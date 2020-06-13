275 Apartments for rent in Agoura Hills, CA

/
agoura hills
South End
16 Units Available
Avalon Oak Creek
29128 Oak Creek Ln, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,243
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1219 sqft
Close to The Promenade at Westlake and Malibu Creek State Park. One- and two-bedroom apartments with contemporary amenities and scenic views. Property offers a gym, business center and several swimming pools. Underground garage parking available.
1 of 43
6 Units Available
The Lexington Agoura Hills
30856 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,593
1050 sqft
Featuring an on-site tennis court, swimming pool and fitness area. All units are equipped with stylish stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Minutes to great hiking at Cheseboro and Palo Comado Canyon National Park.
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
28152 Driver Ave
28152 Driver Avenue, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1429 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 299900 This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located in charming Old Agoura and has been owner occupied prior to its current listing! Extensively remodeled in 2015 and further updated in 2019.
North Village
1 Unit Available
28625 Quaint Street
28625 Quaint Street, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
28625 Quaint Street Available 06/15/20 Truly beautiful, one story, single family home! - Must see, truly beautiful, one story, single family home. Nicely upgraded. Available for occupancy on June 15, 2020.
Morrison Estates
1 Unit Available
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive
5937 Rustling Oaks Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
rooms for rent in Agoura Hills - Property Id: 184153 Looking for housemates for our big amazing house in Agoura Hills! The 3 available rooms are good size (11' x 12.5') with large windows and great sunlight! Furnished or unfurnished.
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
30623 Janlor
30623 Janlor Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1708 sqft
A newly remodeled single-family home with updated kitchen and bathrooms. New marble and hardwood flooring and freshly painted. Spacious backyard with generous orange, lemon and grapefruit trees.
Forest Cove
1 Unit Available
30028 TORREPINES Place
30028 Torrepines Place, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2871 sqft
Great home on a great street well cared for and desires tenants who are like minded! Open flow when entering this great home.
Lake Lindero
1 Unit Available
30658 Lakefront Drive
30658 Lakefront Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1688 sqft
FANTASTIC VIEW! INCREDIBLE LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEW ** RARE TO FIND OPPORTUNITY TO ENJOY THE SOCAL SUNSET AND LAKEFRONT** BEAUTIFUL AND LARGE HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
Lake Lindero
1 Unit Available
5414 Lake Crest Drive
5414 Lake Crest Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
Morrison Ranch
1 Unit Available
5718 Green Meadow Drive
5718 Green Meadow Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2406 sqft
Call Debbie Lucas at 818-497-0776. 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Single story POOL Home in Agoura Hills! Located at the end of a culd-de-sac on one of the most charming streets in Morrison Ranch South Meadows.... this home has it all.
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
5241 Colodny Drive
5241 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1740 sqft
Newer Luxury Townhome 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All upgraded. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless appliances. Master suites, master bath with sep. tub and shower.
Old Agoura
1 Unit Available
27862 Blythedale Road
27862 Blythedale Road, Agoura Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3406 sqft
One of the finest homes in Old Agoura. Privately gated, single story authentic Spanish is awe-inspiring - beautiful intelligent design and comfort.
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
5249 Colodny Drive
5249 Colodny Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
981 sqft
Very clean unit in desirable townhome development. A minute drive from the 101 for easy access. Backroad leads to Agoura High School and Kanan Road. Private front patio to relax on those stressful days.
East Agoura
1 Unit Available
28872 Conejo View Drive
28872 Conejo View Drive, Agoura Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
930 sqft
Lovely single story townhouse. Ideal location in Agoura Hills. This 2 bedroom + 2 bathroom end unit has no one above and only one attached wall. New paint and New carpet with New window treatments and screens.
Results within 1 mile of Agoura Hills
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Oak Park Apartment Homes
5325 Oak Park Ln, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
942 sqft
Located in the desirable Oak Park neighborhood. Apartments with fully equipped kitchens, large pantries and private balconies in a community boasting panoramic views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include multiple swimming pools and fitness centers.
Oak Park
7 Units Available
Country Oaks
5813 Hickory Dr, Oak Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1109 sqft
Situated within the award-winning Oak Park school district and close to the Malibu Mountains. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, contemporary lighting and private balconies. Leisure amenities include hot tubs, swimming pools and a fitness center.
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31515 Lindero Canyon Road
31515 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1158 sqft
Rare find - a top level tastefully newly remodeled contemporary condo in the heart of desirable Westlake Village! Open spacious floor plan offers: a welcoming elegant living room with high smooth vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and sparkling
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
528 Water Oak Lane #A
528 Water Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1204 sqft
Oak Park 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath Shadow Oaks Townhome - This two-story 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath home offers hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Westlake Village
1 Unit Available
31558 Agoura Road #3
31558 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1158 sqft
31558 Agoura Road #3, Westlake Village, CA 91361 - Charming 2 bed 2 bath second floor unit in Westlake Village with high ceilings, brand new counters and flooring in the kitchen, fireplace, private balcony and a great view! Includes refrigerator,
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
28 Birchwood
28 North Birchwood Avenue, Oak Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1996 sqft
28 Birchwood Available 07/01/20 Oak Park Executive Pool Home - Lovely 5+3 (one bedroom is an office/den) with wood floors, updated kitchen, updated baths, freshly painted, open floor plan in model condition.
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
4863 La Vella Drive
4863 La Vella Drive, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1411 sqft
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
140 Symphony Lane
140 Symphony Lane, Oak Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1611 sqft
CALL Debbie Lucsd at 818-497-0776 for more info. Open and Bright Corner Lot 3 Bed/3 Bath 2 story Home w/a Loft. KITCHEN has Quartz counters & Stainless Steel appliances. Eat-in kitchen space w/fp.
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
350 Ocho Rios Way
350 Ocho Rios Way, Oak Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1529 sqft
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
4240 Lost Hills Road
4240 Lost Hills Road, Calabasas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1283 sqft
Nicely maintained and move-in ready top level 2 bed, 2 bath plus loft condo in the highly desirable Steeplechase complex of Calabasas. Both bedrooms & full bathrooms on bottom level.
