166 Apartments for rent in Chino, CA

Neighborhoods in the City

Fun fact about Chino: although the city is built on the tract formerly known as Rancho Santa Ana del Chino, nobody can say for what the "Chino" part actually stands. Is it a reference to the grass? Was it someones name? Whatever it originally meant, the real meaning of the citys name has been muddled by history and the local neighborhoods are a reflection of that mix-up. On to the neighborhoods...

Chino Ave/San Antonio Ave: A popular spot in Chino, one of the perks of living in this neighborhood is that you can walk virtually anywhere. If you don't mind the commute when you're traveling further afield, units here are definitely worth looking into that is, if you can find a place available. The vacancy rate is a jaw-dropping 0%. Yes, you read that right.

E Riverside Dr/S. Archibald Ave: If Whispering Lakes Golf Course and Westwind Park weren't attractive enough, the higher vacancy rate in this neighborhood should be a strong selling point for prospective renters. There's a nice mixture of character homes and more modern ones are available.

Pipeline Ave/Riverside Dr: Got a sudden craving for Japanese food? Tired of spending several hours in the car each day? The commute in this area is so short you could throw a rock outside of these buildings and break a window in Chino Hills. If you can afford it, a Pipeline Avenue apartments well worth the price of admission.

Riverside Dr/Magnolia Ave: The rent in this area is very affordable by Chino’s standards. The only problem is the 0% vacancy rate. You'll have to move quickly if you find an apartment in this neighborhood.

Hellman Ave/Pine Ave: Flanked by golf courses, surrounded by parks, and within driving distance of Chaffey College, this neighborhood is filled with character homes. Between the unbelievable number of open apartments and the uncommonly low rent, you'll definitely want to take a tour before committing to any units.

Liberty St/Butterfield Pl: The rent is inexpensive, there are plenty of apartments, and the location isn't too bad for those who drive themselves to work. This is a spot that students, in particular, may have an interest in.

Phillips Blvd/Central Ave: When a trendy neighborhood is literally surrounded by amenities while offering diversity to both renters and homeowners, that’s typically an individual’s cue to come running whenever units become available. That is if your conscience will let you stay. The average rents so low here that you'll feel almost guilty.

Ramona Ave/Philadelphia St: This is yet another spot where the demand outstrips the supply and its easy to see why. The houses are established, most amenities are within walking distance, and the residents are a nice mix of families, students, and working professionals.