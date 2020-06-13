Apartment List
/
CA
/
coto de caza
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:28 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA

📍

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
29 Charleston Lane
29 Charleston Lane, Coto de Caza, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
3206 sqft
Family home in the Tanglewood tract with a fabulous golf course view home located within the beautiful gates of Coto de Caza! This home features an open floor plan with a living room with high cathedral ceilings, formal dining room , a combo office/

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
8 Maidstone
8 Maidstone, Coto de Caza, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3950 sqft
Amazing Fairway Estate Home nestled in the prestigious gated community of Cota De Caza. This home originally featured 5 Bedrooms Plus 4.5 Baths.
Results within 1 mile of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Robinson Ranch
19 Units Available
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
7 Briercliff
7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3189 sqft
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs *Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
14 Daylily
14 Daylily, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
Available Now is this beautiful two-story end unit home in the Mission Greens community! Walk into this 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
14 Sawmill
14 Sawmill, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3901 sqft
Perched above the green of the 14th hole, this premier lot boasts exceptional panoramic views.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
17 Lawnridge
17 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2539 sqft
A must see home situated within Dove Canyon's master planned community with guarded security gate, pool, spa, tennis, and Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course. Three bedrooms and a large bright bonus room that can be converted to a fourth bedroom.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
23 Calle De Las Sonatas
23 Calle De Las Sonatas, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 23 Calle de las sonatas - Property Id: 291601 Showing tomorrow 5/29/20 between 400-500 pm This townhome is walking distance from all shopping centers in rancho Santa margarita in the best school district .

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
10 Gavilan
10 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
882 sqft
SUNNY UPPER LEVEL RSM CONDO - Lovely 2 bd/1 bath upper level condo in Las Flores II community. Great location near lake, restaurants, shopping . Living room with adjacent dining area. Kitchen with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
12 Via Prado
12 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
802 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in RSM! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PwjHQwzLUkq Click link below for video tour. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBhOcgqIjLc To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Santa Loretta
31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
3 Blue Oak
3 Blue Oak, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
847 sqft
Truly a great find! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower level property is located in the prestigious Mission Courts Community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Vía Lavendera - 1
31 Via Lavendera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1066 sqft
VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.ALSO THIS UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG. VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
183 Montana Del Lago Drive
183 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1440 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Welcome To Montana Del Lago - Lake Front Community, Lake View, Mountain View, Pool View, Former Model Home, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
49 Via Prado
49 Via Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
882 sqft
Excellent location in the tract. END UNIT. Very convenient lower level. A few steps to the covered carport. Beautiful Fireplace in the Living Room. Nice Sized Dining Area. Good Sized Bedrooms. Lots of cupboards & storage in Kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
30 Gavilan
30 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
763 sqft
This beautiful upper end unit home is perfect for your small family. Its cozy with a very practical floor plan. It has high ceilings and is located in a quiet location. Two bedrooms, two bathrooms and fully upgraded kitchen.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
6 Vista La Cuesta
6 Vista La Cuesta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1345 sqft
1 of only 4 units in the community w/lake view. Well-appointed floor plan features a spacious living room w/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting & FP.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
27 De Lino
27 De Lino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
693 sqft
Beautiful upstairs 1 bedroom unit with nice views of the park and greenbelt! Brand new HVAC and Water Heater, vaulted ceilings, inside laundry, and 1 carport! Spacious master bedroom and neutral paint!

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
82 Flor De Sol
82 Flor de Sol, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
737 sqft
Great floor plan, two bedroom, two bath, each with own bathrooms, just remodeled with upgraded vinyl /laminated flooring, Fresh paint, upgraded tub/shower with new enclosures, new vanities, fixtures, carpeted bedrooms, Granite counters, Full size

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
2 Lawnridge
2 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3019 sqft
One of the best lots in Dove Canyon! Ready to move in. This 5 bedroom home is located on a flag lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
City GuideCoto de Caza
We're not sure what it means to name a gated community after the Spanish phrase for a game preserve, but who cares -- this sun-drenched paradise is next to everything you could ever want and yet far removed from the distractions and noise of everyday life.
The Good Life

Coto de Caza is one of Orange County's oldest master-planned communities, meaning they thought long and hard about where each street, house, and tree would go before breaking ground in 1968. When they say master-planned, they mean it. Nothing was overlooked here. There are plenty of neighborhood amenities like baseball fields, basketball courts, a dog park, playgrounds, fitness centers, and miles of walking, hiking, and biking trails -- and that's before you get to the wilderness preserve park.

Be a nice neighbor and maybe you'll earn an invite to join the Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Club -- open to anyone who gets invited and sponsored by a current member. Just landed and don't know anyone yet? It's okay, they have a membership committee to help you out.

Neighborhoods

For the most part, you'll find houses for rent in Coto de Caza_, _rather than apartments for rent. Though there are some townhomes for rent every so often. There are rental condos, too. Rental homes are large -- 3 bedroom or 4 bedroom houses -- in this established community with a great quality of life.

Exclusive living carries a premium and the expectation that you'll be a prepared prospective resident, so have your documents in order: credit history, proof of income, deposit money, the works.

The neighborhoods in Coto de Caza are mostly by the various home builders who constructed their respective areas within this gated paradise. The Village is the first established neighborhood and close to the golf club. Weatherly homes are in the hills with views and really large floor plans (think 5,000-6,000 square feet). Likewise, The Woods is a collection of custom homes rather than the tract housing offered in other areas. Villa Serena is a townhome development close to the general store and you'll find luxury condos in Valle Vista.

You'll find larger detached homes in the Atherton development, described as "European Country inspired" with views and large lots. If you need less space, but still want the views, then perhaps the Chantemar homes are for you, with 3 and 4 bedroom layouts.

Living in Coto de Caza

Fore! Or maybe eight: You'll find two, 18-hole golf courses here, so better hit the driving range before you get settled in your new rental home. If long walks or cart rides aren't your thing, maybe you'll find more fun on the tennis courts or in the pools.

To make the most out of the perfect OC weather, check out the Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park and maybe feel some appreciation that the original hunting lodge planned for the development gave way to some more observation, other ways to interact with nature (though there are still mountain lions in the area, so bring your small dog in at night, lest he become a cat treat). The park, which is open to the public, surrounds Coto de Caza on three sides. There are hiking, horse, and biking trails at your disposal, as well as the chance to appreciate endangered native flora and fauna.

While there's a small general store and some food options at the golf clubs, most residents seek food and shopping outside of the gates. The surrounding communities of Mission Viejo, Lake Forest, and Ladera Ranch all offer the basic amenities you'd need, from groceries to big box stores, chain restaurants, and local fare.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Coto de Caza?
The average rent price for Coto de Caza rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,080.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Coto de Caza?
Some of the colleges located in the Coto de Caza area include California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Los Angeles, University of California-Riverside, and University of California-San Diego. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Coto de Caza?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Coto de Caza from include Los Angeles, San Diego, Long Beach, Anaheim, and Riverside.

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza 3 BedroomsCoto de Caza Apartments with Garage
Coto de Caza Apartments with ParkingCoto de Caza Apartments with Pool
Coto de Caza Apartments with Washer-Dryer