160 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA

Last updated June 13 2020

Last updated June 13
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

Last updated June 12
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
433 S Orange Ave #A
433 South Orange Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,820
1486 sqft
Spacious tri level towhhouse, attached garage, laundry hook up, private patio, updated - Centrally located on S. Orange., by Garvey; easy access to 10 FWY & 60 FWY, nice distance to market, restaurants & shopping.

Last updated June 13
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
908 Tegner Drive
908 Tegner Drive, Monterey Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1711 sqft
Well-maintained home in a good neighborhood in Monterey Park; tri-level home with 1 bedroom on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms on top floor, 1,711 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
1601 Loma Verde Street
1601 Loma Verde Street, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2025 sqft
Located in the Monterey Park neighborhood, this charming home features an open floor plan, spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout and large windows throughout allow natural light to flow in.

Last updated April 9
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Monterey Park
Last updated June 13
Alhambra
9 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.

Last updated June 13
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
2142 S Curtis Avenue
2142 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1036 sqft
Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease.

Last updated June 12
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
823 N Humphreys Av Rear
823 North Humphreys Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Recently Remodled Single Family Residence -East LA - Property Id: 105045 Newly and fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 full bath single family residence located in a safe and nice neighborhood in East Los Angeles.

Last updated June 12
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
109 N Humphreys Ave
109 North Humphreys Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Corner Lot home - Property Id: 70922 Beautiful home with new kitchen appliances and wood cabinets, new carpeting throughout the house and updated bathroom. Corner lot location. Onsite parking.

Last updated June 12
Garvey
1 Unit Available
219 W Romona Blvd
219 Ramona Boulevard, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1600 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Townhome in San Gabriel - Welcome to 219 W Ramona, a thoughtfully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Townhome in San Gabriel, just south of Alhambra.

Last updated June 13
Alhambra
1 Unit Available
636 N Stoneman Avenue
636 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1147 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.

Last updated June 13
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
275 Margaret Avenue
275 Margaret Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1128 sqft
This is a well cared for home within a great neighborhood of single family homes. Great north of Beverly Blvd location with walking distance to shopping and transportation and schools.

Last updated June 13
Montebello
1 Unit Available
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.

Last updated June 13
Garvey
1 Unit Available
210 W Marshall Street
210 Marshall Street, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Updated single story house of a triplex in central San Gabriel. Walk to Valley blvd close to shopping, groceries, restaurants , Marshall park and easy access to freeway 10.

Last updated June 13
South San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
8009 Hill Drive
8009 Hill Drive, South San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1475 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4bed/2bath house with extra wide driveway parking in the City of Rosemead. Freshly painted walls with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home.

Last updated June 13
Rosemead
1 Unit Available
7749 Newmark Avenue
7749 Newmark Ave, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
Newly remodeled Spanish style house. Brand new kitchen cabinet, stove, range hood, refrigerator , ceiling fan, light fixtures. Tile flooring and brand new carpet for easy maintenance. Walking distance to Richard Garvey Intermediate School.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey Park
Last updated June 13
South Pasadena
3 Units Available
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Last updated June 13
$
Historic Cultural
11 Units Available
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,032
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,566
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Last updated June 13
$
Historic Cultural
15 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,918
830 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,903
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Last updated June 13
Historic Cultural
61 Units Available
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,949
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,693
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Last updated June 13
Historic Cultural
46 Units Available
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,732
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,037
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1053 sqft
Spacious apartments with great views of LA. On the shores of the Los Angeles River, close to Hollenbeck Park and Union Station. Community features a zero-edge swimming pool, outdoor theater, and EV charging stations.
Last updated June 13
South Lake
5 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Last updated June 13
Downtown Pasadena
3 Units Available
Franklin House Apartments
250 South Oak Knoll Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Franklin House Apartments feature apartment home living in the heart of Pasadena.

Median Rent in Monterey Park

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Monterey Park is $1,251, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,607.
Studio
$1,051
1 Bed
$1,251
2 Beds
$1,607
3+ Beds
$2,185
City GuideMonterey Park
As far as city slogans go, this tiny town may have one of the best: Pride in the Past…Faith in the Future. What it lacks in size (7 square miles), Monterey Park makes up for in heart…and an amazingly diverse community—almost half of the population here is Asian American.

Located about ten minutes/seven miles from Los Angeles, Monterey Park is a California town that offers big city proximity, a college town feel and a close knit community atmosphere. It has also been undergoing a revitalization, complete with new shopping centers, living spaces and restaurants. Though it’s rapidly growing and changing, Monterey Park maintains the same friendly culture it began with.

