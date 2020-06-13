Apartment List
/
CA
/
tiburon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

479 Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Strawberry
15 Units Available
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,367
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,569
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,640
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
100 Rolling Hills Road
100 Rolling Hills Road, Tiburon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,700
3537 sqft
One of Tiburon's finest locations, situated on 1+ acres with sweeping views of San Francisco, the bay, Belvedere lagoon and across Sausalito to Mount Tamalpais. Private single level ranch home with 4 bedrooms, large library and 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
710 Hilary Drive
710 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1888 sqft
Charming 3BR/2BA in prime Tiburon location. Upgraded kitchen, new paint and carpet. Lovely garden setting and level back yard for barbeques and outdoor living. Wood burning stove and fireplace. Hardwood floors, skylights and wood beam ceilings.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Marinero Circle
22 Marinero Circle, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1200 sqft
*June rent is waived!* Situated in beautiful Tiburon, this light and bright 2-bedroom apartment residence awaits you. New paint, new carpet, spacious floor plan and nicely appointed end unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
93 Lyford Dr
93 Lyford Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2081 sqft
VIDEO- Chic Tiburon 3bd/2ba Stunner - VIEWS- FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJ07TVO3y7A&feature=youtu.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
561 Silverado Drive
561 Silverado Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2583 sqft
Tiburon: Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon. Bay Views. 3,6,9, and 12 month lease options available! - Gorgeous Mediterranean home located in a highly sought after Tiburon neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Redhill Circle
22 Red Hill Cir, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,875
1623 sqft
22 Redhill Circle Available 06/15/20 Tiburon View Condo - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9 Andrew Drive
9 Andrew Drive, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
Wonderful light, bright, and spacious updated one bedroom top floor unit. Great long outdoor deck for relaxing and tasty bar b q. Lotsof light and good closet space. Bosch washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Nevada Street Valley
1 Unit Available
10 Ross Rd
10 Ross Road, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1088 sqft
PENDING with an APPLICATION. Please Inquire with the Office to be Added to the Wait List! ~ This stylish 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse has incredible views of the Bay.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Shore Road
1 Unit Available
73 West Shore Road
73 West Shore Road, Belvedere, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2100 sqft
This wonderful 2,100 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home is situated on the water's edge on the sunny side of Belvedere. Expansive views span the Bay, from the Golden Gate Bridge to Mt. Tamalpais.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
105 Belvedere Drive 2
105 Belvedere Drive, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
920 sqft
Mill Valley 2 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 296389 Mill Valley / Stawberry, Large 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Apartment, large deck, light and bright, private, quiet, assigned covered parking, on-site Laundry, close to shopping, great commute.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
16 S Knoll Rd 101
16 South Knoll Road, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1100 sqft
Tamal Vista Apartments - Property Id: 96184 Beautiful, spacious apartment (approx 1100 sq ft) with private patio. Quiet, well-appointed complex with covered parking and swimming pool.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
101 Barbarree Way
101 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,800
1500 sqft
Breathtaking Views, Luxury Waterfront Living in Tiburon 3bed/3bth- FOUNDATION HOMES - The Pointe is a new collection of luxury residences in The Cove at Tiburon waterfront apartment community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
350 Robin Dr
350 Robin Drive, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,985
1853 sqft
Expansive Bay Views from Central Marin Luxury Community - Looking for luxury! Stunning new apts now ready in sunny central Marin w/ access to the TIBURON school district.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Scott Valley - Alto
1 Unit Available
859 E. Blithedale
859 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,150
1216 sqft
Charming Mill Valley 3bd/2ba Rancher - Great Backyard! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
28 Mariner Green Dr.
28 Mariner Green Drive, Corte Madera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1508 sqft
28 Mariner Green Dr. Available 07/01/20 Coming Soon- Fantastic Mariner Green 4bd/2.5ba End Unit-FOUNDATION - VIDEO! Preview a virtual tour of this property here: https://youtu.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
147 Barbaree Way
147 Barbaree Way, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1020 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Community with 1BD, 2BD and 3BD Options! - Bright, newly renovated, pet-friendly 1bd/1ba, 2bd/2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
253 Trinidad Drive
253 Trinidad Drive, Marin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,750
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 253 Trinidad Drive in Marin County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
51 Reed Boulevard
51 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 51 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Strawberry
1 Unit Available
37 Reed Boulevard
37 Reed Boulevard, Strawberry, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37 Reed Boulevard in Strawberry. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuideTiburon
Up in Tiburon where the girls are warm, We stay inside while the rain clouds form, And thank God for rainy days like these - From "_Half Moon Bay" _by Train

