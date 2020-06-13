AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

144 Apartments for rent in Concord, CA

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley
Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,464
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clayton Valley
3 Units Available
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
7 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
35 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,755
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
8 Units Available
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
938 sqft
Located in the heart of Concord. Beautiful units feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans and proximity to BART. Amenities include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, dishwashers, disposals and electric stoves.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,315
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
784 sqft
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Ellis Lake
2 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1501 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community offers a great location near the BART, freeways and shopping centers. Homes offer full kitchens with electric stoves and a patio or balcony. On-site pool and ample parking available. On-site laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
3 Units Available
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
2 Units Available
Palace Apartment Homes
1731 Pine St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1087 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Concord, these cable-ready homes feature fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces, and tiled floors. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ellis Lake
6 Units Available
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Concord
2 Units Available
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Ellis Lake
Contact for Availability
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
840 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Last updated April 2 at 10:53pm
Ellis Lake
Contact for Availability
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
825 Oak Grove Rd Apt 68
825 Oak Grove Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in spacious upper level A/C equipped apartment near the Walnut Creek/Concord border where 696sqft of living space feature comfortable wall to wall carpets throughout the apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Meadow Homes
1 Unit Available
1195 Haven Ct
1195 Haven Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
980 sqft
Available June 1st Single Family home Located in Park Haven Estates this home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath single car garage in a quiet court. Large back yard with a covered patio. Pet friendly with additional pet deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
1427 Bel Air Drive
1427 Bel Air Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1185 sqft
GREAT HOME IN CONCORD: *A must see! A spacious 1185 sq f, two-story Torrey Pines townhouse on Bel Air Drive off of Treat Blvd. It has central air and heating system, new flooring, and comes with a full-size washer and dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
5075 Valley Crest Drive
5075 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs unit has been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer and dryer. There are two designated parking spaces and a community pool.

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.

Median Rent in Concord

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Concord is $2,418, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $3,038.
Studio
$1,968
1 Bed
$2,418
2 Beds
$3,038
3+ Beds
$4,088
City Guide: Concord

It's no small wonder that Concord doesn't get many props in northern California these days. Situated thirty miles outside of San Francisco, twenty or so from Oakland, and about an hour's trek from Silicon Valley and Sacramento, the city has always been – and probably always will be – overshadowed by its more celebrated neighbors. Not by you, though, and not by us. Interested in finding a place to call your own in the crown jewel of Contra Costa County?
Isn’t Concord, like, an extension of San Francisco?
First things first: If you want to get the full San Francisco experience, there’s only one way to do it: Move to San Francisco. Concord is its own city, with its own allure and its own drawbacks. Like other East Bay cities, Concord boomed over the years as northern Californians sought out less crowded stomping grounds in the Bay area.

So what is Concord’s appeal, anyway?
Well, for one thing, the city lies in the backyard of Mt. Diablo, which is not only one of the American West’s most picturesque mountains but also lays claim to the coolest name of any land mass anywhere (with Alaska’s Mount Powder Top coming in a close second, of course). Because of its scenic views and paradise-perfect weather (even in the “coldest” days of winter, you’ll barely need a windbreaker), Concord has emerged as one of the Bay’s most outdoorsy areas. Tons of quality golf courses can be found throughout the city, while other attractions include a mega-sized water park, amusement park, and farmer’s market.

The best part about Concord, though, is its affordability. The average rental unit costs less than $1200, and unlike other parts of the Bay area, you’ll actually have some room to kick your feet up: Most rental units cover 800-900 square feet, so can enjoy a spacious West Coast domicile at a modest, Midwest-like price tag.

How do I get around town?
Your options for bumming around town are limitless (if, that is, your idea of “limitless” is two). The good old gas guzzler is king of the road in Contra Costa County, and because the bulk of the area’s shops, banks, parks, and residential locations are so spread out, your best bet for navigating the streets of Concord is via your own wheels. If you live and work downtown, though, you can rely on the County Connection buses ($2 for a one-way, $60 for a monthly pass) or the courtesy of your own two feet to get around.

Ironically, using public transit to get out of Concord is a lot more convenient than using it to traverse within the city itself. Concord residents who work in San Francisco can simply hop aboard the BART and touch down on the Embarcadero in about 45 minutes. The subway also makes numerous stops in Oakland, as well as America’s official Bastion of the Bizarre, Berkeley (so you don’t have to worry about getting stuck in traffic while commuting peacefully to the revolution of your choice).

How do I get started on my apartment hunt?
Well, first you should accept some basic truths about becoming a property renter in Concord, such as:

  • You have the power. Empowering though, huh? To say there is no shortage of rental properties in Concord is a bit of an understatement. City planners have kept their pace (and then some) with incoming residents when it comes to available housing, so whether you want to live in the Northern, Southern, or Valley District, you’ll have plenty of digs to pick from. Waiting lists are pretty much unheard of, and landlords are constantly conjuring up new incentives to lure leasers in. So take your time and explore all your options before signing the dotted line.

  • Go West, young renter, go West. The western and southwestern districts primarily consist of apartments and condos, and you’re likely to find the most affordable renting options there (often for less than a grand).

  • Or don’t go West. Go East. Go downtown. Or someplace else. Immediately north and east of downtown are several older neighborhoods where leasers can often find free-standing houses for rent (expect to spend anywhere between $1200 and 2 grand, depending on the property and amenities). The Walnut Creek downtown area, meanwhile, is home to a handful of brand-spanking-new high rises and lofts that are always available, so if you don’t mind bucking up a few more greenbacks (usually $1500 or more for a 1BR unit), you can live in the lap of luxury (with killer amenities and views).

  • Be prepared. Landlords in Concord have different expectations of potential renters in terms of income, renting history, and the duration of the lease, but you should be prepared, no matter where you rent, to show a bank account statement, paycheck stubs, and two forms of I.D. Also, Concord property managers often run background checks (usually at the leaser’s expense) before offering a contract.

And now you’re all set to begin the search for a super-sweet Concord crash pad. So welcome to the East Bay, and happy hunting!

Concord Renter Confidence Survey
National study of renter’s satisfaction with their cities and states

Here’s how Concord ranks on:

D
Safety and crime rate
C
Jobs and career opportunities
D
Recreational activities
C-
Quality of schools
A
Weather
C-
Commute time
C-
State and local taxes
A-
Public transit
B-
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released results for Concord from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

“Concord renters expressed very low satisfaction with the city overall,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “Most categories received below-average scores.”

Key findings in Concord include the following:

  • Concord renters give their city an F overall for satisfaction.
  • The highest-rated category for Concord was the weather, which received an A.
  • Renters were also satisfied with access to public transit (A-).
  • Some areas of concern for Concord renters were local job and career opportunities (C) and the quality of local schools (C-).
  • Renters seemed most dissatisfied with safety (D), access to parks and community events (D), and affordability (F).
  • Renter satisfaction in Concord is much lower than nearby cities Berkeley (A-) and Walnut Creek (A+), but was on par with Oakland (F).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
View our national survey results here.
Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Concord?
In Concord, the median rent is $1,968 for a studio, $2,418 for a 1-bedroom, $3,038 for a 2-bedroom, and $4,088 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Concord, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Concord?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Concord include Ellis Lake, and Clayton Valley.
How pet-friendly is Concord?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Concord received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Concord?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Concord received a letter grade of C for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Concord?
Concord renters gave their city a letter grade of C- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Concord did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Concord?
Some of the colleges located in the Concord area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Concord?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Concord from include San Francisco, San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and Fremont.

