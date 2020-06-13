Apartment List
/
CA
/
glendale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

592 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA

📍
City Center
Vineyard
Verdugo Viejo
Citrus Grove
Tropico
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Tropico
39 Units Available
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,909
1314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,089
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Tropico
25 Units Available
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,768
1254 sqft
Prime Los Angeles location in the Glendale neighborhood close to Griffith Park, Los Angeles zoo and plenty of shopping and dining. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, pantries and modern stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
$
City Center
8 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,158
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,184
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
City Center
26 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,186
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,288
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Vineyard
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vineyard
4 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Vineyard
15 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,962
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,571
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
City Center
3 Units Available
Eleve
200 E Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,997
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,677
1125 sqft
Downtown Glendale luxury-style homes with stainless steel appliances, wood-grain flooring, in-home washer/dryer, granite counter tops. Pet-friendly, with dog park, sauna, hot tub, two spas, 24-hour gym. Skydeck with panoramic views. Near I-5 and 134 freeways.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
36 Units Available
Altana
540 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1386 sqft
New community with concierge service. Units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Residents have access to pool, hot tub, gym and business center. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Verdugo Woodlands
10 Units Available
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1140 sqft
Towne at Glendale is your ideal home. With spacious, condo-sized floorplans and luxury interior features, you'll love where you live. Step beyond your door and you'll find unparalleled community amenities.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Verdugo Viejo
5 Units Available
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,967
1190 sqft
Close to Glenoaks Boulevard and the Ventura Freeway. Secure living community with patio/balcony, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Apartments include patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and lots of closet space.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Verdugo Viejo
15 Units Available
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,155
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,759
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1512 sqft
Units are modern and spacious with granite countertops and in-unit laundry facilities. Tenants have access to community amenities including bike storage, garden and 24-hour gym. Convenient location in a very walkable neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:38am
City Center
31 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,095
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
Grandview
4 Units Available
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments are access controlled and renovated with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, ceiling fans, patio/balcony. Amenities include pool, hot tub, gym and bbq/grill area. Easy access to Golden State Freeway.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Citrus Grove
16 Units Available
Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1217 sqft
The Indie Glendale Collection features seven properties, including Burchett, Chestnut, Columbus, Everett, Justin, Stanley and Wilson, each more inviting and enticing than the last.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pacific-Edison
1 Unit Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Moorpark
45 Units Available
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,105
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
917 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Citrus Grove
1 Unit Available
701 E Harvard Street
701 East Harvard Street, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
Stop by and fall in love with this tri-level Townhouse in one of the best Glendale neighborhoods! Just walking distance from Americana and Glendale Galleria.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Grandview
1 Unit Available
1117 Allen
1117 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
Quite corner unit, private terrace and balcony. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms plus extra loft . High ceiling and wood floor. Call

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
City Center
1 Unit Available
200 West Wilson Ave
200 East Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,990
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are subletting our 1b1b apartment in Downtown Glendale, right by friendlya. This is a large unit in 4th floor unit with nice views of the city and mountains.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318
1935 Alpha Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
689 sqft
Nestled in the Alpha Terrace Community in Glendale is a charming Condo featuring One bedroom, One bathroom and 1 assigned parking spot with storage space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Montrose Verdugo City
1 Unit Available
2747 Hermosa Avenue
2747 Hermosa Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1111 sqft
Location is so important as it affects our busy lives.......The Montrose community, with the ''Village'' atmosphere puts everyone at ease.

Median Rent in Glendale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Glendale is $1,416, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,819.
Studio
$1,189
1 Bed
$1,416
2 Beds
$1,819
3+ Beds
$2,473
City GuideGlendale
Glendale is nestled at the foot of the San Gabriel Mountains on the eastern edge of the San Fernando Valley, Glendale is a popular choice for renters who want to live close to the frenzy of the City of Angels without getting stuck in the thick of it. Sound like the right fit you? Then read on, and we’ll have you set up in a premium pad in (arguably) L.A. County’s most picturesque community in no time!

Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Chances are, if you’re trying to navigate the congested streets of Los Angeles city, it’s stuck in gridlock, inching along at a pace that makes a slug look like a Lamborghini. Not so in Glendale, where residents average a meager 23-minute trek to work each morning. Local bus lines connect Glendale to the rest of the L.A. area, and the newly-constructed Highway 2 provides a direct link to the city.

Still, especially on the frequently crowded streets of south Glendale, the occasional traffic jam is inevitable. Most neighborhoods have plenty of sidewalks, but the majority of Glendale’s residents (nearly 90 percent) still prefer good ole’ gas guzzlers to get around. Downtown and South Glendale renters especially should give themselves extra time for their morning commute.

You Pay For What You Get … And Pay You Shall!

