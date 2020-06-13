138 Apartments for rent in Arcadia, CA

Life in Arcadia

Traffic Jams

If you are commuting to work from Arcadia, give yourself plenty of time. Seriously, we mean plenty of time. It has been estimated that commuters around Los Angeles spend four days straight--that's right, just shy of 100 hours--of each year stuck in traffic. Rush hour period is lengthy, and the amount of cars stuck in traffic may seem overwhelming. However, driving around Arcadia and the Los Angeles area is much easier from 11 p m to 5 am. If you have to drive during these hours, you are in luck and can shave up to two-thirds off your travel time. If not, travel to work can sometimes take hours.

Public Transportation

Most residents in Arcadia drive private automobiles to get where they need to go, but there is public transportation available. Arcadia Transit provides door-to-door public transport to Arcadia’s entire city limits, and they run on weekdays from 7 am to 9:30 pm and on weekends from 7 am to 7 pm. Riders simply call Arcadia Transit, and they respond to individual travel requests as they receive them. The price is .25 for seniors and the disabled, and $1 for everyone else.

The Consensus

If you can put up with the terrible traffic and the high rental prices, Arcadia is a great place to live. Sunny, low-humidity weather, low crime and proximity to Los Angeles are all pluses.