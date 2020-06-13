Apartment List
/
CA
/
placentia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Placentia, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1437 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Discover Carlyle Square Apartment Homes, an intimate gated enclave of inspired townhome living.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr, Placentia, CA
Studio
$1,605
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
956 sqft
Smoke-free, gated community near Richard Nixon Freeway and Yorba Linda Lakebed Park. Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,689
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1429 Prospect Ave Unit A
1429 Prospect Ave, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1400 sqft
Spacious 3Bd 2.5Ba Townhome in Placentia! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WRkqnUygwBD&brand=0 Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/jY0TsJGOLus Enjoy this spacious townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 S. Kraemer Blvd. #208
212 South Kraemer Boulevard, Placentia, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1052 sqft
- (RLNE4230065)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
255 Chinook Dr
255 Chinook Drive, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1323 sqft
Available mid-July. Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Woodfield Townhouse in Placentia. Schools: Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle, El Dorado HS. NEW paint/carpet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
619 Jimenez Lane
619 North Jimenez Lane, Placentia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1766 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY ZERO-LOT LINE 3 BEDROOM HOME. 2.5 BATHS. 3 BEDS UP WITH ADDED BONUS ROOM IN LOFT AREA. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. GORGEOUS REMODELED KITCHEN W/INSIDE LAUNDRY. LIVING ROOM HAS A COZY ELECTRIC FIREPLACE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
331 Monterey Circle
331 Monterey Circle, Placentia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
1319 sqft
*No longer accepting interest* on this gorgeously remodeled single-level home located on a cul-de-sac conveniently located next to park (great for kids, picnics and relaxing). 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large family room and eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Placentia
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
$
84 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
25 Units Available
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
988 sqft
This gated community offers complete relaxation and serenity. Residents can enjoy the spa, tanning deck, barbecue area and clubhouse. Various layouts are available with full-size washer and dryer connections, garden windows and private garages.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Canyon
16 Units Available
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1113 sqft
Modern complex with stylish apartments next to Metrolink Anaheim Canyon Station. Business center, games room and fitness center on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, private balcony/patio and contemporary interior design.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,029
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,439
1535 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1025 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and a garage or carport. Community amenities include a pool and barbecue areas. Across the 57 freeway from Cal State-Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Brea-Olinda
10 Units Available
Country Hills Apartment Homes
2540 Country Hills Rd, Brea, CA
Studio
$1,460
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
975 sqft
Just a short drive to the Brea Mall. Many interior features including custom cabinetry, designer carpet, wood-style vinyl flooring and full kitchen appliance packages. On-site property management.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
9 Units Available
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1051 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes and two-bedroom townhomes with ceiling fans, private patio/balconies or large enclosed backyards. Community features swimming pools, BBQ areas and laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
129 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
8 Units Available
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1050 sqft
Serene, gated community with large one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Units have hardwood-style flooring and walk-in closets. Enjoy the sand volleyball court, fitness studio and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
9 Units Available
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1088 sqft
Cozy apartments with balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Community highlights include a swimming pool and barbecue areas. Close to Craig Regional Park and California State University Fullerton. By Orange Freeway for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Anaheim Hills
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious townhouses with fireplaces and garages. Property features plenty of green space for relaxing. Get away to nature at nearby Chino Hills State Park. Minutes from California State University Fullerton.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
1 Unit Available
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
The 3028-36 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
2 Units Available
3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The 3100-27 Quartz Lane is located in desirable Fullerton CA, Close to Cal State Fullerton, and major employers, such as Raytheon and St. Jude Medical Center.

Median Rent in Placentia

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Placentia is $2,071, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,661.
Studio
$1,740
1 Bed
$2,071
2 Beds
$2,661
3+ Beds
$3,617
City GuidePlacentia
"Shouts going out to the city where I venture/It's the city of Placentia/Living your life ain't never been better" - (Kottonmouth Kings)

Located in sunny northern Orange County, where not only the Kottonmouth Kings but also Johnny Richter hails from, Placentia may at first give you the impression it has some rough and rugged rap cred. Not so, as Placentia is a quiet, sleepy suburb filled with schools, parks and yes, drive-thru restaurants. Its well inland from the coast, but beaches arent terribly far away, and mountains are near, too. Most importantly, Disneyland is just a single city border away in Anaheim. Obviously, this city of 50,000 is perfect for families, regardless of the type of music they listen enjoy. And while the high cost of living (this is California after all) may deter some from making their way out here, the nearly limitless list of amenities close by more than make up for that little issue. Plus, who can put a price on happiness? (hell, the happiest place on earth can, and its pretty high). Come here, get a season pass and save some cash in the long run.

Moving to Placetia

Placentia is a hot commodity. Its a bedroom community that puts family first. The city is developing a massive transportation project called the Metrolink, set to finish in 2017. Theyre also building housing units, from single family homes to studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. Peppered all around these abodes are retail shops and businesses. Its an attempt, and a good one, to really revitalize the downtown area. But for now there arent a lot of available homes. If you need to get here in a hurry, you still better plan a few months in advance, or youll be parking it in one of those home-away-from-home hotel suites that are for long-term guests.

