Apartment List
/
CA
/
solana beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Solana Beach, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Solana Beach
4 Units Available
Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave, Solana Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,230
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
958 sqft
The relaxing pool, hot tub, gym, and sauna highlight this community's convenient features. Apartments include fireplaces and have been recently renovated. Residents can also enjoy shopping, entertainment and dining at nearby Flower Hill Promenade.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
435 S Sierra Ave #112
435 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1008 sqft
Ocean View Gem - Available for May, June and July at this price.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
207 N Sierra Ave
207 North Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
One Bedroom just 1/2 block to beach! - Huge one bedroom, one bathroom downstairs unit just 1/2 block to Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach! Walk-in closet, fireplace, shared garage and washer/dryer, private fenced yard/patio. Wood flooring throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
945 Jeffrey
945 Jeffrey Road, Solana Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
4275 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean and the Del Mar Racetrack from this beautifully remodeled custom home. New carpet on the entry level in the formal living room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
14921 Tercer Verde - 1
14921 Tercer Verde, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2660 sqft
IMMACULATE DETACHED HOME IDEALLY LOCATED ON THE 12TH GREEN OF THE LOMAS SANTA FE GOLF COURSE! 3 Bed - 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
817 America Way
817 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1298 sqft
Park-like Del Mar living in this light & bright 2 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome in the highly desirable & peaceful community of Sprindrift. Community pool, spa and open green space. Minutes to fantastic Del Mar beaches and Race Track.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
521 S Sierra
521 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1608 sqft
RATES ARE SEASONAL- Current rate reflected is Mid Season Monthly Price. Please visit avantivacationrentals.com for pricing and availability.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
833 Beachfront Drive
833 Beach Front Drive, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$20,000
1082 sqft
Rental available from 8/1/2020 to 9/30/2020. Your dog is welcome! 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Condo is on the beach, close to restaurants, shopping and the Del Mar Race Track. You’ll love our place because of the location...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1031 Reliance Way
1031 Reliance Way, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1864 sqft
Beautifully remodeled, ocean view townhome in Spindrift above Flower Hill Mall. Views from every room in this 3 bedroom home that lives like a single story w/master bedroom on main floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
834 America Way
834 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1208 sqft
Stunning light, bright 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath in the highly sought after community of Spindrift. This unit boasts quartz counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms & new flooring. Attached one car garage with plenty of room for storage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
638 Glenmont Drive
638 Glenmont Drive, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1100 sqft
Lovely one level ocean view home in beautiful peaceful setting. Wood floors, abundant light, efficiency kitchen with dining area. Attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer. Great neighborhood. Owner pays for gardener, water and trash pick up.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
930 Via Mil Cumbres
930 Via Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
BRIGHT, SUNNY UPPER LEVEL CONDO! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walk out deck in living room. All NEW Stainless Appliances. 2 bedrooms two baths. Neutral colors through out. Reserved covered parking.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
335 Arcaro
335 Arcaro Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
1673 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW~Fully Furnished...Fantastic ocean and Racetrack Views from this beautiful town home! Close to Restaurants, Beach and Racetrack! Large deck with BBQ and plenty of seating. Tastefully decorated interior with a beach theme.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
860 COFAIR CT
860 Cofair Court, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1912 sqft
IMPECCABLE OCEAN VIEW TOWN HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY! WEST OF 5 JUST OFF OF CEDROS! SHORT WALK TO BEACHES, FAIRGROUND, RESTAURANTS.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
784 S Sierra Ave
784 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1382 sqft
Close to all! Available July 8 prefer minimum 6-8 month rental or longer. Your chance to live steps away from the beach in the tranquil resort-like community, Del Mar Beach Club. Rent:$3650/month.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
1060 America Way
1060 America Way, Solana Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1700 sqft
MONTHLY RENTAL Pricing based on Season. Current rate reflected is Mid Season.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
835 Seabright Ln
835 Seabright Lane, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,500
3213 sqft
Greet the morning and toast the sunsets with sweeping white water ocean views from every room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Solana Beach
1 Unit Available
231 Pacific Ave
231 Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
2751 sqft
Perched 100 feet above the Pacific Ocean with seawall, this spacious oceanfront 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with open floor plan & several outdoor areas offers relaxing privacy with breath taking ocean views.
Results within 1 mile of Solana Beach

