160 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA📍
Located about ten minutes/seven miles from Los Angeles, Monterey Park is a California town that offers big city proximity, a college town feel and a close knit community atmosphere. It has also been undergoing a revitalization, complete with new shopping centers, living spaces and restaurants. Though it’s rapidly growing and changing, Monterey Park maintains the same friendly culture it began with.
For those who want the L.A. lifestyle but without the luxe price tag, Monterey Park has your number. You can study, work and live in Monterey Park’s quiet atmosphere during the day then hop on the freeway and dine, shop and rub elbows with celebs by night. If that’s not the best of both worlds, you may be far too hard to please. Monterey Park is growing and revamping itself, odds are so are you. Why not do it together?
As we’ve mentioned the city isn’t too large. There is no real breakdown by region and one end of town typically runs into another. That said, many parts of the city are going through or have been through a resurgence as of late. Downtown Monterey Park is being revitalized with multi-use apartments being built and Atlantic Times Square has become an up-and-coming area to live, work and play. Here is the cut and dry version of living in Monterey Park. Keep in mind, cost of living is higher in California, so don’t get sticker shock.
Atlantic Times Square/North MP:
Typically anything north of W. Garvey Ave. is considered the Atlantic Times Square area. Full of new stores/shopping centers and entertainment options, the area is revamped and waiting for you. Houses here generally consist of new luxury condos , townhomes and large single family homes. Some of the apartments around here sit on top of retails centers and are so brand spankin’ new that the smell of fresh carpet has yet to fade. Many of the complexes here are considered “luxury” homes and offer residents things like resort-style pools, underground parking, 24-hour fitness centers, private elevators and granite countertops. This upscale area does come with a larger price tag though. 2 bedroom/$2000 and up. $$$-$$$$
South Atlantic:
A bit closer to East L.A. and with perfect proximity to the 710 & the 10, living in the South Atlantic area is ideal for college students, families and young professionals. Located minutes away from ELCC and CSY-LA, academics find living here a no brainer (sorry, we had to) for the rental prices alone. You can score an apartment in the area for about $1200/1 bedroom. The area is also close to Monterey Park Village (a shopping/restaurant hot spot) and the newly restored Downtown area. While the apartments here may not feature upscale rooftop lounges and luxury lounges, they do offer basic amenities, good school zones and the ability to get to any exciting city happening in minutes. $$-$$$
Downtown Monterey Park isn’t full of hi-rise apartments or swanky condos but it is the heart of the city. Business, shopping and dining all coexist here and a festival (Chinese Lantern) or fair (Cherry Blossom) can take place on any given weekend. Another cool thing about this small city is that many of the businesses are locally owned and operated. Because of this the town has some of the best local ethnic eateries and a very cool community feel.
Aside from the newer apartments and lavish condos, there are classic homes in the area that boast historic Spanish architecture and a certain kind of charm. You can find these areas scattered around the city.
In the mood for a celeb sighting? No worries. Monterey Park is a minutes away (maybe longer depending on freeway traffic) from the whos who and what’s what of Hollywood. Rub elbows with Jack at the Lakers game or keep up with the you know who’s at posh L.A. eateries.
College calling your name? Monterey Park says go ahead and answer. The city features proximity to CSU-LA and is home to East L.A. Community College. At this rate, you can be a professional student forever.
You ever wonder why the people in the L.A. area look so tanned and healthy? Well, the weather here is pretty sweet. Sure, summers get a bit warm but that’s what pools are for and your tan will be spot on. December and January can get pretty chilly but you won’t be making snow angels.
As with most California cities, outdoor life/recreational activities are huge here and the city has the parks to show for it. There is a park on virtually every corner in town (13 to be exact), so break out those running shoes or that bicycle. Have a boy (or girl) genius on your hands? Monterey Park happens to be home to a handful of excellent Montessori schools, as well as great private schools.
Getting around Monterey Park is all about learning and loving the freeway. Though we aren’t sure how much you will come to love them. You can hop on the I-10 (Long Beach Freeway) to get to L.A. and other parts of SoCal, the I-10 (San Bernardino Freeway) to head straight into L.A. and Santa Monica and 60 (Pomona Freeway) which will run you east and west. Freeway traffic can be a bummer so be sure to brace yourself for lots of stop and go…or just lots of stop.
Public transportation is another reliable method. If driving isn’t your thing or you don’t have your own set of wheels, fear not. The city provides you with the Spirit bus service and the Metrolink commuter rail, which provides service to Cal State LA—for students and professors alike in the area. Did we mention its only .50 cents a ride? Nuts!
We’ve found you a place to live with great weather and an ideal location. What are you waiting for? It’s time to begin your future in the city that has nothing but faith in it.