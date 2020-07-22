/
humboldt county
17 Apartments for rent in Humboldt County, CA📍
Eureka City
4409 Fairway Dr
4409 Fairway Drive, Eureka, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
AVAILABLE TBD August - Custom, spacious, pet-friendly home with golf course view! - ** Real Property Management provides Application Processing & Resident Placement services for the Owner of this property but does not manage this property.
1555 L Street
1555 L Street, Fortuna, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1477 sqft
Two Story House in Fortuna! - Darling Victoria Home! Close to town and the schools with lots of parking space. This home has a large entry, nice open living room, open kitchen and laundry hookups.
Eureka City
102 W. Harris St.
102 W Harris St, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Pet-friendly, great work at home space, spacious rooms, light & bright mixed use building. - ** Real Property Management provides Application Processing & Resident Placement services for the Owner of this property but does not manage this property.
Peninsula
2398 Lincoln Ave
2398 Lincoln Avenue, Fairhaven, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
978 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home close to the beach with a fully fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Mckinleyville
Murray
1423 Reasor Rd, McKinleyville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$949
770 sqft
Murray Apartments Affordable Housing Two Bedroom Available located in Mckinleyville - Murray Apartments is an affordable community located in McKinleyville CA.
Eureka City
328 Second Street
328 2nd St, Eureka, CA
Studio
$1,100
1075 sqft
Storefront in the heart of Historic Old Town with Historic flair and large bright windows!! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to
Pacific
958 Courtyard Circle
958 Courtyard Circle, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1234 sqft
958 Courtyard Circle Available 08/07/20 Cute, Cozy, convenient Arcata 3 bedroom townhouse with small fenced yard, laundry - This darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in Arcata was built in 2008 and has so many desirable features.
Mckinleyville
1162 Eucalyptus RD
1162 Eucalyptus Road, McKinleyville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
1162 Eucalyptus RD Available 08/10/20 Well situated, super clean 3/2 in McKinleyville - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is nicely located near Morris Elementary (within 2 blocks) and close to McKinleyville High School. Quiet Street.
843 Riverside Road
843 Riverside Road, Humboldt County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
AVAILABLE TBD August - Pet-friendly home with beautiful pastoral views, a large yard and room to garden! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and
Eureka City
2523 S St
2523 S Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2004 sqft
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD August - Warm up by the fireplace in this spacious home! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
Eureka City
214 E Street
214 E St, Eureka, CA
Studio
$1,000
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE TBD June - Old Town Storefront next to Ramone's Cafe and Irish Shop - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change
Eureka City
3950 F St
3950 F Street, Humboldt County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
AVAILABLE TBD - August - Recently Remodeled with Hardwood Throughout! - *Please note that the Available on date is an estimate based on the anticipated time it will take for all vendors to complete maintenance and is subject to change without notice.
Eureka City
3526 Utah Street
3526 Utah Street, Eureka, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
APPROVED APPLICANT! AVAILABLE TBD Aug - Spacious, pet-friendly home features a partially fenced yard! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
2110 Frederick Avenue
2110 Frederick Avenue, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Arcata House - Large house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, fireplace, fresh paint, laundry hookups, double car garage with opener, and tenant to maintain large yard. Due to COVID-19 we are limiting our exposure.
Cutten
1511 Erin CT
1511 Erin Court, Cutten, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1750 sqft
1511 Erin CT Available 06/20/20 Excellent Cutten location on quiet lane; 3 /2 house with office/ 2 car garage - Excellent location down quiet lane in Eureka off Campton.
Pacific
4531 Valley West Blvd
4531 Valley West Boulevard, Arcata, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1010 sqft
$1650 / 3 br - 2 ba Condo North Arcata - Located near Giuntoli Blvd, bus lines, shopping, and Mad River Hospital, about a 5 minute drive to HSU and downtown Arcata.
Eureka City
1253 East Avenue
1253 East Avenue, Eureka, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
1253 East Avenue Available 04/14/20 APPROVED APPLICANT! Pet-friendly home with a deck overlooking the greenbelt! - APPROVED APPLICANT! The approved applicant is being given the opportunity to secure this property with a deposit and sign a lease.
