Avenue, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2352 sqft
MERCED: Fabulous 5 Bed/4 Bath Home Close to UC Merced - 5 bedroom, 4 bath single family home in established neighborhood near schools and bike path. Close to UC Merced and shopping. Great for students.
592 Janell Ct.
592 Janell Ct, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1448 sqft
592 Janell Ct. Available 08/05/20 New Stonefield Home - Don't miss out on this lovely three bedroom two bath home tucked neatly away on a quite culdasac. You will fall in love with all the beautiful touches in this home.
3821 Perez Drive
3821 Perez Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1538 sqft
3821 Perez Drive Available 08/14/20 Merced: 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Merced! - Coming soon! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in N.E Merced near park, Merced College & UC Merced. Front Yard care included and Pets Ok.
4358 Strathmore Place
4358 Strathmore Place, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1580 sqft
Awesome home available now! - You will love coming home to this charming new home built in 2018. This two story beauty is conveniently located near Merced JC, UC Merced and the Raleys shopping center. Open kitchen to living room concept.
1269 Lurs Court
1269 Lurs Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2950 sqft
Beautiful Home Available in North Merced. - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers almost 3,000 square feet of living space.
Some of the colleges located in the Atwater area include California State University-Stanislaus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.