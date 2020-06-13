229 Apartments for rent in Camarillo, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
$
30 Units Available
AMLI Spanish Hills
668 Spring Oak Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,989
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1395 sqft
Contemporary homes with energy-efficient appliances and wood flooring. Take advantage of the on-site business center, dog park and pool. Close to Camarillo Premium Outlets. Near US Route 101.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
37 Units Available
Andorra Apartments
341 Mike Loza Dr, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1330 sqft
Luxury apartments with resort-style amenities. Unique units with in-suite laundry, stainless steel appliances. Excellently situated near Freeway 101, the airport and the beaches. On-site amenities include pet park, pool, Wi-Fi cafe and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Mission Hills
45 Rincon Dr #104A, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,361
1245 sqft
Just eight minutes from Downtown Camarillo and the 101 Freeway, and a short drive to beaches. Quiet community with dog park, basketball court and pools. Spacious units and a variety of floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
14 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
555 Rosewood Ave, Camarillo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,668
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,981
1009 sqft
A resort-like community near Highway 101 and the ocean. Recently renovated apartments feature new appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, hot tub, gym, and business center. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Las Positas
352 Townsite Promenade, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1089 sqft
Now leasing brand new luxury apartments in Camarillo, CA, for immediate move-in! Be one of the first to live in Las Positas luxury. Las Positas offers modern and spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with private garages.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
8 Units Available
Avalon Camarillo
1571 Flynn Rd, Camarillo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers residents an onsite pool, playground, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Apartments include in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Turnpike Square is just moments away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
8 Units Available
Avalon Mission Oaks
5240 Corte Bocina, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
972 sqft
Clean, modern apartments steps away from the foothills of Mission Oaks. Two-bedroom apartment homes with high ceilings and tons of light. Well-equipped kitchens. Community boasts a fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/picnic areas.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17128 Village 17
17128 Village 17, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
951 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms 1 story Leisure Village (55+) condo. Pride of ownership everywhere! Upgraded with fresh paint, carpet, tile, wood blinds and smooth ceilings. Vaulted ceilings in the living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1933 Loma Drive
1933 Loma Drive, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1398 sqft
This property is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an attached 1 car garage and plenty of street parking.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
489 MARIPOSA DR
489 Mariposa Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2077 sqft
489 MARIPOSA DR Available 07/14/20 Beautiful 3BED/2.5BATH Mission Oaks 2 Story Home - Great neighborhood! 3BED/2.5BATH home on a desirable corner location with beautiful brick.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3395 SHADETREE WAY
3395 Shadetree Way, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1920 sqft
3 BED /2.5 BATH Condo at Village at the Park - Upgraded end unit in the master-planned community Village at the Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 WESTPARK CT #302
205 Westpark Court, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1682 sqft
205 WESTPARK CT #302 Available 07/17/20 3BR Townhouse at Village at the Park in Camarillo - Modern energy-efficient townhome located at Village at the Park appointed with 3 separate living spaces. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11212 Village 11
11212 Village 11, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1026 sqft
Completely Remodeled home in Leisure Village - This home is a part of Camarillo's premier senior community of Leisure Village.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1726 Monte Vista Drive
1726 Monte Vista Drive, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1244 sqft
Clean Townhouse at Del Prado - Great Central Location! - Enjoy living in this meticulously clean and peaceful home with two outdoor spaces.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
676 Rosewood Avenue
676 Rosewood Avenue, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1189 sqft
2 Bedroom Rosewood Courts Condo - Multi level unit in Rosewood Court Condominiums. Level 1 is an attached 2 car garage with garage door opener and hook ups for laundry. Level 2 is the living room, front door and fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5269 CREEKSIDE RD
5269 Creekside Road, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1503 sqft
5269 CREEKSIDE RD Available 07/22/20 3BR/2BATH Duplex in the Mission Oaks Community - Desirable Single Story home situated in Mission Oaks community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001
274 Riverdale Ct, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1674 sqft
274 RIVERDALE CT. # 1001 Available 07/14/20 Desirable 3BR/3BATH Tri-level Townhouse in Village At The Park - Desirable 3BED/3BATH tri-level townhouse located in the Village at the Park community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37128 Village 37
37128 Village 37, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1064 sqft
Capri Model in Camarillo's Premier Senior Community - This home is one of the most popular model's in Leisure Village, the Capri. It features a kitchen with lots of cupboard space that is practical and usable.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
620 Mustang Street
620 Mustang St, Camarillo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1927 sqft
This is a well-appointed unit features over 1900 square feet, 4 beds, 4 baths, and every builder upgrade you could ask for. Work is pulling the owners out of the area, this was intended for them, not a rental. Life happens.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5105 Caminito Posada
5105 Caminito Posada, Camarillo, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
3113 sqft
Beautiful Mission Oaks home in the Creekside community. This home features 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, office/playroom and 3,113 sq ft. Upgrades include hardwood and marble flooring, gourmet kitchen, kitchen island and granite counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1127 Corte Riviera
1127 Corte Riviera, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1623 sqft
Spanish Hills living - 3+2.5 luxury golf villa located in Spanish Hills. This villa has been totally remodeled. The attention to detail is unsurpassed - and should be appreciated by the most discriminating residents.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
259 Riverdale Court
259 Riverdale Court, Camarillo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village at the Park never disappoints. Resort style living at its best! This open & airy short term rental is available through mid September. The Village at the Park community has many amenities including a clubhouse, gym & beautiful pool & spa.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
416 Vista Del Sol
416 Vista Del Sol, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1715 sqft
Super Clean home in Camarillo's esteemed Greystone community. Gated single family home in a great midtown neighborhood close to all. Enjoy 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms plus a 2 Car Garage with a spacious backyard that comes with a gardener.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
348 Solares Street
348 Solares St, Camarillo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1838 sqft
Spacious tri level town home in the new Springville community in Camarillo, built in 2018. This tastefully designed town home features 3 bedrooms. Two huge masters with en suite full bathrooms on the 3rd floor.

