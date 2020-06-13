229 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA📍
1 of 21
1 of 41
1 of 37
1 of 29
1 of 21
1 of 29
1 of 35
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 3
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 33
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 23
1 of 21
Camarillo's rich history in the music and film industries can be traced to the Camarillo State Mental Hospital, which operated in the area between 1936 and 1997. Because it's only a stone's throw from Hollywood and everyone trying to achieve their Hollywood dreams (and because, let's face it, famous people are nuts), many celebs found themselves in the hospital recovering from various illnesses and addictions. Musicians Charlie Parker and Frank Zappa wrote songs about the institution, describing the hospital as a sort of mix between a saving grace and a place of torment. The hospital was also featured in the movie_ The Ring,_ the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the filming location for N'Sync's music video "I Drive Myself Crazy." College kids now spend their days taking calculus and art history at the hospital, which has since been converted into the California State University, Channel Islands. The building's current staff and students try to forget the storied history, which is kind of hard given that the buildings are regularly visited by people in search of ghosts and other paranormal activity. Don't worry, we haven't experienced any weird hauntings in the area.
Being so close to Los Angeles, but out of the hustle and bustle and heavy traffic of L.A., Camarillo is considered a highly desirable place to live. The area is super safe, with a crime rating far below the national average, and the weather is sunny and cool over 300 days a year. The city is also centrally located: a drive to Hollywood takes about an hour, Malibu is 30 minutes away, and Thousand Oaks is just a quick 15 minutes down the road.
The city has a wide variety of housing choices, from Spanish-style ranch houses to modern townhomes. You can divide Camarillo into five main sections, each of which are completely different from each other. Read on for brief descriptions of each to figure out which of the different sections suits your style.
Old Town Camarillo: The oldest part of the city and the most gritty (we mean that in a good way). Small homes and apartments are tucked between and above bars, fashion shops, and restaurants. The places to live in this area are generally on the small side. We're talking studios, one bedrooms, and two bedrooms if you're lucky. However, this is the cheapest area in the city to buy or rent, and it's the only area where you don't really need a car to get places. $$$
Mission Oaks: An area in Camarillo that encompasses 1,312 acres. It's located in the north-eastern portion of the city and is filled with many quaint -- and a few sprawling -- suburban homes. This is definitely a family area. It's easy to find a three or four bedroom home with a nice yard in Mission Oaks, and at much more affordable prices than the surrounding city of Thousand Oaks. $$$
Camarillo Heights: This is an older area in Camarillo. The real treats in Camarillo Heights are the large property sizes and the gorgeous custom homes. Do you want a spacious 5 bedroom home set on an acre of land with a swimming pool and a few avocado trees? Then Camarillo Heights is the place for you. Because the properties and homes are so large in this area, the residents get to enjoy plenty of privacy. Land and privacy come at a price, but since the area is older, it's still surprisingly affordable. $$$$
Spanish Hills: This neighborhood sits on the west side of Camarillo and is home to gorgeous, massive estates that overlook the golf course and country club. These are homes fit for the rich and famous, but not near the price of Beverly Hills or Malibu. In exchange for living in the most expensive area in Camarillo, you'll get a home with the finest touches, such as marble flooring and a sprawling, perfectly manicured yard in which to relax and enjoy the view. $$$$$
Somis: This is a semi-rural unincorporated town that sits to the north of Camarillo. On the Somis side of Camarillo, you'll find small gentlemen's ranches and farm-style homes that sit on horse property. This is one of the few areas left in the county that allow you to keep horses and other farm animals. Here, you get a country feel, without having to really move to the country. Unlike actually living in the country, however, expect to lay down quite a bit of your hard-earned money to live in a piece of seclusion that is right next to the suburbs. $$$$
Camarillo is a quiet bedroom community, located about an hour away from Los Angeles. Close to both the Malibu and Oxnard beach areas, Camarillo has temperate Mediterranean weather year-round. The cool weather and fertile soil make the city a perfect location for the many farms in the area: strawberries, oranges, broccoli and many other crops are grown here.
There's plenty of action for the non-farmers in the town, too. An outdoor skate park and hockey rink keep the kids occupied and out of your hair, and there's a large dog park for four-legged family members. The Old Town shopping district is the perfect place to spend the day dining and window shopping, while the Camarillo Premium Outlet Mall is filled with all the big name clothing brands at discount prices. Pilots can stay busy flying out of the local airport or eating at the airport cafe.
California State University, Channel Islands is a new, but respected, college in the area. Teenagers and college students often complain that the town rolls down its doors at night, because the nightlife is completely non-existent. This means you won't be kept awake by frat parties (hooray for no cries of "Toga! Toga!"), but it also means you can't find any nightclubs or late-night bars if you want them. But for you night owls and party animals out there, Hollywood and all its excesses are just a moderate drive down the 101 freeway.
Living in Camarillo isn't cheap. Still, it's cheaper than the nearby desirable cities of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, and it has much better weather than those two areas. So save the dough and spare the sweat, and on come on over.
June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Camarillo rents declined slightly over the past month
Camarillo rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Camarillo stand at $1,829 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,431 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Camarillo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in California
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Camarillo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
- Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Camarillo
As rents have increased slightly in Camarillo, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Camarillo is less affordable for renters.
- Camarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $2,431 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Camarillo.
- While Camarillo's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Camarillo than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Camarillo is more than two-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.