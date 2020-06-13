51 Apartments for rent in Castaic, CA

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29070 Saint Tropez Place
29070 Saint Tropez Place, Castaic, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,495
2892 sqft
29070 Saint Tropez Place Available 06/26/20 COMING SOON! Castaic 5 Bedroom Home! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Hillcrest Parkway and Cannes Place in the city of Castaic. This home offers 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,895 sq. ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
31405 Arena Drive
31405 Arena Drive, Castaic, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1933 sqft
*WILL REVIEW APPS next Friday, Please send PM if you are interested* 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths - House Arena Dr, Castaic, CA 91384, COMING SOON JULY 2020. This home is 1933 square feet. It’s a 4 Bedroom/2.

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
28315 Gibraltar Ln.
28315 Gibraltar Lane, Castaic, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1627 sqft
Desirable Single Story in Hasley Hills. - Desirable Turn Key Single Story in Hasley Hills offers a 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with beautiful hardscape and landscape.

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
27638 Redwood Way
27638 Redwood Way, Castaic, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2170 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom , 3 bathroom , 2 story single family house features laminate flooring throughout the entire houses. The kitchen features granite counter tops with plenty of counter space with lots of cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Castaic
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
15 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1527 sqft
Within walking distance of Santa Clarita's Town Center shopping and dining. The four-story buildings feature European charm, upgraded appliances, private outdoor spaces and in-unit laundries. Amenities include a cinema room, a pool and a gym.
Verified

Portofino

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1073 sqft
Just minutes away from Interstate 5, these newly renovated apartments are walking distance to dining and shopping, including the Valencia Town Center Mall. Complete with new appliances, en-suite bathrooms and access to a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Montecito

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Verified

Skycrest

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24505 Town Center #7103
24505 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
740 sqft
24505 Town Center #7103 Available 06/26/20 Condo for Rent in The Madison at Town Center! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in The Madison at Town Center.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24565 Town Center Dr
24565 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
788 sqft
? Professionally cleaned ? Self Check-in ? In Unit Washer + Dryer ? Key less Entry ? Free WiFi ? 1 king bed+ sofabed in living room + 1 Rollaway bed in closet ? 2, 50-55 4k HDTVs w/Disney Plus and YouTube TV for Sports, News, Movies, Local and

Bridgeport

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
24120 Victoria Ln #51
24120 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1046 sqft
Bridgeport 2 Bedroom Towhome in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Avenue Scott and Channel Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1.046 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28696 Jardineras Drive
28696 Jardeneras Drive, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
- HIGHLY UPGRADED, GREAT LOCATION townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths BUILT IN 2018 and now available for rent! Featuring a front patio, this tech-savvy home is equipped with Ring doorbell, Nest Thermostat, and Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27663 Sunny Creek
27663 Sunny Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2073 sqft
Andorra at Creekside 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Decoro Drive in the Andorra at Creekside Community in Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2.073 sq. ft. of living space.

Bridgeport

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
27059 Victoria Lane
27059 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2187 sqft
Bridgeport 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Baywood Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,187 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27230 Valderrama Drive
27230 Valderrama Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1901 sqft
27230 Valderrama Drive Available 07/07/20 COMING SOON! Westridge 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valenica! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Sycamore Meadow in Westridge Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1901 sq.ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25852 Wordsworth Lane
25852 Wordsworth Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2433 sqft
Beautiful 4+2.5 in Stevenson Ranch! - This is the home youre looking for! Four bedrooms, 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
Oakmont of Santa Clarita
28650 Newhall Ranch Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,895
1193 sqft
Gorgeous Assisted Living Retirement Apartment Home, including a secure memory care neighborhood for residents who require.

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25316 Twin Oaks Place
25316 Twin Oaks Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
5560 sqft
Grand & Stunning 6 BR 5.5 BA French Country Custom Home on TPC Golf Course in a Gated Community with a 5 Car garage.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25559 Baker Place
25559 Baker Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2654 sqft
Great Location in Stevenson Ranch; Excellent Privacy; End of Cul-De-Sac; 4 BR 3 BA Home with Large back & side yard with 3 car garage. Side yard has a concrete basketball shooting court.
Results within 10 miles of Castaic
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Canyon Crest
23639 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1122 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1142 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Northglen

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1149 sqft
Close to Valencia Town Center Mall. Spacious apartments with fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Residents' amenities include a media room, sauna, gym, and swimming pool. On-site car park.