Median Rent in Camarillo

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Camarillo is $1,829, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,431.
Studio
$1,542
1 Bed
$1,829
2 Beds
$2,431
3+ Beds
$3,463
City GuideCamarillo
"The clouds in Camarillo shimmer with a light that's so unreal." (Brazzaville, "The Clouds in Camarillo")

Camarillo's rich history in the music and film industries can be traced to the Camarillo State Mental Hospital, which operated in the area between 1936 and 1997. Because it's only a stone's throw from Hollywood and everyone trying to achieve their Hollywood dreams (and because, let's face it, famous people are nuts), many celebs found themselves in the hospital recovering from various illnesses and addictions. Musicians Charlie Parker and Frank Zappa wrote songs about the institution, describing the hospital as a sort of mix between a saving grace and a place of torment. The hospital was also featured in the movie_ The Ring,_ the TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the filming location for N'Sync's music video "I Drive Myself Crazy." College kids now spend their days taking calculus and art history at the hospital, which has since been converted into the California State University, Channel Islands. The building's current staff and students try to forget the storied history, which is kind of hard given that the buildings are regularly visited by people in search of ghosts and other paranormal activity. Don't worry, we haven't experienced any weird hauntings in the area.

Living in Camarillo

Being so close to Los Angeles, but out of the hustle and bustle and heavy traffic of L.A., Camarillo is considered a highly desirable place to live. The area is super safe, with a crime rating far below the national average, and the weather is sunny and cool over 300 days a year. The city is also centrally located: a drive to Hollywood takes about an hour, Malibu is 30 minutes away, and Thousand Oaks is just a quick 15 minutes down the road.

Camarillo Neighborhoods

The city has a wide variety of housing choices, from Spanish-style ranch houses to modern townhomes. You can divide Camarillo into five main sections, each of which are completely different from each other. Read on for brief descriptions of each to figure out which of the different sections suits your style.

