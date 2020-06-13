/
/
nipomo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM
31 Apartments for rent in Nipomo, CA📍
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
960 Vista Verde Lane
960 Vista Verde Lane, Nipomo, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2244 sqft
Beautiful and fully furnished four bedrooms, family room and living room single level modern style home is located in the beloved heart of Nipomo just a short distance from downtown, close to everything yet quite and relaxing neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
576 Adina Way
576 Adina Way, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
969 sqft
576 Adina Way Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Townhouse in Nipomo Village **Super Clean - This 2 bedroom townhouse in Nipomo Village has been very well maintained with newer carpet and paint for a fresh, clean home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
555 ORCHARD WAY
555 Orchard Road, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Nipomo - Type: Condo Available: 06/05/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2.5 Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,250.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1520 Cielo Ln.
1520 Cielo Lane, Nipomo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting with fruit trees, front porch, outdoor patio and stone fountain. - Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a rural setting. Large front porch and back patio with views of the fruit trees and stone fountain.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Adam Park
14 Units Available
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,393
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
4 Units Available
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,437
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,414
1257 sqft
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
417 S Broadway
417 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,125
803 sqft
This is a Commercial Building, located in the heart of Santa Maria. Close to Town Center Mall and across the street from the Santa Maria Library. Front reception area and large room for working space. Includes, water, sewer, trash.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1654 Belmont Court
1654 Belmont Court, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2567 sqft
1654 Belmont Court Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE ON JULY: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 E. Cook St. Unit C
405 E Cook St, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Cute 1Bd 1 Ba Unit in NE Santa Maria - Cute 1Bd 1 Ba Unit in NE Santa Maria Close to Shopping Onsite Laundry Street Parking Only No Smoking No Pets PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB ANY OF THE TENANTS POR FAVOR NO MOLESTAR A NINGUNO DE LOS INQUILINOS No Pets
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2289 Brant Street
2289 Brant Street, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
4200 sqft
Cypress Ridge Executive Home - Beautiful Executive Home at nearly 4,200 square feet, features 3 bedrooms, 3 1/4 bathrooms and an office, also features 3 fireplaces and a game area/room with a full bar.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
535 Birdie Lane
535 Birdie Lane, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2685 sqft
This bright, spacious, fully-furnished modern home is situated on the Arroyo Grande mesa, a few short blocks to Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Donovan Park
1 Unit Available
1510 N Pine Street
1510 North Pine Street, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
Recently updated single story home, 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2 car garage home with a large backyard. New paint, carpet, blinds and new light fixtures, Indoor laundry hook ups. Information is deemed reliable, but not verified. Move right in.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
121 Regal Ct.
121 Regal Dr, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
121 Regal Dr. - Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Single Story Home has approx 1200 sqft of living area.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Westgate Ranch
1 Unit Available
1656 Chianti Ln
1656 Chianti Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1925 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath located in the gated community of Lavigna.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,348
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cassia
333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
880 sqft
Interior features include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios/balconies, oversized closets and washers/dryers. Located near Highway 101, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fox Christian School.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1052 Baden Avenue
1052 Baden Avenue, Grover Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
876 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Grover Beach. Just blocks away from beach, restaurants and shopping. Cozy living room with lots of natural light through out the condo. Kitchen includes stove / oven and microwave.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
502 Le Point Street
502 Le Point Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1506 sqft
Located in a coveted neighborhood in Arroyo Grande, this 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home basks in natural light. The interior of the home is well lit thanks in part to the abundant, over-sized windows.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
509 Nelson Street
509 Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1655 sqft
509 Nelson Street Available 07/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Home in The Village of Arroyo Grande with amazing fenced back yard - This charming 3 bedroom home in the heart of The Village of Arroyo Grande is a unique find.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1257 CEDAR
1257 Cedar Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2389 sqft
1257 CEDAR Available 08/07/20 Beautiful House on 1257 Cedar St in Arroyo Grande - Type: House Available: 08/07/2020 Beds: 3 Baths: 2 Rent: $2,500.00 Deposit: $2,600.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
497 E Newlove #E
497 Newlove Drive, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1484 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom Townhome in Santa Maria - Updated Townhome near elementary school, shopping and restaurants! Freshly painted through out. Living room with brick fireplace and wood-look laminate flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1215 Via Santa Maria
1215 Via Santa Maria, Orcutt, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Car garage in Orcutt! - This home features 3 bedrooms., 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1084 Fair Oaks
1084 Fair Oaks Avenue, Arroyo Grande, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1084 Fair Oaks Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom w/Art Studio Family Home - Two structures on one lot. Main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with huge living room, fireplace, two car attached garage and dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4512 Buena Vista Road
4512 Buena Vista Rd, Guadalupe, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Brand New Single Level Home - You can be the first resident to call this your home. Located in the Pasadera Development in Guadalupe. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with extra room perfect for office/guest room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Nipomo rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,510.
Some of the colleges located in the Nipomo area include Allan Hancock College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Nipomo from include Santa Maria, El Paso de Robles, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, and Los Osos.