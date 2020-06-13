479 Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA

What to Expect in Tiburon

Tiburon is first and foremost a boating community. Not that you have to have a boat to live in Tiburon, but if you have any appreciation for boating and the boating crowd, you will fit right in here. Tiburon is a peninsula, jutting out into San Francisco Bay, and actually includes Angel Island in San Francisco Bay.

While you could just sit on the waterfront and enjoy the breathtaking view of the San Francisco skyline, you could just as easily hop on the Tiburon Ferry and find yourself at Fisherman's Wharf in less than half an hour. It's about double that time coming back due to the strong currents in the bay. Commuting to the City is an easy option and one that many choose when living in Tiburon.