Rainy days or sunny days, Tiburon is a little haven of peace in the very busy Bay Area. This coastal town is just north of San Francisco, on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge in Marin County. The town is a poster child for upscale living and provides all the amenities expected in such a pristine environment.

What to Expect in Tiburon

Tiburon is first and foremost a boating community. Not that you have to have a boat to live in Tiburon, but if you have any appreciation for boating and the boating crowd, you will fit right in here. Tiburon is a peninsula, jutting out into San Francisco Bay, and actually includes Angel Island in San Francisco Bay.

While you could just sit on the waterfront and enjoy the breathtaking view of the San Francisco skyline, you could just as easily hop on the Tiburon Ferry and find yourself at Fisherman's Wharf in less than half an hour. It's about double that time coming back due to the strong currents in the bay. Commuting to the City is an easy option and one that many choose when living in Tiburon.

Renting in Tiburon

Finding an apt for rent in Tiburon can be a daunting experience. The market is rather well stocked, however there are many considerations for rental apartments. If you do not flinch at the prices, you still have to decide on location, view and amenities.

There are several large and many small apartment complexes in Tiburon. Some are nestled up in the hills above town and others cater to the boating crowd. The Cove at Tiburon offers a private marina and spectacular views. There are also plenty of options if you are looking for a home for rent in Tiburon.

You will likely not find many month to month rentals in Tiburon. Prospective renters should expect to fill out applications, provide employment verification and often will need a credit check. Some landlords or agents will also need you to provide personal references. Landlords in Tiburon are thorough!

Living in Tiburon

There's no need to go into San Francisco to find a good restaurant. Tiburon, being a tourist mecca itself, has plenty to choose from.

Enjoy traditional Mexican fare, the waterfront patio and low-key fun bar at Guaymas. The New Morning Caf is the place to catch some breakfast before walking over to the ferry for a day in San Francisco and Sam's Anchor Caf is a Tiburon institution. The deck at Sam's is the place to be on any weekend afternoon.

If you need some exercise, you can get out and enjoy the California sunshine on the San Francisco Bay Trail. This hiking and biking trail uses the old railroad tracks and, while still in progress, will eventually encircle the whole San Francisco Bay. Tiburon is also home to the Tiburon Peninsula Club, a premier sports and fitness center in town. You could also hope on the ferry over to Angel Island for a more tree-lined, grassy knoll type of hiking experience.

No Bay Area town would be complete without its own film festival. The Tiburon Film Festival is held in April each year and what better venue to screen some new, and sometimes classic, films than in Tiburon.

Tiburon is a civic-minded town and provides many classes and activities for town residents through the Parks and Recreation Department. The Easter Bunny Brunch and the Community Rummage Sale are popular town events.

The weather in Tiburon is pretty stable throughout the year, without extreme cold or heat. If you are looking to move to Tiburon, any time is a good time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Tiburon?
The average rent price for Tiburon rentals listed on Apartment List is $5,880.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Tiburon?
Some of the colleges located in the Tiburon area include California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, University of California-Berkeley, and University of California-San Francisco. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Tiburon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tiburon from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

Similar Pages

Tiburon 1 BedroomsTiburon 2 Bedrooms
Tiburon Apartments with GymTiburon Apartments with Parking
Tiburon Apartments with Pool