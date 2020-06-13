166 Apartments for rent in Chino, CA

Apartment List
1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,808
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
640 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large two- and three-bedroom units with private oversized patio or balcony and private garages. Community has a pool and spa, playground and BBQ/picnic area. Close to Freeways 60, 10 and 15.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13625 Becraft Pl.
13625 Becraft Place, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
You have got to see this home to see the remodel ***Price Reduced*** - Fully remodeled 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is gorgeous and waiting for you to move in.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8353 Edgewood Street
8353 Edgewood Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1861 sqft
Wonderful property in The Preserve at Chino. The property is laminate floor through out first floor, Granite counter in kitchen, large Den in the first floor, great open concept first floor. bedrooms on second floor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12662 Verdugo Avenue
12662 Verdugo Avenue, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1534 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom two bathroom, recently remodeled home in Chino. This charming property is just over Fifteen hundred square feat of living space, large open kitchen that features updates throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
14580 Purdue Avenue
14580 Purdue Avenue, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
1724 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14580 Purdue Avenue in Chino. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
15962 Holstein Street
15962 Holstein St, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1789 sqft
BRAND NEW Detached home at The Preserve in Chino, a master planned community with lots of facilities like clubhouse, free 24/7 fitness center, swimming pools, parks and schools. This 3 beds 2.5 baths home is perfect for a family to live in.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
12990 Red Cedar Way
12990 Red Cedar Way, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2135 sqft
Stunning home located in a private streets Oak Grove community in Chino. Large unit 3 br & ba(the Loft on the 2nd floor could be convert to the 4th bedroom).

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8128 Garden Park Street
8128 Garden Park Street, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1535 sqft
Welcome to THE PRESERVES" ... This Three Story Condominium FEATURES: 2 BEDROOMS, a Master Bedroom and a Jr. Suite. INCLUDES: Water Softener, Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator and Stove. Resort like community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
13428 Treadwell Avenue
13428 Treadwell Avenue, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2859 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Former Model Home.Upon Entry You are Welcomed with a Large Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is Complete with Dark Cabinets, Granite Counter Top Island, Built in Stovetop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dual Oven and Custom Built Fridge to Match.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
6121 Riverside Drive
6121 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
11371 sqft
Wonderful 1 bed 1 Bath SENIOR 55+ and better apartment. ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE AGE 55. max 2 occupants No Exceptions. enjoy modern living in chino. this unit features one walk in shower and and one bedroom.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16054 Huckleberry Avenue
16054 Huckleberry Ave, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,675
1785 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath Brand new home in Chino Preserve - This brand new 4 bedroom 3 bath home is situated in the The Preserve at Chino, a master planned community centered around community gardens, lush parks and award winning schools Cal

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.

1 of 36

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
14657 Norfolk Avenue
14657 Norfolk Avenue, Chino, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2579 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready and waiting for you to enjoy! Nestled on a quiet street in College Park this home is beautiful! As you enter you're sure to appreciate the large open living area.
Results within 1 mile of Chino
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,948
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
2 Units Available
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
853 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

Median Rent in Chino

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chino is $1,258, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,597.
Studio
$1,055
1 Bed
$1,258
2 Beds
$1,597
3+ Beds
$2,204
City GuideChino
"Convenient access to the 60 Freeway, Accredited medical care, down at Chino Valley Hospital, a unified school system, the likes of which you won't elsewhere, I would like to say hello To all our friends from Chino, hello." (- Mountain Goats, "Going to Chino")

Although it iss home to Prado Olympic Shooting Park (of 1984 Olympic Games fame), Chino is actually a quiet city where residents will quickly feel comfortable. Combining all the positives of smaller towns with all the conveniences of living in a modern city, you can experience the best of both worlds here. Whether you're into wilderness sports, farming, or the likes of Disneyland (because who isn't?), Chino has what you're looking for.

Moving to Chino

With just over 77,000 living in roughly 30 square miles, theres no question that Chino residents have more elbow room than people in other places do. As most have come to expect from California weather, there’s no shortage of sunshine and clear days in this Mediterranean climate. With January’s average low of 38.3 degrees Fahrenheit and July’s average high of 91, the relatively low humidity means that your summers won’t be spent sweltering in the heat. Of course, the city's close proximity to the Pacific Ocean also helps. That being said, all great locations come at a price. What will it take to get an apartment in this place? How much is it going to cost? Heres the 411 on what you need to know moving to Chino.

Finding an Apartment

Contrary to popular belief, the city's motto of "Where Everything Grows" isn't just a nod toward Chinos agricultural history. As the community has grown, so has the average cost of rent. While homeowner vacancy rates are a hopeless 0.8%, future Chino residents might have better luck with the 3.2% rental vacancy rate. In any case, with the help of these tips you’ll have an easier time tipping the odds in your favor.

How much will it cost?

Chino’s rental prices are just slightly above California’s average rate. For those who balk at California's high rental costs, remember, and then constantly remind yourself when you pay rent, what you get for your money: sunshine, beautiful surroundings, and city conveniences.

