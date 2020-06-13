117 Apartments for rent in North Highlands, CA

Apartment List
Haggin Park

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4920 Summerwood Circle - -
4920 Summerwood Circle, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1152 sqft
Cute and well maintained 2 bedroom Duplex close to everything and move in ready! This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage with 1,152sf.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4922 Summerwood Circle - -
4922 Summerwood Circle, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
892 sqft
Cute and well maintained 2 bedroom Duplex close to everything and is move in ready! This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage with 892sf.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4940 Willow Rock Way
4940 Willow Rock Way, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
4620 Kinsella Lane
4620 Kinsella Way, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
4620 Kinsella Lane Available 07/22/20 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near American River College - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located near Mytle & Auburn Blvd.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3809 A St.
3809 A Street, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1169 sqft
COMING SOON!! DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4709 Amber Lane #4
4709 Amber Lane, North Highlands, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
756 sqft
Affordable Home! - This two bedroom, one bath unit has it's own front patio, as well as a small side yard. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, microwave and refrigerator are a plus! Small nook/dining area.
Results within 1 mile of North Highlands
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Antelope
12 Units Available
Antelope Ridge Apartments
4400 Shandwick Dr, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,413
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1125 sqft
Gated apartment community in a parklike setting close to Antelope Community Park. Fully equipped kitchens with a gas range and maple cabinetry. Several swimming pools and spas on site. Tenants enjoy planned social activities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Antelope
7 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Antelope
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1335 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
CHANT
2 Units Available
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave, Citrus Heights, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
925 sqft
Hidden Oaks wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Antelope
14 Units Available
Antelope Vista Apartments
3600 Elverta Rd, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
953 sqft
In the heart of Antelope, situated in a lush, park-like community you will find comfort, quality, and convenience close to downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4756 Greenholme Drive
4756 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
924 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/YNihTsJAV2w This 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit includes central heating, air, 1 car garage. Close to freeway access and local schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4600 Greenholme Drive
4600 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.be/y4-uRXoMZX4 Freshly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with a detached garage. The kitchen features granite counter-tops and tile, laminate flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Mira Loma
1 Unit Available
3624 Mulholland Way
3624 Mulholland Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1880 sqft
This great home features a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, with four bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances: dishwasher, fridge, gas range, and microwave all included. Central heat and air.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Merrihill
1 Unit Available
6025 Rutland Drive
6025 Rutland Drive, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1059 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Duplex in Carmichael - Charming 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom duplex in Carmichael offers a 1 car garage with storage, freshly painted walls and new carpet throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
5722 Hillsdale Blvd
5722 Hillsdale Boulevard, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
933 sqft
Foothill Farms Townhouse - Two bedrooms and one full bathroom upstairs. Laminate floors throughout with carpet on the stairway. New vanities in both bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
5041 Fletcher Ct
5041 Fletcher Court, Foothill Farms, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1650 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Modern home - Property Id: 296999 Beautiful modern house. Park school walking distance. Freeway five minutes away. Great neighborhood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4321 Palm Ave
4321 Palm Avenue, Foothill Farms, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
684 sqft
Available NOW! 1Bed/1 Bath Condo by Madison/I-80 - Property Id: 147070 Coming Soon March 1/2020 Located off of Palm Ave (W of Madison Blvd) 1-bedroom with 1-bath in a gated, quiet and clean condominium community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6098 Camden Circle
6098 Camden Circle, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1117 sqft
Two Story Townhome Unit w/ Attached Garage, Granite Countertops - This two story townhouse with attached single car garage features 2 bedrooms with additional den/3rd bedroom option. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4705 Hayford Way
4705 Hayford Way, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
840 sqft
Don't miss this charming condo in Sacramento! This home includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a nice private patio! Kitchen includes granite counter tops, gas stove and refrigerator.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Antelope
1 Unit Available
3860 Little Rock Drive
3860 Little Rock Drive, Antelope, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1428 sqft
NICE UPDATED HOME IN ANTELOPE!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Antelope has been totally renovated inside.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
4428 Greenholme Drive #2
4428 Greenholme Drive, Foothill Farms, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Townhome for Rent! Close to American River College! - This updated Town-home is ready for your family All new Kitchen, Bathrooms & Flooring! Shared '2' car garage with remote (1 space with storage) NO pets, allowed.

Median Rent in North Highlands

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Highlands is $1,079, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,368.
Studio
$957
1 Bed
$1,079
2 Beds
$1,368
3+ Beds
$1,987
City GuideNorth Highlands
"North Highlands sounds like the kind of made-for-postcards town where David Lynch might base a murder mystery." (-Kyle Sparks, Pre-Fix Mag)

Sure, the David Lynch-esque North Highlands that Kyle Sparks is referring to is actually in reference to a band, but the quote sums up North Highlands, California pretty well. It's a quaint little place with just over 40,000 lucky residents, and can be described as perfect...almost a little too perfect. The city is mostly residential, with a small commercial center and some industrial sites around the old McClellan Air Force Base, so jobs are abundant in all sorts of industries.

Apartments for Rent

Given the notable California sunshine, even in the northern half of the state, many apartment complexes in this city have a nice big pool for residents to cool down and relax in. The more luxurious terrace apartments available for rent in North Highlands, such as those at Norden Terrace on Elkhorn Boulevard, have particularly well-landscaped gardens and pool areas and well-maintained, furnished apartments.

Perfectly Fun

North Highlands has a history of fun and quirky celebrities coming from it's canals. Just look up what celebs are from here and you'll see what we mean. Consequently, you can expect a lot of good times to be had no matter where you go in the Highlands. Whether your idea of a good time is a walking Ghost Tour across the city, or you'd prefer to paint and sculpt some glasses (not included: assistance from the ghost of Patrick Swayze), you'll always have some delicious Mexican food to wash it down with. This is by no means a prosperous city, but it is a city that knows how to have a good time. Living in North Highlands means you have to work hard, play hard and always remember your roots, which makes this a flexible and dynamic place for anyone to call home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Highlands?
In North Highlands, the median rent is $957 for a studio, $1,079 for a 1-bedroom, $1,368 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,987 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Highlands, check out our monthly North Highlands Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in North Highlands?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Highlands include Haggin Park.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Highlands?
Some of the colleges located in the North Highlands area include California State University-Sacramento, University of the Pacific, Sacramento City College, Sierra College, and Solano Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Highlands?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Highlands from include Sacramento, Roseville, Fairfield, Elk Grove, and Citrus Heights.

