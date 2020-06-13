Apartment List
moreno valley
Last updated June 13 2020

150 Apartments for rent in Moreno Valley, CA

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1233 sqft
With two pools, a clubhouse and hydrotherapy spas, this community's amenities are only overshadowed by its location. The 60 and 215 are nearby, along with Moreno Valley Mall. Units are furnished and feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,193
1278 sqft
Apartment complex features Italian architecture with courtyards and balconies, a clubhouse, pool, spa and Italianate architecture. Units have ceiling fans, dishwashers, washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and central air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
3 Units Available
Sedona Apartment Homes
25106 Fir Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
900 sqft
Luxuriate in recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and sophisticated kitchens. There are plenty of parking options for both residents and guests. Located within walking distance of Sunnymead Park and Cardenas Market.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1202 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
116 Units Available
Sorano
12046 Clark Street, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1160 sqft
Sorano Apartments represents the ultimate expression of timeless Southern California living. This brand-new apartment community offers a world of simple sophistication, framed with endless, fascinating area activities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,018
1227 sqft
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Sorelle
12159 Calle Sombra, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
931 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Custom touches like accent walls make this place feel like home. Easy access to the freeway and Los Angeles/Orange County.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Edgemont
1 Unit Available
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to Cottonwood Avenue, shops and dining. Units have patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Community includes parking and pool and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1084 sqft
Luxury Apartments in Moreno Valley, CA Luxury living awaits you at The Legends at Rancho Belago Apartments, located in the upscale and highly desirable neighborhood of Rancho Belago in Moreno Valley, CA.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26151 Oshua Dr
26151 Oshua Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1304 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom two bath home in Moreno Valley. Located near park, this home features cedar lined ceiling in living room/dining room, family kitchen open to family room with fireplace. Three large bedrooms with neutral carpet and paint.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
28363 Birdie St
28363 Birdie Street, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2200 sqft
This wonderful family home is ready for its forever tenant. It has been compltely rehabbed from crisp and clean paint to fresh new flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Edgemont Gardens
1 Unit Available
24144 Atwood Avenue
24144 Atwood Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$925
575 sqft
One bedroom, one bath located in Moreno Valley! Spacious front yard and a back patio for entertaining. Gated for your privacy. Water and trash included. One parking space assigned. No pets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10620 Silverleaf Circle
10620 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1709 sqft
Sunnymead Ranch home! - NEW PAINT AND FLOORING! This is a wonderful two-story home in the popular Sunnymead Ranch community.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11409 Lombardy Lane
11409 Lombardy Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1920 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Unique four bedroom home in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26836 CALLE VEJAR
26836 Calle Vejar, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2021 sqft
WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME IN MORENO VALLEY - VIRTUARL TOUR :: https://view.ricohtours.com/0e9d1806-7640-4e48-b67b-c00968474e33/99b4f87c-32a5-4563-a60a-ebce870dd1d2 4 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home in a nice quite neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A
27956 John F Kennedy Drive, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1110 sqft
27956 John F. Kennedy Dr. #A Available 07/05/20 2BD/2BA Condo - Promontory Point - Be the 1st to inquire on this beautiful, like NEW condo! Located in Rancho Belago, just minutes to large shopping, 60 FWY, Kaiser Permanente Medical Center & Hospital.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA 92555
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2570 sqft
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 Available 07/01/20 Cute moreno valley home - One bedroom and bath downstairs Pet friendly Beautiful 2 story Home - Property Id: 125536 Beautiful 2 story home in the most desirable area in Moreno Valley.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
29086 Barcelona
29086 Barcelona Court, Moreno Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2484 sqft
Beautiful cul-de-sac home with an extra long driveway and a view! - The location of this house is just cool. Not only is it at the end of a cul-de-sac, but it is tucked away behind all of the other homes with an extra-long driveway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25961 Soaring Seagull Ln
25961 Soaring Seagull Lane, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2319 sqft
On the lake with private access! - OK. We've all heard of being on the lake, but how many homes are actually ON the lake? Most homes have a lake view or back the lake.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
25976 Calle Ensenada
25976 Calle Ensenada, Moreno Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3190 sqft
Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street in the desired neighborhood of Rancho Belago.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
10630 Silverleaf Circle
10630 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2222 sqft
Come take a look at this beautiful house in Sunnymead Ranch of Moreno Valley. This home offers a large open floor plan of 2,222 sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a lot of 5,227sqft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
24806 Shoreham Avenue
24806 Shoreham Avenue, Moreno Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
672 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24806 Shoreham Avenue in Moreno Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated April 17 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15344 Avenida Fiesta
15344 Avenida Fiesta, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2208 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This spacious 5-bedroom, 3 bath home is located in the desirable Moreno Valley Ranch Community. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan. Kitchen has a center island and plenty of cabinet space.

