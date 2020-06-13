/
58 Apartments for rent in Lathrop, CA📍
1 Unit Available
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2568 sqft
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.
1 Unit Available
922 O St 3
922 O St, Lathrop, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Unit 3 Available 06/25/20 O Street Apartments - Property Id: 241372 This unit is ready for move in. This unit has been completely remodeled. Brand new vinyl flooring, crownmolding molding, baseboards, new paint, bathroom, and etc.
1 Unit Available
16654 Colonial Trail
16654 Colonial Trail, Lathrop, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2591 sqft
Sharp 4 Bedroom home on corner lot finished garage includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Features carpet,Lino and paint, Big family room and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Lathrop
1 Unit Available
1995 Shady Oaks St.
1995 Shady Oak Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1350 sqft
Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath - Super Cute Manteca 55 + Active Adult Community Home for Rent 2 Bedroom/2 Bath/2 Car Garage and includes Landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Lathrop
16 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
5 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
2 Units Available
Fairway Estates Apartments
1155 W Center St, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
872 sqft
You will love Fairway Estates Apartments ... an inviting garden community in the heart of Manteca, with cool retro architecture, plenty of green space, and comfortable, well-designed home plans ideal for relaxing or entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Sienna Place
794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
760 sqft
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting.
3 Units Available
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1050 sqft
This community has an on-site fitness center, gated access and non-smoking atmosphere. Apartments feature plush carpeting, patios/balconies and storage closets. Stars Casino and McKinley Village Shopping Center are both just minutes away.
1 Unit Available
1122 Danilo Ct.
1122 Danilo Court, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,510
2606 sqft
Manteca FIVE Bedroom Home MOVE IN READY!!! - HBR RENTALS PRESENTS: Our new Manteca CA home is now move in ready. This spectacular home features over 2600 sqft - with a full bedroom and a full bathroom located on the first floor.
1 Unit Available
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd
2170 Foothill Ranch Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Commuter friendly location in Tracy....
1 Unit Available
180 Manzanita Lane
180 Manzanita Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
180 Manzanita Lane Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Duplex - Updates throughout unit, Private backyard, Walking distance to North School and El Pescadero Park, Easy commute to freeway. Laundry hook up inside unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855192)
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1391 sqft
4182 W.
1 Unit Available
1665 Bessie Ave
1665 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
648 sqft
Move in ready NOW!! Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home conveniently located in the heart of Tracy.
1 Unit Available
1111 Johnson Ct
1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
AVAILABLE!! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.
1 Unit Available
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
Available Now!! $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.
Woodfield Estates
1 Unit Available
1380 Heatherfield Way
1380 Heatherfield Way, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1566 sqft
AVAILABLE! $2195. per month rent. $2600 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 1566 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage. 2 story. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer electric hook ups.
1 Unit Available
1143 Bessie Avenue
1143 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
1 Unit Available
431 E. Carlton Way
431 Carlton Avenue, Tracy, CA
Studio
$1,500
100 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A ROOM ONLY.
1 Unit Available
1690 N. Tracy Blvd. - 2
1690 Tracy Boulevard, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
921 sqft
This is a renovated and roomy downstairs 2-BR/2-Bath located in a beautiful complex - Very large unit with 970 square feet of space - Bedrooms have large closet with full length mirror doors and separate vanity area - Hardwood floors - Outdoor
1 Unit Available
20200 LN PARADISE
20200 Paradise Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20200 LN PARADISE in San Joaquin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lathrop rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,340.
Some of the colleges located in the Lathrop area include California State University-East Bay, California State University-Sacramento, Mills College, Mission College, and Samuel Merritt University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lathrop from include San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.
