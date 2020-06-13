116 Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA

The Good Life

Coto de Caza is one of Orange County's oldest master-planned communities, meaning they thought long and hard about where each street, house, and tree would go before breaking ground in 1968. When they say master-planned, they mean it. Nothing was overlooked here. There are plenty of neighborhood amenities like baseball fields, basketball courts, a dog park, playgrounds, fitness centers, and miles of walking, hiking, and biking trails -- and that's before you get to the wilderness preserve park.

Be a nice neighbor and maybe you'll earn an invite to join the Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Club -- open to anyone who gets invited and sponsored by a current member. Just landed and don't know anyone yet? It's okay, they have a membership committee to help you out.