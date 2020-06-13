AL
/
CA
/
palm desert
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

180 Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1315 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
49043 Mariposa Dr
49043 Mariposa Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1314 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAY Minimum!!! Beautifully remodeled Courtyard Villa in Ironwood Country Club with 2 bedrooms on the main level plus a loft. Professionally remodeled by gifted designer with major upgrades and new furniture.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1347 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum) Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
72781 Fleetwood Cir
72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1223 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum! Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands! This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
73455 Boxthorn Lane
73455 Boxthorn Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2221 sqft
This fabulous home is in the very exclusive, guard-gated Ironwood Country Club! Enjoy the Desert lifestyle just minutes from El Paseo Shopping, restaurants and more! Relax at the crystal clear community pool, just steps from the private patio,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
47695 Desert Sage Court
47695 Desert Sage Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1009 sqft
Super fresh 2 BR/2BA condo in gorgeous South Palm Desert. Available Dec 2020 at $2400 per month. NOT AVAILABLE for JAN-APR 2021 . Ask about off season rates. Includes internet and partial utilities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
77355 New Mexico Drive
77355 New Mexico Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1818 sqft
Available 10/1/19 to 4/30/20 This home is a perfect Vacation rental 3 bedrooms and 3 baths makes a bathroom for all. Beautifully furnished with a southwest exposure and mountain views.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
74210 Fairway Drive
74210 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1989 sqft
Relax in this charming home reminiscent of a European country villa. Originally built in 1947, the home was remodeled in 2006 while retaining 1940's character. From the large corner lot with beautiful landscaping, enter an Oasis.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43617 Via Badalona
43617 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1441 sqft
Available April 1st. Conveniently located to everything! This Desert Breeze detached condominium is in the perfectly located along green belt with the pool and spa a short walk out the back door. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
73735 Jasmine Place
73735 Jasmine Place, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2917 sqft
What a view! What do they say Location Location Location and here it is. The moment you open the door to this special home all you see is the view! But look closer and here is what you will find.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
76915 Turendot Street
76915 Turendot Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1350 sqft
BOOKED Jan 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020. Available all other dates. $3900/ Month Lease rate.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
73165 Irontree Drive
73165 Irontree Drive, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5261 sqft
Available April 2020! Wow! Come make this prestigious Ironwood CC home your very own masterpiece. You know you have arrived when you drive up to this impressive circle driveway with covered entry.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
41726 Via Aregio
41726 Via Aregio, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2777 sqft
As you enter the private courtyard with the furnishings and fireplace between the main home and the Casita you will feel at home.Once inside you wll have your private office, the great room, kitchen/breakfast area and the dining area.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook Street
43376 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
947 sqft
This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
77888 Woodhaven Drive
77888 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1348 sqft
Fantastic 2bd/2ba getaway for short term or seasonal rental overlooking the 11th fairway. Woodhaven CC offers clubhouse facilites, 18-hole golf course, tennis and community pools. Available now until Jan 1. Rates vary.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
73780 Grapevine Street
73780 Grapevine Street, Palm Desert, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,988
3220 sqft
This Attractive 5-bedroom 4-bath home with over 3000 square feet of living space is located just south of El Paseo. Nicely situated on the 12th Fairway of Shadow Mountain Golf Course offering stunning views of the golf course and mountains.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
72632 Raven Road
72632 Raven Road, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Stunning end unit with panoramic mountain views from Living, Dining and each bedroom. Great location, close to El Paseo, directly across the street from 1 of 2 sparkling pools and spas. Walk out your door to 26 miles of hiking and biking trails.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
144 Las Lomas
144 Las Lomas, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1584 sqft
This is a darling 30 Plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! An atrium with a water feature. Beautiful slate floors throughout! Fireplace in the living area! A lovely open golf course and lake view facing East.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Shadow Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
45685 Toro Peak Road
45685 Toro Peak Road, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2217 sqft
This property is available now through end of September. The owner has booked October and the week of Thanksgiving for himself. A long term lease would be considered beginning December 1st. No dogs

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
76268 Impatiens Circle
76268 Impatiens Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1918 sqft
Awesome remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath rental for the most discerning tenant. You'll love living in Palm Valley CC with 2 golf courses, 46 swimming pools, a 86,000 sq. ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Brava
1 Unit Available
1021 Via Fortuna
1021 Via Fortuna, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Available now! Great Plan 1 in BRAVA available with no stairs! The unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with fireplace in nearly 1900 square feet of living space and attached 2 car garage! the kitchen is roomy with granite counters and

Median Rent in Palm Desert

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Palm Desert is $962, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,204.
Studio
$804
1 Bed
$962
2 Beds
$1,204
3+ Beds
$1,692
Rent Report
Palm Desert

June 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Desert rents held steady over the past month

Palm Desert rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Desert stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,204 for a two-bedroom. Palm Desert's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Desert over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Palm Desert rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Desert, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Desert is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palm Desert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,204 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% decline in Palm Desert.
    • While rents in Palm Desert fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Desert than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Palm Desert.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Palm Desert?
    In Palm Desert, the median rent is $804 for a studio, $962 for a 1-bedroom, $1,204 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,692 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Palm Desert, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Palm Desert?
    Some of the colleges located in the Palm Desert area include College of the Desert, University of Redlands, and Moreno Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Palm Desert?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palm Desert from include Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Temecula, Redlands, and Palm Springs.

    Similar Pages

    Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 BedroomsPalm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with PoolPalm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CACathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of the DesertUniversity of RedlandsMoreno Valley College