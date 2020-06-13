/
/
la canada flintridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:51 AM
174 Apartments for rent in La Cañada Flintridge, CA📍
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
4308 Hayman Avenue
4308 Hayman Avenue, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2978 sqft
Sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the Descanso area of La Canada Flintridge, is a gracious 1949 home that sits on a 12,186 square foot flat lot.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
1634 Orange Tree Lane
1634 Orange Tree Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Showing by appointment only email Paul.Barnes@compass.com for showings-Cozy one-bedroom one-bath guest house approximately 550SF in La Canada close to Descanso Garden, Memorial Park, Hiking Trails, Weekend Farmer's Markets, Restaurants, and Shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
1209 Fernside Drive
1209 Fernside Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
1995 sqft
Gorgeous,newer 2 story home totally rebuilt in 2008, located one block from La Canada Elem. School, in prestigious La Canada School system.This magnificent home offers 5 bedrooms plus 4 luxurious baths, 2 of which have Jacuzzi tubs.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Cañada Flintridge
1 Unit Available
4913 Revlon Drive
4913 Revlon Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1480 sqft
Great quiet residential neighborhood close to La Canada High Schools & freeway access, previous remodel/upgrade in 2013, double pane windows, wood/tile floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, garage door, concrete driveway.
Results within 1 mile of La Cañada Flintridge
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Crescenta-Montrose
4 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
4343 Ocean View Blvd, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,700
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillside Village Apartments, located in the foothills, nestled between San Gabriel and Verdugo Mountains in the beautiful bedroom-community of Montrose, just north of Glendale.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
1935 Alpha Rd Unit 318
1935 Alpha Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
689 sqft
Nestled in the Alpha Terrace Community in Glendale is a charming Condo featuring One bedroom, One bathroom and 1 assigned parking spot with storage space.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Montrose Verdugo City
1 Unit Available
2747 Hermosa Avenue
2747 Hermosa Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1111 sqft
Location is so important as it affects our busy lives.......The Montrose community, with the ''Village'' atmosphere puts everyone at ease.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Crescenta-Montrose
1 Unit Available
1941 Waltonia Drive
1941 Waltonia Drive, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1785 sqft
Welcome to Waltonia Dr where this fantastic 3-bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Verdugo Woodlands
1 Unit Available
2108 El Arbolita Drive
2108 El Arbolita Drive, Glendale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,630
2281 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Linda Vista
1 Unit Available
1375 Chamberlin Rd
1375 Chamberlain Rd, Pasadena, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
2149 sqft
1375 Chamberlin Rd Available 06/20/20 Three Bedroom Home in Pasadena, CA! - Rent $4,700 Security Deposit $4,700 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 1,880 Sq Ft Owner pays only for gardener and pest control Hardwood floors Granite Counter tops Large Balcony off
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Chevy Chase
1 Unit Available
1534 Belleau Road
1534 Belleau Road, Glendale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
2136 sqft
Beautiful home in the Chevy Chase Country Club neighborhood. The home sits on a large corner lot with over 2100 square feet of living space and a private back yard with a spa/jacuzzi.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Montrose Verdugo City
1 Unit Available
4031 Ramsdell Avenue
4031 Ramsdell Avenue, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1100 sqft
Showings will start first week of May! Situated in La Crescenta resides a wonderful unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside find sleek flooring with thick baseboard moldings throughout.
Results within 5 miles of La Cañada Flintridge
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
South Pasadena
3 Units Available
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,866
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
$
City Center
8 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,158
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,184
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
City Center
26 Units Available
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,186
796 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,288
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1073 sqft
Contemporary apartments just minutes from the expansive Griffith Park. Community highlights include a shuffleboard, yoga studio and cyber cafe. Easy access to I-5. Close to Elysian Park.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
City Center
28 Units Available
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,055
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1176 sqft
Easy walk to award-winning Glendale restaurants and shopping, while remaining quiet and peaceful. Brand new apartments with high-end appliances and finishes. Outdoor yoga deck, rooftop pet park and VIP lounge overlooking pool courtyard.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Pasadena
33 Units Available
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,648
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Vineyard
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,050
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,338
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,192
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Downtown Pasadena
11 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,106
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,060
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
19 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,465
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vineyard
41 Units Available
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,190
739 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1069 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,852
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Lake
5 Units Available
San Pasqual
975 San Pasqual St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,934
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1300 sqft
We offer spacious one and two bedroom floor plans here at San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, CA featuring private patios or balconies, refrigerators, electric range, dishwasher, microwave, walk-in closets and ceiling fans in select homes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for La Cañada Flintridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,410.
Some of the colleges located in the La Cañada Flintridge area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Los Angeles, and California Institute of the Arts. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Cañada Flintridge from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Santa Ana.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA