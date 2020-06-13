Apartment List
contra costa centre
113 Apartments for rent in Contra Costa Centre, CA

28 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,301
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.

1 Unit Available
3173 Wayside Plaza #110
3173 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1021 sqft
Beautiful Condo - Luxury condo penthouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, reserved parking, quiet, top floor, end-building location.

1 Unit Available
1370 Las Juntas Way
1370 Las Juntas Way, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1211 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1370 Las Juntas Way in Contra Costa Centre. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,168
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,428
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,935
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,543
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Bancroft Village
13 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,439
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Downtown Walnut Creek
12 Units Available
The Windsor
2383 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1055 sqft
Community features two roof deck lounges, landscaped grounds and easy access to Iron Horse Trail. Great location just minutes to San Francisco. Units feature granite countertops, washer and dryer, and abundant storage.
19 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,464
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
5 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Downtown Walnut Creek
11 Units Available
AVE Walnut Creek
1960 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,343
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,757
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1021 sqft
Thank you for considering us for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
8 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Carmel House
1756 Carmel Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Cats and dogs allowed. On-site laundry available. Swim in the pool when free. Close to Civic Park. Near shops and restaurants downtown.
2 Units Available
North Main Apartments
2971 N Main St, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
922 sqft
Vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and plush carpeting characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, and courtyards. Less than a mile from Pleasant Hill BART station.

Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
IMPORTANT: Please email christian@vickeryproperties.com for a Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory that we will need everyone 18 years and older to sign, date, initial, and return prior to viewing.

1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.

Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
2647 Buena Vista Ave, Walnut Creek, CA 94597
2647 Buena Vista Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1436 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed901518f6f1752fadaab17 Ranch-style house. 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms, with a kitchen, living room and dining room. Front yard, a covered patio plus a big backyard.

Lower Lakewood
1 Unit Available
2560 Walnut blvd
2560 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
729 sqft
Renovated and Modern Condo - Property Id: 292366 Remodeled&Furnished.Condo 1bed 1 bath. Close to Broadway Plaza & BART! This lovely, furnished 1 bedroom, fully furnished condo is conveniently located in the heart of Walnut Creek.

The Keys
1 Unit Available
310 N. Civic Dr
310 North Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
469 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy Studio Walking Distance from Downtown, BART - Property Id: 64552 10-15 minutes walk from Downtown, BART.

1 Unit Available
1376 Tree Garden Place
1376 Tree Garden Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhouse - Tired of apartment living? Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Concord.

Diablo Hills
1 Unit Available
100 Kinross Drive Apartment
100 Kinross Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
677 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
City GuideContra Costa Centre
Contra Costa Centre was most recently honored with the 2012 National Planning Excellence, Achievement and Leadership Award -- you don't have to take our word for it, but that's a big deal!

Contra Costa Centre is a unique community in California that maximizes the ability of residents to carry out daily life and errands on foot and by using public transportation. Yes, that's right -- if you move to Contra Costa Centre, you can leave your car behind! According to the 2010 census, 5,364 people call this census-designated place home, and they make the most of it. Residents will tell you that size doesn't matter; Contra Costa Centre encompasses less than a square mile of land, but it manages to pack in an entire city's worth of amenities.

Moving to Contra Costa Centre

Depending on where you'd like to live in Contra Costa Centre, the housing market can be tight. Experts suggest starting your housing search four to six weeks before you actually plan on moving to the area.

As you prepare to search, keep in mind that you will most likely need to have two months' rent up front -- one for your first month's rent, and another for your security deposit. Before you head over to Contra Costa Centre to meet with potential landlords, assemble a few documents that will make things easier. Gather some recent bank statements, your proof of employment, and the names and phone numbers of a couple of character references. It's always good to be prepared!

Contra Costa Centre Neighborhoods

Depending on your housing needs and amenity requirements, you may want to find a place in a specific neighborhood that aligns with your desires for your new home. Check out the neighborhoods and complexes below to see which one is best for you.

Hedgewood: This area is primarily made up of single-family homes. If you are looking for a duplex for rent or even three-bedroom houses for rent in Contra Costa Centre, this is where you should be looking. The rental market here is pretty tight, which means that rentals here are few in number and in high demand.

Top Apartment Complexes

Park Regency: If you're looking for one-bedroom apartments for rent that offer tons of extra on-site amenities, start your search at the Park Regency neighborhood. Park Regency offers one-bedroom apartments among its rental apartments, but it also has its own cafe, dry cleaner, convenience store, and tanning salon! You won't have to leave home to run most of your errands if you live here. Park Regency also offers easy access to the area's trail system if you are a runner or hiker.

Avalon Walnut Creek: This neighborhood is your best bet if you'd like to rent a studio apartment in Contra Costa Centre. This community is committed to sustainable, green living, and there is a variety of rentals available. The best feature of this neighborhood? The Taste of the World Market food trucks stop right outside your door!

Living in Contra Costa Centre

No matter which way you slice it, life in Contra Costa Centre is pretty sweet. You can easily walk to many restaurants and shops. Try Mochica, an upscale Peruvian restaurant, located in the Avalon Walnut Creek area just off Treat Boulevard. If Fluffy needs a new toy or treat, visit Zoom Room, a dog training and pet supply franchise.

Residents also have the option of walking just steps to the local Bay Area Rapid Transit, and jetting off to wherever they please. Less driving means more time for relaxing!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Contra Costa Centre?
The average rent price for Contra Costa Centre rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,540.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Contra Costa Centre?
Some of the colleges located in the Contra Costa Centre area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Contra Costa Centre?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Contra Costa Centre from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.

