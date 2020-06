138 Apartments for rent in Arcadia, CA

Neighborhoods in Arcadia

Arcadia City Center:This is an excellent retirement neighborhood, as it is very quiet and has a low crime rate. Really, the only crime you'll have to worry about is the occasional bingo thief. A multitude of assorted housing options are also available here (regardless of your employment status), and rental vacancies are about 10 percent. While it will be easier to find rental houses, you'll pay for that ease in higher rent. $$$$

West Colorado Boulevard/North Baldwin Avenue: Rents here are the lowest in Arcadia, causing a mix of renters and owners in medium to small homes. There is only a two percent vacancy rate, so a search for apartments could be lengthy. Be prepared to pay right away if you find something you like, or you may miss out. $

East Arcadia: This is a great option for families. Crime is low, and most dwellings are single family homes. The rents in East Arcadia are reasonable for the area, but the demand is high, so you better be on your best behavior. Make sure little Timmy says all his pleases and thank yous, as any little thing could knock you out of the running for these high demand homes. Start your search early, and sign the papers quickly if you get a lease. Any hint of indecision and that perfect apartment will go to someone else. $$

Live Oak: The lowest rents in Arcadia can be found in the Live Oak area. There is a mix of home sizes and apartment buildings, and you can find what you need here at a reasonable price. Vacancy levels are not as low here as in East Arcadia, but they are close. Complete the deal quickly or you might lose out. $

North Arcadia: North Arcadia is in the top 15 percent of the wealthiest communities in America, and that means rents are high. It has great public schools and has mostly owner-occupied single family homes. It is a safe area to live in and is a sophisticated, walkable neighborhood. Look for rental homes here if you have plenty of cash. $$$$$

West Arcadia: The hip, trendy area of Arcadia is indisputably West Arcadia. It has a mix of ages and family sizes, and most are upwardly mobile and renting homes. Rents are reasonable, but not cheap. Hope the street rep you gain from the hip coffee shops are worth it. $$$