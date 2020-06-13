116 Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA📍
Coto de Caza is one of Orange County's oldest master-planned communities, meaning they thought long and hard about where each street, house, and tree would go before breaking ground in 1968. When they say master-planned, they mean it. Nothing was overlooked here. There are plenty of neighborhood amenities like baseball fields, basketball courts, a dog park, playgrounds, fitness centers, and miles of walking, hiking, and biking trails -- and that's before you get to the wilderness preserve park.
Be a nice neighbor and maybe you'll earn an invite to join the Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Club -- open to anyone who gets invited and sponsored by a current member. Just landed and don't know anyone yet? It's okay, they have a membership committee to help you out.
For the most part, you'll find houses for rent in Coto de Caza_, _rather than apartments for rent. Though there are some townhomes for rent every so often. There are rental condos, too. Rental homes are large -- 3 bedroom or 4 bedroom houses -- in this established community with a great quality of life.
Exclusive living carries a premium and the expectation that you'll be a prepared prospective resident, so have your documents in order: credit history, proof of income, deposit money, the works.
The neighborhoods in Coto de Caza are mostly by the various home builders who constructed their respective areas within this gated paradise. The Village is the first established neighborhood and close to the golf club. Weatherly homes are in the hills with views and really large floor plans (think 5,000-6,000 square feet). Likewise, The Woods is a collection of custom homes rather than the tract housing offered in other areas. Villa Serena is a townhome development close to the general store and you'll find luxury condos in Valle Vista.
You'll find larger detached homes in the Atherton development, described as "European Country inspired" with views and large lots. If you need less space, but still want the views, then perhaps the Chantemar homes are for you, with 3 and 4 bedroom layouts.
Fore! Or maybe eight: You'll find two, 18-hole golf courses here, so better hit the driving range before you get settled in your new rental home. If long walks or cart rides aren't your thing, maybe you'll find more fun on the tennis courts or in the pools.
To make the most out of the perfect OC weather, check out the Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park and maybe feel some appreciation that the original hunting lodge planned for the development gave way to some more observation, other ways to interact with nature (though there are still mountain lions in the area, so bring your small dog in at night, lest he become a cat treat). The park, which is open to the public, surrounds Coto de Caza on three sides. There are hiking, horse, and biking trails at your disposal, as well as the chance to appreciate endangered native flora and fauna.
While there's a small general store and some food options at the golf clubs, most residents seek food and shopping outside of the gates. The surrounding communities of Mission Viejo, Lake Forest, and Ladera Ranch all offer the basic amenities you'd need, from groceries to big box stores, chain restaurants, and local fare.