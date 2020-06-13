117 Apartments for rent in North Highlands, CA

Perfectly Fun

North Highlands has a history of fun and quirky celebrities coming from it's canals. Just look up what celebs are from here and you'll see what we mean. Consequently, you can expect a lot of good times to be had no matter where you go in the Highlands. Whether your idea of a good time is a walking Ghost Tour across the city, or you'd prefer to paint and sculpt some glasses (not included: assistance from the ghost of Patrick Swayze), you'll always have some delicious Mexican food to wash it down with. This is by no means a prosperous city, but it is a city that knows how to have a good time. Living in North Highlands means you have to work hard, play hard and always remember your roots, which makes this a flexible and dynamic place for anyone to call home.