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North City
1 Unit Available
3480 Caminito Daniella
3480 Caminito Daniella, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$7,600
4733 sqft
3480 Caminito Daniella Available 08/01/20 Gated Del Mar Home - Premier gated community at Del Mar Estates, a neighborhood of custom built homes, located within top-ranked school districts.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2811 CAMINITO CAPE SEBASTIAN
2811 Caminito Cape Sebastian, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1274 sqft
PANORAMIC OCEAN & LAGOON VIEWS! Very Private 2 BR/2BA Town home in Cardiff Cove. Light & Bright w/neutral colors through out. Large Sunny Kitchen with walk out patio. Includes 1 car garage, community pool, spa & recreation area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Del Mar
1 Unit Available
2028 Ocean Front
2028 Ocean Front, Del Mar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
1554 sqft
Currently available for rent September-December 2020. Located directly on the sand, this ocean front home is available for vacation or long term rental. Recent major remodel completed.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2510 Manchester
2510 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
2304 sqft
Virtual 3D Tour Here: https://vimeo.com/415923332 ~ Immaculate Whitewater Ocean View Twinhome located at the south end of Manchester. Walk to Seaside Market or the lagoon from this location.

1 of 22

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
4910 Ladera Sarina - Cottage
4910 Ladera Sarina, San Diego County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
1200 sqft
Serene Private Guest Cottage in Rural Del Mar within beautiful garden setting. Light, bright and recently re-modeled with zoned heat and AC, updated kitchen, wood floors, and fence exclusive use lush yard complete with vegetable gardens.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cardiff
1 Unit Available
2410 Manchester
2410 Manchester Avenue, Encinitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1600 sqft
Oceanview Two story townhome in the heart of Cardiff. Pergo and tile flooring downstairs. Gourmet kitchen with large ocean view patio. 3 bedrooms and one full bath upstairs. Ocean view balcony off the master. 1/2 downstairs.

Median Rent in Solana Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Solana Beach is $2,276, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,953.
Studio
$2,055
1 Bed
$2,276
2 Beds
$2,953
3+ Beds
$4,252
City GuideSolana Beach
"People come by train; it's a place we cannot hide / It's beach and golf and bicycles, and songs from far and wide / Solana Beach our city proud; We're small but self-contained / We love our daily local lives, and hope we've earned our fame." -- From "Solana Beach, Our Proud City" by Lynn Salsberg and Ed Siegel

Solana Beach, California, starts at the water before running up some steep coastal stairways to clusters of condominiums, single-family homes and one-story commercial buildings. It then crosses a major interstate before climbing some hills. It's actually a proper city. However, its focus on houses and small stores gives it a coastal town feel where everyone walks through streets covered with palm and eucalyptus trees, and says hi to everyone else.

All About the Beach

If easy beach access is a big deal in your apartment search at Solana Beach, you need to know that developments that look like they're a 2-minute walk to the sands on a map actually perch 70 feet or more above the shore. In fact, coastal properties in the city sit on cliffs, requiring treks down several flights of outdoor stairs to reach the water. About the only area that doesn't is Fletcher Cove Beach Park, which offers a gradual descent to the beach. Look for inland apartment rentals near this park if you want an easy walk to the waves.

The descent to the water may be a time-consuming challenge but ultimately rewards you with fewer throngs than you'll encounter on flatter stretches of sand. Your chances of finding secluded spots increase the further you walk away from the public stairways. Locals hang at Seascape Beach, which can be difficult to find because the entrance is hidden by condos, or at Del Mar Beach, which is technically in Del Mar, at the mouth of the San Dieguito River.

Everyone else enters the water for swimming and surfing at Fletcher Cove, aka Pillbox. Restrooms and showers provide aprs-beach cleanup. Shoot a few hoops at the basketball court or spread out your lunch at the picnic areas. The lifeguards here work year round and seasonally at other locations.

The primary rule when dealing with lifeguards is to pay attention to them at all times. They're not just bronzed and buff tourist attractions. Their first job is to keep you safe and that may mean ordering you from the water under certain conditions. They also enforce beach ordinances, such as no dogs allowed, and rescue you when you're in trouble. Don't be afraid to ask them questions. They'll know where you can go for your favorite seaside activity.

They'll recommend visiting Tide Beach if you like to admire life in a tide pool. An added bonus here is the usual lack of people. For some of the best surfing in Southern California, catch the breaks in the northern part, at Seaside Reef and Tabletop. More good breaks are near 18th, 23rd and 25th Streets.

