6 Apartments for rent in Barstow, CA

1 Unit Available
109 W Fredricks Street
109 West Fredricks Street, Barstow, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
606 sqft
Super cute and cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the City of Barstow. Minutes from the 15 freeway. Plenty of amenities close by like restaurants, shopping and banking. Gated fenced entrance.

1 Unit Available
1121 Barstow road 3
1121 Barstow Road, Barstow, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 3 Available 06/20/20 Two bedroom two bath Barstow Apartment - Property Id: 292173 This 2 bedroom two bath apartment will be ready around June 20th. Images will be posted when the unit is ready for showing. You may apply online at Zillow.

1 Unit Available
1111 barstow rd 11U
1111 Barstow Road, Barstow, CA
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Barstow RD - Property Id: 134179 Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath Apartment with Carpet flooring comes with Stove and Microwave. Has a Patio alone with Laundry room access. Unit comes with A Parking spot and Property is gated .

1 Unit Available
561 Valley Ave #B
561 Valley Ave, Barstow, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
561 Valley Ave #B Available 06/16/20 2 bedroom 1 bath home Apply today!! - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is near the 15 Fwy , shopping and more. Call Merrisa to set up a viewing 760-256-5760. Visit our website www.cbhsrentals.

1 Unit Available
1601 PIUTE STREET
1601 Piute Street, Barstow, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
988 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Located Near Schools - Stove - Washer/Dryer Hookups - 2 Car Garage - No Pets Allowed - Fenced Yard - Landscaped Front Yard - No Utilities Included - Deposit is determined based on your Credit & Rental History No Pets

Median Rent in Barstow

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Barstow is $762, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $953.
Studio
$637
1 Bed
$762
2 Beds
$953
3+ Beds
$1,340
City GuideBarstowSo, you've made the decision to move to Barstow and are desperately looking for local knowledge on renting and living in this little desert city. Well, you've found it! We've got all the listings and insider's tips on getting by in Barstow, so read on to learn all you need to know.
Life in Barstow
+

Barstow is no California paradise. It's no cosmopolitan metropolis. And, it's certainly not a Viva Las Vegas lifestyle. No, Barstow is a small desert town in the middle of nowhere and on the way to everywhere. There are terrible and beautiful things all around.

The Mojave desert is a beauty all of it's own, the night skies are full of stars long forgotten by big-city dwellers, and the wide open spaces make for some great dirt biking, hiking, camping, and photo-snapping. In downtown, there are drifters, hookers, murals, and sand. There is some surprisingly impressive shopping at the outlet mall, and along the outskirts of town you can find one of the last drive-in movie theaters.

Las Vegas and Los Angeles are close enough for a wild weekend trip every once in a while, and Mexico is just 4 hours away if you really want to go crazy. Yes, it's a certain kind of living out here, and it takes a certain kind of style to survive with your sanity. Make friends, but trust no one. Learn how to have fun desert-style, which usually involves a great love of nature, a dirt bike, a guitar, and plenty of beer. And, be prepared for HUGE daily temperature changes, cold and sandy winter winds, and extremely hot summers. If you can, find an apartment with utilities included or good insulation to keep summer air conditioning costs low.

There are plenty of rental properties in Barstow. Apartments range from $400 to $800, and come in a range of different sizes and styles. You can find cheap apartments for rent, or live large in luxury at modest prices. There are some great adobe-style dwellings, as well as a few rental homes. In apartment communities, amenities can really make life easier... and cooler. Amenity lists often include swimming pools, laundry facilities, garden style landscaping, and sometimes even a spa. There is always plenty of parking, and 24-hour maintenance is a big convenience. For those moving to town with just the clothes on their back, furnished apartments for rent can be found throughout Barstow.

Looking for a pet friendly place to call home? You shouldn't have too much trouble. There are a handful of rental properties that are both cat and dog friendly. Even large dogs are accepted in some Barstow apartment communities. So, bring along your furry friends, because they are one of the best sources for security and entertainment.

Barstow isn't the safest place for a family to reside in California. It has a notorious crime rate, and the desolate desert scenes make a great backdrop for Quentin Tarantino's blood-splattered movies. However, crime here does not compare to some bigger cities. It's still a small-town kind of living, and a talk with local police and potential neighbors will help in the search for a safe enough neighborhood for you and yours. Some apartment communities offer gated entrances and some allow dogs, which can be man's best friend as well as man's best line of defense.

So, that's Barstow for you. Armed with knowledge, you are now ready to look for rentals in a city that is nowhere and everywhere. Best of luck.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Barstow?
In Barstow, the median rent is $637 for a studio, $762 for a 1-bedroom, $953 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,340 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Barstow, check out our monthly Barstow Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Barstow?
Some of the colleges located in the Barstow area include Chaffey College, University of Redlands, and San Bernardino Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Barstow?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Barstow from include Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands, Victorville, San Bernardino, and Fontana.

