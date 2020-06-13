101 Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA📍
A beachfront city in Los Angeles County, Hermosa Beach, California, is ideal for those looking for beach breezes that lower the temperature about 10 degrees from what is experienced in the sweltering city. What you'll get in return, unfortunately, is something the locals affectionately call the "May gray" or "June gloom," when morning fog rolls in from the bay. It usually burns off by noon, and the city counts an average of 325 days of sunshine every year. Hermosa means "beautiful," and once you see it first-hand, you'll understand why the founders chose the name. A popular spot with surfers, sunbathers, paddles boarders and those frequenting bars in between beach volleyball stints, Hermosa Beach is one of the South Bay's three beach cities. Situated between the other two -- Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach -- Hermosa Beach boasts a population of 19,506.
Expect to pay a premium to live so close to the beach. Hermosa Beach's boundaries extend about 15 miles east to west and about 40 blocks north to south. The iconic Pacific Coast Highway runs down the middle of the city, and it's this highway that divides much of the city. On the beach side of PCH, you're more likely to find an affordable apartment rental, some with fantastic views. Just remember that the closer to the ocean you get, the more congested it'll be in the extended summer months. Single-family homes within walking distance to the beach may well be out of the budget of most real estate shoppers, but areas east of PCH are filled with apartment buildings and condominiums, some up on hills so you can see the ocean even if you're miles away from it.
Hermosa Beach boasts different neighborhood communities, all offering different draws for renters and potential homeowners.
The Strand: Beachfront homes are separated from the swath of sandy beach by The Strand, a paved walkway often populated by joggers, people walking their dogs and people on bikes or inline skates. Finding a home for rent here will be almost impossible, but you might be able to snag a luxury studio apartment in one of the newer condo units.
West of PCH: As everywhere in Hermosa Beach, multiple housing units are beginning to outnumber single-family homes. Most homes in this area boast impressive views in the evenings of the setting sun. You can find places to live here after much searching (using a rental broker can save a lot of time).
East of PCH: Living on higher ground has its perks. You're more likely to have amazing ocean views and gentle breezes, but you save a little on rent by being further away from the waves. Lots of cookie-cutter neighborhoods are here, so if your heart is set on a house rental in Hermosa Beach, this is your best bet.
Plenty of shopping and dining can be had on Pier Avenue on the southern tip of The Strand. At the end of Pier Avenue is the Hermosa Beach Pier, a popular spot for people to drop a fishing line. You can also spend your Friday afternoons shopping at the Farmers' Market. Lovers of The Bard will want to schedule time to see a performance of Shakespeare by the Sea. The free performances are staged June through August in various South Bay venues. The Hermosa Beach Film Festival held at the Hermosa Beach Playhouse in August is a great place to see short films, while August is also when bands perform free concerts on the beach as part of the Hermosa Beach Sunset Concert series.
As a beachside community, Hermosa has more than its share of annual sporting events and contests. The Hermosa Ironman Triathlon is held on July 4. Unlike other triathlons, this one includes running, paddling on a surfboard and concludes with drinking a six pack of beer. If you want to test your mettle on something slightly less intense, or not as alcohol-fueled, check out one of the many surfing, paddle boarding or pier-to-pier swim events. The Sun and Strand Run held in February every year follows a course that is roughly half on the Strand and half on the beach.
Not every day has a sporting contest, though. On those days when you just want to break a sweat, run parallel to The Strand along the Hermosa Valley Greenbelt. Play soccer on the open field at South Park, or play a few tennis matches at Cypress Park. Skateboarders will love the Skateboard Park on Pier Avenue, or the lighted park behind the Hermosa Beach Playhouse. Strap on your skates and get into a pickup hockey game at South Park. The park is also an ideal place to sign up for a local league.
June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month
Hermosa Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hermosa Beach stand at $2,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,581 for a two-bedroom. Hermosa Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Hermosa Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hermosa Beach
As rents have fallen slightly in Hermosa Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hermosa Beach is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Hermosa Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,581 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Hermosa Beach.
- While rents in Hermosa Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hermosa Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hermosa Beach is more than two-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.