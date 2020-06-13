Apartment List
Westminster
Last updated June 13 2020

274 Apartments for rent in Westminster, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westminster
5 Units Available
Jasmine Place
15100 Moran St, Westminster, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,932
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1397 sqft
This property is literally steps away from dozens of shopping and dining options along Bolsa Avenue. Community features include a coffee bar, gym, pool and clubhouse. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
9251 Dalton Circle
9251 Dalton Circle, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1400 sqft
Cul-De Sac: 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Large Kitchen with Maple Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Top, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Hood, Reverse Osmoses (As Is), Large Bar Top, Separate Dining with Ceiling Fan, Brick Fireplace W/Mantel, Wood Floors

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
14532 SOUTHFIELD DR.
14532 Southfield Drive, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2128 sqft
2 STORY HOME WITH POOL WESTMINSTER - IN PREP BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI APPROXIMATELY 2,200 SQ FT, OPEN CEILINGS, GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN FANTASTIC NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOMS, FIRE PLACE AND CENTRAL HEATING, KITCHEN

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
8762 PACHECO AVENUE
8762 Pacheco Avenue, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1200 sqft
8762 PACHECO AVENUE Available 06/17/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5011 Cambridge Avenue
5011 Cambridge Avenue, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1856 sqft
Charming and expanded open concept floor plan located at the end of a cul de sac in the highly sought-after Sol Vista tract and award-winning Eastwood Elementary School.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5252 SAINT GEORGE Road
5252 Saint George Road, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1419 sqft
The BEST location in WTMV. Enjoy your greenbelt & pool view. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, cherry wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
5762 Kylie Avenue
5762 Kylie Avenue, Westminster, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,597
2300 sqft
Welcome Home! to your Gated superior maintained amenities completed community of newer constructed homes which are fewer and far between in the area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
13471 Woodwind Court
13471 Woodwind Court, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1291 sqft
Great location, great price, great completely remodel 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths!!! Large living room with high vaulted ceiling, fireplace and bar area.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westminster
1 Unit Available
6122 Hefley 44
6122 Hefley Street, Westminster, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1524 sqft
3 Bd 2.5 Ba 1524sf Townhome Westminster $2,600 - Property Id: 245389 Wow! Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2 1/2 Ba, 2 story Condo has 1,524 sq ft of smart living space. Everything you need, exactly where you need it. 2-car garage and private patio.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
Stanton
2 Units Available
Pine Village
7972 Lampson Ave, Stanton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pine Village in Stanton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
24 Units Available
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$2,141
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,322
1163 sqft
A brand-new development on the cutting edge of comfort and luxury, these units feature amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, game room, al fresco kitchen and sculpture gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
15 Units Available
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Washington
12 Units Available
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
950 sqft
Convenient location near the 405, 55 and 5 freeways close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center. State-of-the-art fitness center, community swimming pool and spacious spa. Apartments have French doors and master suite baths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fountain Valley
17 Units Available
Corte Bella
9580 El Rey Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1008 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to all major freeways. Community amenities include gym, garage, courtyard and on-site laundry. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Washington
33 Units Available
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,555
1028 sqft
Enjoy the Southern California lifestyle at The Breakwater Apartments in beautiful Huntington Beach! This beach side town (also known as Surf City, USA) is a place where cool & relaxed Orange County culture is a way of life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1145 sqft
A luxury, upscale community in the heart of the community. Near I-405 Freeway. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, walk-in closet, and stainless steel appliance. On-site fresh water pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
960 sqft
Conveniently located just off 405 close to the beach, restaurants, and entertainment. Interior features include carpeting, walk-in closets, and private patios. Pool and BBQ facilities for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
47 Units Available
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,805
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
1146 sqft
Luxury apartment complex with salt water pool, private cabanas, entertainment lounge and formal dining room. Units have gourmet kitchens and master suites. Close to the Bella Terra Shopping and Entertainment Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
26 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave, Huntington Beach, CA
Studio
$1,650
749 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1194 sqft
Great location, minutes from Whole Foods, restaurants and retail stores. Units include walk-in closets, garbage disposal, granite counters, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features trash valet, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
Fountain Valley
6 Units Available
Grande
9440 Clover Ave, Fountain Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to I-405. Also near Plavan Plaza Shopping Center. One- and two-bedroom apartments fitted with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and living room and bedroom ceiling fans. Multiple amenities and organized community events keep residents entertained.
Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Washington
2 Units Available
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1305 sqft
Newly renovated 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Huntington Beach.  Apartments come with central AC, Quartz counter tops, private garages, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and updated fixtures.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
1 Unit Available
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15, Garden Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
Come home to Newland Garden Apartments in Garden Grove, CA., where we offer the finest amenities accompanied by a charming community atmosphere.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Washington
1 Unit Available
7891-7901 Stark Dr.
7891 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
7891-7901 Stark Dr, Huntington Beach, CA is a multi-family home. It is 14 turn-key apartment units, situated less than 400 yards to the Bella Terra Mall. Amenities include 24 garage stalls, select yards, balconies, and on-site laundry rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6902 Oxford Drive
6902 Oxford Drive, Huntington Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
1375 sqft
Fabulous Pool home with new carpet, new paint, large open remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and custom, living room with fireplace, spacious master with beautiful baywindow, large remodeled master bath with

