237 Apartments for rent in Cathedral City, CA📍
29976 W Trancas Drive
29976 West Trancas Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1461 sqft
Stunning 2 BR villa with golf course, lake and mountain views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
28704 Taos Court
28704 Taos Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Remodeled with 2 master suites on the lake. Very secluded location on Lagos #2 with great view. Smart TVs in every room. WIFI. Highly sought after every year. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
28834 Isleta Court
28834 Isleta Ct, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Nice 2 BR available for both seasonal 30 day or weekly. STVR Permit ##016310 Max 4 persons.Desert Princess Palm Springs.
29495 E Trancas Drive
29495 East Trancas Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1841 sqft
Stunning 3 BR pool/spa villa with golf course and mountain views. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
67409 N Chimayo Drive
67409 North Chimayo Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1212 sqft
Stunning, sleek 2 BR completely remodeled with every detail. Very popular unit. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
67627 Cielo Court
67627 Cielo Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
29148 Desert Princess Drive
29148 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1212 sqft
Amazing Condo with great view. Very secluded.Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
28825 E Portales Drive
28825 East Portales Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1212 sqft
Very nice with 2 master suites. On Golf course and close to gym, tennis and spa. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
67538 N Natoma Drive
67538 North Natoma Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1285 sqft
Stunning, sleek 2 BR completely remodeled with every detail. Very popular unit. On the golf course.
29569 W Laguna Drive
29569 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR villa with golf course and mountain views. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
29138 Desert Princess Drive
29138 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1212 sqft
Amazing remodeled lakefront 2BR with PRIVATE SPA. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
67385 Zuni Court
67385 Zuni Ct, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2101 sqft
Dramatic modern open concept home with amazing pool and spa. Available for 30 day seasonal and/or 1 week minimum STVR Permit #016502 6 Persons. Desert Princess Palm Springs.
67263 N Chimayo Drive
67263 North Chimayo Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Nice 2BR with golf course view. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
29488 W Laguna Drive
29488 West Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1604 sqft
Stunning 2 BR pool/spa villa with golf course views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental.
67683 S Laguna Drive
67683 South Laguna Drive, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1825 sqft
Stunning 2 BR villa with golf course and mountain views. Desert Princess Palm Springs seasonal rental. Also available as weekly rental in off-season. Call for rates.
28608 Taos Court
28608 Taos Court, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1285 sqft
Fully remodeled on the golf course in secluded location. Open concept kitchen. Seasonal rental in Desert Princess Palm Springs.
31200 Landau Boulevard
31200 Landau Boulevard, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the best kept secret in the desert, Cathedral Springs. Lower 2 bedroom with 2 master suites each has their own bathroom. Separate laundry room with cupboards offer plenty of storage space. Master bath has a walk in-closet.
31200 Landau
31200 Landau Blvd, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
949 sqft
Take a look! 2 bedroom/2 bath condo is just steps to 2 pools, 2 spas and exercise room! Beautiful quartz counter top & all new cabinets in kitchen. Tile flooring in dining and baths. New carpet in the living room and bedrooms.
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
68563 Paseo Real
68563 Paseo Real, Cathedral City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1505 sqft
Cozy Townhome condo is the perfect place to call your winter home! Located inside the gates of Cathedral Canyon Country Club, this condo features a homey vibe.
67375 Garbino Road
67375 Garbino Road, Cathedral City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1801 sqft
Very nice home with vaulted ceilings, private front courtyard, 3 car garage, RV parking, mountain views, tile floors in living areas, privacy and more. Fresh paint, carpet, brand new windows, upcoming landscape overhaul - this home is very nice!
28386 Desert Princess Drive
28386 Desert Princess Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
851 sqft
Beautifully Furnished seasonal rental. 1 bedroom 2 bath condo in the lovely Desert Princess Community. Beautiful views of the Golf course, upgraded kitchen, floors and bathrooms.
Palm Springs Highlands East
30950 Avenida Del Yermo
30950 Avenida Del Yermo, Cathedral City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2279 sqft
Rare Opportunity 5 Bedroom / 3 Bath plus Pool and Spa home, located close to Panorama Park area of Cathedral City. This estate sits on an oversized 8276 sq foot lot.
68298 Terrace Road
68298 Terrace Road, Cathedral City, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2053 sqft
Welcome to Harmony Cove Mountain View Oasis This beautiful desert retreat is offered furnished as shown, or unfurnished with a longer term lease.
Cathedral Canyon Country Club
35200 Cathedral Canyon Drive
35200 Cathedral Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1335 sqft
Available 4/1/2020 through 12/1/2020. Well maintained and very comfortably furnished. You will certainly enjoy your stay. King bed in Master which is en suite. Two day beds in guest can sleep four with 3/4 bath and stall shower across the hall.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Cathedral City, the median rent is $661 for a studio, $790 for a 1-bedroom, $989 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,390 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cathedral City, check out our monthly Cathedral City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Cathedral City area include College of the Desert, University of Redlands, Moreno Valley College, and San Bernardino Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cathedral City from include Moreno Valley, Murrieta, Temecula, Redlands, and San Bernardino.
