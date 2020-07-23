/
/
el dorado county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
131 Apartments for rent in El Dorado County, CA📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
6 Units Available
Vineyards at Valley View
2100 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1264 sqft
Located minutes from the water and the parks. Close to ORU Campus. On-site grill area, picnic area, and courtyard. Business center and clubhouse provided. Washer and dryer hookups in each unit. Ample storage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Sterling Ranch
965 Wilson Blvd, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the perfect home for you at Sterling Ranch Apartments for rent in El Dorado Hills CA. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent built with you in mind.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Sierra Oaks Apartments
2701 La Crescenta Dr, Cameron Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
880 sqft
Located in beautiful Cameron Park, Sierra Oaks offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet county like living environment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
2 Units Available
LeSarra
2230 Valley View Pkwy, El Dorado Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1168 sqft
Award-winning property in El Dorado Hills, close to restaurants and schools. Prestigious apartments have air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and courtyard. Close to Route 50.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3161 Verde Robles Drive
3161 Verde Robles Drive, Camino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1366 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Camino! This home features wood floors and a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3112 Four Seasons Drive
3112 Four Seasons Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2010 sqft
3112 Four Seasons Drive Available 08/01/20 3/2 2010 sf retreat home in 55 and Better El Dorado Hills - Looking for exceptional surroundings in Active Adult Community in El Dorado Hills? Look no further - this exquisitely designed single story home
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
3762 Park Drive
3762 Park Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1610 sqft
3762 Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon! Fantastic Former Model Home in a 55+ El Dorado Hills Home! Showings on or after 08/01/2020! - Beautiful 55+ Community unit. All occupants must be 55 or over.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1433 Friant Dr.
1433 Friant Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1451 sqft
1433 Friant Dr. Available 08/01/20 Charming chalet backing gorgeous wooded meadow! - Three bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage/storage area, with 2 car off-street parking and separate laundry room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3471 Orinda Circle
3471 Orinda Circle, Cameron Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1752 sqft
Stunning Home in Cameron Park! - Come see this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Cameron Park! Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen, and a wonderful hillside view, this home is perfect for anyone hoping to experience the privacy
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2430 Knollwood Dr
2430 Knollwood Drive, Cameron Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1560 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home in Cameron Park - Available for Showings.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1392 Diggings Ct.
1392 Diggins Court, Placerville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1235 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Eskaton 55+ Community for Rent! - Two bedrooms and two baths in a beautiful independent living home in the Eskaton 55+ community in Placerville. All appliances are provided and are newer stainless steel.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4845 Monte Mar Drive
4845 Monte Mar Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1932 sqft
Resort Style Living 55+ Gated Community - Active 55+ community in the a gated community with Pool, Spa, Tennis courts, Gym and Clubhouse. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home in El Dorado Hills.
1 of 60
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4300 Forni Road
4300 Forni Road, Diamond Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2112 sqft
Home on a Ranch w/Business Opportunity! - Multiple buildings on 5.56 acres. The home is 3 bedroom and 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
674 Tahoe Keys Blvd
674 Tahoe Keys Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2260 sqft
674 Tahoe Keys Blvd Available 09/01/20 Furnished rental. Three month minimum lease. - 674 Tahoe Keys Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA is a single family home that contains 2,260 sq ft and was built in 1976. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Serrano
4260 Arenzano Way*
4260 Arenzano Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3578 sqft
4 bedroom Serrano home - Fabulous floor plan featuring 4 oversized bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and over 3500 sqft of home to enjoy.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
916 Rainbow Drive
916 Rainbow Drive, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1156 sqft
916 Rainbow Drive Available 08/01/20 Furnished one level home with carport and fenced in back yard. Available starting 8/1/2020 - Fully furnished three bedroom house with a carport. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5039428)
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2268 Wyoming Ave
2268 Wyoming Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1350 sqft
2268 Wyoming Ave Available 08/21/20 One level 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with 2 Car Garage - 2268 Wyoming Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA is a single family home that contains 1,350 sq ft and was built in 1975. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 69
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3561 Ridgeview Drive
3561 Ridgeview Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1768 sqft
3561 Ridgeview Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful El Dorado Hills Home Coming Soon for Rent! - Please do not disturb current occupants. Beautiful recently updated one story home. Bright open floorplan, all new flooring throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
709 Lakeview #19
709 Lakeview Avenue, South Lake Tahoe, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1352 sqft
709 Lakeview #19 Available 09/15/20 Lakefront unit/Furnished or Unfurnished - One of the few lakefront complexes on South Shore awaits you. Literally on the water's edge of Lake Tahoe with panoramic views. (RLNE3552737)
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3820 Sunshine Lane
3820 Sunshine Lane, Diamond Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1932 sqft
3820 Sunshine Lane Available 09/02/20 Cute 3 Bedroom Home in Placerville - This unit is currently occupied - Call to be added to wait list for viewings This charming 1,932 square foot country home is set on 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Serrano
1070 Penniman Dr
1070 Penniman Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
3000 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bed / 2.5 bath El Dorado Hills Home - You must come see this one - El Dorado Hills Charmer, large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with all the amenities, this one will not last long, close to shopping, freeway and schools.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5043 Verona Drive
5043 Verona Drive, El Dorado Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2226 sqft
Gorgeous home in the highly coveted Villagio at the Promontory in El Dorado Hills! Right next to the Promontory Park which features state-of-the-art soccer and baseball fields, two kid playgrounds with splash pad, walking trails, and breath-taking
1 of 41
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Serrano
2212 MURATURA WY
2212 Muratura Way, El Dorado Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2725 sqft
LUXURIOUS HOME IN UPPER SERRANO W/ BONUS ROOM / OFFICE! - This is one gorgeous home! Recently remodeled to feature newer flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout.
Results within 1 mile of El Dorado County
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Pique at Iron Point
101 Pique Loop, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1708 sqft
Get acquainted with the breathtaking luxury features of The Pique at Iron Point, a modern living community of apartments in Folsom located in one of northern California’s most exciting cities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the El Dorado County area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and William Jessup University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sacramento, Reno, Roseville, Sparks, and Elk Grove have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CAReno, NVRoseville, CASparks, NVElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CA
Rancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CAAuburn, CANorth Auburn, CACameron Park, CAKingsbury, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CACarson City, NV