When should you start looking?

Chino's rental market sees movement each year as the latest influx of young people floods the city for the semester. To that end, one approach to getting an apartment is to "beat the rush" by hunting during the summer.

Show them the money

Besides vigilance, the key to making your Chino apartment-hunting dreams come true is to be prepared from the get-go. In light of that pesky rental vacancy rate, you should come to apartment viewings with money. Reasonably-priced units get snapped up quickly around here. Since this city is very much a sellers market at the moment, it never hurts to have your references ready as well.

Neighborhoods in the City

Fun fact about Chino: although the city is built on the tract formerly known as Rancho Santa Ana del Chino, nobody can say for what the "Chino" part actually stands. Is it a reference to the grass? Was it someones name? Whatever it originally meant, the real meaning of the citys name has been muddled by history and the local neighborhoods are a reflection of that mix-up. On to the neighborhoods...

Chino Ave/San Antonio Ave: A popular spot in Chino, one of the perks of living in this neighborhood is that you can walk virtually anywhere. If you don't mind the commute when you're traveling further afield, units here are definitely worth looking into that is, if you can find a place available. The vacancy rate is a jaw-dropping 0%. Yes, you read that right.

E Riverside Dr/S. Archibald Ave: If Whispering Lakes Golf Course and Westwind Park weren't attractive enough, the higher vacancy rate in this neighborhood should be a strong selling point for prospective renters. There's a nice mixture of character homes and more modern ones are available.

Pipeline Ave/Riverside Dr: Got a sudden craving for Japanese food? Tired of spending several hours in the car each day? The commute in this area is so short you could throw a rock outside of these buildings and break a window in Chino Hills. If you can afford it, a Pipeline Avenue apartments well worth the price of admission.

Riverside Dr/Magnolia Ave: The rent in this area is very affordable by Chino’s standards. The only problem is the 0% vacancy rate. You'll have to move quickly if you find an apartment in this neighborhood.

Hellman Ave/Pine Ave: Flanked by golf courses, surrounded by parks, and within driving distance of Chaffey College, this neighborhood is filled with character homes. Between the unbelievable number of open apartments and the uncommonly low rent, you'll definitely want to take a tour before committing to any units.

Liberty St/Butterfield Pl: The rent is inexpensive, there are plenty of apartments, and the location isn't too bad for those who drive themselves to work. This is a spot that students, in particular, may have an interest in.

Phillips Blvd/Central Ave: When a trendy neighborhood is literally surrounded by amenities while offering diversity to both renters and homeowners, that’s typically an individual’s cue to come running whenever units become available. That is if your conscience will let you stay. The average rents so low here that you'll feel almost guilty.

Ramona Ave/Philadelphia St: This is yet another spot where the demand outstrips the supply and its easy to see why. The houses are established, most amenities are within walking distance, and the residents are a nice mix of families, students, and working professionals.

Whats it Like to Live in Chino?

When you look at how Chino has gone from an agricultural and dairy product-dominated economy to the thriving suburban city it’s become, it’s amazing how much a place can change over the course of several years. As evidenced by the dairies still situated here, however, it’s clear that this community hasn't discarded its roots altogether.

What to Do?

The first aviation museum is Planes of Fame. Featuring the largest Japanese aircraft collection in the world and boasting fairly recent renovations and additions, you won’t want to miss it. Chinos second air museum is Yanks Air Museum and it’s another sight you won’t want to miss. In addition, Prado Equestrian Center and Prado Regional Park offer more adventurous types an excellent opportunity to be active.

You know how real estate agents always zero in on location when they're advising buyers? From a vacationing standpoint, this whole city's a fantastic location. The stunning California beaches are a short drive from Chino while amusement parks like Scandia and the famed Disneyland are also less than an hours drive away.

Getting Around Town

The good news is that Amtrak stations are available near Chino in Ontario and Pomona. This might bode well for your inter-city travels, but won't solve the problem of your day-to-day needs.

Walking is as solid an option as any, provided that you're in the right neighborhood. Chino Avenue & San Antonio Avenue, for example, is touted as a walkable area. A few of the other neighborhoods? Not so much.

Driving is by far the most effective means of getting around in Chino. Some areas of the city will require more distance than others, but on the whole a car is a valuable commodity here. So much so that carpooling has really caught on in some circles.

It's easy to fall in love with this city. All of the neighborhoods have a unique flavor to them, there’s always something for you to do, and there’s plenty of local history to be enjoyed too. Put simply, Chino has a certain charm that you won't be able to get enough of.

Chino rents held steady over the past month

Chino rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Chino stand at $1,259 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,598 for a two-bedroom. Chino's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Chino over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chino

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chino, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chino is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chino's median two-bedroom rent of $1,598 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Chino.
    • While rents in Chino fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chino than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Chino is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Chino?
    In Chino, the median rent is $1,055 for a studio, $1,258 for a 1-bedroom, $1,597 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,204 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chino, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Chino?
    Some of the colleges located in the Chino area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Riverside. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Chino?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chino from include Long Beach, Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

