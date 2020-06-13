146 Apartments for rent in San Bernardino, CA

Apartment List
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Curtis
8 Units Available
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1007 sqft
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University
1 Unit Available
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Valley View
1 Unit Available
880 E Santa Fe St
880 East Santa Fe Street, San Bernardino, CA
Studio
$2,300
26000 sqft
Formerly used for light and large buses parking and material storage. Ideal for contractors yard. Zoned LI, available now. Property is located across 881 Santa Fe St. San Bernardino. Property does not have street address # at this time.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Blair Park
1 Unit Available
1437 W Marshall Boulevard
1437 West Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1708 sqft
Completely remodeled home. Large home ready to move in today. New Kitchen cabinets with gorgeous quartz counter tops and island. New Laminate flooring throughout the entire home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SBHS
1 Unit Available
437 W 20th Street
437 West 20th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2 bedroom 1 bath - (RLNE5851349)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kendall Hills
1 Unit Available
5051 Auburn Ave.
5051 Auburn Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1333 sqft
3/2 Single Family Pool Home for Lease in North San Bernardino! - - 1 year lease term. - All prospective tenants must apply to https://www.reactionrealty.net/available-properties and review our qualifications.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Plaza
1 Unit Available
1120 West 6th Street Unit B
1120 6th Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Verdemont
1 Unit Available
6888 Caitlin St
6888 Caitlin Street, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2847 sqft
6888 Caitlin St Available 07/01/20 North End San Bernardino - Available Early July!!! DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS. What a great property, lot's of room inside and out!! This spacious home offers four bedrooms (all upstairs) with two and one half baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
1480 E Marshall Blvd #15
1480 Marshall Boulevard, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1265 sqft
Lovely Townhouse with Upgrades - Showings by appointment. Masks and social distancing required. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two-level townhouse.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2811 Mt View Ave
2811 North Mountain View Avenue, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1475 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING/CHECK STATUS NEXT WEEK >>>> North San Bernardino Home with NEW Carpet & Paint - 3 bed, 2 bath single story home with NEW carpet and paint, fireplace, formal dining room, built in cabinets throughout, wall A/C in living room and

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilson
1 Unit Available
2675 N Sierra Way
2675 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Great Place to live and relax - DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. Newly upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bath house. 948sqft, this cozy house has gone through some big changes. New carpets and tile flooring with walls freshly painted to match.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Perris Hills
1 Unit Available
474 E Wabash Street - 21
474 East Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 474 E Wabash Street - 21 in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Shandin Hills
1 Unit Available
501 W 34th Street
501 West 34th Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 501 W 34th Street in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Gorgonio
1 Unit Available
2122 E Amanda Street
2122 Amanda Street, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house newly-partially remodeled in last 5 years, with newer paint, newer carpet, newer window coverings, and newer appliances.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Pointe
1 Unit Available
2748 S Erin Way
2748 South Erin Way, San Bernardino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2028 sqft
Single story home with a nice front porch formal living room/ dining room. The kitchen opens to the family room with a fireplace, new laminate in the 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riverview
1 Unit Available
1565 Coulston Street
1565 East Coulston Street, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
864 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Features 2 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Family Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Granite Counters, Wood Floors Tile Floors and One Car Detached Garage and One Covered Carport and much more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
2350 Osbun Road
2350 Osbun Road, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath 2nd level single floor condo above it's 1 car garage. Clean and move-in ready.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown San Bernardino
1 Unit Available
143 E 4th Street
143 East 4th Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
900 sqft
3 bedrooms, 1 bath, stove, near bus, shopping, government offices, and parks. Spacious living room with large windows, small functional bedrooms and interior just painted.  No pets. Water, rubbish, sewer included.

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Hudson Park
1 Unit Available
1459 Morgan Rd.
1459 Morgan Road, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
972 sqft
1459 Morgan Rd. Available 05/15/20 (Section-8 OK) For Rent by Owner, 3-Bed House in San Bernardino near Cal State - 3-Bed/1-Bath House located in San Bernardino close to Cal State. New Carpet/Paint, Garage, Washer/Dryer hookups Qualifications: 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 21 at 09:15am
University
1 Unit Available
1460 Kendall Drive 28
1460 Kendall Dr, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Condo near Cal State San Bernardino - Property Id: 132500 (Silver Ridge Condos) Beautiful fully remolded condo located near CSUSB. Single car attached garage with second assigned parking space. Indoor washer / dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
6 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
North Central
1 Unit Available
25261 Cottage Avenue
25261 Cottage Ave, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
900 sqft
Cozy 1 Bed 1 Bathroom House. Recently Remodeled: New Bathroom, Kitchen & Tile Floors. Home is Pet Friendly. Enclosed Parking. AC. Ready for move in. Home will not last long, call now to schedule a viewing.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
DRNAG
1 Unit Available
5549 Elm Ave.
5549 Elm Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
1235 sqft
Must See! Stunning 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in San Bernardino.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Andreas
1 Unit Available
27124 Pacific Street
27124 Pacific St, Highland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
Come see this beautiful craftsman duplex home with fresh paint and gorgeous wood floors. The unit has 1 standard size bedroom, 1 small bedroom and 1 bath. The Living room and Kitchen have lots of charm. Shared laundry room.

