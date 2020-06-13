Apartment List
117 Apartments for rent in Downey, CA

Downey
2 Units Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey.
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey.
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey.
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey.
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Downey
2 Units Available
Woodruff Village Apartment Homes
13210 Woodruff Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodruff Village Apartment Homes in Downey.

Downey
1 Unit Available
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA 90241
7515 3rd St, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
3rd bedroom currently used as den. Central air conditioning, park like grounds immaculately maintained, Rent includes gardening. Rent excludes use of double garage at rear of property and storage at the west rear of house.

Downey
1 Unit Available
9730 Julius Ave
9730 Julius Avenue, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1772 sqft
9730 Julius Ave Available 06/15/20 Apply Online at www.TKGPM.com - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com A super cute three-bedroom home in Downey. Fresh paint throughout and beautiful laminate flooring.

Downey
1 Unit Available
11719 Morning Avenue
11719 Morning Avenue, Downey, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1850 sqft
DREAMY, BEAUTIFUL & WELL-MAINTAINED HOME located in the quiet and best area of Downey.

Downey
1 Unit Available
8012 Duesler Lane
8012 Duesler Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
4564 sqft
Great property in a great location. Close to the Downey Landing.

Downey
1 Unit Available
10514 La Reina Avenue
10514 La Reina Avenue, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs apartment in N. Downey. Now available for immediate move-in.

Downey
1 Unit Available
10535 Clancey Avenue
10535 Clancey Avenue, Downey, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,900
3443 sqft
https://youtu.be/7PpQ1aYowJE
Paramount
10 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
$
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
The Island
8222 Rosemead Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,368
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Islands is perfectly situated in the heart of Pico Rivera, close to everything Southern California has to offer and is just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment with easy access to the 5 and 605 freeways.
Pico Rivera
3 Units Available
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.

Bellflower
1 Unit Available
9146 Somerset
9146 Somerset Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful Green Views - Property Id: 54698 Call562-219-5924 *Looking for a large 1 bedroom and 1 bath *Well Vista Verde Apartments would be the perfect home for you.

Santa Fe Springs
1 Unit Available
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.

Norwalk
1 Unit Available
10626 Shoreline Drive
10626 Shoreline Drive, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Norwalk Town Home With Fitness Room, Pool and Parking! - Features: -Two bed, one bath town home - Parking space included - Hardwood floors - Two story - Master bedroom with en-suite and jet tub! - Stove included - Washer/dryer hook-up's - Sliding
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask

Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier.
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier.
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier.
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.

Median Rent in Downey

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Downey is $1,570, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,017.
Studio
$1,319
1 Bed
$1,570
2 Beds
$2,017
3+ Beds
$2,742
City GuideDowney
"You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." (George Bailey, It's a Wonderful Life)

Downey may be a small town but it is well-known for a few outstanding accomplishments. The city is boasted as the place where the Apollo Space Program. Think about it. This is where America's journey to the moon started. Downey is the first city to host two of the most famous fast food restaurants to boot; it is home to the oldest McDonalds and the first Taco Bell restaurant.

Within 12 miles from the famous Los Angeles Civic Center, 5 miles from Orange County, and 10 miles from the breathtaking view of the Pacific coastline, Downey is situated close to some of the best areas in Southern California. You can reach each of these places by jumping on one of the convenient freeways located throughout the city. Downey offers the best of both worlds. It is in close proximity to major cities and attractions but it has a small town atmosphere and pleasant mixture of wonderful neighborhoods.

Living in Downey

Downey is home to approximately 110,000 residents within a 12.5 square mile area. The city has some of the best medical facilities, and exceptional neighborhoods providing a high quality lifestyle. If you love playing golf or would like to learn, Downey is home to some of the best golf courses in the world.

Located in Southern California, the weather is downright delightful. It doesn’t get too cold or too hot and humid. The average high is 83 degrees; the average low is 46 degrees. As the saying goes, “location, location, location”; and Downey sure does have a great location. Being less than 10 miles away from the Pacific Ocean and home to the best hospitals, pleasant neighborhoods, fabulous parks, the famous Downey Theatre, and a host of retail stores, you can (or should) expect that living here doesn't come cheap.

Finding an Apartment in Downey

Living in Downey, CA may be more expensive than other non-California cities of the same size, but it’s not as expensive as other similar-sized cities located in California. You can find some reasonable places to live without paying exuberant prices.

How much will it cost? Well, the good news is that living in Downey won’t cost an arm, a leg, and your life savings like it does in Los Angeles or San Francisco. That’s for sure. Prices will vary depending on what you are looking for and where you plan to live. Of course, the closer you live to the ocean, the more you'll pay. Remember, you also have more available to you in the way of things to see and do. So it really depends on what you want out of life. People who love living on the West coast love it for various reasons.

When to rent Winter is the best time to rent pretty much anywhere in California. The climate has changed from sunny and warm to cooler temperatures and rain. Vacationers are back at home and it’s too cold to lay on the beach. However, it could be a little difficult to find an apartment in Downey since the town is fairly small.

What you need When you meet with the landlord or apartment complex manager, have all your necessary documents. That includes your driver’s license so that they can verify your identity, paycheck stubs or tax forms so that they can verify your income, a list of references with their correct contact information, and of course, a check for a deposit or down payment. Make sure you have checked your credit report for any inaccuracies or anything that may be an issue. Prepare questions in advance. Act and present yourself professionally.

Things To Do

The Carpenters’ Collection If you are a music fan, you have probably heard of the Carpenters. The Carpenters were a famous sibling musical group from the 1970s and all born in Downey. The Downey City Library has a collection of all things Carpenter.

Downtown Downey Farmers' Market: One of the main attractions in the city of Downey. The Farmer’s Market is not only a place to find fresh fruit and vegetables but a place to socialize.

McDonalds Every town has a McDonalds. That’s nothing new. But this is a special McDonalds. You see, this is one of the original 1953 McDonalds Restaurants. It was the third one built in the country and is located at 10207 Lakewood Blvd. The restaurant was restored and renovated after it was destroyed by the 1994 Northridge Earthquake.

Congratulations on your move to the West Coast! Enjoy the weather and the sites.

June 2020 Downey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Downey Rent Report. Downey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Downey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Downey rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Downey rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Downey stand at $1,570 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,018 for a two-bedroom. Downey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Downey throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Downey

    Rent growth in Downey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Downey is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Downey's median two-bedroom rent of $2,018 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Downey.
    • While rents in Downey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Downey than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Downey is nearly twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Downey?
    In Downey, the median rent is $1,319 for a studio, $1,570 for a 1-bedroom, $2,017 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,742 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Downey, check out our monthly Downey Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Downey?
    Some of the colleges located in the Downey area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Downey?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Downey from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.

