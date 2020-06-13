138 Apartments for rent in Arcadia, CA📍
Located less than 20 miles from Los Angeles, Arcadia is an affluent community of approximately 56,000. With that kind of distance from L.A., it should only take about 30 minutes to get to the border (and another 2 hours to get a mile past it, depending on that L.A. traffic). The cost of living is high–approximately 39 percent over the national average–and it has some of the highest median home costs in the nation, so definitely have a bit more than clothes in your burlap sack if you're moving here. Renters can expect to pay top dollar for living space, but the proximity to LA, low crime and perfect weather (summertime highs of 83 degrees Fahrenheit and winter time lows of 49) more than make up for the price of rental housing.
When Should I Look for Rental Homes?
Arcadia has a very low vacancy rate. In some areas, it even falls to zero percent, so you better get some friends in high places if you want to get a place quick. Be prepared to move quicker than quickly; competition for rental housing in Arcadia is stiff, and you don’t want to miss out.
Be Prepared
You know the motto of the Boy Scouts. While you aren't going to be roasting any marshmallows on your house hunt (unless your landlord loves s'mores), you should be prepared with a "rental kit" to take along with you. When you find a home or condo for rent, bring it along when you view the premises. The kit should contain your credit history, employment and salary history, rental references and anything else you think is applicable--but no bribes, despite how tempted you may be. Make sure that you also have your checkbook or credit card with you so that you can lock up that rental contract before somebody else does.
Arcadia City Center:This is an excellent retirement neighborhood, as it is very quiet and has a low crime rate. Really, the only crime you'll have to worry about is the occasional bingo thief. A multitude of assorted housing options are also available here (regardless of your employment status), and rental vacancies are about 10 percent. While it will be easier to find rental houses, you'll pay for that ease in higher rent. $$$$
West Colorado Boulevard/North Baldwin Avenue: Rents here are the lowest in Arcadia, causing a mix of renters and owners in medium to small homes. There is only a two percent vacancy rate, so a search for apartments could be lengthy. Be prepared to pay right away if you find something you like, or you may miss out. $
East Arcadia: This is a great option for families. Crime is low, and most dwellings are single family homes. The rents in East Arcadia are reasonable for the area, but the demand is high, so you better be on your best behavior. Make sure little Timmy says all his pleases and thank yous, as any little thing could knock you out of the running for these high demand homes. Start your search early, and sign the papers quickly if you get a lease. Any hint of indecision and that perfect apartment will go to someone else. $$
Live Oak: The lowest rents in Arcadia can be found in the Live Oak area. There is a mix of home sizes and apartment buildings, and you can find what you need here at a reasonable price. Vacancy levels are not as low here as in East Arcadia, but they are close. Complete the deal quickly or you might lose out. $
North Arcadia: North Arcadia is in the top 15 percent of the wealthiest communities in America, and that means rents are high. It has great public schools and has mostly owner-occupied single family homes. It is a safe area to live in and is a sophisticated, walkable neighborhood. Look for rental homes here if you have plenty of cash. $$$$$
West Arcadia: The hip, trendy area of Arcadia is indisputably West Arcadia. It has a mix of ages and family sizes, and most are upwardly mobile and renting homes. Rents are reasonable, but not cheap. Hope the street rep you gain from the hip coffee shops are worth it. $$$
Traffic Jams
If you are commuting to work from Arcadia, give yourself plenty of time. Seriously, we mean plenty of time. It has been estimated that commuters around Los Angeles spend four days straight--that's right, just shy of 100 hours--of each year stuck in traffic. Rush hour period is lengthy, and the amount of cars stuck in traffic may seem overwhelming. However, driving around Arcadia and the Los Angeles area is much easier from 11 p m to 5 am. If you have to drive during these hours, you are in luck and can shave up to two-thirds off your travel time. If not, travel to work can sometimes take hours.
Public Transportation
Most residents in Arcadia drive private automobiles to get where they need to go, but there is public transportation available. Arcadia Transit provides door-to-door public transport to Arcadia’s entire city limits, and they run on weekdays from 7 am to 9:30 pm and on weekends from 7 am to 7 pm. Riders simply call Arcadia Transit, and they respond to individual travel requests as they receive them. The price is .25 for seniors and the disabled, and $1 for everyone else.
The Consensus
If you can put up with the terrible traffic and the high rental prices, Arcadia is a great place to live. Sunny, low-humidity weather, low crime and proximity to Los Angeles are all pluses.