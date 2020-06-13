Apartment List
120 Apartments for rent in South Whittier, CA

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14125 Coteau Dr
14125 Coteau Drive, South Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment near many schools. - Property Id: 299256 First month is five hundred dollars off! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299256 Property Id 299256 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850960)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11518 Obert
11518 Obert Avenue, South Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
860 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED UNITS. This beautiful complex has very spacious floorplans . A/C units. The property has gorgeous, lush landscaping, covered parking and it is conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. Call today!!. .

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14834 Fernview St
14834 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1218 sqft
A totally renovated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home has new wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace (DECORATIVE USE ONLY) and new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Norwalk
12 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
East Whittier City
2 Units Available
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1015 sqft
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
10154 La Serna Dr
10154 La Serna Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Extensively Renovated East Whittier House for Rent, La Serna School District! - Excellent remodel, no carpet! Central A/C, stone flooring, and laminate flooring in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14947 Gagely Drive
14947 Gagely Drive, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
Spectacular, newer and completely remodeled two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property. NEW kitchen. NEW

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
9103 Bluford Avenue
9103 Bluford Avenue, Whittier, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,945
1500 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY OR AUGUST, no showings at this time: Very nice four bed two bath home in Whittier. House features a spacious master bedroom suite with full bath complete with ample closet space, walk-in shower, and jacuzzi tub.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12221 Breezewood Drive
12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse style 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
15807 Landmark Drive
15807 Landmark Drive, East Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car garage parking in Whittier. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Laminated wood flooring and carpet throughout the unit. Wall heating unit included.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14744 Grayville Drive
14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1616 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada $2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit 14744 Grayville Drive La Mirada CA 90638 Large formal living room and formal
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Hacienda Heights
13 Units Available
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd, Hacienda Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1075 sqft
Located just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features a gym, three pools and a spa. Units are one, two and three bedroom with washer/dryer, private patios and breakfast bars.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
La Habra City
1 Unit Available
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
984 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Casa Madrid Apartment Homes in the heart of La Habra, California, just one block away from the city of Fullerton.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St, Artesia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- (RLNE1991360)
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lowell
22 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,224
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Artesia
10 Units Available
eaves Cerritos
11421 186th St, Artesia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
861 sqft
Located near I-605 near the Cerritos Center for the Arts and Los Cerritos shopping center, these one- and two-bedroom apartments all feature fireplaces, patio/balconies and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
Studio
$2,240
714 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:45pm
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
Lowell
2 Units Available
Ridgeway Village
601 Ridgeway Lane, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
822 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ridgeway Village in La Habra. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideSouth Whittier
"I can no more think of my own life without thinking of wine and wines, and where they grew for me, and why I drank them when I did, and why I picked the grapes, and where I opened the oldest procurable bottles, and all that, than I can remember living before I breathed."- M.F.K Fisher, South Whittier resident and food writer

As the city's name implies, South Whittier is located just south of Whittier, California. Nestled deep within the heart of Los Angeles County, South Whittier is home to roughly 60,000 people, who live, work and generally enjoy life in this beautiful region. The entire city of South Whittier is encompassed within 5.3 square miles, which makes it a densely urban city--avoid if you don't like crowded places. If you're from outside the state, then you might idolize the California climate, and to some extent you'd be right: temperatures hover comfortably in the mid-70s for most of the year. The exception to this is, of course, in the summer time, when temperatures can soar well into the 90s, sometimes even reaching triple digits! If you're used to cooler climates, you might find yourself melting a little, at least until you acclimatize. One thing is for sure: you can attain a fabulous quality of life in South Whittier. The residents here obviously take great pride in their homes and their city, and actively contribute to its economic growth.

Moving to South Whittier

Don't be afraid to make a serious list of what you absolutely must have in a new home to help your search. If an all-bills-paid apartment is important to you, then write it down. If location is at the top of your list, make sure to be adamant about it. Just because there is a huge four bedroom house for rent in a somewhat dicey area does not mean you should accept it. It means you need to grow a spine and stick to your guns! Speaking of the number of bedrooms, this should also grace your list, as well as the number of bathrooms you require and whether or not there are washer and dryer connections and a dishwasher. Everyone has their own list of must-haves and absolutely-nots, so don't be shy about being thorough.

