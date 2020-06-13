/
/
banning
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM
32 Apartments for rent in Banning, CA📍
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3160 W Ramsey St
3160 Ramsey Street, Banning, CA
Studio
$1,500
1000 sqft
Very nice office space in a convenient location near the 10 Freeway in Banning. Located on the southeast corner of Sunset and Ramsey, in the Butterfield Business Center.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
165 N 16th Street
165 North 16th Street, Banning, CA
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Cute, quiet, classic unit near services and amenities in Banning! Updated with new water heater and dual pane windows throughout in addition to tile floors and wall units for year-round climate comfort and low maintenance living.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5406 Ellen Way
5406 Ellen Way, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
831 sqft
5406 Ellen Way Peacock Valley 55+ - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fWoTyY9Dunk&ts=.5 Updated 2 bed 1 bath unit in Peacock Valley. Central heat and air. Single car garage with opener.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
755 La Costa Dr.
755 La Costa Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
985 sqft
55+ Living - The 55+ Gated Community of Sun Lakes offers this very comfortable two bedroom - two bath one story condominium.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4847 W. Glen Abbey Way
4847 West Glen Abbey Way, Banning, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1505 sqft
Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! - Lovely 3-Bedroom Home in Desirable Sun Lakes 55+ Community! The beautifully Renovated Kitchen features a Large Pantry with pull-out shelves, Stove (electric), and Dishwasher.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
686 Twin Hills Drive
686 Twin Hills Drive, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1284 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with ceiling fans in all the rooms; washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher included. Home has an oversized 2-car garage, patio cover and room to park your golf cart on the side yard.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
397 Sandpiper St
397 Sandpiper Street, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1471 sqft
***Open House*** Tues 3/10 11-11:30a.m - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8C4kqZJtYg&ts=.
Results within 1 mile of Banning
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
40789 Oregon Trail
40789 Oregon Trail, Cherry Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! - Two-Bedroom Home On Beautiful Golf Course in 55+ Community! HOA Pool/Spa, Tennis Courts, Club House, Billiards Room, and Unlimited Free Golf! Cooktop/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, and
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
1320 Big Dipper Dr
1320 Big Dipper Dr, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2198 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home! It features an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The kitchen features granite countertops, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Banning
1 of 11
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
14615 Cabazon St.
14615 Cabazon Street, Cabazon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
848 sqft
14615 Cabazon St - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qfSpvcAoTLm&ts=.5 848 sq ft 2 bed 1 bath house. Single car attached garage with opener. Fenced front and back yards.
1 of 4
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Oak Valley Greens
1 Unit Available
996 Brentwood Rd
996 Brentwood Road, Beaumont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2127 sqft
Gorgeous never lived in before, 2 bedroom 3 Bathroom home in the very swanky 55 and better gated community. Includes private security, association amenities that include pool, spa, clubhouse and more.
1 of 5
Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
547 Cedar View Dr
547 Cedar View Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1484 sqft
547 Cedar View Dr - 547 Cedar View Dr. Newer 1484 sq ft Home with 2 Car Garage, Oak Cabinets, tile Entry with Carpet in Living room and Bedrooms, Fenced back yard with patio. Stove and Dishwasher. Small Pet on Approval. Gas Heatilator fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Banning
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1391 Huckleberry Ln
1391 Huckleberry Lane, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2644 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Equestrian Downs
1 Unit Available
1148 Arrowhead Avenue
1148 Arrowhead Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2214 sqft
Large home in San Jacinto with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Seller recently installed new carpet, new appliances, new cabinetry, as well as painted the home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
35555 Mountain View Street
35555 Mountain View Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1479 sqft
MUST SEE! Very Clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, featuring new paint, new flooring, new window coverings and more.
1 of 85
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
312 Pomegranate Street
312 Pomegranate St, San Jacinto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2338 sqft
Stonecrest at the Cove - 312 Pomegranate Street - Stonecrest at the Cove - New Homes Designed by KB - Conveniently located to the I 215 and Hwy. 74. Planned community sports park and multiple playgrounds.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
164 N Victoria Avenue
164 North Victoria Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2102 sqft
164 N Victoria Avenue Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College
1 Unit Available
1323 Bushy Tail Trail
1323 Bushy Tail Trail, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1072 sqft
55+ Complex with Pool and Spa - 55+ Senior Community with pool and spa. Homeowner pays association dues. This home is small, but well appointed! Ceiling fans in every room! Lovely screened in rear patio! One car garage, plus carport.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Soboba
1 Unit Available
948 Verona Avenue
948 Verona Avenue, San Jacinto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fully Refurbished House in San Jacinto, available on 4/6/2020. - 948 Verona Ave., San Jacinto, 92583. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, $1,800/Month, $1,800/Deposit, Approx. 1100 Sq. Ft., Month-to-Month Lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rose Ranch
1 Unit Available
1867 Montara Way
1867 Montara Way, San Jacinto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3028 sqft
1867 Montara Way Available 06/22/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
11823 Peach Tree Cir.
11823 Peach Tree Circle, Yucaipa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1618 sqft
Gorgeous Home Available Now - This beautiful upper Yucaipa home has undergone a complete makeover! This owner has invested time and money into transforming the entire interior including new flooring, brand new kitchen, appliances, paint and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35164 Mesa Grande Dr
35164 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1254 sqft
35164 Mesa Grande Dr Available 06/16/20 35164 Mesa Grande Dr - Beautiful condo in Calimesa. 2 bed 2 bath 1254 sq ft downstairs unit in the Villa Mesa Grande Complex. Community pool and spa, central heat and air and small fenced yard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Cal
1 Unit Available
35420 Hogan Dr
35420 Hogan Drive, Beaumont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2436 sqft
35420 Hogan Dr Available 07/10/20 35420 Hogan Dr - FAIRWAY CANYON - Beautiful 2400 sq ft, 4 bed/ 3 bath, home in the luxurious Fairway Canyon homeowners association! This home boasts a variety of highly desirable amenities including tile floors,
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Yucaipa
1 Unit Available
35082 Acacia
35082 Acacia Ave, Yucaipa, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
35082 Acacia Available 07/01/20 35082 Acacia - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9pNGaQzjf5j&ts=1&qs=1 1 bed 1 bath triplex. Washer/Dryer Hook ups in kitchen.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Banning, the median rent is $675 for a studio, $808 for a 1-bedroom, $1,011 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,420 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Banning, check out our monthly Banning Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Banning area include University of California-Riverside, Chaffey College, Saddleback College, University of Redlands, and Moreno Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Banning from include Riverside, Rancho Cucamonga, Escondido, Oceanside, and Corona.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Riverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CALake Forest, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAChino, CARedlands, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CA