114 Apartments for rent in Montebello, CA📍
With a tropical climate and average temperature ranging between 45 F and 85 F, Montebello is an outdoor lover's paradise. Boasting wide open spaces and a thriving social scene at its doorstep and a population of over 60,000, this city has something for everyone.
Rental condos in Montebello have competitive rents, so make sure you invest sufficient time scouring the area for a good deal. The average two-bedroom apartment will cost a pretty penny, and with a higher than average cost of living, moving to Montebello is a decision that should be made after a sufficient amount of research.
With vibrant neighborhoods, living in Montebello is an experience in itself. It's been rated one of the friendliest places to live in LA County. Montebello is a short drive from downtown LA and Orange County. While the northern part of the city mostly consists of single home properties, the southern areas are filled with rental homes and townhouses for rent. These are a few of the neighborhoods in the city:
Via Campo: With a predominantly young community, Via Campo has an urban feel to it. It has been rated as the safest place to stay in Montebello by Neighborhood Scout. $$$
Beach Street: A good place for college students to live in, Beach Street has all the amenities you need within walking distance. $$
Arroyo Drive: Featuring good public transportation and the famous Potrero Heights Park, Arroyo Drive is primarily made up of studio apartments and single-family homes, but it has many high-rise apartments as well. $$$$
Montebello has a good public transportation system in the form of buses, a metro and the Montebello Dial-a-Taxi program, which offers transportation for senior residents and disabled persons of any age.
While living in Montebello, your apartment will be minutes away from all the excitement the downtown area has to offer. From museums to galleries and music centers, you will never be at a loss for something to do. In a city that's proud of its cultural heritage, expect to be treated to a gamut of cuisines and festivities all year round. From street food in Chinatown to a dinner at a fine dining restaurant, the options are endless.
In addition to its proximity to the heart of Los Angeles, Montebello is home to several parks and open grounds and has an active Parks and Recreation Department that offers programs for the entire family. Whether you like to ride your bike, hike, swim, golf or simply sit and commune with nature, there’s something for everyone in sunny Montebello.