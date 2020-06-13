113 Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA

Contra Costa Centre Neighborhoods

Depending on your housing needs and amenity requirements, you may want to find a place in a specific neighborhood that aligns with your desires for your new home. Check out the neighborhoods and complexes below to see which one is best for you.

Hedgewood: This area is primarily made up of single-family homes. If you are looking for a duplex for rent or even three-bedroom houses for rent in Contra Costa Centre, this is where you should be looking. The rental market here is pretty tight, which means that rentals here are few in number and in high demand.

Top Apartment Complexes

Park Regency: If you're looking for one-bedroom apartments for rent that offer tons of extra on-site amenities, start your search at the Park Regency neighborhood. Park Regency offers one-bedroom apartments among its rental apartments, but it also has its own cafe, dry cleaner, convenience store, and tanning salon! You won't have to leave home to run most of your errands if you live here. Park Regency also offers easy access to the area's trail system if you are a runner or hiker.

Avalon Walnut Creek: This neighborhood is your best bet if you'd like to rent a studio apartment in Contra Costa Centre. This community is committed to sustainable, green living, and there is a variety of rentals available. The best feature of this neighborhood? The Taste of the World Market food trucks stop right outside your door!