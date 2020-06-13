117 Apartments for rent in Downey, CA

Finding an Apartment in Downey

Living in Downey, CA may be more expensive than other non-California cities of the same size, but it’s not as expensive as other similar-sized cities located in California. You can find some reasonable places to live without paying exuberant prices.

How much will it cost? Well, the good news is that living in Downey won’t cost an arm, a leg, and your life savings like it does in Los Angeles or San Francisco. That’s for sure. Prices will vary depending on what you are looking for and where you plan to live. Of course, the closer you live to the ocean, the more you'll pay. Remember, you also have more available to you in the way of things to see and do. So it really depends on what you want out of life. People who love living on the West coast love it for various reasons.

When to rent Winter is the best time to rent pretty much anywhere in California. The climate has changed from sunny and warm to cooler temperatures and rain. Vacationers are back at home and it’s too cold to lay on the beach. However, it could be a little difficult to find an apartment in Downey since the town is fairly small.

What you need When you meet with the landlord or apartment complex manager, have all your necessary documents. That includes your driver’s license so that they can verify your identity, paycheck stubs or tax forms so that they can verify your income, a list of references with their correct contact information, and of course, a check for a deposit or down payment. Make sure you have checked your credit report for any inaccuracies or anything that may be an issue. Prepare questions in advance. Act and present yourself professionally.