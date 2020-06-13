Apartment List
138 Apartments for rent in Arcadia, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Arcadia
3 Units Available
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1326 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
126 E Colorado Boulevard
126 Colorado Boulevard, Arcadia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car parking in a shared garage in the City of Arcadia. Kitchen comes with stove/oven. Newly installed wood-like vinyl flooring throughout the unit. Window air-conditioning A/C and wall heater.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
333 Diamond Street #B
333 Diamond St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1812 sqft
MUST SEE THREE BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN ARCADIA !!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for lease in Arcadia. Home features nice size living room with fireplace. Separated dining area with immediate access to kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
50 Eldorado St 2
50 El Dorado Street, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BR Classic in Arcadia! A great city to live in! - Property Id: 117143 550 square feet All layouts are very similar Laundry on-site One parking spot included Owner pays water only No pets Please try to bring any other

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8
1231 North Golden West Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1420 sqft
1231 S Golden West Ave, #8, Arcadia, CA 91007 - 3 beds 2.5 bath plus a office, can Inculding refrigerator, washer & dryer. Water n trash all Inculding. Walking distance to supermarket. Close to all restaurants and mall , and 210 freeway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
620 W. Huntington Dr #213
620 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1824 sqft
**Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms + Office/Den Condo** - Upstairs Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Office/Den Condo, fireplace in living room, master bedroom with bathroom, newly painted, central ac/heating, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
709 Sharon Rd
709 Sharon Road, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,780
4506 sqft
Spacious 2 Story house with a large yard close to everything - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jvu2bAOr_kgrv0R4wTaFaDyLhMf6w2ub/view?usp=drivesdk Well kept home in the city of Arcadia in the Temple City school district.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1008 West Huntington Drive Unit 23
1008 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Discount / Promo: SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE APRIL 30TH (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
713 S Old Ranch Road
713 South Old Ranch Road, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,680
1570 sqft
Beautiful townhouse built in 2013, Lower Rancho neighborhood of Arcadia. Three bedroom with three full baths, All bedrooms are suites .Close to Arcadia shopping mall, Front unit.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
2000 Holly Avenue
2000 Holly Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3038 sqft
Beautiful Home located in the Baldwin Stocker School area with almost 3,200 square foot Living Area on an over 11,000 square foot lot.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
113 Genoa Street
113 Genoa Street, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
675 sqft
Extensively remodeled 2 Bedroom apartment and one full bath, one level, upstairs in a wonderful 5 unit building. Located on a very quiet street in Arcadia, close to Arcadia High school, shopping, transportation, park & Golf course.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
532 W Lemon Avenue
532 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1692 sqft
This cozy Single Family House located on the desirable area of Arcadia. Living room with fireplace, dining room and open kitchen. Nice size bedrooms. Nice backyard with patio and pool with fence. 2 Car attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
760 W Huntington Drive
760 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN PRIME ARCADIA ON ROUTE 66 NEAR THE WESTFIELD SANTA ANITA MALL, LOS ANGELES COUNTY ARBORETUM AND BOTANICAL GARDEN AND SANTA ANITA RACE TRACK.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1526 Hyland Avenue
1526 Hyland Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1907 sqft
Located at very quiet Cul De Sac st, just north of Orange Grove Ave. With great curbside appear with Ranch style house and huge Maple trees. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom, and just been updated.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1410 S 10th Avenue
1410 South 10th Avenue, Arcadia, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,200
6731 sqft
Move-In date can be sooner than July 1, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
454 W Huntington Drive
454 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1715 sqft
Fabulous townhouse with Arcadia Schools, completely remodeled and in turnkey condition. Located across from Westfield shopping center and nearby to elementary & Arcadia high schools. It offers 3 BR & 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
135 W Live Oak Avenue
135 W Live Oak Ave, Arcadia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1920 sqft
Arcadia Schools await you! You will delighted as you drive up to your beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom Town Home with an attached 2 car garage and an outside patio! The second level is relaxed family living and an entertainer's

1 of 40

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
143 Alice Street
143 Alice St, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1567 sqft
One year old new in Arcadia within the Arcadia Unified School District!! Bright and spacious condo in the heart of Arcadia, close to everything that Arcadia has to offer! Downstairs are living room bright and airy with large windows, modern kitchen

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
127 W Lemon Avenue
127 West Lemon Avenue, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,980
2746 sqft
South facing with the huge flat lot of 20,492 sqft around with New and Newer Million dollars homes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
656 W Huntington Drive
656 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2040 sqft
Location, Location, Location! The Gorgeous Mediterranean townhouse built in 2013 by KB Homes in the highly regarded Arbor Rose gated community located in the heart of Arcadia.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
257 W Woodruff Avenue
257 West Woodruff Avenue, Arcadia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
3079 sqft
Furniture in house! Ready to move in! The spacious formal living room with traditional fireplace & and bay window allow abundant natural lighting.

