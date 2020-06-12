6 Apartments for rent in Barstow, CA

Barstow is no California paradise. It's no cosmopolitan metropolis. And, it's certainly not a Viva Las Vegas lifestyle. No, Barstow is a small desert town in the middle of nowhere and on the way to everywhere. There are terrible and beautiful things all around.

The Mojave desert is a beauty all of it's own, the night skies are full of stars long forgotten by big-city dwellers, and the wide open spaces make for some great dirt biking, hiking, camping, and photo-snapping. In downtown, there are drifters, hookers, murals, and sand. There is some surprisingly impressive shopping at the outlet mall, and along the outskirts of town you can find one of the last drive-in movie theaters.

Las Vegas and Los Angeles are close enough for a wild weekend trip every once in a while, and Mexico is just 4 hours away if you really want to go crazy. Yes, it's a certain kind of living out here, and it takes a certain kind of style to survive with your sanity. Make friends, but trust no one. Learn how to have fun desert-style, which usually involves a great love of nature, a dirt bike, a guitar, and plenty of beer. And, be prepared for HUGE daily temperature changes, cold and sandy winter winds, and extremely hot summers. If you can, find an apartment with utilities included or good insulation to keep summer air conditioning costs low.

There are plenty of rental properties in Barstow. Apartments range from $400 to $800, and come in a range of different sizes and styles. You can find cheap apartments for rent, or live large in luxury at modest prices. There are some great adobe-style dwellings, as well as a few rental homes. In apartment communities, amenities can really make life easier... and cooler. Amenity lists often include swimming pools, laundry facilities, garden style landscaping, and sometimes even a spa. There is always plenty of parking, and 24-hour maintenance is a big convenience. For those moving to town with just the clothes on their back, furnished apartments for rent can be found throughout Barstow.

Looking for a pet friendly place to call home? You shouldn't have too much trouble. There are a handful of rental properties that are both cat and dog friendly. Even large dogs are accepted in some Barstow apartment communities. So, bring along your furry friends, because they are one of the best sources for security and entertainment.

Barstow isn't the safest place for a family to reside in California. It has a notorious crime rate, and the desolate desert scenes make a great backdrop for Quentin Tarantino's blood-splattered movies. However, crime here does not compare to some bigger cities. It's still a small-town kind of living, and a talk with local police and potential neighbors will help in the search for a safe enough neighborhood for you and yours. Some apartment communities offer gated entrances and some allow dogs, which can be man's best friend as well as man's best line of defense.

So, that's Barstow for you. Armed with knowledge, you are now ready to look for rentals in a city that is nowhere and everywhere. Best of luck.