592 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA

Renting Tips

Glendale is predominantly a city of renters, with leaseholders accounting for more than 60 percent of occupants. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean apartments are always available, and renters may sometimes find themselves on waiting lists for 6 months or longer. The good news is that many complexes are similar in layout and offer comparable amenities, so if you fall in love with an apartment that doesn’t have vacancies, don’t fret: You should be able to find something similar pretty easily.

Also, remember that in California, people like to change things up on you (why, you ask? well, why the hell not?), so be aware that apartment prices are likely to fluctuate based on availability and demand. Just because you scouted out a great deal one month doesn’t mean it will be there later on down the road.

Many properties offer short-term, month-to-month leases, but they are considerably pricier ($500 or more) than 12-month deals. Also, be prepared to buck up for a hefty deposit at most locations before moving in. As long as you don’t treat your apartment like a rock star’s hotel room, you should get your money back at the end, although sometimes deposits are non-refundable. Inquire about deposit amounts at individual properties, and also ask about parking, which can be a hassle at apartments that don’t have an on-site lot for tenants.

Finally, you might want to look into the multi-level townhouses and single-family detached homes and cottages that are frequently available to rent in places like Montrose and North Glendale (where apartment options are slimmer).