Median Rent in San Bernardino

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in San Bernardino is $855, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,070.
Studio
$715
1 Bed
$855
2 Beds
$1,070
3+ Beds
$1,504
City GuideSan Bernardino
The Inland Empire Strikes Back

Would you have guessed that San Bernardino, California was one of the 100 largest cities in America? According to the last Census, it rang in at number 99, ahead of notable locales such as Salt Lake City, Utah; Providence, Rhode Island; and Spokane, Washington. Along with nearby Riverside, San Bernardino is an anchor of the sprawl east of Los Angeles known as The Inland Empire. In San Bernardino you’ve got gorgeous mountains and National Forest land a stone’s throw to the north and the east, but the heart of Hollywood is just a 60 mile shot due west. Not a bad spot, right? Let’s get you settled in.

Where’s the Value?

In most of the denser areas of San Bernardino, your best value is going to be an apartment complex. Quality varies, though, and not necessarily according to neighborhood, so a good way to get shorthand idea of a property’s level of care is to look at the pool, especially if you’re moving in summer when the water should be most used. A landlord can stage an apartment in short order, but you can’t fake the funk in a pool. Prices will be firmer in complexes because they are typically run by management firms, but there is still room for negotiating in this market.

If you’re up for living on the outskirts of town, or even a little outside, your best value will often be a single family home. In many cases, these homes are recently built. Landlords in these situations tend to be individuals, so rents for comparable situations can vary quite a bit as people tend to over/undervalue their own personal property more than commercial outfits.

Neighborhoods? Sure! We Got a Million of ‘Em!

As a city that grew recently and at breakneck speed, San Bernardino hasn’t developed neighborhoods with the same history and level of definition as some other American cities. You’re not exactly going to wander around a corner and sense you have entered The French Quarter or Haight-Ashbury. Lines here are fluid, and even the locals will give you surprisingly different boundaries for areas they give a common name.

That’s really it. There are some gems in there; you just have to dig a little to find ‘em. In any case, we’re sure you’ll find something that fits you like a glove.

June 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Bernardino Rent Report. San Bernardino rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Bernardino rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

San Bernardino rent trends were flat over the past month

San Bernardino rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Bernardino stand at $856 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,070 for a two-bedroom. San Bernardino's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of San Bernardino, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    San Bernardino rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in San Bernardino, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. San Bernardino is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Bernardino's median two-bedroom rent of $1,070 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in San Bernardino.
    • While San Bernardino's rents rose over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in San Bernardino than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in San Bernardino.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released San Bernardino’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "San Bernardino renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according ...

    View full San Bernardino Renter Survey

    Here’s how San Bernardino ranks on:

    B+
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    D
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    D
    State and local taxes
    B+
    Public transit
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released San Bernardino’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "San Bernardino renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories below average scores."

    Key Findings in San Bernardino include the following:

    • San Bernardino renters gave their city an F overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for San Bernardino were affordability and public transit, which both received B+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to San Bernardino renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime, social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received scores of F.
    • San Bernardino did relatively poorly compared to other cities in California like Los Angeles (C+), San Diego (A-), San Francisco (B+) and Sacramento (C).
    • San Bernardino did relatively poorly compared to cities nationwide, including Dallas (B), Chicago (B-) and Charlotte (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in San Bernardino?
    In San Bernardino, the median rent is $715 for a studio, $855 for a 1-bedroom, $1,070 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,504 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in San Bernardino, check out our monthly San Bernardino Rent Report.
    How good are the schools in San Bernardino?
    San Bernardino renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how San Bernardino did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around San Bernardino?
    Some of the colleges located in the San Bernardino area include San Bernardino Valley College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, University of California-Riverside, and Chaffey College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to San Bernardino?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to San Bernardino from include Anaheim, Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, and Irvine.

