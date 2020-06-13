114 Apartments for rent in Montebello, CA

Apartment List
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
2237 Allston Street
2237 Allston Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
A beautiful Single House in the heart of Montebello for lease. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new cabinet, granite counter top, light fixtures.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Montebello
1 Unit Available
1013 Eucalipto Place
1013 Eucalipto Pl, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1310 sqft
This is a contemporary modern building constructed in 2017. A beautiful new community called Montebello Collection Homes are is solar-powered all-electric home. Has an open floor plan that features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, approximately 1,356 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1130 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
908 Tegner Drive
908 Tegner Drive, Monterey Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1711 sqft
Well-maintained home in a good neighborhood in Monterey Park; tri-level home with 1 bedroom on the ground floor, 3 bedrooms on top floor, 1,711 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
275 Margaret Avenue
275 Margaret Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1128 sqft
This is a well cared for home within a great neighborhood of single family homes. Great north of Beverly Blvd location with walking distance to shopping and transportation and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
1601 Loma Verde Street
1601 Loma Verde Street, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2025 sqft
Located in the Monterey Park neighborhood, this charming home features an open floor plan, spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout and large windows throughout allow natural light to flow in.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South San Gabriel
1 Unit Available
8009 Hill Drive
8009 Hill Drive, South San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1475 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4bed/2bath house with extra wide driveway parking in the City of Rosemead. Freshly painted walls with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home.

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Monterey Park
1 Unit Available
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Pico Rivera
1 Unit Available
4036 Rosemead Boulevard #44 - 44
4036 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1196 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath condominium. Upgraded features include new flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove/oven. Double car attached garage, interior laundry area.
Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Northwest El Monte
5 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Downey
2 Units Available
Downey Village
11628 N Bellflower Blvd, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Downey Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
East Whittier City
1 Unit Available
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Alhambra
9 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Santa Fe Springs
6 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
Downey
4 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Alhambra
34 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,195
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
El Rancho
2 Units Available
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.

Median Rent in Montebello

Last updated Apr. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Montebello is $1,170, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,503.
Studio
$983
1 Bed
$1,170
2 Beds
$1,503
3+ Beds
$2,043
City GuideMontebello
Back in the olden days, the land in Montebello operated under a "Rancho" land grant system, in order to encourage development of agriculture. Luckily for you, modern day Montebello doesn't require tough jeans (and an even tougher work ethic) get by.

With a tropical climate and average temperature ranging between 45 F and 85 F, Montebello is an outdoor lover's paradise. Boasting wide open spaces and a thriving social scene at its doorstep and a population of over 60,000, this city has something for everyone.

Moving to Montebello

Rental condos in Montebello have competitive rents, so make sure you invest sufficient time scouring the area for a good deal. The average two-bedroom apartment will cost a pretty penny, and with a higher than average cost of living, moving to Montebello is a decision that should be made after a sufficient amount of research.

Neighborhoods in Montebello

With vibrant neighborhoods, living in Montebello is an experience in itself. It's been rated one of the friendliest places to live in LA County. Montebello is a short drive from downtown LA and Orange County. While the northern part of the city mostly consists of single home properties, the southern areas are filled with rental homes and townhouses for rent. These are a few of the neighborhoods in the city:

Via Campo: With a predominantly young community, Via Campo has an urban feel to it. It has been rated as the safest place to stay in Montebello by Neighborhood Scout. $$$

Beach Street: A good place for college students to live in, Beach Street has all the amenities you need within walking distance. $$

Arroyo Drive: Featuring good public transportation and the famous Potrero Heights Park, Arroyo Drive is primarily made up of studio apartments and single-family homes, but it has many high-rise apartments as well. $$$$

Living in Montebello

Montebello has a good public transportation system in the form of buses, a metro and the Montebello Dial-a-Taxi program, which offers transportation for senior residents and disabled persons of any age.

While living in Montebello, your apartment will be minutes away from all the excitement the downtown area has to offer. From museums to galleries and music centers, you will never be at a loss for something to do. In a city that's proud of its cultural heritage, expect to be treated to a gamut of cuisines and festivities all year round. From street food in Chinatown to a dinner at a fine dining restaurant, the options are endless.

In addition to its proximity to the heart of Los Angeles, Montebello is home to several parks and open grounds and has an active Parks and Recreation Department that offers programs for the entire family. Whether you like to ride your bike, hike, swim, golf or simply sit and commune with nature, there’s something for everyone in sunny Montebello.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Montebello?
In Montebello, the median rent is $983 for a studio, $1,170 for a 1-bedroom, $1,503 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,043 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Montebello, check out our monthly Montebello Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Montebello?
Some of the colleges located in the Montebello area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Montebello?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Montebello from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Santa Clarita, and Rancho Cucamonga.

