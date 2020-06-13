144 Apartments for rent in Concord, CA

Well, for one thing, the city lies in the backyard of Mt. Diablo, which is not only one of the American West’s most picturesque mountains but also lays claim to the coolest name of any land mass anywhere (with Alaska’s Mount Powder Top coming in a close second, of course). Because of its scenic views and paradise-perfect weather (even in the “coldest” days of winter, you’ll barely need a windbreaker), Concord has emerged as one of the Bay’s most outdoorsy areas. Tons of quality golf courses can be found throughout the city, while other attractions include a mega-sized water park, amusement park, and farmer’s market.

The best part about Concord, though, is its affordability. The average rental unit costs less than $1200, and unlike other parts of the Bay area, you’ll actually have some room to kick your feet up: Most rental units cover 800-900 square feet, so can enjoy a spacious West Coast domicile at a modest, Midwest-like price tag.