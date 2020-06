113 Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA

Moving to Contra Costa Centre

Depending on where you'd like to live in Contra Costa Centre, the housing market can be tight. Experts suggest starting your housing search four to six weeks before you actually plan on moving to the area.

As you prepare to search, keep in mind that you will most likely need to have two months' rent up front -- one for your first month's rent, and another for your security deposit. Before you head over to Contra Costa Centre to meet with potential landlords, assemble a few documents that will make things easier. Gather some recent bank statements, your proof of employment, and the names and phone numbers of a couple of character references. It's always good to be prepared!