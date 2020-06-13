117 Apartments for rent in North Highlands, CA📍
Sure, the David Lynch-esque North Highlands that Kyle Sparks is referring to is actually in reference to a band, but the quote sums up North Highlands, California pretty well. It's a quaint little place with just over 40,000 lucky residents, and can be described as perfect...almost a little too perfect. The city is mostly residential, with a small commercial center and some industrial sites around the old McClellan Air Force Base, so jobs are abundant in all sorts of industries.
Given the notable California sunshine, even in the northern half of the state, many apartment complexes in this city have a nice big pool for residents to cool down and relax in. The more luxurious terrace apartments available for rent in North Highlands, such as those at Norden Terrace on Elkhorn Boulevard, have particularly well-landscaped gardens and pool areas and well-maintained, furnished apartments.
North Highlands has a history of fun and quirky celebrities coming from it's canals. Just look up what celebs are from here and you'll see what we mean. Consequently, you can expect a lot of good times to be had no matter where you go in the Highlands. Whether your idea of a good time is a walking Ghost Tour across the city, or you'd prefer to paint and sculpt some glasses (not included: assistance from the ghost of Patrick Swayze), you'll always have some delicious Mexican food to wash it down with. This is by no means a prosperous city, but it is a city that knows how to have a good time. Living in North Highlands means you have to work hard, play hard and always remember your roots, which makes this a flexible and dynamic place for anyone to call home.