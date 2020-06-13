101 Apartments for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA

Living in Hermosa Beach

Plenty of shopping and dining can be had on Pier Avenue on the southern tip of The Strand. At the end of Pier Avenue is the Hermosa Beach Pier, a popular spot for people to drop a fishing line. You can also spend your Friday afternoons shopping at the Farmers' Market. Lovers of The Bard will want to schedule time to see a performance of Shakespeare by the Sea. The free performances are staged June through August in various South Bay venues. The Hermosa Beach Film Festival held at the Hermosa Beach Playhouse in August is a great place to see short films, while August is also when bands perform free concerts on the beach as part of the Hermosa Beach Sunset Concert series.

As a beachside community, Hermosa has more than its share of annual sporting events and contests. The Hermosa Ironman Triathlon is held on July 4. Unlike other triathlons, this one includes running, paddling on a surfboard and concludes with drinking a six pack of beer. If you want to test your mettle on something slightly less intense, or not as alcohol-fueled, check out one of the many surfing, paddle boarding or pier-to-pier swim events. The Sun and Strand Run held in February every year follows a course that is roughly half on the Strand and half on the beach.

Not every day has a sporting contest, though. On those days when you just want to break a sweat, run parallel to The Strand along the Hermosa Valley Greenbelt. Play soccer on the open field at South Park, or play a few tennis matches at Cypress Park. Skateboarders will love the Skateboard Park on Pier Avenue, or the lighted park behind the Hermosa Beach Playhouse. Strap on your skates and get into a pickup hockey game at South Park. The park is also an ideal place to sign up for a local league.