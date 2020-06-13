113 Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA📍
Contra Costa Centre is a unique community in California that maximizes the ability of residents to carry out daily life and errands on foot and by using public transportation. Yes, that's right -- if you move to Contra Costa Centre, you can leave your car behind! According to the 2010 census, 5,364 people call this census-designated place home, and they make the most of it. Residents will tell you that size doesn't matter; Contra Costa Centre encompasses less than a square mile of land, but it manages to pack in an entire city's worth of amenities.
Depending on where you'd like to live in Contra Costa Centre, the housing market can be tight. Experts suggest starting your housing search four to six weeks before you actually plan on moving to the area.
As you prepare to search, keep in mind that you will most likely need to have two months' rent up front -- one for your first month's rent, and another for your security deposit. Before you head over to Contra Costa Centre to meet with potential landlords, assemble a few documents that will make things easier. Gather some recent bank statements, your proof of employment, and the names and phone numbers of a couple of character references. It's always good to be prepared!
Depending on your housing needs and amenity requirements, you may want to find a place in a specific neighborhood that aligns with your desires for your new home. Check out the neighborhoods and complexes below to see which one is best for you.
Hedgewood: This area is primarily made up of single-family homes. If you are looking for a duplex for rent or even three-bedroom houses for rent in Contra Costa Centre, this is where you should be looking. The rental market here is pretty tight, which means that rentals here are few in number and in high demand.
Top Apartment Complexes
Park Regency: If you're looking for one-bedroom apartments for rent that offer tons of extra on-site amenities, start your search at the Park Regency neighborhood. Park Regency offers one-bedroom apartments among its rental apartments, but it also has its own cafe, dry cleaner, convenience store, and tanning salon! You won't have to leave home to run most of your errands if you live here. Park Regency also offers easy access to the area's trail system if you are a runner or hiker.
Avalon Walnut Creek: This neighborhood is your best bet if you'd like to rent a studio apartment in Contra Costa Centre. This community is committed to sustainable, green living, and there is a variety of rentals available. The best feature of this neighborhood? The Taste of the World Market food trucks stop right outside your door!
No matter which way you slice it, life in Contra Costa Centre is pretty sweet. You can easily walk to many restaurants and shops. Try Mochica, an upscale Peruvian restaurant, located in the Avalon Walnut Creek area just off Treat Boulevard. If Fluffy needs a new toy or treat, visit Zoom Room, a dog training and pet supply franchise.
Residents also have the option of walking just steps to the local Bay Area Rapid Transit, and jetting off to wherever they please. Less driving means more time for relaxing!