Median Rent in Westminster

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Westminster is $1,607, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,065.
Studio
$1,350
1 Bed
$1,607
2 Beds
$2,065
3+ Beds
$2,807
City GuideWestminster
Westminster will you lie with me? /Westminster can you try to please?" (-- Kevin Drew, "Westminster")

Lie down in in comfy, cozy Westminster, California, and you'll definitely be pleased by this sunny Orange County city. Westminster is an oceanside masterpiece of warm weather and ocean breezes that float overland to cool the area. The city is accessible by Interstate 405 and the 22 Fwy, and it has plenty to offer in the way of sites and things to do. With Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Sunset Beach, and Long Beach all a short distance away, you'll soon see that life's a, you know, beach, here in Westminster.

Having trouble with Craigslist Westminster? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Before You Move

Before you move, you need a plan in place! The way to make a move easiest on yourself, your family, and your friends is to be as prepared and as flexible as you can. That is not to say that you will have to give up your needs, wants, and desires, but rather, make a list of exactly that. Your needs first, next come the wants, followed by the desires for what sort of place you are looking for. Do you want to rent a home? Do you want a rent-to-own home? Is a condominium more your style, with no yard to keep up with and a close-knit community? These are the types of questions you need to ask yourself -- and your other personalities -- or discuss with your partner or roommate. Give yourself a few weeks to look, but first enlist the help of a local agent or realtor. This saves you time and headaches in the long run. When you are going to begin "actively" looking, bring your credentials and security deposits with you to speed up the process and possibly hold a unit if you find just the right one! Following a few simple guidelines like this will make the entire process more pleasant and more precise for everyone involved. Good luck hunting!

Westminster's Neighborhoods

Bolsa Ave / Beach Blvd: This urban neighborhood sits just east of the San Diego Fwy and is surrounded by parks for locals to enjoy. This is a very walkable neighborhood as is evidenced by all of the neighbors you see out and about from morning until night! It is a more expensive area of Westminster with an incredibly diverse population. Expect to see all ages and ethnicities represented in this well-educated neighborhood populated with predominantly professional executives, managers, and upwardly mobile individuals. $$$$

Bolsa Ave / Brookhurst St: Brookhurst Street bisects this area with Newcastle Park on the west and Bowling Green Park on the east side of the neighborhood. It is on the same level as the Bolsa Avenue / Beach Blvd district, in that it is not inexpensive to live here. That is not to say it will break the bank, but cheap isn't the correct word to throw around in this vicinity. Not out loud, at least. The vacancy rate is at a low 1.3%, and the schools are wonderful, making this neighborhood a keeper if you can find a place to call your own. $$$

Monte Dr / Cabo Dr: Predominantly made up of medium- to large-sized homes (think two to five bedrooms), this is a very desirable area of Westminster to live in. It is centrally located, the vacancy rates are low and there are a good mix of owners and renters in the area. The commutes are short, no longer than 30 minutes, and the rent is very affordable when compared to other comparable areas of the city. One of the most attractive things about this neighborhood is the nearby Fountain Valley Recreation Centre and Sports Park for all of you ourdoorsy, sporty types! $$$

