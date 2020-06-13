138 Apartments for rent in Solana Beach, CA

All About the Beach

If easy beach access is a big deal in your apartment search at Solana Beach, you need to know that developments that look like they're a 2-minute walk to the sands on a map actually perch 70 feet or more above the shore. In fact, coastal properties in the city sit on cliffs, requiring treks down several flights of outdoor stairs to reach the water. About the only area that doesn't is Fletcher Cove Beach Park, which offers a gradual descent to the beach. Look for inland apartment rentals near this park if you want an easy walk to the waves.

The descent to the water may be a time-consuming challenge but ultimately rewards you with fewer throngs than you'll encounter on flatter stretches of sand. Your chances of finding secluded spots increase the further you walk away from the public stairways. Locals hang at Seascape Beach, which can be difficult to find because the entrance is hidden by condos, or at Del Mar Beach, which is technically in Del Mar, at the mouth of the San Dieguito River.

Everyone else enters the water for swimming and surfing at Fletcher Cove, aka Pillbox. Restrooms and showers provide aprs-beach cleanup. Shoot a few hoops at the basketball court or spread out your lunch at the picnic areas. The lifeguards here work year round and seasonally at other locations.

The primary rule when dealing with lifeguards is to pay attention to them at all times. They're not just bronzed and buff tourist attractions. Their first job is to keep you safe and that may mean ordering you from the water under certain conditions. They also enforce beach ordinances, such as no dogs allowed, and rescue you when you're in trouble. Don't be afraid to ask them questions. They'll know where you can go for your favorite seaside activity.

They'll recommend visiting Tide Beach if you like to admire life in a tide pool. An added bonus here is the usual lack of people. For some of the best surfing in Southern California, catch the breaks in the northern part, at Seaside Reef and Tabletop. More good breaks are near 18th, 23rd and 25th Streets.

When you're out in the ocean, you may get caught in a rip current, which pulls you from the shallows out to sea. Do not try to swim against it because you can't. You'll just tire out and ultimately drown. Instead, catch the attention of nearby swimmers or lifeguards by waving your arms above your head. They'll know what's going on and effect a rescue. In the meantime, stay calm and swim parallel to the beach until you're out of the currents. Then, if you haven't been pulled out of the water yet, swim back to shore.