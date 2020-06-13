117 Apartments for rent in Downey, CA📍
Downey may be a small town but it is well-known for a few outstanding accomplishments. The city is boasted as the place where the Apollo Space Program. Think about it. This is where America's journey to the moon started. Downey is the first city to host two of the most famous fast food restaurants to boot; it is home to the oldest McDonalds and the first Taco Bell restaurant.
Within 12 miles from the famous Los Angeles Civic Center, 5 miles from Orange County, and 10 miles from the breathtaking view of the Pacific coastline, Downey is situated close to some of the best areas in Southern California. You can reach each of these places by jumping on one of the convenient freeways located throughout the city. Downey offers the best of both worlds. It is in close proximity to major cities and attractions but it has a small town atmosphere and pleasant mixture of wonderful neighborhoods.
Downey is home to approximately 110,000 residents within a 12.5 square mile area. The city has some of the best medical facilities, and exceptional neighborhoods providing a high quality lifestyle. If you love playing golf or would like to learn, Downey is home to some of the best golf courses in the world.
Located in Southern California, the weather is downright delightful. It doesn’t get too cold or too hot and humid. The average high is 83 degrees; the average low is 46 degrees. As the saying goes, “location, location, location”; and Downey sure does have a great location. Being less than 10 miles away from the Pacific Ocean and home to the best hospitals, pleasant neighborhoods, fabulous parks, the famous Downey Theatre, and a host of retail stores, you can (or should) expect that living here doesn't come cheap.
Living in Downey, CA may be more expensive than other non-California cities of the same size, but it’s not as expensive as other similar-sized cities located in California. You can find some reasonable places to live without paying exuberant prices.
How much will it cost? Well, the good news is that living in Downey won’t cost an arm, a leg, and your life savings like it does in Los Angeles or San Francisco. That’s for sure. Prices will vary depending on what you are looking for and where you plan to live. Of course, the closer you live to the ocean, the more you'll pay. Remember, you also have more available to you in the way of things to see and do. So it really depends on what you want out of life. People who love living on the West coast love it for various reasons.
When to rent Winter is the best time to rent pretty much anywhere in California. The climate has changed from sunny and warm to cooler temperatures and rain. Vacationers are back at home and it’s too cold to lay on the beach. However, it could be a little difficult to find an apartment in Downey since the town is fairly small.
What you need When you meet with the landlord or apartment complex manager, have all your necessary documents. That includes your driver’s license so that they can verify your identity, paycheck stubs or tax forms so that they can verify your income, a list of references with their correct contact information, and of course, a check for a deposit or down payment. Make sure you have checked your credit report for any inaccuracies or anything that may be an issue. Prepare questions in advance. Act and present yourself professionally.
The Carpenters’ Collection If you are a music fan, you have probably heard of the Carpenters. The Carpenters were a famous sibling musical group from the 1970s and all born in Downey. The Downey City Library has a collection of all things Carpenter.
Downtown Downey Farmers' Market: One of the main attractions in the city of Downey. The Farmer’s Market is not only a place to find fresh fruit and vegetables but a place to socialize.
McDonalds Every town has a McDonalds. That’s nothing new. But this is a special McDonalds. You see, this is one of the original 1953 McDonalds Restaurants. It was the third one built in the country and is located at 10207 Lakewood Blvd. The restaurant was restored and renovated after it was destroyed by the 1994 Northridge Earthquake.
Congratulations on your move to the West Coast! Enjoy the weather and the sites.
June 2020 Downey Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Downey Rent Report. Downey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Downey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Downey rents held steady over the past month
Over the past month Downey rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Downey stand at $1,570 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,018 for a two-bedroom. Downey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Downey throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
- Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Downey
Rent growth in Downey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Downey is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Downey's median two-bedroom rent of $2,018 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Downey.
- While rents in Downey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Downey than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Downey is nearly twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.