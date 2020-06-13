156 Apartments for rent in La Mirada, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14609 Rayfield Drive
14609 Rayfield Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1301 sqft
***Move in Ready 3 bed 2 Bath Home*** - Spacious home located in a great area of La Mirada. This property is in move in condition, and offers a spacious floor plan, attached two car garage and large backyard. Make an appointment today..

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
16028 Mart Drive
16028 Mart Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2020 sqft
Beautiful single story house with 3 bed & 2.5 bath in a quiet neighborhood. The HUGE master suite offers an extra large walk-in closet and imported stone shower & beautiful custom bathtub.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
16025 Orsa Drive
16025 Orsa Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1325 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that will be available July 1st. 2020 for new lease. This home is located in one of La Mirada's best areas. Two car detached garage with plenty of parking. Conveniently located near schools, parks and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14947 Gagely Drive
14947 Gagely Drive, La Mirada, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1350 sqft
Spectacular, newer and completely remodeled two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath property. NEW kitchen. NEW

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14744 Grayville Drive
14744 Grayville Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1616 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada, Near Biola University - 3 Bed 2 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada $2795 monthly rent, $2795 security deposit, $500 pet deposit 14744 Grayville Drive La Mirada CA 90638 Large formal living room and formal
Results within 1 mile of La Mirada
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,882
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Lowell
4 Units Available
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St, La Habra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You've seen the rest, now see the BEST! Monterra Springs is located in the beautiful city of La Habra. Come visit us today and see for yourself! You will be greeted by our friendly leasing professionals.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11518 Obert
11518 Obert Avenue, South Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
860 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED UNITS. This beautiful complex has very spacious floorplans . A/C units. The property has gorgeous, lush landscaping, covered parking and it is conveniently located near shopping centers and restaurants. Call today!!. .

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14834 Fernview St
14834 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1218 sqft
A totally renovated 3 bedrooom, 2 bath home has new wood laminate flooring, recessed lighting, a fireplace (DECORATIVE USE ONLY) and new quartz countertops and cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
14125 Coteau Dr
14125 Coteau Drive, South Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment near many schools. - Property Id: 299256 First month is five hundred dollars off! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299256 Property Id 299256 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850960)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16803 Parkvalle Avenue
16803 Parkvalle Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1373 sqft
Dear Agents : This property will be shown by appointment only. Please TEXT listing agent, Pauline @ (562)676-5822 for showing. All visitors must sign CAR (PEAD) form and receive confirmation from the listing agent before viewing the property.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2948 Primrose Lane
2948 Primrose Lane, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1491 sqft
** Most popular townhouse complex as well as known "Maison De Fleur" community ** Very convenient location with 3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8187 Cachuma Circle
8187 Cachuma Circle, Buena Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1854 sqft
Meadowbrook complex is located near the Los Coyotes Country Club and Sunny Hills High School District. New Sliding Glass Doors to the Back Yard. New Kitchen windows, New Counter Top. New Lights in the Kitchen. Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinet.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
5604 Cajon Avenue
5604 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1080 sqft
Remodeled End unit Single Level Town House. Living room with Tile Floor, Cathedral Ceiling. Remodeled kitchen All 3 bedrooms have Laminate wood floor, crown molding. 2 bedrooms with Mirror wardrobe closet with organizer, 1 with walk in closet.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
5517 Cajon Avenue
5517 Cajon Avenue, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1080 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is in move in condition. This home features a large kitchen with ample cabinet space, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The 3 bedrooms are very spacious with recessed lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
4950 Argyle Way
4950 Argyle Way, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1276 sqft
Remodeld townhome located in Highland Greens Community 3bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8186 Havasu Circle
8186 Havasu Circle, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1598 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous two master suite and two and half bathrooms including two walk in closet with new wood flooring, New remodeled master bathroom shower.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12221 Breezewood Drive
12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse style 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
15807 Landmark Drive
15807 Landmark Drive, East Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
650 sqft
Nice 1bed/1bath apartment with 1-car garage parking in Whittier. Stove/oven in the kitchen. Freshly painted walls. Laminated wood flooring and carpet throughout the unit. Wall heating unit included.

Median Rent in La Mirada

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in La Mirada is $1,891, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,430.
Studio
$1,589
1 Bed
$1,891
2 Beds
$2,430
3+ Beds
$3,303
City GuideLa Mirada
La Mirada, CA

Greetings, Golden State apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual La Mirada, California leasing headquarters! Situated in southeast L.A. County about 20 miles from the heart of Southland, La Mirada is a favorite living locale for any So-Cal apartment dwellers who appreciate peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Is the serenity of suburbia beckoning you home? Then start surfing through the super sweet listings in this handy little apartment finder, and you’ll be kicking back with La Mirada’s finest in no time at all!

Because much of La Mirada resembles Small Town, USA (think Andy Griffith’s “Mayberry” fast-forwarded 40 years), apartments are relatively few and far between in this city (only about 17% of the population rents rather than owns). That doesn’t mean that rentals (both cheap apartments and luxury units) are difficult to find in our listings, though. Whether you’re in the market for a cheap studio/1BR unit for under a grand, a spacious (1100-plus square foot) luxury unit (which could cost you up two grand), or something in between, we’re pretty gosh darned sure that the rental you’ve always dreamed of (admit it, you dream of apartment rentals all the time!) is hiding somewhere in our listings. Senior housing units, short-term rentals, and apartments that come equipped with tons of super sweet amenities (granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, balconies, community fitness centers, swimming pools, robot maids, etc) are available, as well. Waiting lists are extremely rare in La Mirada, so don’t rush into a leasing agreement until you’re completely sure you’ve found the best available apartment deal.

Landlords in La Mirada have drastically different rules regarding pets, roommates, smoking, barbeque pits, subletting, and everything else you could possibly imagine. Do some preliminary research about a landlord’s policies before scheduling a visit with a leasing rep. As for pet owners, we come bearing news, both good and bad: Numerous apartments in La Mirada are pet-friendly, including dogs allowed (some landlords could hardly care less if you’re rooming with a pack of screeching wild jackals), but they don’t come cheaply. Non-refundable, one-time pet deposits frequently exceed $400 and you can also expect your monthly rent to get bumped up least $50 if you’re roomie is of the four-legged variety.

As far as getting your kicks outside the comfy confines of your fancy new apartment goes, you’ll find plenty to do in La Mirada, including strolling the Neff Park historic district, catching a Broadway-style show at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, and cruising “the Boulevard” to take in the city’s sights and charms. As for night owls, well, you might be better off hitting up big brother L.A. for your after-hours shenanigans (a few dive bars dot the streets, but most of La Mirada has hit the pillow by 10 p.m. most nights).

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you some dynamite dwellings in La Mirada. Welcome aboard and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in La Mirada?
In La Mirada, the median rent is $1,589 for a studio, $1,891 for a 1-bedroom, $2,430 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,303 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in La Mirada, check out our monthly La Mirada Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around La Mirada?
Some of the colleges located in the La Mirada area include California Institute of Technology, Pacific Oaks College, California State University-Fullerton, University of California-Irvine, and University of California-Los Angeles. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to La Mirada?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to La Mirada from include Los Angeles, Long Beach, Anaheim, Rancho Cucamonga, and Santa Ana.

