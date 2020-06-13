Apartment List
/
CA
/
hermosa beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,364
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,373
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,858
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
907 Manhattan Avenue
907 Manhattan Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
450 sqft
1-Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Apartment located downstairs in a 7-unit building Approx. 450 Sq. Ft.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
27 16th Street
27 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
3220 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Furnished home 3 houses to beach and the World-famous Strand. This ocean view house is designed in Southwestern shades of turquoise, terra cotta, with colorful indigenous artwork and crafts from cultures around the world.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
909 17th St 1/2
909 17th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1/2 Available 07/20/20 1BR Beach Cottage - Property Id: 71483 Super cute 1BR/1BA beach cottage in the perfect Hermosa Hills location. Only a couple blocks to Pier Ave; easy walk to the beach.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1917 Hermosa Ave 2a
1917 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
Unit 2a Available 07/01/20 Large quiet Bachelor Steps to Beach - Property Id: 288186 Great Bldg on walk street, steps to ocean, Hermosa Plaza, Volleyball courts, large patio backyard for communal use with awesome tenants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
102 8th Street
102 8th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Beach Townhome with Roof Top Deck - Love that beach breeze on your face and awesome sunsets? This is the home for you. Fabulous beach living with an easy 1.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
434 33rd st
434 33rd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1100 sqft
Beautiful Vintage Hermosa Beach Home - 434 33rdStreet Hermosa Beach $4,100month 2 beds / 2 baths with nice big front patio.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
715 4th Street
715 4th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1550 sqft
715 4th Street Available 07/15/20 2BR2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
905 2nd Street
905 2nd Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2735 sqft
905 2nd Street Available 07/17/20 BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 4BR3.5BA HOME W/ AMAZING, BRIGHT & OPEN LIVING SPACE, YARD & 2-CAR GARAGE CLOSE TO PCH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & JUST 7 BLOCKS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY FEATURES 4BR / 3.5BA Approx.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
67 The Strand
67 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,920
1 sqft
This newly renovated Strand Beach home offers total access. Only a few steps away to the sand, enjoy the convenience of quick and easy access to the beach, without giving up the privacy that comes with this beach house location.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3502 The Strand
3502 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
1600 sqft
This is a spacious beautiful home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms close to San Diego State University and I8. Perfect for visiting scholars and travel professionals. Right at the corner of El Cajon Blvd.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
77 15th Street
77 15th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
958 sqft
Great unit in wonderful section of Hermosa Beach. Too good inside to believe.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
929 16th Street
929 16th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1245 sqft
FLEXIBLE TERMS - AVAILABLE MAY 7, 2020 - LUXURIOUSLY FULLY FURNISHED TURN-KEY BEACH COTTAGE: This 1245 Sq Ft 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage PLUS JADU is nestled on a South facing lot in the Hermosa Hill Section.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3318 THE STRAND
3318 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2566 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3318 THE STRAND in Hermosa Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
950 Ardmore Avenue
950 Ardmore Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2200 sqft
CHIC NEW CONSTRUCTION Furnished Contemporary Townhome has designer decor and astute functionality throughout. 4 bedrooms (one on the ground level) and 3 1/2 baths with A/C and Nest Thermostat.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
55 18th Street
55 18th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1300 sqft
One of Hermosa's best Walk Streets. A 2 bedroom 1 bath stand-alone(separate) house with 1300 Sq Ft only 7 houses from the Strand.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
1728 The Strand
1728 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1100 sqft
This property is Oceanfront along The Strand. The Casa Grande offers two bedrooms as well as an office that may also be a third bedroom. There are two bathrooms as well as an outdoor hot/cold shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
16 The Strand
16 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
1800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming four bedroom plus a VERY LARGE den, two bath home sits right on the world famous 'Strand' in beautiful Hermosa Beach.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
43 15th Court
43 15th Court, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
1762 sqft
Nice craftsman contemporary built in 2008 with pier and white water views 3 houses from The Strand, .2 miles from the Hermosa pier and 1.6 miles from MB pier.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
30 The Strand
30 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$19,998
2843 sqft
2-6 MONTH LEASE AVAILABLE. Live like you are on vacation! This beautiful home is on a south facing lot with panoramic views from every level.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3423 The Strand
3423 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
3900 sqft
BEACHFRONT LUXURY - Make this summer a memorable one at this beautiful furnished home, available monthly during Summer 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
2024 The Strand
2024 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
3015 sqft
This Contemporary Masterpiece is perfectly located on the Beachfront between the Manhattan and Hermosa Beach Piers in desirable North Hermosa- elegant, sophisticated and impressive.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
3303 Morningside Drive
3303 Morningside Drive, Hermosa Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
3335 sqft
This home is ideally located on a prime Sand Section corner lot at the northern tip of Hermosa Beach just steps away from the beach, parks, jogging path, local grocery stores and restaurants.

