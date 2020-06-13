175 Apartments for rent in Placentia, CA

Neighborhoods

Placentia doesnt really have traditional neighborhoods the way some larger cities do. Its a small, close-knit suburban area that has generally the same vibe throughout. There are some areas that offer some notable differences, but the areas surrounding Placentia also offer some unique qualities.

Placentia City Center: This is the best spot for younger folks, couples and the like in Placentia. The downtown area is hip, walkable and fun, and this is where youll find great spots to go out and drink. Vacancies are decent, thanks to students, and there are scads of rentals as well as homes.$$

Atwood:Professionals head immediately for this popular area, which is affluent and quiet, filled with detached-home owners and a few charming walkable areas. This area is better educated with better graduation rates, so if youve got kids, and extra zeroes at the end of your bank account balance, this is the best option. $$$$$

La Jolla: Hit or miss, La Jolla has lots of good stuff going for it, and plenty bad as well. Its a lower income area with higher crime and not so fab schools, but it has a lot of character and great culture. The Mexican food is out of this world, and it helps that 78 percent of the pop here has Mexican ancestry. Oh, and lots of people walk or bike to work.$$

Northeast Anaheim:This Anaheim adjacent district is super cheap, but theres a reason for it. Being close to the happiest place on earth doesnt seem to have much effect, since this area is plagued with crime, bad schools and cheap rents. Skip it. $

Brea: Another sleepy, family-friendly enclave, Brea has a cute downtown area with shops and restaurants and tons of similar-looking homes nestled away into similarly-green streets. Its a little nicer than Placentia, but also very similar. $$$

Anaheim:Have you always dreamed of living close to Disneyland? Well, its certainly doable, but if you value good schools, low crime, quiet, high vacancy rates or independent business, this is not the place for you. Its touristy, kind of a mess and not great for kids, despite its proximity to the nations best amusement park. Its got lots to do and plenty of studios and two bedroom apartments though, so its not unreasonable if you're looking for an affordable rental home.$$