Westminster Blvd / Chico Rd: Triangled between Bolsa Chica Rd, the San Diego Fwy, and Westminster Village Park, this very affluent, very urban neighborhood is a stunner. This prosperous section of Westminster is mainly populated by single family homes, some row houses and attached homes and very few high rises. The cost of rent in this neighborhood is steep -- think in the price bracket of Yikes! So if you aren't earning a very handsome professional wage, you might want to continue your search in another area of this Southern California city. This is a highly educated, mostly sophisticated, hip and trendy area of town that the locals enjoy strolling through.$$$$$

Springdale St / Edinger Ave: Another posh area of Westminster is the Springdale / Edinger Ave neighborhood. This section of town is on the western side of the city, a few short miles to Sunset Beach or the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. With steep rents and a vacancy rate of zero, it isn't likely that you will find something in this area of Westminster without the help of a savvy realtor or agent who knows what is available the moment it is put on the market! The fact that is is so close to the wildlife refuge makes it a peaceful haven for those seeking to escape the hectic pace of life in Southern California. It's where the wild things are!$$$$

Magnolia St / Heil Ave: In southern Westminster, straddling the San Diego Fwy sits the Magnolia / Heil Ave neighborhood. This is a densely urban neighborhood with mostly small homes (think one to three bedrooms), lots of apartment complexes, and high-rises, and relatively high rent. The area is very walkable, and if you choose to use your car, the commute is really no big deal -- usually 15 minutes at most. That's like a jog compared to the rest of SoCal driving. Many of the locals work in the technology sector, manufacturing or sales, or are managerial executives. This popular neighborhood is easily walkable and enjoyed by a very diverse group of locals who call it home! $$$

City Center: Tucked between Garden Grove Fwy and Westminster Blvd, this area is populated mostly by renters as opposed to having a balanced mix of owners and renters. The vacancy rate is relatively low at 4.2% and the average rent is slightly on the high side of moderate. The benefits of living in the center of the city is easy access to work, shopping, nightlife, art galleries, and amazing restaurants. All of this is within walking distance and is absolutely worth forking over a little more in rent each month for the ease of living this area affords. $$$

Edinger Ave / Parliament Ave: This neighborhood is a true melting pot of locals. Ethnically diverse, with a population that ranges in age from newborns to the elderly, this area is an honest display of how people from varied backgrounds and belief systems can live, thrive, and grow together as a community. Kumbaya is probably sung here nightly.$$$$

Smeltzer: Contemporary, stylish, popular, and, yes, even swanky is a great way to describe this urban neighborhood in the southern end of Westminster. The rent is geared toward the affluent, the wealthy, the fiscally blessed, shall we say? Okay, it's expensive -- you can't deny that. The location is fantastic, it's easily walkable and if you drive, the commute is negligible at best. What more could you ask? $$$$

Midway City: Located about midway through the city as the name of the neighborhood suggests, this area boasts Westminster Memorial Park as well as an excellent elementary school, Hayden Elementary, if you have school-age children. The average rent is pleasantly priced and the vacancy rate is low at 3.2%, which indicated that those who move here choose to stay. When and if they move, their place is scooped up by the next person or family of four waiting in line! $$$

Living in Westminster

If you are looking for interesting things to do in your hometown, should you decide to move to Westminster. Little Saigon is a cultural gem, brimming with shops and restaurants guaranteed to have you making a regular trip to this area. If the beaches are more your style, this city is surrounded by them. dozens of beaches, are all within a short car trip or accessible by bus, bike, or motorcycle. No matter what sort of fun you are after, the city of Westminster has something for everyone. From toddlers to retirees, this Southern California city is a popular location because of the city's amenities as well as the incredible climate. So what are you waiting for? Get. Here. Now.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westminster?
In Westminster, the median rent is $1,350 for a studio, $1,607 for a 1-bedroom, $2,065 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,807 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Westminster, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westminster?
Some of the colleges located in the Westminster area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westminster?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westminster from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

