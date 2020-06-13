/
lemon grove
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM
279 Apartments for rent in Lemon Grove, CA📍
Lemon Grove
8 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
843 sqft
Spacious and recently renovated apartments with fireplace, patio and air conditioning. The pet-friendly community has a dog park plus a gym, pool and hot tub for their owners.
Lemon Grove
4 Units Available
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3156 Massachusetts Avenue
3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1142 sqft
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
1753 sqft
Cul-de-sac 5 bedroom Lemon Grove - Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available in June with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3291 Alford St
3291 Alford Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
975 sqft
Lemon Grove 2 bedroom 1 bath newly updated & spacious Duplex! - Lemon Grove 2 bedroom 1 bath spacious duplex, corner lot, mature landscape & newly updated.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7318 Canton Drive
7318 Canton Drive, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1323 sqft
Super 3Br/2Ba Recently Renovated Home with Central Heating/AC - Super 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home that has been recently renovated on the interior. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
1665 La Corta Street
1665 La Corta Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom located in the Lemon Grove area. With 2 car garage! - As you enter this home, you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors in the entry and hallway and brand new plush carpets in the living room and bedrooms.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
2131 Berry St
2131 Berry Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
870 sqft
Charming townhome in quiet neighborhood is up for rent! This 2 Bed 1 bath 2 story unit has new carpet, fresh paint, brand new tub/shower, full sized washer and dryer, fully fenced 200 SqFt private patio and ready to move-in.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7971 Lincoln St
7971 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
Completely renovated bungalow home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Attached one car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7973 Lincoln St
7973 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
988 sqft
New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard.
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3635 Grove St. Unit 165
3635 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
767 sqft
Coming Soon! Great opportunity to rent this fabulous apartment in Lemon Grove! - This 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment enjoys peace and quiet while being just steps away from all the conveniences of Lemon Grove.
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
8 Units Available
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
610 sqft
As always we value your time so below you will find an overview of Willow Glen Apartments many features & rental information. Allow us to assist in making your search for a San Diego, CA apartment for rent a simple one.
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,776
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8980 Lamar Street
8980 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave.
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4434 Rosebud Lane
4434 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
850 sqft
SPACIOUS 2BR/1BA Unit with private Patio/Yard.
La Presa
1 Unit Available
1117 Helix Street
1117 Helix Street, La Presa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment across from shopping areas in Spring Valley. Newer hardwood laminate flooring in bedroom and new paint throughout. Stove and refrigerator included. Ready for immediate move-in. 500 sqft. 1 parking space included.
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8963 Windham Court
8963 Windham Court, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1140 sqft
Two-Story townhouse featuring new wood look flooring and new carpet throughout. All three bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Kitchen has new granite countertops with a dishwasher, stove/oven.
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
4370 Rosebud Lane
4370 Rosebud Lane, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
Beautiful Spacious 2Bdm 1Ba unit in the heart of La Mesa in sunny San Diego, this unit is a part of 8 units building.Great location, location, location! only mins from Hwy8, Hwy94, Hwy125 and University Ave.
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
972 Osage Street
972 Osage Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1184 sqft
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in Spring Valley - This 1,184 square feet house, featuring features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a 10,600 square feet lot which means lots of room for the entire family.
Redwood Village - Rolando Park
1 Unit Available
6547 Zena Drive
6547 Zena Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
821 sqft
Move in Ready - Great home in the Rolando Neighborhood off the 94 freeway. The newly remodeled home offers 2 bedroom and 1 bath with a 1 car garage and a large backyard to enjoy the great weather.
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
8411 Carlisle Dr
8411 Carlisle Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment.
Encanto
1 Unit Available
1105 Bittern Street
1105 Bittern Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1204 sqft
Well maintained home with new a/c & solar available for immediate occupancy! - This is a beautiful home, situated on a corner lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lemon Grove, the median rent is $1,105 for a studio, $1,224 for a 1-bedroom, $1,588 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,286 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lemon Grove, check out our monthly Lemon Grove Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lemon Grove area include University of California-San Diego, Cuyamaca College, San Diego City College, Palomar College, and San Diego Mesa College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lemon Grove from include San Diego, Chula Vista, Escondido, Oceanside, and Carlsbad.
