/
/
strawberry
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:03 PM
762 Apartments for rent in Strawberry, CA📍
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
37 Reed Boulevard
37 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
101 Barbarree Way
101 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,800
1500 sqft
Breathtaking Views, Luxury Waterfront Living in Tiburon 3bed/3bth- FOUNDATION HOMES - The Pointe is a new collection of luxury residences in The Cove at Tiburon waterfront apartment community.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
147 Barbaree Way
147 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1020 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Community with 1BD, 2BD and 3BD Options! - Bright, newly renovated, pet-friendly 1bd/1ba, 2bd/2.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
16 S Knoll Rd 101
16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184 Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
51 Reed Boulevard
51 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Strawberry
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:51pm
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,594
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,503
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,858
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Scott Valley - Alto
1 Unit Available
859 E. Blithedale
859 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1216 sqft
Charming Mill Valley 3bd/2ba Rancher - Great Backyard! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
561 Silverado Drive
561 Silverado Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2583 sqft
Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Almonte
1 Unit Available
129 Morning Sun Ave
129 Morning Sun Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2750 sqft
Beautiful light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath home is ready for you - This light and bright 3 bedroom 3 full bath 2750.00+ sqft home has views of Richardson Bay and Mt. Tamalpais.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Buckelew Street
123 Buckelew Street, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1816 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) DISCOUNT! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Almonte
1 Unit Available
272 Shoreline Hwy
272 Shoreline Highway, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Cheerful unit in a fourplex with private deck, storage, and 1 car parking space. Convenient to shopping and transportation. Water and garbage are included in the rent. Renter's Insurance is required. This is a No Smoking property.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9 Andrew Drive
9 Andrew Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Wonderful light, bright, and spacious updated one bedroom top floor unit. Great long outdoor deck for relaxing and tasty bar b q. Lotsof light and good closet space. Bosch washer/dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Strawberry
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:27pm
$
Downtown San Rafael
8 Units Available
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,055
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
472 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,575
898 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Downtown San Rafael
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$1,996
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
East Larkspur
28 Units Available
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,994
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,446
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Strawberry rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,000.
Some of the colleges located in the Strawberry area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Strawberry from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CAKentfield, CAAlamo, CA