Theres also that business with cost of living. Its elevated in Southern California, and it takes some getting used to. In fact, you may live here for years and years and still never get used to it, especially if you travel around the country to compare. Placentias cost of living hovers around 61 percent higher than the nations average, and housing costs are 190 percent higher than the country. Yikes. Make sure youve got a decent, well-paying job waiting for you when you get here (since unemployment is a wee bit high here, too).

Neighborhoods

Placentia doesnt really have traditional neighborhoods the way some larger cities do. Its a small, close-knit suburban area that has generally the same vibe throughout. There are some areas that offer some notable differences, but the areas surrounding Placentia also offer some unique qualities.

Placentia City Center: This is the best spot for younger folks, couples and the like in Placentia. The downtown area is hip, walkable and fun, and this is where youll find great spots to go out and drink. Vacancies are decent, thanks to students, and there are scads of rentals as well as homes.$$

Atwood:Professionals head immediately for this popular area, which is affluent and quiet, filled with detached-home owners and a few charming walkable areas. This area is better educated with better graduation rates, so if youve got kids, and extra zeroes at the end of your bank account balance, this is the best option. $$$$$

La Jolla: Hit or miss, La Jolla has lots of good stuff going for it, and plenty bad as well. Its a lower income area with higher crime and not so fab schools, but it has a lot of character and great culture. The Mexican food is out of this world, and it helps that 78 percent of the pop here has Mexican ancestry. Oh, and lots of people walk or bike to work.$$

Northeast Anaheim:This Anaheim adjacent district is super cheap, but theres a reason for it. Being close to the happiest place on earth doesnt seem to have much effect, since this area is plagued with crime, bad schools and cheap rents. Skip it. $

Brea: Another sleepy, family-friendly enclave, Brea has a cute downtown area with shops and restaurants and tons of similar-looking homes nestled away into similarly-green streets. Its a little nicer than Placentia, but also very similar. $$$

Anaheim:Have you always dreamed of living close to Disneyland? Well, its certainly doable, but if you value good schools, low crime, quiet, high vacancy rates or independent business, this is not the place for you. Its touristy, kind of a mess and not great for kids, despite its proximity to the nations best amusement park. Its got lots to do and plenty of studios and two bedroom apartments though, so its not unreasonable if you're looking for an affordable rental home.$$

Living in Placentia

Forget what you know about seasons. If youre not relocating from within state, youre in for a bit of a surprise when it comes to weather in SoCal. Sure, youve probably heard about it, or seen in movies or on TV shows that its perpetually perfect. While thats mostly true, the climate does have some differentiation to it. Winter, as many know it, does not precisely exist, but there is a rainy season, and locals call it Ugg Boot season. They usually pair them with shorts. There are dry years and wet years, so it may be Christmas is sunny and 75 degrees one year, and on the next, it will be hailing. Mostly though, the weather's exactly like what you hear. Start stocking up on swimsuits and flip-flops if you're planning a move.

Do you like to do stuff when you're not working? Placentia offers a heaping helping of Leave it to Beaver style fun times for kids, families and young adults. Its not too tame, though, as there are several colleges within a stones throw; thus bars, restaurants and the all-too-famous Bruery are here. Whats a Bruery? Its a brewery founded by a guy named Rue, obviously. And its one of the most popular spots for young folks to hang.

Besides the option of drinking to excess, there are also festivals, a chorus, and an annual photography contest. Dance is pretty big here, both in the form of clubs and performance. And don't forget, Disneyland and all its various attractions are just a few minutes down the highway, plus the Angels Stadium is in Anaheim as well, in case you're a sports nut. Placentia itself may not have absolutely every little entertainment you desire, but you will not have to go far to find it.

Placentia is one of those places that really does deliver on every front. It feels tucked away, safe and smart while being close to more outrageous fun without the two overlapping uncomfortably. Reasonable commutes, excellent weather and friendly inhabitants also help make this place seem like a little Orange County Oasis, just watch out for those home prices, and gas prices, and taxes, and, well, anything that costs money. Its expensive here. Welcome to SoCal.

June 2020 Placentia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Placentia Rent Report. Placentia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Placentia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Placentia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Placentia Rent Report. Placentia rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Placentia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Placentia rent trends were flat over the past month

Placentia rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Placentia stand at $2,071 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,662 for a two-bedroom. Placentia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Placentia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Placentia

    As rents have fallen moderately in Placentia, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Placentia is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Placentia's median two-bedroom rent of $2,662 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Placentia.
    • While rents in Placentia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Placentia than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Placentia is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Placentia?
    In Placentia, the median rent is $1,740 for a studio, $2,071 for a 1-bedroom, $2,661 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,617 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Placentia, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Placentia?
    Some of the colleges located in the Placentia area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Placentia?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Placentia from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, and Rancho Cucamonga.

    Similar Pages

    Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
    Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
    Placentia Studio Apartments