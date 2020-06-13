156 Apartments for rent in La Mirada, CA

La Mirada, CA

Greetings, Golden State apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual La Mirada, California leasing headquarters! Situated in southeast L.A. County about 20 miles from the heart of Southland, La Mirada is a favorite living locale for any So-Cal apartment dwellers who appreciate peace and quiet over hustle and bustle. Is the serenity of suburbia beckoning you home? Then start surfing through the super sweet listings in this handy little apartment finder, and you’ll be kicking back with La Mirada’s finest in no time at all!

Because much of La Mirada resembles Small Town, USA (think Andy Griffith’s “Mayberry” fast-forwarded 40 years), apartments are relatively few and far between in this city (only about 17% of the population rents rather than owns). That doesn’t mean that rentals (both cheap apartments and luxury units) are difficult to find in our listings, though. Whether you’re in the market for a cheap studio/1BR unit for under a grand, a spacious (1100-plus square foot) luxury unit (which could cost you up two grand), or something in between, we’re pretty gosh darned sure that the rental you’ve always dreamed of (admit it, you dream of apartment rentals all the time!) is hiding somewhere in our listings. Senior housing units, short-term rentals, and apartments that come equipped with tons of super sweet amenities (granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, balconies, community fitness centers, swimming pools, robot maids, etc) are available, as well. Waiting lists are extremely rare in La Mirada, so don’t rush into a leasing agreement until you’re completely sure you’ve found the best available apartment deal.

Landlords in La Mirada have drastically different rules regarding pets, roommates, smoking, barbeque pits, subletting, and everything else you could possibly imagine. Do some preliminary research about a landlord’s policies before scheduling a visit with a leasing rep. As for pet owners, we come bearing news, both good and bad: Numerous apartments in La Mirada are pet-friendly, including dogs allowed (some landlords could hardly care less if you’re rooming with a pack of screeching wild jackals), but they don’t come cheaply. Non-refundable, one-time pet deposits frequently exceed $400 and you can also expect your monthly rent to get bumped up least $50 if you’re roomie is of the four-legged variety.

As far as getting your kicks outside the comfy confines of your fancy new apartment goes, you’ll find plenty to do in La Mirada, including strolling the Neff Park historic district, catching a Broadway-style show at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, and cruising “the Boulevard” to take in the city’s sights and charms. As for night owls, well, you might be better off hitting up big brother L.A. for your after-hours shenanigans (a few dive bars dot the streets, but most of La Mirada has hit the pillow by 10 p.m. most nights).

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time for the fun part: finding you some dynamite dwellings in La Mirada. Welcome aboard and happy hunting!