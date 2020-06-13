51 Apartments for rent in Castaic, CA

Things You Need to Know Prior to Moving to Castaic

Have a Car Unless you plan to rent a place that’s near your workplace or near schools, commuting is going to be a problem if you don’t have a car. This town just happens to have one of the longest commutes, with most residents spending an average of 31.85 minutes to go to work. This does, however, allow you catch on those podcasts you've been meaning to listen to.

Rental Cost Home or condo for rent in Castaic could set you back a chunk of change, depending on the house type, size, amenities, and neighborhood. Prepare to pay a month’s rent in advance as well as deposit and fees to get your application rolling.

Documents Needed Sure, money’s the most important thing you’ll give to the landlord, but cash alone won’t do - be prepared to give up an arm and a leg, literally. You’ll have to show your proof of income, references, credit history, and your pet’s history too. It's time to make sure Fido wasn't lying about his past.