Apartment List
/
CA
/
pacific grove
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

78 Apartments for rent in Pacific Grove, CA

📍
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,850
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Seabreeze! Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3119 Yellow House Guest
105 5th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,967
700 sqft
Welcome to Yellow House Guest Suite! ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***Monthly Rent Ranges from $3967 to $5860 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
236 Forest Park Ct
236 Forest Park Court, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
826 sqft
Pacific Grove Cottage - Small, very clean home in Pacific Grove. 2 beds, 1 bath. Stackable washer/dryer. Gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, off street parking, fenced front and back yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3112 Lighthouse Sanctuary
938 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,401
2800 sqft
Welcome to "Lighthouse Sanctuary"! Maximum occupancy - up to 8 adults and 4 children age 12 or under.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
233 18th St
233 18th St, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Victorian Flat on edge of downtown Pacific Grove - Property Id: 292506 Downstairs private residence of a 100+ year old Victorian, steps away from downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
189 Central Avenue
189 Central Ave, Pacific Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
OCEAN VIEW APARTMENT - AVAILABLE NOW! - Available IMMEDIATELY is this one-bedroom, one-bath second floor unit, located at 189 Central Ave., Unit C in Pacific Grove, CA 93950. Rent is due on the 1st of each month in the amount of $1,750.00.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3790 Yellow Rose by the Sea
112 16th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 ***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Yellow Rose by the Sea - 4 bedrooms - 2 baths - Sleeps 8 - Pet Friendly! **Rent ranges from $5900 to $10,605 per month depending on length of

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3779 Sea Otter House
215 8th Street, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,348
1800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** The newly renovated 1,800-square-foot home features vintage charm along with modern conveniences, including a spacious kitchen, hardwood floors on the ground

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
392 Gibson Avenue
392 Gibson Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2100 sqft
392 Gibson Avenue Available 07/01/20 Three Bed/Two Bath Finely Appointed Pacific Grove Home - (FORTC) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this finely appointed and remodeled three bedroom, two bath home in the heart of residential Pacific Grove.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1070 Lighthouse
1070 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1700 sqft
This newly remodeled and updated home is only a ten-minute walk to the Pacific Ocean or downtown Pacific Grove's shops and restaurants.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
702 Forest Avenue - D
702 Forest Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,150
1214 sqft
Highly desirable commercial space centrally located minutes from downtown Pacific Grove with 3 oversized offices. Space also includes large storage room, and very spacious lobby area. Bathroom is located across the hall.
Results within 1 mile of Pacific Grove

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
New Monterey
1 Unit Available
554 Lighthouse Avenue
554 Lighthouse Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
650 sqft
Available 6/1 is a freestanding one-bedroom house at a mixed-use property on Lighthouse.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A newly renovated Mediterranean-style home with views of the ocean and a nearby golf club fairway offers guests the chance to experience the best of Pebble

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
1043 Ortega Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary
67 Spanish Bay Circle, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,581
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $9581 to $19,035 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** ****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2570 sqft
***The rental amount ranges from $6000 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2889 Sloat Road
2889 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
1540 sqft
Furnished Del Monte Forest home available for rentals of 30 days or more. Apply online at https://coastestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Here's the perfect single level Pebble Beach home for uncomplicated living.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
960 Roosevelt
960 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1200 sqft
Manya's House features an open, airy floor plan. New hardwood floors host a large living area adjoining the dining area.

1 of 36

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1071 Mission Street
1071 Mission Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2981 Sloat Road
2981 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2280 sqft
Welcome to the McNaughton Mid-Century at Pebble Beach! Built to be the residence of Major General K P McNaughton, the home is conveniently located minutes from Poppy Hills Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Pacific Grove
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
5 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
City GuidePacific Grove
Pacific Grove, California, may have a string of nicknames, but at least none of them are as horrific as Brangelina or Kimye. One of America's Last Hometowns, Butterfly Town USA, and The Deerest Town in the USA are just a few of the descriptive designations for the beach town that locals prefer to shorten to PG.

In addition to a slew of monikers, this tiny town also has the most Victorian homes per capita nationally, was once named the Most Romantic City by Life magazine, and is home to the West Coast's longest continuously working lighthouse, Point Pinos Lighthouse. An over-achieving city that is best known for its laid-back vibe and ability to stay modern amidst its historical roots, it even has an ideal location on the Pacific Ocean. It's small size and proximity to the more well-known Pebble Beach and Monterey has allowed it to remain slightly off the radar, so don't start bragging too much about your great new beach town digs or you may end up with more house guests and couch surfers than you can handle.