City GuideArcadia
Despite the penny arcade sounding name, Arcadia is anything but antique. Inspired by the Greek city of the same name, it's been considered in the past by Bloomberg as one of the "Best Places to Raise Your Kids" (but who's asking them, anyway?).

Located less than 20 miles from Los Angeles, Arcadia is an affluent community of approximately 56,000. With that kind of distance from L.A., it should only take about 30 minutes to get to the border (and another 2 hours to get a mile past it, depending on that L.A. traffic). The cost of living is high–approximately 39 percent over the national average–and it has some of the highest median home costs in the nation, so definitely have a bit more than clothes in your burlap sack if you're moving here. Renters can expect to pay top dollar for living space, but the proximity to LA, low crime and perfect weather (summertime highs of 83 degrees Fahrenheit and winter time lows of 49) more than make up for the price of rental housing.

Finding the Right Apartment in Arcadia

When Should I Look for Rental Homes?

Arcadia has a very low vacancy rate. In some areas, it even falls to zero percent, so you better get some friends in high places if you want to get a place quick. Be prepared to move quicker than quickly; competition for rental housing in Arcadia is stiff, and you don’t want to miss out.

Be Prepared

You know the motto of the Boy Scouts. While you aren't going to be roasting any marshmallows on your house hunt (unless your landlord loves s'mores), you should be prepared with a "rental kit" to take along with you. When you find a home or condo for rent, bring it along when you view the premises. The kit should contain your credit history, employment and salary history, rental references and anything else you think is applicable--but no bribes, despite how tempted you may be. Make sure that you also have your checkbook or credit card with you so that you can lock up that rental contract before somebody else does.

Neighborhoods in Arcadia

Arcadia City Center:This is an excellent retirement neighborhood, as it is very quiet and has a low crime rate. Really, the only crime you'll have to worry about is the occasional bingo thief. A multitude of assorted housing options are also available here (regardless of your employment status), and rental vacancies are about 10 percent. While it will be easier to find rental houses, you'll pay for that ease in higher rent. $$$$

West Colorado Boulevard/North Baldwin Avenue: Rents here are the lowest in Arcadia, causing a mix of renters and owners in medium to small homes. There is only a two percent vacancy rate, so a search for apartments could be lengthy. Be prepared to pay right away if you find something you like, or you may miss out. $

East Arcadia: This is a great option for families. Crime is low, and most dwellings are single family homes. The rents in East Arcadia are reasonable for the area, but the demand is high, so you better be on your best behavior. Make sure little Timmy says all his pleases and thank yous, as any little thing could knock you out of the running for these high demand homes. Start your search early, and sign the papers quickly if you get a lease. Any hint of indecision and that perfect apartment will go to someone else. $$

Live Oak: The lowest rents in Arcadia can be found in the Live Oak area. There is a mix of home sizes and apartment buildings, and you can find what you need here at a reasonable price. Vacancy levels are not as low here as in East Arcadia, but they are close. Complete the deal quickly or you might lose out. $

North Arcadia: North Arcadia is in the top 15 percent of the wealthiest communities in America, and that means rents are high. It has great public schools and has mostly owner-occupied single family homes. It is a safe area to live in and is a sophisticated, walkable neighborhood. Look for rental homes here if you have plenty of cash. $$$$$

West Arcadia: The hip, trendy area of Arcadia is indisputably West Arcadia. It has a mix of ages and family sizes, and most are upwardly mobile and renting homes. Rents are reasonable, but not cheap. Hope the street rep you gain from the hip coffee shops are worth it. $$$

Life in Arcadia

Traffic Jams

If you are commuting to work from Arcadia, give yourself plenty of time. Seriously, we mean plenty of time. It has been estimated that commuters around Los Angeles spend four days straight--that's right, just shy of 100 hours--of each year stuck in traffic. Rush hour period is lengthy, and the amount of cars stuck in traffic may seem overwhelming. However, driving around Arcadia and the Los Angeles area is much easier from 11 p m to 5 am. If you have to drive during these hours, you are in luck and can shave up to two-thirds off your travel time. If not, travel to work can sometimes take hours.

Public Transportation

Most residents in Arcadia drive private automobiles to get where they need to go, but there is public transportation available. Arcadia Transit provides door-to-door public transport to Arcadia’s entire city limits, and they run on weekdays from 7 am to 9:30 pm and on weekends from 7 am to 7 pm. Riders simply call Arcadia Transit, and they respond to individual travel requests as they receive them. The price is .25 for seniors and the disabled, and $1 for everyone else.

The Consensus

If you can put up with the terrible traffic and the high rental prices, Arcadia is a great place to live. Sunny, low-humidity weather, low crime and proximity to Los Angeles are all pluses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Arcadia?
In Arcadia, the median rent is $1,183 for a studio, $1,408 for a 1-bedroom, $1,809 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,459 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Arcadia, check out our monthly Arcadia Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Arcadia?
Some of the colleges located in the Arcadia area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Arcadia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arcadia from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Rancho Cucamonga.