Median Rent in Hermosa Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hermosa Beach is $2,008, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,581.
Studio
$1,687
1 Bed
$2,008
2 Beds
$2,581
3+ Beds
$3,508
City GuideHermosa Beach
Hermosa hardcore! Hermosa Beach, California, has given birth to two hardcore bands. Hardcore punk band Black Flag formed in the late 1970s in the town and played its first show at Valley Park on Pier Avenue. At the same time, the melodic hardcore band Descendents also was forming in Hermosa Beach.

A beachfront city in Los Angeles County, Hermosa Beach, California, is ideal for those looking for beach breezes that lower the temperature about 10 degrees from what is experienced in the sweltering city. What you'll get in return, unfortunately, is something the locals affectionately call the "May gray" or "June gloom," when morning fog rolls in from the bay. It usually burns off by noon, and the city counts an average of 325 days of sunshine every year. Hermosa means "beautiful," and once you see it first-hand, you'll understand why the founders chose the name. A popular spot with surfers, sunbathers, paddles boarders and those frequenting bars in between beach volleyball stints, Hermosa Beach is one of the South Bay's three beach cities. Situated between the other two -- Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach -- Hermosa Beach boasts a population of 19,506.

Moving to Hermosa Beach

Expect to pay a premium to live so close to the beach. Hermosa Beach's boundaries extend about 15 miles east to west and about 40 blocks north to south. The iconic Pacific Coast Highway runs down the middle of the city, and it's this highway that divides much of the city. On the beach side of PCH, you're more likely to find an affordable apartment rental, some with fantastic views. Just remember that the closer to the ocean you get, the more congested it'll be in the extended summer months. Single-family homes within walking distance to the beach may well be out of the budget of most real estate shoppers, but areas east of PCH are filled with apartment buildings and condominiums, some up on hills so you can see the ocean even if you're miles away from it.

Hermosa Beach Neighborhoods

Hermosa Beach boasts different neighborhood communities, all offering different draws for renters and potential homeowners.

The Strand: Beachfront homes are separated from the swath of sandy beach by The Strand, a paved walkway often populated by joggers, people walking their dogs and people on bikes or inline skates. Finding a home for rent here will be almost impossible, but you might be able to snag a luxury studio apartment in one of the newer condo units.

West of PCH: As everywhere in Hermosa Beach, multiple housing units are beginning to outnumber single-family homes. Most homes in this area boast impressive views in the evenings of the setting sun. You can find places to live here after much searching (using a rental broker can save a lot of time).

East of PCH: Living on higher ground has its perks. You're more likely to have amazing ocean views and gentle breezes, but you save a little on rent by being further away from the waves. Lots of cookie-cutter neighborhoods are here, so if your heart is set on a house rental in Hermosa Beach, this is your best bet.

Living in Hermosa Beach

Plenty of shopping and dining can be had on Pier Avenue on the southern tip of The Strand. At the end of Pier Avenue is the Hermosa Beach Pier, a popular spot for people to drop a fishing line. You can also spend your Friday afternoons shopping at the Farmers' Market. Lovers of The Bard will want to schedule time to see a performance of Shakespeare by the Sea. The free performances are staged June through August in various South Bay venues. The Hermosa Beach Film Festival held at the Hermosa Beach Playhouse in August is a great place to see short films, while August is also when bands perform free concerts on the beach as part of the Hermosa Beach Sunset Concert series.

As a beachside community, Hermosa has more than its share of annual sporting events and contests. The Hermosa Ironman Triathlon is held on July 4. Unlike other triathlons, this one includes running, paddling on a surfboard and concludes with drinking a six pack of beer. If you want to test your mettle on something slightly less intense, or not as alcohol-fueled, check out one of the many surfing, paddle boarding or pier-to-pier swim events. The Sun and Strand Run held in February every year follows a course that is roughly half on the Strand and half on the beach.

Not every day has a sporting contest, though. On those days when you just want to break a sweat, run parallel to The Strand along the Hermosa Valley Greenbelt. Play soccer on the open field at South Park, or play a few tennis matches at Cypress Park. Skateboarders will love the Skateboard Park on Pier Avenue, or the lighted park behind the Hermosa Beach Playhouse. Strap on your skates and get into a pickup hockey game at South Park. The park is also an ideal place to sign up for a local league.

June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hermosa Beach rents declined over the past month

Hermosa Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hermosa Beach stand at $2,009 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,581 for a two-bedroom. Hermosa Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Hermosa Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hermosa Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Hermosa Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hermosa Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Hermosa Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,581 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Hermosa Beach.
    • While rents in Hermosa Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hermosa Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Hermosa Beach is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hermosa Beach?
    In Hermosa Beach, the median rent is $1,687 for a studio, $2,008 for a 1-bedroom, $2,581 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,508 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hermosa Beach, check out our monthly Hermosa Beach Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hermosa Beach?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hermosa Beach area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hermosa Beach?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hermosa Beach from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

    Similar Pages

    Hermosa Beach 1 BedroomsHermosa Beach 2 Bedrooms
    Hermosa Beach Apartments under $2,000Hermosa Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
    Hermosa Beach Studio Apartments