51 Apartments for rent in Castaic, CA📍
With many of its residents dabbling in media, designs, and arts, it seems that Castaic, CA is the breeding ground of artists. A predominantly white-collar town, this place is full of character and has a social structure that makes it conducive to academic excellence. If that grabs your attention, let’s get right down to the task of finding you a suitable place to call home.
Have a Car Unless you plan to rent a place that’s near your workplace or near schools, commuting is going to be a problem if you don’t have a car. This town just happens to have one of the longest commutes, with most residents spending an average of 31.85 minutes to go to work. This does, however, allow you catch on those podcasts you've been meaning to listen to.
Rental Cost Home or condo for rent in Castaic could set you back a chunk of change, depending on the house type, size, amenities, and neighborhood. Prepare to pay a month’s rent in advance as well as deposit and fees to get your application rolling.
Documents Needed Sure, money’s the most important thing you’ll give to the landlord, but cash alone won’t do - be prepared to give up an arm and a leg, literally. You’ll have to show your proof of income, references, credit history, and your pet’s history too. It's time to make sure Fido wasn't lying about his past.
Castaic home rentals are as diverse as its residents, allowing for people off all tastes and shapes to find just the right spot.
Valencia The one thing notable about this neighborhood is the strength of its local schools. That, coupled with a deep sense of community among neighbors is what makes this residential area an ideal place for families. Rents may be a pretty penny, but endless family bike rides around the block come free. $$
Lake Hughes If you want a neighborhood with less people and lots of open spaces, this is the place to be. Lake Hughes also boasts of its diversity. Here you'll find all the special foods your grandma made, and you loved, and have the opportunity to try the cooking of other people's grandmas. $$$
Vineyard Ln./Bonnie Way This area is among the best in the country in terms of its low crime rate, top schools, well-maintained houses, and family-friendly environment. Of course, all those come with a price. And a hefty one at that, since this area happens to be the most expensive neighborhood of Castaic. $$$$$
Sulphur Springs Having the lowest rental rate in all of Castaic, this neighborhood often boasts of a 0% vacancy rate; which means that if you’re trying to find an apartment for rent here, it’ll be like looking for needle in a haystack. Don't forget your magnifying glass. $
Town Center Majority of the residents in this neighborhood are college-educated, which somehow plays out in education being a top priority in the community. Along with low crime rate, a strong sense of community, and top public schools, this area is one of the most family-friendly neighborhoods in the country. $$$
Golden Sr/The Old Rd. The demand for home for rent in this neighborhood far exceeds its supplies. And what sets this neighborhood apart is the residents’ apparent love for automobiles. In fact, the number of cars per household is greater than 98% in all of the US. Your cars will have happy homes too. $$$$
Most residents of Castaic, CA find the need for a car. After you contend with a long commute – one of the longest in the nation – you’ll see why. Additionally, a diverse community has shaped much of the character of this unique town. So be prepared to have a taste of amazing cuisines from different parts of the world as there seems to be an abundance of it in this part of California. Set the table and enjoy!