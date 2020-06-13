78 Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA

Neighborhoods in Pacific Grove

Although it is divided into 6 relatively tiny neighborhoods, Pacific Grove's small stature and pedestrian friendly nature ensures that picking a neighborhood here won't limit your daily activities to any one area. Walking to 2 or 3 different neighborhoods from any given point is manageable so commitment-phobes can rest assured that they can easily get their coffee fix downtown and then see their favorite yoga instructor in West PG. Victorian homes are one of the city's defining features but the housing market includes other architectural styles with most homes between 1 and 4 bedrooms, and also includes apartments in small buildings and larger complexes. The only disappointment some may have while house hunting is to learn that no one can build directly on the water, the Pacific Grove Coastline is part of the parks system and remains available for biking and walking. While it may be a bummer to not have backdoor access to the beach, overall it protects the view and the PG. lifestyle for all the residents.

Pacific Grove Acres: Packing a powerful punch of local highlights such as the Point Pinos Lighthouse, Pacific Grove Golf Links, and Monarch Grove Sanctuary, real estate prices in this neighborhood can be some of the highest in the country. Renters can relax in knowing that the rental prices fall into the mid-range of rents in California, keeping it affordable to live in rental apartments such as the Crest at Pacific Grove complex. And 17 Mile Drive Village is another apartment complex in this desirable area. It features only 2 bedroom apartments with fancy upgrades such as wood-burning fireplaces.

Central Avenue / Evans Avenue: Waterfront living plus some of the historic downtown area will make you feel like the luckiest resident in all of PG. The popular Museum of Natural History and Lovers Point Park are also located in this happening 'hood that is mostly renter occupied. Plus, the majority of homes are the historical Victorians, which characterize Pacific Grove, so finding rental property in Pacific Grove with history and character will be a walk in the park.

Lighthouse Avenue / Eardley Avenue: The other half of the downtown district is located here along with the Lighthouse 4 theater. Walk the streets of this culturally significant slice of PG or hop on the bus along Lighthouse Avenue to get a feel for a neighborhood, which appeals to both owners and renters.

City Center: Traveling west from Lighthouse Avenue / Eardley Avenue, the next neighborhood is City Center. It features the George Washington Park in its 4-block-wide patch of Pacific Grove. Apartment complexes mixed with the staple Victorian homes populate this part of the city.

Sinex Avenue / Congress Avenue: Bus stops throughout the neighborhood along with PG's plethora of parks make this an ideal spot for those who want to explore the city and neighboring Monterey as well as those who can't wait to be outside soaking up all that California sunshine.

David Avenue / Forest Avenue: The Southernmost section of the city is the least expensive place to live, offering the Pacific Grove lifestyle for less. It is the farthest neighborhood from the water, which explains the price, but still features many businesses along Forest Avenue. Several bus stops throughout the area ensure that even the laziest beach bum can get to the water in no time.