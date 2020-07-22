/
/
merced county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
87 Apartments for rent in Merced County, CA📍
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
542 North Ave.
542 North Ave, Gustine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cute 2 bedroom 1,5 bath duplex - Cute 2 bedroom duplex in Gustine in front of the high-school. Sort distance from downtown, post-office and shopping. This duplex has an updated kitchen with a small breakfast nook.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
519 Tolman Way
519 Tolman Way, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1565 sqft
519 Tolman Way Available 08/03/20 New to the Market Four Bedroom Home in North Merced - River Drive Properties has another great home for you! This newer 4 bedroom home has everything you need.
1 of 61
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
683 Phelps Drive
683 Phelps Drive, Merced, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,625
2491 sqft
Beautiful home- move in ready! - This beautiful North Merced home built in 2019 is perfect for roommates or large families. The open concept living/dining and kitchen is both inviting and convenient.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1908 Olive Ave.
1908 Olive Avenue, Atwater, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
865 sqft
1908 Olive Ave. Available 07/27/20 Corner lot - New paint/flooring/re-conditioned gas stove is getting this property ready to occupy. Work in progress and should be ready to show/occupy the week of July 27th. One car garage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1306 Canal Farm Lane
1306 Canal Farm Lane, Los Banos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
766 sqft
1306 Canal Farm Lane Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home for Rent on a HUGE Lot! - WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR!! Ready to move into 2 bedroom 1 bath home with 766 square feet of living space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
473 Hydrangea - Casita only
473 Hydrangea Court, Merced, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
473 Hydrangea - Casita only Available 07/24/20 One bedroom Casita For Rent in Mountain House - One bedroom Casita Separate entrance and drive way Corner Lot All appliances included Great opportunity (RLNE5968854)
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3511 Windsong Ct
3511 Windsong Court, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
3234 sqft
N.E Merced: $2150 5 bedroom 4 Bath Home with a game room and 3 car garage! - This beautiful home is minutes away from UC Merced and Merced College and also near schools and shopping centers.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
654 Phelps Drive
654 Phelps Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1797 sqft
654 Phelps Drive Available 08/01/20 Available Now! - This beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home was built in 2019.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2370 Mariner Way
2370 Mariner Way, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2352 sqft
N.E Merced: Large 4 Bedroom, 3 bath plus a bonus room! - This large corner-lot home is located in quiet neighborhood near UC Merced. This 2-story home includes 4 bedrooms, 3 baths plus a bonus room and a 2 car garage.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3545 Joerg Ave.
3545 Joerg Avenue, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1982 sqft
3545 Joerg Ave. Available 08/14/20 N. Merced: 4 bed 3 bath with 3 car garage - Great N. Merced 4 bedroom 3 bath home approx 1982 sq. ft in highly desirable neighborhood.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1359 Rincon Dr.
1359 Rincon Dr, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1683 sqft
Merced: Large 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath House - Enjoy a large 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath house will soon be available for rent. It is located just a short drive from Merced College / U C Merced.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2714 Lexington Ave
2714 Lexington Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2039 sqft
E. Merced: $1650 Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath single story home! - Spacious home in established neighborhood! Single story home, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms, approx 2039 sq. ft located off of East 27th. Home offers a 2 car garage, and spa tub.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
180 Arrow Wood Dr.
180 Arrow Wood Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1787 sqft
Brand new home. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - Brand new beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath. Solar system, ADT Security alarm monitoring and cameras included. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4057 Crescendo Dr
4057 Crescendo Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1611 sqft
4057 Crescendo Dr Available 08/14/20 N.E Merced: 3 Bedroom 4 bath - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable area on corner lot. Home is close to schools, shopping, and hospital. Separate living areas and covered patio in backyard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3047 Bedford Dr.
3047 Bedford Drive, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1981 sqft
3047 Bedford Dr. Available 08/14/20 North Merced: Spacious 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath House - This spacious 4 bedroom / 2 bath house will be available in mid-August to rent. It features a large living room, family room, dining room and a large kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3923 Nicklaus Ct
3923 Nicklaus Court, Merced, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2409 sqft
North Merced: Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Custom Home!! - One of a kind, lovely custom home in a fabulous neighborhood near Davenport Park. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wine refrigerator, and adjacent laundry room with lots of storage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8259 Lander ave.
8259 Lander Avenue, Hilmar-Irwin, CA
Studio
$950
Commercial unit!! - Commercial unit downtown unit! Ready to move in! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5902310)
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3577 Santiago Avenue
3577 Santiago Avenue, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1457 sqft
3577 Santiago Avenue Available 08/05/20 Coming Soon! - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and attached 2 car garage located in the very nice area of Fahren's Park. Currently accepting rental applications. Please do not disturb current tenants.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1188 Solstice Ave
1188 Solstice Avenue, Merced, CA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2352 sqft
MERCED: Fabulous 5 Bed/4 Bath Home Close to UC Merced - 5 bedroom, 4 bath single family home in established neighborhood near schools and bike path. Close to UC Merced and shopping. Great for students.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
46941 W. Miller Ave.
46941 W Miller Ave, Merced County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1522 sqft
2 Bedroom 3 Bath Country Property with Open Views! - Staring out of the front window or looking out at the backyard all that you will see is farmland! This 2 bedroom 3 bath home has 1522 square feet of living space.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2610 Stonecreek Drive
2610 Stone Creek Dr, Atwater, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1968 sqft
2610 Stonecreek Drive Available 08/11/20 New Atwater Three Bedroom Two Bath - This new home is a show stopper! Spacious, open and flowing floor plan. Neutral carpeting throughout. Granite counters with a big kitchen island.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
592 Janell Ct.
592 Janell Ct, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1448 sqft
592 Janell Ct. Available 08/05/20 New Stonefield Home - Don't miss out on this lovely three bedroom two bath home tucked neatly away on a quite culdasac. You will fall in love with all the beautiful touches in this home.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3821 Perez Drive
3821 Perez Drive, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1538 sqft
3821 Perez Drive Available 08/14/20 Merced: 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Merced! - Coming soon! 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in N.E Merced near park, Merced College & UC Merced. Front Yard care included and Pets Ok.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4358 Strathmore Place
4358 Strathmore Place, Merced, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1580 sqft
Awesome home available now! - You will love coming home to this charming new home built in 2018. This two story beauty is conveniently located near Merced JC, UC Merced and the Raleys shopping center. Open kitchen to living room concept.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Merced County area include California State University-Stanislaus, California State University-Fresno, Hartnell College, Monterey Peninsula College, and University of the Pacific. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
San Jose, Fremont, Fresno, Pleasanton, and Livermore have apartments for rent.
