114 Apartments for rent in Montebello, CA

Neighborhoods in Montebello

With vibrant neighborhoods, living in Montebello is an experience in itself. It's been rated one of the friendliest places to live in LA County. Montebello is a short drive from downtown LA and Orange County. While the northern part of the city mostly consists of single home properties, the southern areas are filled with rental homes and townhouses for rent. These are a few of the neighborhoods in the city:

Via Campo: With a predominantly young community, Via Campo has an urban feel to it. It has been rated as the safest place to stay in Montebello by Neighborhood Scout. $$$

Beach Street: A good place for college students to live in, Beach Street has all the amenities you need within walking distance. $$

Arroyo Drive: Featuring good public transportation and the famous Potrero Heights Park, Arroyo Drive is primarily made up of studio apartments and single-family homes, but it has many high-rise apartments as well. $$$$