Getting Around Pacific Grove

If you are wondering how you are going to get around this beautiful beach town, rest easy. Walk scores range from somewhat walkable to very walkable depending on the street, but the city as a whole gets a pleasing 88. Biking on the Pacific Grove Coastline makes the pedal pushers feel at home. The bordering city of Monterey is close such a great neighbor that the Monterey-Salinas Transit (MST) routes 1 and 2 offer service in PG. Plus, if the trolley car is really your thing you can enjoy the free MST trolley Tuesday through Saturday. Many locals find a car useful, but you can get around Pacific Grove without one.

Neighborhoods in Pacific Grove

Although it is divided into 6 relatively tiny neighborhoods, Pacific Grove's small stature and pedestrian friendly nature ensures that picking a neighborhood here won't limit your daily activities to any one area. Walking to 2 or 3 different neighborhoods from any given point is manageable so commitment-phobes can rest assured that they can easily get their coffee fix downtown and then see their favorite yoga instructor in West PG. Victorian homes are one of the city's defining features but the housing market includes other architectural styles with most homes between 1 and 4 bedrooms, and also includes apartments in small buildings and larger complexes. The only disappointment some may have while house hunting is to learn that no one can build directly on the water, the Pacific Grove Coastline is part of the parks system and remains available for biking and walking. While it may be a bummer to not have backdoor access to the beach, overall it protects the view and the PG. lifestyle for all the residents.

Pacific Grove Acres: Packing a powerful punch of local highlights such as the Point Pinos Lighthouse, Pacific Grove Golf Links, and Monarch Grove Sanctuary, real estate prices in this neighborhood can be some of the highest in the country. Renters can relax in knowing that the rental prices fall into the mid-range of rents in California, keeping it affordable to live in rental apartments such as the Crest at Pacific Grove complex. And 17 Mile Drive Village is another apartment complex in this desirable area. It features only 2 bedroom apartments with fancy upgrades such as wood-burning fireplaces.

Central Avenue / Evans Avenue: Waterfront living plus some of the historic downtown area will make you feel like the luckiest resident in all of PG. The popular Museum of Natural History and Lovers Point Park are also located in this happening 'hood that is mostly renter occupied. Plus, the majority of homes are the historical Victorians, which characterize Pacific Grove, so finding rental property in Pacific Grove with history and character will be a walk in the park.

Lighthouse Avenue / Eardley Avenue: The other half of the downtown district is located here along with the Lighthouse 4 theater. Walk the streets of this culturally significant slice of PG or hop on the bus along Lighthouse Avenue to get a feel for a neighborhood, which appeals to both owners and renters.

City Center: Traveling west from Lighthouse Avenue / Eardley Avenue, the next neighborhood is City Center. It features the George Washington Park in its 4-block-wide patch of Pacific Grove. Apartment complexes mixed with the staple Victorian homes populate this part of the city.

Sinex Avenue / Congress Avenue: Bus stops throughout the neighborhood along with PG's plethora of parks make this an ideal spot for those who want to explore the city and neighboring Monterey as well as those who can't wait to be outside soaking up all that California sunshine.

David Avenue / Forest Avenue: The Southernmost section of the city is the least expensive place to live, offering the Pacific Grove lifestyle for less. It is the farthest neighborhood from the water, which explains the price, but still features many businesses along Forest Avenue. Several bus stops throughout the area ensure that even the laziest beach bum can get to the water in no time.

Living in Pacific Grove

Many have marveled at how this idyllic town with so much history and natural beauty manages to preserve its character while still staying current and fresh. It is a difficult balancing act that Pacific Grove really seems to have mastered. Once a major destination for artists, it carries a love for the arts, which can be seen in the art galleries as well as the performing arts businesses based here.

Pacific Grove captures the Cali lifestyle of outdoor living with all the offerings one associates with the state: surfing, yoga, Pilates, biking, hiking, and the like. Of course getting outdoors is practically a must with 28 parks in the small city. PG even takes modern trends such as the Saturday morning farmers' markets that America is currently so obsessed with and makes it very PG by instead holding their markets on Monday afternoons.

Other community events such as the Historic Homes Tour, the Good Old Days festival, Feast of Lanterns, and the Butterfly Parade carry on the community's small town vibe and add to the hometown reputation. It even has the low crime associated with small town living; in fact, it has the lowest crime rate in Monterey County. Locals can still dine out like city dwellers, with over 75 restaurants in this city alone plus more with Monterey so close and sharing public transportation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pacific Grove?
The average rent price for Pacific Grove rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,270.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pacific Grove?
Some of the colleges located in the Pacific Grove area include De Anza College, Hartnell College, Mission College, Monterey Peninsula College, and Santa Clara University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pacific Grove?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pacific Grove from include San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Mountain View, and Salinas.

Similar Pages

Pacific Grove 1 BedroomsPacific Grove 2 Bedrooms
Pacific Grove Apartments with BalconyPacific Grove Apartments with Parking
Pacific Grove Pet Friendly Places