Median Rent in Castaic

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Castaic is $1,265, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,626.
Studio
$1,063
1 Bed
$1,265
2 Beds
$1,626
3+ Beds
$2,210
City GuideCastaic
“We smoke in stairwells / kiss in Castaic hills / and my baby is made of love." (John Goraj, “Horse and Home”)

With many of its residents dabbling in media, designs, and arts, it seems that Castaic, CA is the breeding ground of artists. A predominantly white-collar town, this place is full of character and has a social structure that makes it conducive to academic excellence. If that grabs your attention, let’s get right down to the task of finding you a suitable place to call home.

Things You Need to Know Prior to Moving to Castaic

Have a Car Unless you plan to rent a place that’s near your workplace or near schools, commuting is going to be a problem if you don’t have a car. This town just happens to have one of the longest commutes, with most residents spending an average of 31.85 minutes to go to work. This does, however, allow you catch on those podcasts you've been meaning to listen to.

Rental Cost Home or condo for rent in Castaic could set you back a chunk of change, depending on the house type, size, amenities, and neighborhood. Prepare to pay a month’s rent in advance as well as deposit and fees to get your application rolling.

Documents Needed Sure, money’s the most important thing you’ll give to the landlord, but cash alone won’t do - be prepared to give up an arm and a leg, literally. You’ll have to show your proof of income, references, credit history, and your pet’s history too. It's time to make sure Fido wasn't lying about his past.

Castaic’s Neighborhoods

Castaic home rentals are as diverse as its residents, allowing for people off all tastes and shapes to find just the right spot.

Valencia The one thing notable about this neighborhood is the strength of its local schools. That, coupled with a deep sense of community among neighbors is what makes this residential area an ideal place for families. Rents may be a pretty penny, but endless family bike rides around the block come free. $$

Lake Hughes If you want a neighborhood with less people and lots of open spaces, this is the place to be. Lake Hughes also boasts of its diversity. Here you'll find all the special foods your grandma made, and you loved, and have the opportunity to try the cooking of other people's grandmas. $$$

Vineyard Ln./Bonnie Way This area is among the best in the country in terms of its low crime rate, top schools, well-maintained houses, and family-friendly environment. Of course, all those come with a price. And a hefty one at that, since this area happens to be the most expensive neighborhood of Castaic. $$$$$

Sulphur Springs Having the lowest rental rate in all of Castaic, this neighborhood often boasts of a 0% vacancy rate; which means that if you’re trying to find an apartment for rent here, it’ll be like looking for needle in a haystack. Don't forget your magnifying glass. $

Town Center Majority of the residents in this neighborhood are college-educated, which somehow plays out in education being a top priority in the community. Along with low crime rate, a strong sense of community, and top public schools, this area is one of the most family-friendly neighborhoods in the country. $$$

Golden Sr/The Old Rd. The demand for home for rent in this neighborhood far exceeds its supplies. And what sets this neighborhood apart is the residents’ apparent love for automobiles. In fact, the number of cars per household is greater than 98% in all of the US. Your cars will have happy homes too. $$$$

Living in Castaic

Most residents of Castaic, CA find the need for a car. After you contend with a long commute – one of the longest in the nation – you’ll see why. Additionally, a diverse community has shaped much of the character of this unique town. So be prepared to have a taste of amazing cuisines from different parts of the world as there seems to be an abundance of it in this part of California. Set the table and enjoy!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Castaic?
In Castaic, the median rent is $1,063 for a studio, $1,265 for a 1-bedroom, $1,626 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,210 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Castaic, check out our monthly Castaic Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Castaic?
Some of the colleges located in the Castaic area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, University of California-Los Angeles, California Institute of the Arts, and College of the Canyons. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Castaic?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Castaic from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Santa Clarita, Pasadena, and Glendale.

