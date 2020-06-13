229 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA

Camarillo Neighborhoods

The city has a wide variety of housing choices, from Spanish-style ranch houses to modern townhomes. You can divide Camarillo into five main sections, each of which are completely different from each other. Read on for brief descriptions of each to figure out which of the different sections suits your style.

Old Town Camarillo: The oldest part of the city and the most gritty (we mean that in a good way). Small homes and apartments are tucked between and above bars, fashion shops, and restaurants. The places to live in this area are generally on the small side. We're talking studios, one bedrooms, and two bedrooms if you're lucky. However, this is the cheapest area in the city to buy or rent, and it's the only area where you don't really need a car to get places. $$$

Mission Oaks: An area in Camarillo that encompasses 1,312 acres. It's located in the north-eastern portion of the city and is filled with many quaint -- and a few sprawling -- suburban homes. This is definitely a family area. It's easy to find a three or four bedroom home with a nice yard in Mission Oaks, and at much more affordable prices than the surrounding city of Thousand Oaks. $$$

Camarillo Heights: This is an older area in Camarillo. The real treats in Camarillo Heights are the large property sizes and the gorgeous custom homes. Do you want a spacious 5 bedroom home set on an acre of land with a swimming pool and a few avocado trees? Then Camarillo Heights is the place for you. Because the properties and homes are so large in this area, the residents get to enjoy plenty of privacy. Land and privacy come at a price, but since the area is older, it's still surprisingly affordable. $$$$

Spanish Hills: This neighborhood sits on the west side of Camarillo and is home to gorgeous, massive estates that overlook the golf course and country club. These are homes fit for the rich and famous, but not near the price of Beverly Hills or Malibu. In exchange for living in the most expensive area in Camarillo, you'll get a home with the finest touches, such as marble flooring and a sprawling, perfectly manicured yard in which to relax and enjoy the view. $$$$$

Somis: This is a semi-rural unincorporated town that sits to the north of Camarillo. On the Somis side of Camarillo, you'll find small gentlemen's ranches and farm-style homes that sit on horse property. This is one of the few areas left in the county that allow you to keep horses and other farm animals. Here, you get a country feel, without having to really move to the country. Unlike actually living in the country, however, expect to lay down quite a bit of your hard-earned money to live in a piece of seclusion that is right next to the suburbs. $$$$