For those who want the L.A. lifestyle but without the luxe price tag, Monterey Park has your number. You can study, work and live in Monterey Park’s quiet atmosphere during the day then hop on the freeway and dine, shop and rub elbows with celebs by night. If that’s not the best of both worlds, you may be far too hard to please. Monterey Park is growing and revamping itself, odds are so are you. Why not do it together?

Having trouble with Craigslist Monterey Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Making a Home in Monterey Park:

As we’ve mentioned the city isn’t too large. There is no real breakdown by region and one end of town typically runs into another. That said, many parts of the city are going through or have been through a resurgence as of late. Downtown Monterey Park is being revitalized with multi-use apartments being built and Atlantic Times Square has become an up-and-coming area to live, work and play. Here is the cut and dry version of living in Monterey Park. Keep in mind, cost of living is higher in California, so don’t get sticker shock.

Atlantic Times Square/North MP:

Typically anything north of W. Garvey Ave. is considered the Atlantic Times Square area. Full of new stores/shopping centers and entertainment options, the area is revamped and waiting for you. Houses here generally consist of new luxury condos , townhomes and large single family homes. Some of the apartments around here sit on top of retails centers and are so brand spankin’ new that the smell of fresh carpet has yet to fade. Many of the complexes here are considered “luxury” homes and offer residents things like resort-style pools, underground parking, 24-hour fitness centers, private elevators and granite countertops. This upscale area does come with a larger price tag though. 2 bedroom/$2000 and up. $$$-$$$$

South Atlantic:

A bit closer to East L.A. and with perfect proximity to the 710 & the 10, living in the South Atlantic area is ideal for college students, families and young professionals. Located minutes away from ELCC and CSY-LA, academics find living here a no brainer (sorry, we had to) for the rental prices alone. You can score an apartment in the area for about $1200/1 bedroom. The area is also close to Monterey Park Village (a shopping/restaurant hot spot) and the newly restored Downtown area. While the apartments here may not feature upscale rooftop lounges and luxury lounges, they do offer basic amenities, good school zones and the ability to get to any exciting city happening in minutes. $$-$$$

What’s Monterey Park All About Anyway?

Downtown Monterey Park isn’t full of hi-rise apartments or swanky condos but it is the heart of the city. Business, shopping and dining all coexist here and a festival (Chinese Lantern) or fair (Cherry Blossom) can take place on any given weekend. Another cool thing about this small city is that many of the businesses are locally owned and operated. Because of this the town has some of the best local ethnic eateries and a very cool community feel.

Aside from the newer apartments and lavish condos, there are classic homes in the area that boast historic Spanish architecture and a certain kind of charm. You can find these areas scattered around the city.

In the mood for a celeb sighting? No worries. Monterey Park is a minutes away (maybe longer depending on freeway traffic) from the whos who and what’s what of Hollywood. Rub elbows with Jack at the Lakers game or keep up with the you know who’s at posh L.A. eateries.

College calling your name? Monterey Park says go ahead and answer. The city features proximity to CSU-LA and is home to East L.A. Community College. At this rate, you can be a professional student forever.

You ever wonder why the people in the L.A. area look so tanned and healthy? Well, the weather here is pretty sweet. Sure, summers get a bit warm but that’s what pools are for and your tan will be spot on. December and January can get pretty chilly but you won’t be making snow angels.

As with most California cities, outdoor life/recreational activities are huge here and the city has the parks to show for it. There is a park on virtually every corner in town (13 to be exact), so break out those running shoes or that bicycle. Have a boy (or girl) genius on your hands? Monterey Park happens to be home to a handful of excellent Montessori schools, as well as great private schools.

Making Friends with the Freeway (s):

Getting around Monterey Park is all about learning and loving the freeway. Though we aren’t sure how much you will come to love them. You can hop on the I-10 (Long Beach Freeway) to get to L.A. and other parts of SoCal, the I-10 (San Bernardino Freeway) to head straight into L.A. and Santa Monica and 60 (Pomona Freeway) which will run you east and west. Freeway traffic can be a bummer so be sure to brace yourself for lots of stop and go…or just lots of stop.

Public transportation is another reliable method. If driving isn’t your thing or you don’t have your own set of wheels, fear not. The city provides you with the Spirit bus service and the Metrolink commuter rail, which provides service to Cal State LA—for students and professors alike in the area. Did we mention its only .50 cents a ride? Nuts!
We’ve found you a place to live with great weather and an ideal location. What are you waiting for? It’s time to begin your future in the city that has nothing but faith in it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Monterey Park?
In Monterey Park, the median rent is $1,051 for a studio, $1,251 for a 1-bedroom, $1,607 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,185 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Monterey Park, check out our monthly Monterey Park Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Monterey Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Monterey Park area include East Los Angeles College, California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, and University of California-Irvine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Monterey Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monterey Park from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

