146 Apartments for rent in San Bernardino, CA

Where’s the Value?

In most of the denser areas of San Bernardino, your best value is going to be an apartment complex. Quality varies, though, and not necessarily according to neighborhood, so a good way to get shorthand idea of a property’s level of care is to look at the pool, especially if you’re moving in summer when the water should be most used. A landlord can stage an apartment in short order, but you can’t fake the funk in a pool. Prices will be firmer in complexes because they are typically run by management firms, but there is still room for negotiating in this market.

If you’re up for living on the outskirts of town, or even a little outside, your best value will often be a single family home. In many cases, these homes are recently built. Landlords in these situations tend to be individuals, so rents for comparable situations can vary quite a bit as people tend to over/undervalue their own personal property more than commercial outfits.