The average rental unit costs between $1200 and $1300 monthly, and premium 1 BR and 2 BR units approach the $2500 range. Thankfully, the amenities tend to be terrific. Many units include washers and dryers and feature granite counter tops, hardwood floors, modern kitchens, and ample living space (you can expect to get 1100-plus square feet out of most units). Even studio apartments in Glendale (which can be found in the $700 range sometimes) are more spacious than a typical studio pad. In Glendale, you really do get what you pay for, and a nice, spacious, amenity-laden pad is just what you’ll get for your hard-earned cash.

Renting Tips

Glendale is predominantly a city of renters, with leaseholders accounting for more than 60 percent of occupants. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean apartments are always available, and renters may sometimes find themselves on waiting lists for 6 months or longer. The good news is that many complexes are similar in layout and offer comparable amenities, so if you fall in love with an apartment that doesn’t have vacancies, don’t fret: You should be able to find something similar pretty easily.

Also, remember that in California, people like to change things up on you (why, you ask? well, why the hell not?), so be aware that apartment prices are likely to fluctuate based on availability and demand. Just because you scouted out a great deal one month doesn’t mean it will be there later on down the road.

Many properties offer short-term, month-to-month leases, but they are considerably pricier ($500 or more) than 12-month deals. Also, be prepared to buck up for a hefty deposit at most locations before moving in. As long as you don’t treat your apartment like a rock star’s hotel room, you should get your money back at the end, although sometimes deposits are non-refundable. Inquire about deposit amounts at individual properties, and also ask about parking, which can be a hassle at apartments that don’t have an on-site lot for tenants.

Finally, you might want to look into the multi-level townhouses and single-family detached homes and cottages that are frequently available to rent in places like Montrose and North Glendale (where apartment options are slimmer).

The Lay of the Land

Generally speaking, the southern neighborhoods like City Center and Adams Square are the most renter-friendly areas of Glendale. Renters can often find move-in specials. Renters typically spend in the $1200 range, but lucky leasers can land quality lodgings for under a grand. South Glendale is also where you will find most of the city’s nightlife.

Houses are often available to rent in North Glendale, but the price is steep. Don’t expect to come across many properties with less than a $1500 price tag on them.

If you’ve got the right sized bankroll, value a more secluded atmosphere, and want to experience some of the most stunning mountain views in all of California, Montrose is the area for you. Situated at Glendale’s northernmost point, just beyond the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Montrose is (for good reasons) one of the city’s costliest regions (average cost to rent is around $1800). Prospective renters should keep their eyes open for special move-in deals that pop up frequently at the handful of Montrose apartments.

Plenty of other neighborhoods have their pros and cons as well (i.e. Rossmoyne is a great neighborhood for walkers but the speed bumps frustrate commuters; Verdugo Woodlands claims some of the city’s finest architecture but you’ll have to drive to get anywhere). Picking the right ‘hood depends on your tastes, your budget, and your transportation situation, but we’re sure somewhere in Glendale lies the perfect pad for you.

Hope this helps, and happy hunting!

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Glendale Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glendale rents declined significantly over the past month

Glendale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $1,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,820 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glendale

    As rents have increased marginally in Glendale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glendale is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,820 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Glendale.
    • While Glendale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Glendale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released results for Glendale from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Overall, Glendale renters were very satisfied with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of D...

    View full Glendale Renter Survey

    Here’s how Glendale ranks on:

    A+
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    B-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    C+
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Weather
    C+
    Commute time
    C-
    State and local taxes
    B-
    Public transit
    B-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released results for Glendale from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.

    “Overall, Glendale renters were very satisfied with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave a mix of above- and below-average scores.”

    Key findings in Glendale include the following:

    • Glendale renters give their city an A+ overall for satisfaction.
    • The highest-rated category for Glendale was the weather, which received an A+ score.
    • Renters also reported being very satisfied with safety and low crime rates (A).
    • Categories like local job and career opportunities, pet friendliness, and access to public transit received near-average scores (B-).
    • Glendale renters seem to be the most dissatisfied with commute times (C+), the quality of local schools (C+), and affordability (C+).
    • Overall, Glendale renters are highly satisfied, as are renters in nearby places like Pasadena (A+) and Burbank (A+) .
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.
    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Glendale?
    In Glendale, the median rent is $1,189 for a studio, $1,416 for a 1-bedroom, $1,819 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,473 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Glendale, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Glendale?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Glendale include City Center, Vineyard, Verdugo Viejo, Citrus Grove, and Tropico.
    How pet-friendly is Glendale?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Glendale received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Glendale?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Glendale received a letter grade of B- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Glendale?
    Glendale renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Glendale did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Glendale?
    Some of the colleges located in the Glendale area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Glendale?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glendale from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

    Similar Pages

    Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
    Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
    Glendale Studio Apartments