Old Town Camarillo: The oldest part of the city and the most gritty (we mean that in a good way). Small homes and apartments are tucked between and above bars, fashion shops, and restaurants. The places to live in this area are generally on the small side. We're talking studios, one bedrooms, and two bedrooms if you're lucky. However, this is the cheapest area in the city to buy or rent, and it's the only area where you don't really need a car to get places. $$$

Mission Oaks: An area in Camarillo that encompasses 1,312 acres. It's located in the north-eastern portion of the city and is filled with many quaint -- and a few sprawling -- suburban homes. This is definitely a family area. It's easy to find a three or four bedroom home with a nice yard in Mission Oaks, and at much more affordable prices than the surrounding city of Thousand Oaks. $$$

Camarillo Heights: This is an older area in Camarillo. The real treats in Camarillo Heights are the large property sizes and the gorgeous custom homes. Do you want a spacious 5 bedroom home set on an acre of land with a swimming pool and a few avocado trees? Then Camarillo Heights is the place for you. Because the properties and homes are so large in this area, the residents get to enjoy plenty of privacy. Land and privacy come at a price, but since the area is older, it's still surprisingly affordable. $$$$

Spanish Hills: This neighborhood sits on the west side of Camarillo and is home to gorgeous, massive estates that overlook the golf course and country club. These are homes fit for the rich and famous, but not near the price of Beverly Hills or Malibu. In exchange for living in the most expensive area in Camarillo, you'll get a home with the finest touches, such as marble flooring and a sprawling, perfectly manicured yard in which to relax and enjoy the view. $$$$$

Somis: This is a semi-rural unincorporated town that sits to the north of Camarillo. On the Somis side of Camarillo, you'll find small gentlemen's ranches and farm-style homes that sit on horse property. This is one of the few areas left in the county that allow you to keep horses and other farm animals. Here, you get a country feel, without having to really move to the country. Unlike actually living in the country, however, expect to lay down quite a bit of your hard-earned money to live in a piece of seclusion that is right next to the suburbs. $$$$

Everything but Parties

Camarillo is a quiet bedroom community, located about an hour away from Los Angeles. Close to both the Malibu and Oxnard beach areas, Camarillo has temperate Mediterranean weather year-round. The cool weather and fertile soil make the city a perfect location for the many farms in the area: strawberries, oranges, broccoli and many other crops are grown here.

There's plenty of action for the non-farmers in the town, too. An outdoor skate park and hockey rink keep the kids occupied and out of your hair, and there's a large dog park for four-legged family members. The Old Town shopping district is the perfect place to spend the day dining and window shopping, while the Camarillo Premium Outlet Mall is filled with all the big name clothing brands at discount prices. Pilots can stay busy flying out of the local airport or eating at the airport cafe.

California State University, Channel Islands is a new, but respected, college in the area. Teenagers and college students often complain that the town rolls down its doors at night, because the nightlife is completely non-existent. This means you won't be kept awake by frat parties (hooray for no cries of "Toga! Toga!"), but it also means you can't find any nightclubs or late-night bars if you want them. But for you night owls and party animals out there, Hollywood and all its excesses are just a moderate drive down the 101 freeway.

Living in Camarillo isn't cheap. Still, it's cheaper than the nearby desirable cities of Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, and it has much better weather than those two areas. So save the dough and spare the sweat, and on come on over.

June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Camarillo Rent Report. Camarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Camarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Camarillo rents declined slightly over the past month

Camarillo rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Camarillo stand at $1,829 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,431 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Camarillo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Camarillo, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Camarillo

    As rents have increased slightly in Camarillo, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Camarillo is less affordable for renters.

    • Camarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $2,431 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% increase in Camarillo.
    • While Camarillo's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Camarillo than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Camarillo is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Camarillo?
    In Camarillo, the median rent is $1,542 for a studio, $1,829 for a 1-bedroom, $2,431 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,463 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Camarillo, check out our monthly Camarillo Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Camarillo?
    Some of the colleges located in the Camarillo area include California State University-Channel Islands, University of California-Los Angeles, California Institute of the Arts, College of the Canyons, and Los Angeles Harbor College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Camarillo?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Camarillo from include Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Glendale, Santa Monica, and Torrance.

