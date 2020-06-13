/
5 Apartments for rent in Hollister, CA📍
2140 Alturas Court
2140 Alturas Court, Hollister, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Hollister Home - Property Id: 9788 Exceptional family home for lease on cul-de-sac in great neighborhood. Located close to Cerra Vista Elementary School.
1300 MESA DR
1300 Mesa Drive, Hollister, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1080 sqft
- Beautiful fully remodeled 3bed 2bath home in well desired neighborhood. Home features large backyard in addition garage has been converted into a 1 bedroom Apt. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845450)
1621 SONOMA COURT
1621 Sonoma Court, Hollister, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful 3/2 home big back yard Awesome Area - In great school district. 3/2 home with country charm. Huge backyard with custom chicken coop. Beautiful neighborhood. Must see! Will go quickly. Landscaping Included in the rent.
116 Springtime Circle
116 Springtime Cir, Hollister, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1675 sqft
Executive Brand New Home in Gated Community - Custom Smart Home Features - Every Stone Bridge home is proudly built with unparalleled attention and detail to quality, style, safety, and energy- efficiency.
257 Jonquil Ln
257 Jonquil Lane, San Benito County, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
800 sqft
*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS* Available as early as August 1st. Newly built 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom home in great neighborhood on a quiet street.
2049 Duane Street
2049 San Felipe Road, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2049 Duane Street in Santa Clara County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Hollister rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,210.
Some of the colleges located in the Hollister area include California State University-Stanislaus, De Anza College, Hartnell College, Mission College, and Monterey Peninsula College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hollister from include San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, and Salinas.