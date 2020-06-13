166 Apartments for rent in Chino, CA📍
Although it iss home to Prado Olympic Shooting Park (of 1984 Olympic Games fame), Chino is actually a quiet city where residents will quickly feel comfortable. Combining all the positives of smaller towns with all the conveniences of living in a modern city, you can experience the best of both worlds here. Whether you're into wilderness sports, farming, or the likes of Disneyland (because who isn't?), Chino has what you're looking for.
With just over 77,000 living in roughly 30 square miles, theres no question that Chino residents have more elbow room than people in other places do. As most have come to expect from California weather, there’s no shortage of sunshine and clear days in this Mediterranean climate. With January’s average low of 38.3 degrees Fahrenheit and July’s average high of 91, the relatively low humidity means that your summers won’t be spent sweltering in the heat. Of course, the city's close proximity to the Pacific Ocean also helps. That being said, all great locations come at a price. What will it take to get an apartment in this place? How much is it going to cost? Heres the 411 on what you need to know moving to Chino.
Contrary to popular belief, the city's motto of "Where Everything Grows" isn't just a nod toward Chinos agricultural history. As the community has grown, so has the average cost of rent. While homeowner vacancy rates are a hopeless 0.8%, future Chino residents might have better luck with the 3.2% rental vacancy rate. In any case, with the help of these tips you’ll have an easier time tipping the odds in your favor.
How much will it cost?
Chino’s rental prices are just slightly above California’s average rate. For those who balk at California's high rental costs, remember, and then constantly remind yourself when you pay rent, what you get for your money: sunshine, beautiful surroundings, and city conveniences.
When should you start looking?
Chino's rental market sees movement each year as the latest influx of young people floods the city for the semester. To that end, one approach to getting an apartment is to "beat the rush" by hunting during the summer.
Show them the money
Besides vigilance, the key to making your Chino apartment-hunting dreams come true is to be prepared from the get-go. In light of that pesky rental vacancy rate, you should come to apartment viewings with money. Reasonably-priced units get snapped up quickly around here. Since this city is very much a sellers market at the moment, it never hurts to have your references ready as well.
Fun fact about Chino: although the city is built on the tract formerly known as Rancho Santa Ana del Chino, nobody can say for what the "Chino" part actually stands. Is it a reference to the grass? Was it someones name? Whatever it originally meant, the real meaning of the citys name has been muddled by history and the local neighborhoods are a reflection of that mix-up. On to the neighborhoods...
Chino Ave/San Antonio Ave: A popular spot in Chino, one of the perks of living in this neighborhood is that you can walk virtually anywhere. If you don't mind the commute when you're traveling further afield, units here are definitely worth looking into that is, if you can find a place available. The vacancy rate is a jaw-dropping 0%. Yes, you read that right.
E Riverside Dr/S. Archibald Ave: If Whispering Lakes Golf Course and Westwind Park weren't attractive enough, the higher vacancy rate in this neighborhood should be a strong selling point for prospective renters. There's a nice mixture of character homes and more modern ones are available.
Pipeline Ave/Riverside Dr: Got a sudden craving for Japanese food? Tired of spending several hours in the car each day? The commute in this area is so short you could throw a rock outside of these buildings and break a window in Chino Hills. If you can afford it, a Pipeline Avenue apartments well worth the price of admission.
Riverside Dr/Magnolia Ave: The rent in this area is very affordable by Chino’s standards. The only problem is the 0% vacancy rate. You'll have to move quickly if you find an apartment in this neighborhood.
Hellman Ave/Pine Ave: Flanked by golf courses, surrounded by parks, and within driving distance of Chaffey College, this neighborhood is filled with character homes. Between the unbelievable number of open apartments and the uncommonly low rent, you'll definitely want to take a tour before committing to any units.
Liberty St/Butterfield Pl: The rent is inexpensive, there are plenty of apartments, and the location isn't too bad for those who drive themselves to work. This is a spot that students, in particular, may have an interest in.
Phillips Blvd/Central Ave: When a trendy neighborhood is literally surrounded by amenities while offering diversity to both renters and homeowners, that’s typically an individual’s cue to come running whenever units become available. That is if your conscience will let you stay. The average rents so low here that you'll feel almost guilty.
Ramona Ave/Philadelphia St: This is yet another spot where the demand outstrips the supply and its easy to see why. The houses are established, most amenities are within walking distance, and the residents are a nice mix of families, students, and working professionals.
When you look at how Chino has gone from an agricultural and dairy product-dominated economy to the thriving suburban city it’s become, it’s amazing how much a place can change over the course of several years. As evidenced by the dairies still situated here, however, it’s clear that this community hasn't discarded its roots altogether.
What to Do?
The first aviation museum is Planes of Fame. Featuring the largest Japanese aircraft collection in the world and boasting fairly recent renovations and additions, you won’t want to miss it. Chinos second air museum is Yanks Air Museum and it’s another sight you won’t want to miss. In addition, Prado Equestrian Center and Prado Regional Park offer more adventurous types an excellent opportunity to be active.
You know how real estate agents always zero in on location when they're advising buyers? From a vacationing standpoint, this whole city's a fantastic location. The stunning California beaches are a short drive from Chino while amusement parks like Scandia and the famed Disneyland are also less than an hours drive away.
Getting Around Town
The good news is that Amtrak stations are available near Chino in Ontario and Pomona. This might bode well for your inter-city travels, but won't solve the problem of your day-to-day needs.
Walking is as solid an option as any, provided that you're in the right neighborhood. Chino Avenue & San Antonio Avenue, for example, is touted as a walkable area. A few of the other neighborhoods? Not so much.
Driving is by far the most effective means of getting around in Chino. Some areas of the city will require more distance than others, but on the whole a car is a valuable commodity here. So much so that carpooling has really caught on in some circles.
It's easy to fall in love with this city. All of the neighborhoods have a unique flavor to them, there’s always something for you to do, and there’s plenty of local history to be enjoyed too. Put simply, Chino has a certain charm that you won't be able to get enough of.
June 2020 Chino Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Chino Rent Report. Chino rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Chino rents held steady over the past month
Chino rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chino stand at $1,259 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. Chino's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Riverside Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Chino over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
- Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
- Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
- San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chino
As rents have fallen moderately in Chino, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chino is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
- Chino's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Chino.
- While rents in Chino fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chino than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Chino is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.