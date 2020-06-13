479 Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA📍
Rainy days or sunny days, Tiburon is a little haven of peace in the very busy Bay Area. This coastal town is just north of San Francisco, on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge in Marin County. The town is a poster child for upscale living and provides all the amenities expected in such a pristine environment.
Tiburon is first and foremost a boating community. Not that you have to have a boat to live in Tiburon, but if you have any appreciation for boating and the boating crowd, you will fit right in here. Tiburon is a peninsula, jutting out into San Francisco Bay, and actually includes Angel Island in San Francisco Bay.
While you could just sit on the waterfront and enjoy the breathtaking view of the San Francisco skyline, you could just as easily hop on the Tiburon Ferry and find yourself at Fisherman's Wharf in less than half an hour. It's about double that time coming back due to the strong currents in the bay. Commuting to the City is an easy option and one that many choose when living in Tiburon.
Finding an apt for rent in Tiburon can be a daunting experience. The market is rather well stocked, however there are many considerations for rental apartments. If you do not flinch at the prices, you still have to decide on location, view and amenities.
There are several large and many small apartment complexes in Tiburon. Some are nestled up in the hills above town and others cater to the boating crowd. The Cove at Tiburon offers a private marina and spectacular views. There are also plenty of options if you are looking for a home for rent in Tiburon.
You will likely not find many month to month rentals in Tiburon. Prospective renters should expect to fill out applications, provide employment verification and often will need a credit check. Some landlords or agents will also need you to provide personal references. Landlords in Tiburon are thorough!
There's no need to go into San Francisco to find a good restaurant. Tiburon, being a tourist mecca itself, has plenty to choose from.
Enjoy traditional Mexican fare, the waterfront patio and low-key fun bar at Guaymas. The New Morning Caf is the place to catch some breakfast before walking over to the ferry for a day in San Francisco and Sam's Anchor Caf is a Tiburon institution. The deck at Sam's is the place to be on any weekend afternoon.
If you need some exercise, you can get out and enjoy the California sunshine on the San Francisco Bay Trail. This hiking and biking trail uses the old railroad tracks and, while still in progress, will eventually encircle the whole San Francisco Bay. Tiburon is also home to the Tiburon Peninsula Club, a premier sports and fitness center in town. You could also hope on the ferry over to Angel Island for a more tree-lined, grassy knoll type of hiking experience.
No Bay Area town would be complete without its own film festival. The Tiburon Film Festival is held in April each year and what better venue to screen some new, and sometimes classic, films than in Tiburon.
Tiburon is a civic-minded town and provides many classes and activities for town residents through the Parks and Recreation Department. The Easter Bunny Brunch and the Community Rummage Sale are popular town events.
The weather in Tiburon is pretty stable throughout the year, without extreme cold or heat. If you are looking to move to Tiburon, any time is a good time.