Median Rent in Moreno Valley

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Moreno Valley is $1,379, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,725.
Studio
$1,152
1 Bed
$1,379
2 Beds
$1,725
3+ Beds
$2,424
City GuideMoreno Valley
It is said that Southern California has everything: fantastic weather year-round, natural splendor, world-class entertainment, and Moreno Valley.

Moreno Valley, or MoVal as it's known among the 140-Characters-Or-Less crowd, is part of Southern California's Inland Empire, which encompasses the areas of Riverside and San Bernadino counties -- otherwise known as the far east side of Los Angeles county. The Inland Empire's numerous cities are home to over four million people in total, and these four million people consist mostly of folks who decided to bail on exorbitant coastal prices and settle down in I.E.'s far more affordable housing.

MoVal itself is pretty fresh from the oven; 'twas a wee muffin of a town until it integrated into Riverside Country in the 1980s and exploded into a gigantic and delicious cake of Awesome City now grown to a population of 200,000 people. Based on its central location, MoVal is one of the most lucrative locations in the Inland Empire. To the east you'll find Coachella Valley, San Bernardino Valley and the San Bernardino Mountain Range are to the north, and head south to San Diego. MoVal is about one hour east of LA, so commuting to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County, or Palm Springs is no sweat.

Moreno Valley has obvious pluses in the location department, Moreno Valley also has other things going for it.

The city is surrounded by national parks on three sides, and word has it that during winter you can see snow-topped mountains in the nearby San Bernardino range. The city is just north of watery recreation and outdoorsy fun at Lake Perris, which is lined with walking trails.

Also, because a good deal of the communities in Moreno Valley were built during the 1990s, most stuff looks pretty shiny and new. Many neighborhoods got to skip the aesthetic missteps in the 1960s and 1970s when salmon-colored stucco and green formica seemed like a really good idea.

Moreno Valley was built for more affordable housing. The city essentially consists of clusters of planned communities that are usually located in close proximity to a large retail presence, and as stated above, almost everything in the city was built after the 1990s.

It's true that you'll find a lot of strip-mall shopping in Moreno Valley; national retail and dining chains will meet most of your needs. And as is The American Way, the presence of an Olive Garden is a testament to suburban imminence and prestige.

Neighborhoods

Considering where to live, take into account that most of the neighborhoods are newer developments close to shopping destinations. Expect the ranch-style tract homes typical of Southern California's newer developments, only at a much lower price tag. Generally you can find a one-bedroom apartment in a pretty fancy planned community for as low as $800, and a three-bedroom home can go for as cheap as $1400.

The neighborhood of Sunnymead has a more urban feeling, with multiple business strips.

The east side of town has more of a rural, remote feeling. North and south of Ironwood Avenue, you'll find single-family homes with a lot of acreage. These areas contain some of Moreno Valley's older residential styles from ye olde days of the 1970s before the city integrated, when it was just a twinkle in the Inland Empire's eye.

Many apartments will be found in the neighborhood of Towngate, one of the most popular neighborhoods due to its proximity to shopping including the Moreno Valley Mall, which has a large selection of popular department stores, restaurants, and a movie theater. A one-bedroom in Towngate will run you about $1000 per month plus utilities, a two-bedroom will run you $1200, and a three-bedroom around $1500. Most of these apartments are no more than ten years old, which means modern amenities for you! Mission Grove is another popular neighborhood with lots of pleasant and well-landscaped apartment communities to choose from, and is close to Mission Grove Town Center (the one anchored by K-Mart).

So if you're looking for a nice, inexpensive place to hang your hat in pricey Southern California, or if you're commuting and searching for the shortest possible time spent in LA gridlock, or you just can't get enough of those Olive Garden breadsticks -- look no further than Moreno Valley, where super smart cookies who want all that SoCal has to offer (but don't want to shell out for the sky-high west coast rent) set up camp.

Happy hunting!

June 2020 Moreno Valley Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Moreno Valley Rent Report. Moreno Valley rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Moreno Valley rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Moreno Valley rent trends were flat over the past month

Moreno Valley rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Moreno Valley stand at $1,379 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,725 for a two-bedroom. Moreno Valley's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Moreno Valley over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Moreno Valley

    As rents have fallen moderately in Moreno Valley, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Moreno Valley is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Moreno Valley's median two-bedroom rent of $1,725 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% decline in Moreno Valley.
    • While rents in Moreno Valley fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Moreno Valley than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Moreno Valley is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Moreno Valley?
    In Moreno Valley, the median rent is $1,152 for a studio, $1,379 for a 1-bedroom, $1,725 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,424 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Moreno Valley, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Moreno Valley?
    Some of the colleges located in the Moreno Valley area include Moreno Valley College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Moreno Valley?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Moreno Valley from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

