114 Apartments for rent in Montebello, CA

Living in Montebello

Montebello has a good public transportation system in the form of buses, a metro and the Montebello Dial-a-Taxi program, which offers transportation for senior residents and disabled persons of any age.

While living in Montebello, your apartment will be minutes away from all the excitement the downtown area has to offer. From museums to galleries and music centers, you will never be at a loss for something to do. In a city that's proud of its cultural heritage, expect to be treated to a gamut of cuisines and festivities all year round. From street food in Chinatown to a dinner at a fine dining restaurant, the options are endless.

In addition to its proximity to the heart of Los Angeles, Montebello is home to several parks and open grounds and has an active Parks and Recreation Department that offers programs for the entire family. Whether you like to ride your bike, hike, swim, golf or simply sit and commune with nature, there’s something for everyone in sunny Montebello.