Once you have your list compiled, you just need to get some basic documents in place and you are ready to search. Give yourself at least a month before you plan to move to find your perfect place. You will need to bring your identification, your rental and work history, and your credit references. You should also be prepared to place a security deposit down to hold your new bit of real estate once you find it. You have to be quick in this market or someone else will undoubtedly swoop in and take your dream home. However, if you have your security deposits in order and are happy to cough up the expected application and credit check fees, you should have no serious issues with your move. Except packing and unpacking of course!

Notable Neighborhoods in South Whittier

Neighborhoods in South Whittier vary from one block to the next in terms of the types of homes available and average rental prices. To be bluntly honest, some neighborhoods are considered a bit sketchy still, but there are great efforts on the part of the city as well as its residents to change that.

Rivera Rd/Byron Rd:This area is very close knit and urban with plenty of row houses to attest to that fact. The average rent here is relatively high, but not over-the-top expensive. The Rivera & Bryon neighborhood is filled with mostly young, accomplished, professionally employed singles. It is also considered a pedestrian-friendly area with a very short commute to and from work each day. $$$

Nogal Ave/McGee Dr:This little treasure of a neighborhood is tucked just alongside of Sante Fe Springs Rd and has a somewhat suburban feel, even though it is absolutely urban based on the population density. Still, it feels like a neighborhood should feel! Well tended yards, mature trees and well shaded large homes! This is a very desirable area to live in and it will set you back a little each month if you choose to do so. The vacancy rate is currently at 7.2%, so if you are serious about finding a rental or a home that is possibly a rent to own, now is a great time to act. $$$$

Mulberry Dr / Greenleaf Ave -This neighborhood is another pricey one, but still quite affordable by California's standards. Many single family homes built before 1969 fill this area of town. Row houses are present as well, as are town homes, but it is predominantly made up of medium to large stand-alone houses that add charm and beauty to the area. This neighborhood is an excellent choice for families just starting out, as well as for young professionals or those about to retire. It is truly a place all ages can enjoy. $$$$

Danbrook Dr / Villa Dr -A very posh area of South Whittier; expect to find mostly owner occupied, medium to large homes (3-5 bedrooms on average), many with pools in their backyards and 3 or more cars in the driveway. The average commute from this neighborhood is quite short. A mere 15-30 minutes each day and voila... no stressful gridlock! The neighborhood, like all in this city, is still considered to be urban, but it feels a bit more secluded from the harried lifestyle of cities, such as nearby Los Angeles. There are some apartments and condos for rent in this upscale neighborhood, and if you are lucky you might find one with all bills paid! $$$$

Painter Ave / Lambert Rd -Just minutes from Kennedy Park and located close to Laurel Elementary School, this is a wonderful neighborhood for families or those who just love being outdoors. The average rent in this area is mid-range, not cheap, but certainly not at a level that would leave your bank account shriveled up and puny at the end of each month. Many who work in manufacturing or professional sales jobs live in this area, as well as some retirees and high level executives. It is an eclectic mix for sure, but that fact is wholeheartedly embraced by the locals in this neighborhood! $$$

Somerset St / Shoemaker Ave -This neighborhood is made up of charming row houses and is also very urban. It is only minutes from Sierra Vista High School and Frontier High School, which makes it an excellent place to live if you have high-school-age children at home. This is a highly pedestrian neighborhood where most people know each other on sight and are happy to stop, talk and swap neighborhood gossip. The average rent in this area is very affordable, but not considered cheap by any means. This neighborhood is fantastic for those on a budget or just starting out professionally. The commute is generally short, about 15 minutes tops unless you are living in South Whittier and working elsewhere. $$$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in South Whittier?
The average rent price for South Whittier rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,220.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Whittier?
Some of the colleges located in the South Whittier area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Whittier?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Whittier from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

