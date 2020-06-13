160 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA

Making a Home in Monterey Park:

As we’ve mentioned the city isn’t too large. There is no real breakdown by region and one end of town typically runs into another. That said, many parts of the city are going through or have been through a resurgence as of late. Downtown Monterey Park is being revitalized with multi-use apartments being built and Atlantic Times Square has become an up-and-coming area to live, work and play. Here is the cut and dry version of living in Monterey Park. Keep in mind, cost of living is higher in California, so don’t get sticker shock.

Atlantic Times Square/North MP:

Typically anything north of W. Garvey Ave. is considered the Atlantic Times Square area. Full of new stores/shopping centers and entertainment options, the area is revamped and waiting for you. Houses here generally consist of new luxury condos , townhomes and large single family homes. Some of the apartments around here sit on top of retails centers and are so brand spankin’ new that the smell of fresh carpet has yet to fade. Many of the complexes here are considered “luxury” homes and offer residents things like resort-style pools, underground parking, 24-hour fitness centers, private elevators and granite countertops. This upscale area does come with a larger price tag though. 2 bedroom/$2000 and up. $$$-$$$$

South Atlantic:

A bit closer to East L.A. and with perfect proximity to the 710 & the 10, living in the South Atlantic area is ideal for college students, families and young professionals. Located minutes away from ELCC and CSY-LA, academics find living here a no brainer (sorry, we had to) for the rental prices alone. You can score an apartment in the area for about $1200/1 bedroom. The area is also close to Monterey Park Village (a shopping/restaurant hot spot) and the newly restored Downtown area. While the apartments here may not feature upscale rooftop lounges and luxury lounges, they do offer basic amenities, good school zones and the ability to get to any exciting city happening in minutes. $$-$$$