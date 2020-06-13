592 Apartments for rent in Glendale, CA📍
1 of 33
1 of 44
1 of 22
1 of 32
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 33
1 of 34
1 of 36
1 of 24
1 of 42
1 of 32
1 of 39
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 77
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 22
1 of 8
Having trouble with Craigslist Glendale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Chances are, if you’re trying to navigate the congested streets of Los Angeles city, it’s stuck in gridlock, inching along at a pace that makes a slug look like a Lamborghini. Not so in Glendale, where residents average a meager 23-minute trek to work each morning. Local bus lines connect Glendale to the rest of the L.A. area, and the newly-constructed Highway 2 provides a direct link to the city.
Still, especially on the frequently crowded streets of south Glendale, the occasional traffic jam is inevitable. Most neighborhoods have plenty of sidewalks, but the majority of Glendale’s residents (nearly 90 percent) still prefer good ole’ gas guzzlers to get around. Downtown and South Glendale renters especially should give themselves extra time for their morning commute.
The average rental unit costs between $1200 and $1300 monthly, and premium 1 BR and 2 BR units approach the $2500 range. Thankfully, the amenities tend to be terrific. Many units include washers and dryers and feature granite counter tops, hardwood floors, modern kitchens, and ample living space (you can expect to get 1100-plus square feet out of most units). Even studio apartments in Glendale (which can be found in the $700 range sometimes) are more spacious than a typical studio pad. In Glendale, you really do get what you pay for, and a nice, spacious, amenity-laden pad is just what you’ll get for your hard-earned cash.
Glendale is predominantly a city of renters, with leaseholders accounting for more than 60 percent of occupants. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean apartments are always available, and renters may sometimes find themselves on waiting lists for 6 months or longer. The good news is that many complexes are similar in layout and offer comparable amenities, so if you fall in love with an apartment that doesn’t have vacancies, don’t fret: You should be able to find something similar pretty easily.
Also, remember that in California, people like to change things up on you (why, you ask? well, why the hell not?), so be aware that apartment prices are likely to fluctuate based on availability and demand. Just because you scouted out a great deal one month doesn’t mean it will be there later on down the road.
Many properties offer short-term, month-to-month leases, but they are considerably pricier ($500 or more) than 12-month deals. Also, be prepared to buck up for a hefty deposit at most locations before moving in. As long as you don’t treat your apartment like a rock star’s hotel room, you should get your money back at the end, although sometimes deposits are non-refundable. Inquire about deposit amounts at individual properties, and also ask about parking, which can be a hassle at apartments that don’t have an on-site lot for tenants.
Finally, you might want to look into the multi-level townhouses and single-family detached homes and cottages that are frequently available to rent in places like Montrose and North Glendale (where apartment options are slimmer).
Generally speaking, the southern neighborhoods like City Center and Adams Square are the most renter-friendly areas of Glendale. Renters can often find move-in specials. Renters typically spend in the $1200 range, but lucky leasers can land quality lodgings for under a grand. South Glendale is also where you will find most of the city’s nightlife.
Houses are often available to rent in North Glendale, but the price is steep. Don’t expect to come across many properties with less than a $1500 price tag on them.
If you’ve got the right sized bankroll, value a more secluded atmosphere, and want to experience some of the most stunning mountain views in all of California, Montrose is the area for you. Situated at Glendale’s northernmost point, just beyond the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Montrose is (for good reasons) one of the city’s costliest regions (average cost to rent is around $1800). Prospective renters should keep their eyes open for special move-in deals that pop up frequently at the handful of Montrose apartments.
Plenty of other neighborhoods have their pros and cons as well (i.e. Rossmoyne is a great neighborhood for walkers but the speed bumps frustrate commuters; Verdugo Woodlands claims some of the city’s finest architecture but you’ll have to drive to get anywhere). Picking the right ‘hood depends on your tastes, your budget, and your transportation situation, but we’re sure somewhere in Glendale lies the perfect pad for you.
Hope this helps, and happy hunting!
June 2020 Glendale Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Glendale Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Glendale Rent Report. Glendale rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glendale rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Glendale rents declined significantly over the past month
Glendale rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glendale stand at $1,416 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,820 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Glendale's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glendale, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glendale
As rents have increased marginally in Glendale, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glendale is less affordable for renters.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Glendale's median two-bedroom rent of $1,820 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Glendale.
- While Glendale's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glendale than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Glendale is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released results for Glendale from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Overall, Glendale renters were very satisfied with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of D...
Here’s how Glendale ranks on:
Apartment List has released results for Glendale from the second annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. The survey, which drew on responses from over 30,000 renters, provides insight into what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the 105 million American renters nationwide.
“Overall, Glendale renters were very satisfied with their city,” says Andrew Woo, Director of Data Science at Apartment List. “They gave a mix of above- and below-average scores.”
Key findings in Glendale include the following:
- Glendale renters give their city an A+ overall for satisfaction.
- The highest-rated category for Glendale was the weather, which received an A+ score.
- Renters also reported being very satisfied with safety and low crime rates (A).
- Categories like local job and career opportunities, pet friendliness, and access to public transit received near-average scores (B-).
- Glendale renters seem to be the most dissatisfied with commute times (C+), the quality of local schools (C+), and affordability (C+).
- Overall, Glendale renters are highly satisfied, as are renters in nearby places like Pasadena (A+) and Burbank (A+) .
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction included Arlington, VA; Lincoln, NE; Pasadena, CA; Boston, MA; and Madison, WI. The lowest rated cities included Newark, NJ; Bronx, NY; Bridgeport, CT; Baltimore, MD; and Salinas, CA.