When you're out in the ocean, you may get caught in a rip current, which pulls you from the shallows out to sea. Do not try to swim against it because you can't. You'll just tire out and ultimately drown. Instead, catch the attention of nearby swimmers or lifeguards by waving your arms above your head. They'll know what's going on and effect a rescue. In the meantime, stay calm and swim parallel to the beach until you're out of the currents. Then, if you haven't been pulled out of the water yet, swim back to shore.

Neighborhoods

Located in Southern California, Solana Beach lies about 20 miles north of San Diego. To the north is San Elijo Lagoon and Cardiff, to the east is the unincorporated Rancho Santa Fe, to the south is Del Mar and to the West is the Pacific Ocean.

Interstate 5 acts as the primary multi-lane north-south divider between the beach vibe on the west and the more suburban plots on the hillsides and canyons. As with any coastal community, the closer you get to the water, then higher you pay for houses to rent.

Eden Gardens, which is also called "La Colonia," is one of the city's older sections. It was created during the 1920s by farmers working for nearby ranches. Centered around La Colonia Park, the community still has a strong neighborhood feel as well as smaller homes and apartments.

In contrast, the newer Cedros Avenue Design District is, strictly speaking, exclusively retail. It boasts more than 85 boutiques, galleries, and restaurants. But you'll find places to rent about a block west and east that you should snag if you want to be next to the trendy action.

Typical of the newer developments that hug the hillsides is Loma Del Cielo West. You'll only find house rentals here, usually with three bedrooms or more, and multiple baths. Pools are not uncommon. A homeowners association keeps things neat and tidy behind the gates. One issue you may face on the hills is an encounter or two with a coyote. They avoid humans but may approach pets. Your best defense is to keep Fido or kitty indoors, and any outdoor food waste completely sealed. Conventional fences at least 5.5 feet high or electric fences also work in barring the arroyo foxes. If you see one nearby, contact the County of San Diego's Wildlife Services for information and removal.

Homes near the water range from massive estates with multiple floors or condo complexes. Small beach cottages and apartment complexes don't exist at these premium locations. However, the difference between apartments and condos may be in name only. Condos typically have "Beach Club" in the title, but many are otherwise indistinguishable from ordinary multi-family dwellings.

Getting Around

The quickest way to go south to San Diego or north to Encinitas is by car on I-5, when it's not a parking lot during rush hour. Otherwise, the San Diego Coaster provides faster commuter access and Amtrak carries you in air-conditioned comfort to both San Diego and Los Angeles.

Most people use their cars to tool around town. Parking is adequate at businesses, residences and on the street. However, the closer you get to the beach during sunny days, the less likely it is you'll find a place for your wheels. The city has no pay parking lots or garages.

County-wide bus service comes from the Breeze and San Diego Metropolitan Transit. The British Bus Company also offer continuous service on Wednesdays through Sundays from the Solana Beach train station to the Del Mar Racetrack. Students, faculty and staff of University of California San Diego can catch the UCSD bus to hit the La Jolla campus. The Solana Beach Transit Center provides a central location for catching both buses and trains.

To Do

Most stores, surf shops and restaurants line Highway 101 and there are some scattered shopping plazas further inland. Other good shopping is in the previously mentioned Cedros Design District. Because of the cliffs, you won't find any buying or selling at the beach itself.

If you prefer manicured greens to white sands for your outdoor activity, head for the Lomas Santa Fe Executive Golf Course. Golf Range Magazine voted it one of the top short courses for two years because of its multi-level greens with 29 bunkers and two water hazards.

The big chance to rub elbows with the locals is during the Fiesta del Sol, which brings together live music, games, craft booths and food. The tunes go on during summer evenings with Concerts at the Cove featuring everything from the rousing marches of the US Marine Corps Band to the soothing songs of jazz soloists.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Solana Beach?
In Solana Beach, the median rent is $2,055 for a studio, $2,276 for a 1-bedroom, $2,953 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,252 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Solana Beach, check out our monthly Solana Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Solana Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Solana Beach area include University of California-Irvine, University of California-San Diego, Concordia University-Irvine, Cuyamaca College, and Irvine Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Solana Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Solana Beach from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Irvine, Escondido, and Oceanside.

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with PoolSolana Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Solana Beach Studio Apartments